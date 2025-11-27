Trump: “If I say it, they’re going to it. They’re not going refuse me, believe me.” (2016)
Trump: “Can’t they just shoot [protesters] in the legs?” (2020)
Vance: “I don’t give a shit [if it’s a war crime].” (2025)
Trump: “we should use [US cities] as training grounds for our military” (2025)
GOP: “why would anyone be concerned that Trump might issue an illegal order?”
From Mary Geddry’s Substack, “Thanksgiving on Thin Ice”:
It starts, as these things so often do now, with home décor. The president steps out on the South Lawn, not to talk about wars or famines or mass deportations, but to brag that he’s had the grass ripped up so no one’s shoes get muddy at the turkey pardon. He lingers on the new patio like an HGTV host who accidentally seized nuclear codes, proudly announcing, “I hope you like our new beautiful patio with matching stone to the White House,” and assuring everyone that if he hadn’t remodeled the place, “you’d be sinking into the mud like they’ve done for many years.” The first message of the day is clear: nothing says “normal democracy” like tearing up the lawn so your donors don’t sink into it while you rant about crime…
He cannot resist one of his favorite recurring bits: the omnibus bill he describes as a legislative cornucopia of glory. He calls it a “great big beautiful bill” so many times it begins to sound like a children’s book written under duress. It contains, he claims, “the biggest tax cuts in the history of our country for middle-income people” and “the biggest jobs bill ever passed.” Democrats, he tells us, are so impossible to work with that Republicans “stuffed four years, actually probably eight or ten years,” of material into one bill because “I think that was our one shot.” Call it a legislative turducken.
When he finally introduces the actual turkeys, Gobble and Waddle, he considers calling them Chuck and Nancy but decides against it: “I would never pardon those two people.” He then marvels that the birds weigh over 50 pounds, grilling the farmer about whether they’re “a little fatty.” He appears genuinely invested in the idea that their BMI might undermine the ceremony’s dignity.
He asks if they’re violent. “Will they attack as I walk over?” It’s the closest we get to suspense all afternoon.
Now comes the part of the holiday speech where someone, somewhere, always needs to be incarcerated. After praising the turkeys, he notes that some of his staff were already preparing to ship them to El Salvador’s mega-prison, a place he praises with the cheerful detachment of a man describing an all-inclusive resort. “Even those birds don’t want to be there,” he jokes, before pivoting to crime stats so imaginary they’d make a Hallmark movie blush…
Eventually we wander into international diplomacy. One year ago, according to him, the king of Saudi Arabia told him the United States was “a dead country,” but now it is “the hottest country anywhere in the world.” He claims $18 trillion in new investments in nine months, a number that would qualify as a global paranormal event, and announces that churches across America are filling up again because of him. “Religion is coming back,” he says, the turkeys looking like they’d very much like to be excluded from this narrative.
We hit the grocery price fantasia next: Walmart’s Thanksgiving meal “down 25 percent,” turkey “down 33 percent,” potatoes “down 13 percent,” ham “down 15 percent,” eggs “down 86 percent since March.” Gasoline, he promises, will “soon be hovering around $2 a gallon.” The birds, who have eaten smoothies for months to achieve their ceremonial girth, refrain from comment.
At last, the sacramental moment arrives. He thanks Melania, notes that Waddle is “missing in action,” and steps forward to grant the pardon with all the solemnity of a man blessing a casino opening. “You are hereby unconditionally pardoned,” he declares. Someone in the crowd calls out “Praise the Lord!” and he repeats it, as if Gobble’s salvation has redemptive benefits for the rest of us.
And that’s the turkey pardon now: a holiday ritual repurposed as a victory lap through delusion, grievance, and invented statistics. What once was a lighthearted White House tradition is now a stage for claiming he saved last year’s birds from a Biden death convoy, ended murder in Washington, crushed immigration to absolute zero, personally revived American religion, and negotiated with God and Walmart for cheaper sweet potatoes.
In case the Thanksgiving turkey pardon wasn’t surreal enough, it turns out the man Trump praised from the podium, “FBI Director Kash Patel, who has been very busy and doing a great job also, thank you” — may be circling the drain before the gravy has even congealed…
And as all of this unravels, the turkey psychodrama, the imaginary borders sealed to perfection, the SWAT-team-for-my-girlfriend subplot, the re-litigation of last year’s poultry, the self-contradictions delivered back-to-back without a blink, it’s impossible to ignore the larger, more chilling truth hovering behind every one of these public appearances. This isn’t just chaos; it’s disorganization. Deep, unspooling, unmistakable disorganization from a man who holds the nuclear codes.
Every part of that turkey-pardon performance ricocheted like a pinball machine on the fritz: one moment he’s bragging about patio stones, the next he’s invalidating ceremonial pardons, then he’s insisting the border is at “zero,” then he’s ranting about Chicago murders, then he’s praising a prison in El Salvador, then he’s promising $2 gas, then he’s declaring he ended “eight wars in nine months,” then he’s doing stand-up about fat governors. It’s not just off-topic; it’s untethered. The through-line isn’t policy; it’s impulse….
Trump: “They were vicious, they were horrible, but they put it down with strength. That shows you the power of strength. Our country right now is perceived as weak.” (on China’s bloody suppression of Tiananmen protesters in 1989, said to Playboy magazine in 1990)
GOP: “It’s a complete mystery why anyone would bring this up, except to undermine discipline in our armed forces.”
Trump: “The big problem is the enemy within. We have some bad people … it should be easily handled … by the military” (2024)
Trump: “This is going to be the big thing [for the military] because it’s the enemy within, and we have to handle it before it gets out of control.” (To top generals, 2025)
When I die, the world *should* end… [Gift link]
“..Trump in his second term has started scheduled events in the afternoon on average, at 12:08 p.m. .. The number of Mr. Trump’s total official appearances has decreased by 39 percent.”
