Thursday Morning Open Thread

by

This post is in: 

Thursday Morning Open Thread 28

Happy Thanksgiving, to those of you who celebrate, and condolences to those who — for whatever reason — are in less than an ideal celebration position today. I personally am grateful just to be where I am, with the person I love best (and of course our cats), and the community here. Mangia!

As you’re preparing for your Thanksgiving meal, remember the skilled work it took to get that food to your grocery store.
Tell us your favorite Thanksgiving dish, and we can share some of what we know about the work behind the ingredients.

[image or embed]

— United Farm Workers (@ufw.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 1:03 PM

Happy Thanksgiving

[image or embed]

— Clean Observer (@hammbear2024.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 4:39 PM

Thanksgiving with the Other Side

[image or embed]

— Trae Crowder (@thetraecrowder.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 11:15 AM

11/25/2025- Happy Thanksgiving! www.timesfreepress.com/news/2025/no…

[image or embed]

— Clay Bennett (@claybennett.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 7:39 PM

    20Comments

    3. 3.

      NotMax

      Dragged up from downstairs.

      Holiday watch.

      Skipping past the frankly mundane first section, video link should be cued up to the part where travelers to Saipan meet the amazing David, 94 years young.

      You’ll feel more content about the basic decency of humanity for having watched it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Thanksgiving is just a harvest festival like harvest festivals all over the world.  No need to invest it with an overlay of colonialism.  My advice for the day.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      narya

      Good morning everyone–may your activities today be just what you want them to be, with people you enjoy, and food that nourishes all of you. I’m grateful for this place and you jackals.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      satby

      I opted out of travelling two hours each way to spend an hour at my daughter in law’s aunt’s house because they’re eating late enough that I would have to leave early to get home before dark. And they’re having Cracker Barrel cater dinner. Instead, I’m planning a lovely dinner of steak, mashed potatoes, and roasted brussel sprouts with balsamic glaze. And probably spending the day in my jammies. I haz a happy.

      (My family is doing a Thanksmas next weekend).

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Nukular Biskits

      @coin operated:

      I’m probably gonna do my normal 45 minute walk, albeit a few hours late (I normally do it at 0430 on weekdays) and then work on a backyard engineering project to pick up 40 bazillion acorns in the back yard.

      That SHOULD keep me out of harm’s way.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      mrmoshpotato

      @satby:

      I’m planning a lovely dinner of steak, mashed potatoes, and roasted brussel sprouts with balsamic glaze. And probably spending the day in my jammies. I haz a happy. 

      That sounds good.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Nukular Biskits

      @mrmoshpotato:

      The west side of the property abuts woods (thus whence the armored possums digging up my front yard).  I have seen one VERY FAT squirrel who is one day going to lose the game of chase with the dog, Summer.

      If there are more, they’re not doing a very good job, but there are lots of oaks here, so they wouldn’t have to come into the backyard for a buffet.

      Reply

