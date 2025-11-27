Happy Thanksgiving, to those of you who celebrate, and condolences to those who — for whatever reason — are in less than an ideal celebration position today. I personally am grateful just to be where I am, with the person I love best (and of course our cats), and the community here. Mangia!

As you’re preparing for your Thanksgiving meal, remember the skilled work it took to get that food to your grocery store.

Tell us your favorite Thanksgiving dish, and we can share some of what we know about the work behind the ingredients. [image or embed] — United Farm Workers (@ufw.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 1:03 PM