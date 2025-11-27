Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

New Dawn Open Thread: We Need to Talk Like Winners

"As we watch the consequences of the Trump presidency play out in real time, Democrats face a critical inflection point," @govandybeshear.bsky.social writes.
"We must meet this moment with urgency and focus — and with the clear and tangible vision it requires."

[image or embed]

— Washington Post Opinions (@postopinions.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 10:35 AM

Something upbeat, to start the morning (& possibly some ideas to share at the dinner table, later today). Andy Beshear, “governor of Kentucky and incoming chair of the Democratic Governors Association”, at the Washington Post“This slap in the face to rural America is a chance to turn it blue”:

Democrats won huge victories up and down the ballot this month. We won statewide in Georgia, held the Supreme Court in Pennsylvania, broke the supermajority in the Mississippi State Senate and took two gubernatorial elections by double-digit margins. In New Jersey and Virginia, Mikie Sherrill and Abigail Spanberger won by relentlessly focusing on the pocketbook pressures families across our country are facing.

What we saw in these wins was a direct repudiation of the Trump agenda. But we still have to grapple with the fact that the Democratic Party has lost ground in many parts of the country, especially in rural America, where President Donald Trump’s tariffs and One Big Ugly Bill threaten to devastate local economies…

Trump has given Democrats a huge opening. He is making it so much harder for people to even get by. During the government shutdown, he was willing to use the hunger of Americans — including children and seniors — as a bargaining chip. It was cruel and wrong, and, importantly, it backfired. His One Big Ugly Bill will kick 17 million Americans, including 200,000 Kentuckians, off their health care and threatens to close 35 rural hospitals in the state, and 338 nationwide. His tariffs are jacking up prices across the board — for no reason.

Let’s look at that ugly bill, the worst bill I’ve seen in my lifetime. It’s a slap in the face to rural America. Rural maternal health centers will be forced to close, which means that women will have to drive hours to give birth. Workforce productivity will drop as people who used to be able to see a specialist in their community are forced to travel, at the cost of a day’s work, for an appointment. In Kentucky alone, Trump’s bill could translate into lost jobs for 20,000 health care workers. Rural economies — countless coffee shops, local banks, insurance agencies — will take a hit…

When I first ran for governor in 2019, I narrowly won Henderson County. Since then, we’ve opened the cleanest, greenest recycled paper mill there, with 320 jobs that start at almost $40 an hour including benefits. This mill is in a former coal town that, like too many places in my state, had felt forgotten.

That paper mill resurrected the American Dream for 320 families. And in 2023, I won Henderson County by double digits.

That’s part of what Democrats can do to win in the areas that have been slipping away. Another is to start talking like normal human beings again. We’re not going to win the messaging battle if we say that Trump’s policies make people “food insecure.” No, they make people hungry. Kentucky was hit hard by the opioid epidemic. I didn’t lose friends and acquaintances to “substance use disorder”; I lost them to addiction. Addiction is hard, it’s mean, and it kills people. So when people triumph over it, we should give them the credit they deserve by calling it what it is.

Finally, we have to start communicating our “why.” For me, it’s my faith. I vetoed the nastiest piece of anti-LGBTQ legislation in the country knowing full well that the Republicans in the Kentucky legislature passed it to use in an election year. But tens of millions of dollars of misleading attack ads against me didn’t work. Why? Because I gave Kentuckians the respect of explaining my veto — that I believe all children are children of God and that I didn’t think the legislature should be picking on vulnerable kids.

Democrats are good at explaining our “what.” Let’s get good at explaining our “why.”

That’s how we will win back the American people. We have to do the hard work of convincing American families that Democrats are the party committed to addressing their day-to-day concerns, that we believe in a brighter future for their children and that we will always give them straight talk. That we will do, in other words, what Donald Trump and the Republicans have shown they will not.

    1. 1.

      Tony Jay

      Speaking of political parties with a moment to meet…

      None of you will know this, because I’ve hidden it better than the Orange Palace chefs hide their copies of Properly Cooked Meals For Foreign Dignitaries by Egmont E. W. Burger, but I have very little warm regard for the pig-ignorant anklebiters currently running the UK down into the bedrock.

      The context for this is that foundering (Hard) Labour Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves released her annual budget yesterday, then went on the early morning Today politics show (hosted by Tory arse-wiper Nick Robinson) to defend its many and varied backflips and contortions.

      Blue Tories chatting to Red Tories is normally something I’d tune out in favour of something more productive, like combing burrs of dried poop out of an elderly Labrador’s bum-hair, but this exchange actually made me laugh.

        Q: The CBI said yesterday the government’s growth mission is stalled.

      Reeves does not accept that. She refers to firms that are investing. She refers to JP Morgan opening a new office in London, and she says just today Goldman Sachs has said it is doubling the size of its office in Birmingham, to 1,000 jobs.

      That’s Zombie Blairism in a nutshell. We can’t possibly be dying of thirst by this dried up watering hole because, look, even the lions and jackals have come to watch us dance to bring the rains back! See how they lick their lips? They have confidence in us!

      Hopefully your Democrats take the lesson from newnewlabourinc’s shitshow. To meet the moment with plans and determination. We’re doomed, you can still make it out limping but alive.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ramalama

      Andy Beshear is basically giving out excellent writing advice, not just a primer on winning government.

      Happy Thanksgiving to all who calibrate and vibrate.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Geminid

      @Tony Jay: Your advice to Democrats is well taken. It reminds me how grateful I am this Thanksgiving that Democrats select candidates through primaries and not by Party committees.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Glory b

      @Ramalama: Much of the credit for Democratic victories has to be given to black voters, who climbed over broken glass to vote.

      When you look at the numbers, almost every one of those victories would not be ours if it wasn’t for the amazing black turnout.

      Theres still the “roasting sparrows under a bridge theory to contend with, I dont think that’s gone away.

      I’ll believe it when white turnout for Dems has a more significant increase.

      And now, I’m off to chop celery and onions for dressing.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Baud

      @Tony Jay:

      Goldman Sachs has said it is doubling the size of its office in Birmingham, to 1,000 jobs.

       

      Glad to hear the chimneys in their offices will be swept more often. It’s a fire hazard.

      Reply

