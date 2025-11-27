Another beautiful day here. Had an early lunch at Duke’s and then lazed around the room and beach all day. Have a pizza on the way because neither of us want to go anywhere and honestly I’m not sure I could pour Joelle into the car right now because she took an edible. So we’re just sitting here watching the Lord of the Rings (as Joelle called is, “the story of my people” because I call her a hobbit so frequently).

At any rate it is very nice here, a good place to visit, but not to live because the prices are astronomical, but I really do need to move somewhere near water, and I really like the pace people move around here. Reminds me of Puerto Rico.

It’s also just nice seeing what people can do in spaces designed for people and not fucking cars. It’s so god damned nice being abled to walk six blocks to a little store to pick up something and not have to worry about being run the fuck over. In West Virginia, you can’t do it because there are no sidewalks and no density to get nice things all together in one area. In a lot of other places, they just fucking choose not to. One of my favorite things about Germany was the fussgangerplatze (did I spell that right) where you could just go and have a whole day in the city and never deal with cars.

As a former West Virginia National Guardsman, the death of that young specialist is really really awful, and I am sure the response will be laboratory created to be the absolutely most destructive and divisive and eventually self-defeating thing to happen as possible. I don’t want to think about it, but I will say this- were I the commander in chief, before ordering a shitload of additional troops to the region, I would find out if this was a lone wolf or a network, I would find out if the intent was to bring more troops aka targets to the region, and all sorts of things before I would act in haste.

And it all feels so wag the dog. It’s so convenient every time his numbers go in the shitter someone ends up dead, and I hate myself for saying that because i remember Larry fucking Nichols and the Clinton Body Count, but it’s where I am with these fucking nazis.

Hope all is well and remember to call your loved ones and tell them Happy Thanksgiving.