The cost:

🕯️ Today we said goodbye to Benjamin Asher, nicknamed “Nemo”. Rest in peace hero. Thank you for your sacrifice and service. We will never forget and we will never forgive russians. [image or embed] — 24Hours Ukraine (@24hoursukraine.bsky.social) November 27, 2025 at 5:32 PM

This is Alina and Vladyslav. Russia murdered them yesterday in their sick human safari in Kherson. She was 34. He was only 6. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 27, 2025 at 5:31 PM

This is Adriana, she was only 12-year-old. She died in hospital today. The girl was wounded on November 19, when Russia struck residential buildings in Ternopil with missiles. That same attack killed her mother🕯 This brings death tall in russian attack on Ternopil to 35. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 27, 2025 at 8:13 AM

Here’s what Ukraine’s outgoing fires look like this evening:

Large numbers of good drones headed for fascist Russia in two big groups, one headed SE and one NE. Explosions already reported in Novorossiysk. Could be a noisy night in fascist Russia. Map from @DrnBmbr. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) November 27, 2025 at 5:09 PM

Here’s President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Right Now, Our Defense of Positions, Our Resistance on the Frontline, and Our Joint Work with Partners to Secure Better Diplomatic Standing Are Equally Important – Address by the President I wish you health! Briefly about today. We are using this day, just as every day now, for consultations with partners. Every single day, we exchange information – all the data needed to determine the optimal steps. The Russian war continues, and we all hear that Russia scorns the efforts of key global powers to truly end the war – with a lasting peace. But whether there will be peace does not depend on Russia’s threats or on whatever ultimatums it voices. It depends on the conditions the world ensures so that this aggression cannot be continued, and on what we ourselves do to defend our state, our people, and our Ukrainian national rights. Right now, our defense of positions, our resistance on the frontline, and our joint work with partners to secure better diplomatic standing are equally important. And everything is aligned toward this work. Already this week – at the end of the week – our team, together with American representatives, will continue to translate the points we secured in Geneva into a form that puts us on the path to peace and security guarantees. There will be a meeting of delegations. The Ukrainian delegation will be well-prepared and focused on substantive work. We remain in close contact with the American side and our European friends. I am also briefing our partners in other parts of the world, and I am grateful to them for their support of our sovereignty and our state. In the meantime, we are doing everything possible to ensure that Ukraine has sufficient defense support. It is obvious to everyone in the world that Russia not only has the largest internationally recognized territory, but also the largest territory that is undeveloped and neglected. All of Russia exists for the sake of Moscow and St. Petersburg, and if everything else were to collapse, no one there would even notice. So when they want more kilometers of Ukrainian land, it is not about territory for them at all. It is about preserving their power forever – about subjugating a neighboring nation. And we have clearly seen that nothing can be expected from Russia except destruction. And we are not the only ones who have seen it – everyone in Europe has, and every one of Russia’s neighbors, from Finland to Kazakhstan and Japan. Accordingly, everyone understands what must be done for defense, and it is the Ukrainian defense of positions that is the key task for us and for all our partners. The stronger we are in our defense on the frontline, the more we can achieve in diplomacy, and the more actively the world will help us press Russia to end its war. Today, an important meeting of the sanctions coordinators of European states took place. And if Putin does not want to stop, the sanctions will not stop. The priorities are clear – to hit Russian oil, Russia’s technological base, its finances, and its assets that serve the Russian war machine. The world will help us. I thank everyone who is pressuring the aggressor now, and everyone who is defending Ukraine from pressure. We value this deeply, and we see every such effort. Next week, there will be important negotiations not only for our delegation, but also for me personally, and we are laying solid groundwork for those talks. Ukraine will stand firm. It always will. Thank you to everyone who helps us! Thank you to everyone who defends Ukraine as if defending themselves. Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

Giorgi Shermadini, player of Georgia’s National Basketball Team, was booed after thanking PM Irakli Kobakhidze in his final speech before retirement. When we say #GeorgiaProtests are everywhere, we mean it. [image or embed] — Anna Gvarishvili (@annagvarish.bsky.social) November 27, 2025 at 3:04 PM

A year, it will be a year tomorrow of non-stop #GeorgiaProtests It started when our self-proclaimed PM declared goverment would be arbitrarily suspending negotiations with EU Things are realy bleak right now but at least we are giving up without a fight✊️❤️‍🩹 [image or embed] — likajam.bsky.social (@likajam.bsky.social) November 27, 2025 at 11:26 AM

Russia:

Putin Sets Ultimatum for Ukraine: Russia would halt its offensive only if Kyiv withdraws from the territories Moscow claims, while denying any threat to Europe and calling the US plan a possible basis for talks. www.kyivpost.com/post/65126 [image or embed] — Kyiv Post (@kyivpost.com) November 27, 2025 at 10:53 AM

From The Kyiv Post:

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Moscow would halt its offensive against Ukraine only if Kyiv withdraws from all territories Russia claims as its own. Putin said Russian forces would otherwise seize them by force. “If Ukrainian forces leave the territories they hold, then we will stop combat operations,” Putin said during a visit to Kyrgyzstan. “If they don’t, then we will achieve it by military means.” Russia laid claim to the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions via illegal referendums in late 2022 – a vote Kyiv and the West reject. Moscow now controls nearly all of Luhansk, the whole of Crimea, but only parts of the other three regions, which amounts to roughly one-fifth of Ukraine in total. Putin also reiterated claims that Russian troops had encircled the Ukrainian forces in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, one of the most fiercely contested sectors of the front. “Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov are completely surrounded,” he said, using the Soviet-era Russian names for the two cities. He added that Russian forces were also advancing in Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region and Siversk in the Donetsk region. He also claimed his troops were moving toward the key logistics hub of Hulyaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region. The Russian offensive, he claimed, “is practically impossible to hold back, so there is little that can be done about it.” Ukraine has denied that Pokrovsk and Myrnograd are encircled, saying its troops continue to hold the line in the area. Putin also claimed that Russia is open to using the US’s so-called 28-point peace plan as a potential foundation for future talks with Kyiv and Washington. The US-backed plan, mirroring many of Moscow’s official war goals, is believed to have originated in Moscow, according to leaked recordings. A revised version has been submitted to Moscow after talks between Kyiv and Washington. Putin insisted there are no draft treaties yet, only “a set of questions” under discussion. According to Putin, the plan had been circulating even before the Alaska summit. “And, as I have already announced publicly, it was passed on to us through certain channels. We got acquainted with it. After that, negotiations took place in Geneva between the American delegation and the Ukrainian delegation,” he said. Putin said that, as he understood it, the parties agreed to split the 28 points into four separate components. He confirmed that Russia has already received a version of the revised plan and “in general” accepts that it could serve as a basis for negotiations. “In general, this is how it was conveyed to us. In general, we agree that this can be the basis for future agreements,” he said. At the same time, he stressed that discussing “final options” would be “impolite,” since no final text exists yet. He added that Washington appears to be taking Russia’s position into account – the one outlined before Anchorage and after Alaska. He said both sides will eventually need to “sit down and seriously discuss some specific things” and “put everything in diplomatic language.” Putin also claimed that Russia is willing to pledge not to attack European countries formally. “It’s one thing to say in general that Russia is not going to attack Europe. It sounds funny to us, right? And we never intended to. If they want to hear from us, well, let’s record it. No questions,” he said. He dismissed the notion that Russia poses a threat to Europe, saying people who claim otherwise are “a little out of their minds” and are serving the interests of defense industries, private companies, or trying to boost domestic political ratings amid economic problems. “We are not going to, and we have no aggressive plans for Europe. Please, we are ready to record it in any way you like,” Putin said. He added that such assurances “perhaps make sense” if the goal is to start a broader discussion on “pan-European security.”

The BBC has more:

President Vladimir Putin has doubled down on his core demands for ending the war in Ukraine, saying Russia will lay down arms only if Kyiv’s troops withdraw from territory claimed by Moscow. Putin has long pushed for legal recognition of the Ukrainian territories Russia has seized by force. They include the southern Crimean peninsula, annexed in 2014, and the eastern Donbas region, which Moscow now occupies for the most part. For Kyiv, which has ruled out relinquishing the parts of the Donbas it still holds, rewarding Russia for its aggression is a non-starter. Speaking after Putin’s address, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia “scorned” efforts “to truly end the war”. Speaking to reporters during a trip to Kyrgyzstan, Putin accused Kyiv of wanting to fight “to the last Ukrainian” – which he said Russia was “in principle” also ready to do. He repeated his view that Russia has the initiative on the battlefield and the fighting would only end when Ukrainian troops withdrew from Donbas, which is made up of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. “If they don’t withdraw, we’ll achieve this by force of arms,” he said. Yet Russia’s slow gains in eastern Ukraine have come at significant cost of manpower. According to the US-based Institute for the Study of War, at this rate it would take Moscow almost two more years to seize the rest of the Donetsk region. During his comments to reporters Putin again expressed his contempt for the Ukrainian leadership, which he said he considered illegitimate. There was therefore “no use” signing any documents with them, he added. Ukraine has been under martial law since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022 and has therefore been unable to hold scheduled elections. Earlier this year, the Ukrainian parliament voted unanimously to affirm the legitimacy of President Zelensky, whose term in office ended in the spring. Putin also dismissed warnings by European leaders that Russia could attack the European continent within the next decades. “That sounds laughable to us, really,” he said. The White House and Donald Trump have sounded optimistic about the recent diplomatic push for peace talks, but Europeans have repeatedly expressed their scepticism over whether Putin truly intended to end the war. On Wednesday European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen accused Russia of upholding a post-World War Two mindset and of seeing the European continent as a “sphere of influence” in which sovereign nations could be “carved up”.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War believe that a Russian victory is not inevitable. The actual pace of the occupying forces’ advance shows that a rapid capture of the entire Donetsk region is unlikely, despite the Kremlin’s claims.

understandingwar.org/research/rus… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 27, 2025 at 5:31 AM

I want to make an important point here: assessing strategic, operational, and tactical success in a campaign is both easy and exceedingly hard at the same time. It’s easy because one is basically counting things. It is exceedingly hard because the assessment part of the plan has to be designed to measure the right things. Let’s turn to Bernard Fall who delineated the problem in regard to Vietnam:

I will show you how badly mistaken one can be in this particular field. For example, I have a Vietnamese briefing sheet in English which the Vietnamese government used to hand out. It is dated 1957 and is called The Fight Against Communist Subversive Activities. At the end of the last page it says: “From this we can see that the Viet Minh authorities have disintegrated and been rendered powerless.” Famous last words! Here is a communication by Professor Wesley Fishel, who was the American public police adviser in Vietnam in the late 1950s. He said in August 1958, “Indeed, Vietnam can be classed as about the most stable and peaceful country in all of Asia today.” I would underline the fact that in 1958 the Vietnamese were losing something like three village chiefs a day. But village chiefs were not considered a military target. They were not considered part of our calculations with regard to what makes a war. For example, the Infantry Journal of August 1960 stated: The Communist objectives, for the most part have been thwarted by South Vietnamese military strength. Threats and actual attacks have been made on American advisers through their armed forces. The fact that these attacks have been made is a good indication that the American aid is effective. What this seems to mean is that if American advisers get killed in Vietnam we are doing fine. The Air Force and Space Digest of June 1962 stated: There are a few things about the insurgent warfare that favor the use of air power and one of them is that the jungle rebels are not equipped with antiaircraft, so that air superiority is practically assured. That would be good news to the helicopter pilots, who represent the bulk of our casualties. In another Air Force and Space Digest article of August 1964 the following statement is made: The figures of 1963 in the Vietnamese theater indicate that the cost/effectiveness of the air effort is high. It is estimated that the Vietnam Air Force uses less than 3 percent of the total military personnel. … These planes account for more than a third of the total Viet Cong killed in action; that is 7,400 out of 20,600. The joke, of course, if you can see the point, is that if 3 percent of the Vietnamese personnel effects 33 percent of the casualties, a simple tripling of that 3 percent of Air Force personnel would effect 100 percent of the casualties. Therefore, we need not send anybody else. But no one has considered that in all likelihood, of the 23,500 killed, a large part are noncombatant civilians. It is pretty hard to tell a Viet Cong [when you are] flying at two hundred fifty knots and from five hundred feet up, or more. This leads to the completely incongruous reasoning that if there are one hundred thousand Viet Cong in South Vietnam and the ARVN [Army of the Republic of Vietnam] kills 23,500 a year and maims perhaps another 25,000, and if we divide 100,000 Viet Cong by 50,000 a year, the war should be over in two years. This meaningless equation probably accounted for 1963 estimates of victory by 1965. This is precisely where “cost/effectiveness” has its limitations. When I first arrived in Indochina in 1953, the French were mainly fighting in the Red River Delta. This was the key French area in North Vietnam … [with a] fortified French battle line. The French headquarters city was Hanoi. When I arrived I checked in with the French briefing officer and asked what the situation was in the Delta. He said: Well, we hold pretty much of it; there is the French fortified line around the Delta which we call the “Marshal de Lattre Line”—about 2,200 bunkers forming nine hundred forts. We are going to deny the communists access to the eight million people in this Delta and the three million tons of rice it produces. We will eventually starve them out and deny them access to the population. In other words, this was the strategic hamlet complex seen five thousand times bigger. There were about eight thousand villages inside that line. This fortified line also protected the rice fields then, whereas now the individual strategic hamlets do not protect the same fields. “Well,” I said, “do the communists hold anything inside the Delta?” The answer was, “Yes, they hold those five black blotches” [on a map]. But at the University of Hanoi, which was under national Vietnamese control, my fellow Vietnamese students just laughed. They said that their home villages inside the Delta were communist-controlled and had communist village chiefs, and just about everybody else said the same thing: that both the French and the Vietnamese army simply did not know what was going on. Most of these villages were, in fact, controlled by the communists and I decided to attempt to document that control. It was actually very simple. To the last breath a government will try to collect taxes. So I used a working hypothesis; I went to the Vietnamese tax collection office in Hanoi to look at the village tax rolls. They immediately indicated that the bulk of the Delta was no longer paying taxes. As a cross-check on my theory I used the village teachers. The school teachers in Vietnam were centrally assigned by the government. Hence, where there were school teachers the government could be assumed to have control. Where there were none, there was no government control. [I produced a map that showed] the difference between military “control” and what the communists controlled administratively, which was 70 percent of the Delta inside the French battle lines! This was one year before the Battle of Dien Bien Phu, in May 1954. In fact, the [official military situation maps—showing only small, isolated areas believed to be less than 30 percent French-controlled—were] complete fiction and had absolutely no bearing on the real situation inside the Delta. Of course, when regular communist divisions became available to attack the Delta in June 1954, the whole illusion collapsed. … The last French battle line before the ceasefire [lay deep in a zone that was, in fact, solidly] communist-infiltrated and, of course, it collapsed overnight. That is revolutionary warfare. You now have seen the difference between the two.

Putin’s/Russia’s and Trump’s and his natsec teams whole argument is that Russia is winning because after three years and nine months, Russia has been able to advance their front lines 20 kilometers or less depending on what part of the line of contact you’re focusing on while capturing the villages within those areas. A lot of this, of course, occurred in the initial few months of Russia’s genocidal re-invasion between February and June 2023. The issue, of course, is whether this is the correct measure of effectiveness, let alone success. Remember, the stated objective of the genocidal re-invasion was to take Kyiv in three days, capture if not kill outright Zelenskyy and the rest of the Ukrainian civilian and military leadership, replace them with Russian controlled proxies who would then very publicly sign official documents surrendering Ukrainian sovereignty to Russia. That definitely did not happen. This then morphed, for lack of a better term, into taking all of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Odesa Oblasts because they are Novo Rossiya and thereby creating a land bridge from Russia to the break away Russian controlled organized crime statelet of Transnistria from which Putin could then move to scarf up Moldova as both Transnistria and Moldova are also part of his self declared Novo Rossiya. Which would let him further threaten Romania and Poland. This also definitely did not happen. Since then Russia has taken and lost Kherson Oblast and has failed to consolidate gains in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv. All while Russian personnel are ground up at astonishing rates and, now that Ukraine’s defense industrial base is fully online and operating at a high tempo war footing, seeing significant destruction of it’s petroleum sector, railways/rail infrastructure, and energy infrastructure.

Part of the reason Putin, his key aides, and surrogates keep hammering the modest territorial gains is that he knows and understand that Trump thinks in terms of property, specifically land as property. By focusing on land/property they are hitting a cognitive hook within Trump that this is all just a real estate deal that needs to be resolved. And since Trump thinks of himself as the real estate mogul and deal maker par excellence, this is why the Putin, his aides, his surrogates, Trump (who functions as one of Putin’s surrogates to be perfectly honest), and Trump’s natsec team are focused on land/property.

The Ukrainians have far different metrics in regard to how they assess effectiveness and success and it is not just about meters and kilometers. Which is why this emphasis on where the front line is now or where one side is advancing versus the other is not persuasive to them.

The EU:

“When everyone had arrived, having read The Financial Times, there were some questions,” Lars Lokke Rasmussen, the Danish foreign minister, said with dry understatement in an interview.

www.nytimes.com/2025/11/27/w… [image or embed] — Christopher Miller (@christopherjm.ft.com) November 27, 2025 at 9:59 AM

From The New York Times:

When Chancellor Friedrich Merz of Germany first learned of the Trump administration’s peace plan for Ukraine last Thursday, he was stunned by both the content and the way he found out. Instead of hearing of it from American officials, Mr. Merz learned about the plan from a news headline. His team had to reach out several times to set up a call on Friday night with President Trump for an explanation, according to officials with knowledge of the events. The content was alarming, from a European perspective. The leaked 28-point plan would ensure that Russia paid little price for invading Ukraine in 2022. It would hand it more territory than the Russian Army has captured on the battlefield. And it would force NATO to formally refuse to admit Ukraine, countermanding a European desire for the Ukrainians to join the alliance. Senior European officials had known the Trump administration was working on some kind of plan, but nothing that favored Russia to this extent. When it surfaced, they realized that Europe had been cut out of the Trump administration’s efforts to end the continent’s biggest land war since World War II. This account of how Mr. Trump sidelined Europe in discussions about its own backyard, based on interviews with 16 officials with knowledge of the diplomatic wrangling, paints a picture of a continent squeezed between competing powers, its leaders grasping for influence in a world their nations once dominated. Most of the officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive political matters. In the days since the plan was leaked, European leaders, including Mr. Merz, have worked frantically to reverse the slide, using persuasion and behind-the-scenes maneuvering to nudge Mr. Trump’s administration toward a more acceptable position. Plans were upended, frenzied huddles arranged. Several envoys took the first possible flight from Johannesburg, where they were meeting counterparts from the G20, to Geneva to try to persuade U.S. officials to change course. That huge diplomatic effort, mounted across major European countries and institutions, meant that by Sunday evening, Europe’s leaders had managed to forestall some of what they saw as the worst excesses of the Trump plan for Ukraine. Sidelined by Mr. Trump last week, Europe’s “coalition of the willing” had become a “coalition of the waiting,” Anders Fogh Rasmussen, a former NATO chief, said in an interview. “Now, the Europeans understand that they must do much more,” Mr. Rasmussen said.

More at the link.

“Over the past 100 years, Russia has attacked 19 different countries — some of them 3-4 times — and none of these countries, including Ukraine, has ever attacked Russia.” – EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 27, 2025 at 2:02 PM

Latvia:

LSM reports that Latvia plans to dismantle the railway tracks leading to Russia. This measure is being considered as one of the options for strengthening national defense and security amid the tense situation on the eastern border.

eng.lsm.lv/article/econ… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 27, 2025 at 4:21 AM

They’re also going to switch their railways from the Russian to the EU gauge.

Kyrgyzstan:

The Kyrgyz hid an entire Ukrainian embassy so as not to irritate Putin. The building of the Ukrainian Embassy faces the residence of the President of Kyrgyzstan, where Putin was visiting. Apparently, so that he wouldn’t get upset, the Ukrainian embassy was covered with a temporary structure. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 27, 2025 at 1:05 PM

The US:

Made an effort to establish a timeline of this latest iteration of essentially the same old attempt by the Trump administration to force a peace deal, doomed to fail like the previous three times. The number of plot twists would have been amusing, if it wasn’t so cruel to Ukraine. [image or embed] — Minna Ålander 🌻 (@alanderminna.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 8:52 AM

This isn’t the first time this has happened in Trump‘s orbit. “Paul Manafort and an alleged Russian intelligence operative hatched a plan for the future of Ukraine during the 2016 presidential election campaign that continued even …“ www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019… [image or embed] — Stephan (@attlawb.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 11:10 AM

Yes, russia is indeed rapidly rebuilding its missile arsenal. The problem is that the “solution” being offered — pausing the war & restoring economic ties with russia, giving it back most of frozen assets, lifting sanctions, rewarding for war crimes — will only accelerate that buildup. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) November 27, 2025 at 2:32 AM

What could really change the tide are targeted deep strikes on russia’s production facilities with long-range missiles. But this infamous “escalation management” brought us — and Europe — here, into this catastrophe. — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) November 27, 2025 at 2:32 AM

What complete and utter bullcrap. Do they realize it’s our lives, our state’s future, our next generation’s fate at stake? It’s not just Ukraine being picky about security. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 27, 2025 at 7:40 AM

Back to Ukraine.

🦅 A kind of “dog-fight” of robots in the air over Ukraine – our interceptor drone managed to catch up and destroy the Russian “Lancet” at the moment when it tried to maneuver, evading the attack. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) November 27, 2025 at 11:21 AM

Time has published its list of the 100 most important photos of 2025. 5 of them are from Ukraine. Let’s look at each in a thread👇🧵 1️⃣ Smoke from a Russian strike rises above a sunflower field in Zaporizhzhia, July 8 (Dmytro Smolienko / Ukrinform). [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 27, 2025 at 2:54 PM

2️⃣ A Ukrainian woman carries her pets as she runs from her home after Russian bombs hit Kharkiv, July 24 (David Guttenfelder / The New York Times). [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 27, 2025 at 2:54 PM

Kostiantynivka:

During the evacuation of animals in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, volunteers of the Animal Rescue Kharkiv organization became a ‘taxi service’ for Ukrainian Defenders. One of the soldiers jokingly said he’ll be an air defense, and that’s what actually happened – [image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) November 27, 2025 at 3:51 PM

– on the way, the vehicle with rescued animals was chased by a Russian drone, and three Defenders, being with volunteers at the right moment, shot it down at high speed. ARK volunteers called them “3 angels,”as they saved their lives and those of 45 animals rescued during the evacuation

📹hromadske — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) November 27, 2025 at 3:52 PM

The Chechen front:

Ternopil:

First responders visited 10yo Maksym in the hospital — the boy they rescued during the russian attack on Ternopil. Maksym lived on the 9th floor, but the missile blast threw him down to the 7th. Despite the danger of the building collapsing, rescuers pulled him out using a ladder truck. Heroes! [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) November 27, 2025 at 1:32 PM

The death toll in the russian terrorist strike against Ternopil has risen to 35. The 12yo girl succumbed to her wounds after doctors had hard fought to save her life for 9d. Her mother was killed too and her sister is still in the hospital. 35 innocent souls stolen at once.

35. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) November 27, 2025 at 4:07 AM

Pokrovsk:

“The Defense Forces have cleared 11.5 km² of Pokrovsk of Russian troops. Due to its losses, the enemy has been forced to deploy its operational reserve in the areas of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.” – Syrskyi. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 27, 2025 at 2:00 PM

Zelenyi Hai, Donetsk Oblast (pretty sure this is the one in Donetsk as the others don’t make sense in terms of where the ground combat is occuring)

Russians continue to “wipe their feet” on all norms of international law, displaying every aspect of their bio-trash mini-civilization. According to available information, Russian troops captured Ukrainian soldiers in a tree line, forced them to lie in a row, and after interrogation, executed them. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 27, 2025 at 11:33 AM

Kursk Oblast, Russia:

Saratov Oblast, Russia:

