Our Friendsgiving was cancelled this year because one of the friend’s parent fell and broke their arm, and that needs to be dealt with. I’m sad only because I enjoy my friends and sorry this happened to their mom, but honestly, a quiet day is what my soul needs.

I feel like I’ve been running non-stop since May. And Christmas time is going to be wild this year, especially since I have a friend who had a medical scare, and now I feel like it’s my duty to take her around to all the fun holiday displays while she mends to cheer her up. Well, cheer both of us up. We already have quite the list assembled.

I’m making roasted chicken thighs with mashed potatoes, stuffing, salad, and cranberry sauce that will make leftovers for days. Then, probably hit my neighbors up for an afternoon walk with them and their kids. Before the polar vortex hits this weekend.

I thought this was a great representation of what the day is all about:

NYC subway Thanksgiving 2025 – on the L Line

Bonus kitty. Costco rotisserie chicken has ruined Reggie (well, all the cats, really, they love it). I seldom grab one, but the last one I had, Reggie turned himself inside-out every time I opened the refrigerator door. That has continued, even though there is rarely anything for him. It’s gotten to the point, in order to get him out from under my feet, I have to pick him up and show him there is nothing on the counter for him. He then hops off in a huff.

And a surprise to no one who knows cats – my little disabled boy, who will be two on Valentine’s day, and who I was assured would never be able to jump, has managed to practice, practice, practice, and can now jump on the kitchen counters. Where he is promptly told cats are not allowed on the counter. As with the other cats, he abides by that rule now that he has conquered the task. LOL

I hope everyone is having a peaceful day…no matter how they are spending it.

