Captain C

The first part of this set is from Friday evening. Saturday (the second part of this set), I had a bit of a stomach bug which restricted (but did not totally curtail) that day’s activities. As all I’d really ‘planned’ for was to walk a bit, see my friends at the Bluebird (both of which I did), and go to an intriguing record store, I didn’t miss anything crucial (which I got going too late to have a reasonable amount of time at, especially given my gut rumblings, and therefore didn’t do; next time, Platypus Records!). Thankfully, I had a nice balcony room so I could sit and enjoy some people-watching (and even more thankfully, it mostly cleared up by Saturday evening and almost entirely by Sunday, the day of my flight).