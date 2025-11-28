I'm still *somewhat* confident that the balkanized US media landscape combined with Trump's personality cult mean we probably won't truly see the bottom get knocked out, but this is wild. Like this is 'not even the most insane gerrymanders imaginable will save your asses in the midterms' shit. [image or embed] — Andy Vitek (@avitek.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 12:34 PM

Part of this is that it doesn't take a weatherman to tell you what way the wind's blowing, and part of this is that a big chunk of the rich folks on the right are starting to realize that a complete Trump flameout could truly bring about Woke 2: The Wokening. [image or embed] — Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 1:16 PM

Reminder that punchbowl reported a senior house appropriator (on background, but still) saying that there are going to be enough sudden retirements that they lose the house before midterms. — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 3:03 PM

anyways, I generally feel like what we're seeing is actually a sign of how weak and flailing the administration is. — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 3:01 PM

now mind you, that's a problem, because the rats are going to try to start fleeing the ship, and that's when shit gets unstable. — Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 3:01 PM

The problem with this article is they asked too many lawyers and not enough historians.

As a historian, I'd say the legality of Trump's immunity and pardons depends on how he leaves office.

At 40 over 55 approval? He's immune.

At 25 over 65? He's probably not immune & self-pardons aren't legal. [image or embed] — "Online Rent-a-Sage" Bret Devereaux (@bretdevereaux.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 10:20 AM



(It’s a Tom Edsall op-ed Professor Devereaux is rebutting — gift link — by definition, Dems Be Doin It Rong...)

At 10 over 75? Non-zero chance his 'trial' is a note read aloud next to a burn pit.

You know the joke that in some extreme circumstances you 'stop being biology and start being physics'?

There is a point where your politics stop being law and start being history. It is not a good place to be. — "Online Rent-a-Sage" Bret Devereaux (@bretdevereaux.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 10:20 AM