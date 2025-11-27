Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

The lights are all blinking red.

The press swings at every pitch, we don’t have to.

Let the trolls come, and then ignore them. that’s the worst thing you can do to a troll.

A norm that restrains only one side really is not a norm – it is a trap.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Everybody saw this coming.

The National Guard is not Batman.

She burned that motherfucker down, and I am so here for it. Thank you, Caroline Kennedy.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

You cannot shame the shameless.

This must be what justice looks like, not vengeful, just peaceful exuberance.

This blog will pay for itself.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

I’m more christian than these people and i’m an atheist.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

The rest of the comments were smacking Boebert like she was a piñata.

The current Supreme Court is a dangerous, rogue court.

“Facilitate” is an active verb, not a weasel word.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

It is not hopeless, and we are not helpless.

In after Baud. Damn.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Captain C – Netherlands, September 2024 Part 18: Amsterdam Part 7

On The Road – Captain C – Netherlands, September 2024 Part 18: Amsterdam Part 7

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Captain C

The first part of this set is from Friday evening.  Saturday (the second part of this set), I had a bit of a stomach bug which restricted (but did not totally curtail) that day’s activities.  As all I’d really ‘planned’ for was to walk a bit, see my friends at the Bluebird (both of which I did), and go to an intriguing record store, I didn’t miss anything crucial (which I got going too late to have a reasonable amount of time at, especially given my gut rumblings, and therefore didn’t do; next time, Platypus Records!).  Thankfully, I had a nice balcony room so I could sit and enjoy some people-watching (and even more thankfully, it mostly cleared up by Saturday evening and almost entirely by Sunday, the day of my flight).

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 18: Amsterdam Part 7 8
Amsterdam, NLSeptember 13, 2024
On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 18: Amsterdam Part 7 7
Amsterdam, NLSeptember 13, 2024
On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 18: Amsterdam Part 7 6
Amsterdam, NLSeptember 13, 2024

Love the transit infrastructure…

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 18: Amsterdam Part 7 5
Amsterdam, NLSeptember 13, 2024
On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 18: Amsterdam Part 7 4
Amsterdam, NLSeptember 14, 2024
On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 18: Amsterdam Part 7 3
Amsterdam, NLSeptember 14, 2024
On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 18: Amsterdam Part 7 2
Amsterdam, NLSeptember 14, 2024
On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 18: Amsterdam Part 7 1
Amsterdam, NLSeptember 14, 2024
On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 18: Amsterdam Part 7
Amsterdam, NLSeptember 14, 2024

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Ramalama

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.