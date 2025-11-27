Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Balloon Juice / Make The World A Better Place / Happy Thanksgiving!

Happy Thanksgiving!

Our Friendsgiving was cancelled this year because one of the friend’s parent fell and broke their arm, and that needs to be dealt with. I’m sad only because I enjoy my friends and sorry this happened to their mom, but honestly, a quiet day is what my soul needs.

I feel like I’ve been running non-stop since May. And Christmas time is going to be wild this year, especially since I have a friend who had a medical scare, and now I feel like it’s my duty to take her around to all the fun holiday displays while she mends to cheer her up. Well, cheer both of us up. We already have quite the list assembled.

I’m making roasted chicken thighs with mashed potatoes, stuffing, salad, and cranberry sauce that will make leftovers for days. Then, probably hit my neighbors up for an afternoon walk with them and their kids. Before the polar vortex hits this weekend.

I thought this was a great representation of what the day is all about:

NYC subway Thanksgiving 2025 – on the L Line

Bonus kitty.  Costco rotisserie chicken has ruined Reggie (well, all the cats, really, they love it). I seldom grab one, but the last one I had, Reggie turned himself inside-out every time I opened the refrigerator door.  That has continued, even though there is rarely anything for him. It’s gotten to the point, in order to get him out from under my feet, I have to pick him up and show him there is nothing on the counter for him. He then hops off in a huff.

 

Tuxedo kitten on the kitchen floor looking super cute

 

And a surprise to no one who knows cats – my little disabled boy, who will be two on Valentine’s day, and who I was assured would never be able to jump, has managed to practice, practice, practice, and can now jump on the kitchen counters. Where he is promptly told cats are not allowed on the counter. As with the other cats, he abides by that rule now that he has conquered the task. LOL

I hope everyone is having a peaceful day…no matter how they are spending it.

Open thread

      oldster

      Happy Thanksgiving, all!
      We’re going to take back this country, and then we’re going to have a whooping big celebration.

      And I’m going to live to see it.

      raven

      We are going to celebrate with a big group. I seared a bunch of the yellowfin I caught last spring and it’s a good time to serve it up!

      Anonymous At Work

      “There is but one of God’s creatures that cannot be made to abide the lash, and those are cats.”  Mark Twain (or to that effect)

      I use “herding cats” often at work.

      They Call Me Noni

      I hosted the family meal this past Saturday to accommodate everyone’s schedule so I’m not cooking today but the eldest grandson and his wife (who live just a few miles from us) are cooking and we’ll go over there and feast this evening.  They are becoming quite the cooks so I look forward to the meal and the chaos that a 4 year old, two dogs and a cat bring.

      Happy Thanksgiving to y’all.  And what oldster said!!!

