Friday Afternoon Open Thread: Lame Duck Is Lame

Friday Afternoon Open Thread: Lame Duck Is Lame

I'm still *somewhat* confident that the balkanized US media landscape combined with Trump's personality cult mean we probably won't truly see the bottom get knocked out, but this is wild. Like this is 'not even the most insane gerrymanders imaginable will save your asses in the midterms' shit.

[image or embed]

— Andy Vitek (@avitek.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 12:34 PM

Part of this is that it doesn't take a weatherman to tell you what way the wind's blowing, and part of this is that a big chunk of the rich folks on the right are starting to realize that a complete Trump flameout could truly bring about Woke 2: The Wokening.

[image or embed]

— Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 1:16 PM

Reminder that punchbowl reported a senior house appropriator (on background, but still) saying that there are going to be enough sudden retirements that they lose the house before midterms.

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 3:03 PM

anyways, I generally feel like what we're seeing is actually a sign of how weak and flailing the administration is.

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 3:01 PM

now mind you, that's a problem, because the rats are going to try to start fleeing the ship, and that's when shit gets unstable.

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 3:01 PM

The problem with this article is they asked too many lawyers and not enough historians.
As a historian, I'd say the legality of Trump's immunity and pardons depends on how he leaves office.
At 40 over 55 approval? He's immune.
At 25 over 65? He's probably not immune & self-pardons aren't legal.

[image or embed]

— "Online Rent-a-Sage" Bret Devereaux (@bretdevereaux.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 10:20 AM


(It’s a Tom Edsall op-ed Professor Devereaux is rebutting — gift link — by definition, Dems Be Doin It Rong...)

At 10 over 75? Non-zero chance his 'trial' is a note read aloud next to a burn pit.
You know the joke that in some extreme circumstances you 'stop being biology and start being physics'?
There is a point where your politics stop being law and start being history. It is not a good place to be.

— "Online Rent-a-Sage" Bret Devereaux (@bretdevereaux.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 10:20 AM

We know this is a bid for authoritarian governance and at this point it is clear it is failing
We know in other countries, such failures generally end with "and then he fled to Russia" or "and then he went to trial" or "and then he and his entire family were murdered."
Why would we be different?

— "Online Rent-a-Sage" Bret Devereaux (@bretdevereaux.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 10:36 AM

    48 Comments

    1. 1.

      Jeffro

      I mentioned to Mrs. Fro and Froette earlier this week that there might be enough GOP retirements from the House to make Jeffries the Speaker before we even get to the midterms.

      Unless there’s some sort of procedural reason why that can’t happen once the Dems have the numbers, I’m giving that a 51% chance of happening.

      What’s that phrase about going bankrupt, again: “slowly, and then all at once”?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      I guess the next signpost coming up is the special election in Tennessee; if the Dem wins or even comes close in an R+10 district, the Republicans in Congress are going to really panic.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      iKropoclast

      Friday Afternoon Open Thread: Lame Duck Is Lame

      The ducks at physical therapy don’t appreciate the comparison. And I, for one, laud their efforts at recovery

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Nukular Biskits

      Afternoon, y’all.
      I think I’m about to call it a day … at least WRT yard work.

      It’s perhaps too much to hope for, given a sizeable chuck of the American electorate voted for Trump three times, but here’s to looking forward to a figurative electoral ass-stompin’ come next November.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Scout211

      We know in other countries, such failures generally end with “and then he fled to Russia” or “and then he went to trial” or “and then he and his entire family were murdered.” Why would we be different?

      Because we are “the land of the free and the home of the “. . . oh never mind. We are not different anymore.  Just ask Jeffrey Epstein’s ghost.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jackie

      @Jeffro:

      Unless there’s some sort of procedural reason why that can’t happen once the Dems have the numbers, I’m giving that a 51% chance of happening.

      Johnson will concoct a reason to shut down the House. Again.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Scout211

      @Jackie: Johnson will concoct a reason to shut down the House. Again.

      I dunno.  The GOP pols are at their most electable when they are campaigning against all those “woke liberals” who are destroying the country.  They might just be ready to let go of control and then blame the Dems for what they themselves voted into law.

      Plus, didn’t you hear? Poor Pastor Johnson is tired.  He is just so, so, tired.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Baud

      @cain:

      I don’t share Jeff’s optimism about it happening, but we should want it to.

      Maybe it ends up hurting us, but I’ve never believed in the “harm now for possible benefit later” type of thinking.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Anonymous At Work

      Part of the question about “immunity” and how Spanky leaves office will come down to “How many Fetterman/Manchin/Ben Nelson/Blanche Lincolns are the in Democratic majority in teh Senate?”  If the number is greater than the Democratic majority’s margin, then Spanky is safe.  If not, then Chief Justice Roberts will find he has 12 new Reading Rainbow Reminder Senior Associate Justices to help “remind” Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, Barret, and Roberts what the Constitution actually says and should “remind” them that the Founders hated each other over writing it, so originalism be damned.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      jonas

      @cain:  The danger is that once it happens then the media will be focusing on Dems and bipartisanship and so on.

      Don’t forget the deficit. That will be front and center once again: “After retaking House, can Dems overcome disarray to focus on debt?”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Nukular Biskits

      @rikyrah:

      Saw that on Bluesky but trying to find it on dumbass’s “truth social” site.

      ETA:  Looks like it was a fake.

      Dammit. It’s hard enough to believe some of the shit Trump puts out there without having all the AI-/bot-generated shit to wade through.

      ETA2: I deleted my repost on Bluesky.  This kind of fake shit is going to get someone killed.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Eduardo

      I think the take-over-by-retirements won’t happen because the last ones quitting would risk their lives and we ain’t seen no profiles in courage so far.

      but if that happens, it would be the end of the attempt to install a dictatorship in the US for at least a few years.  Too demoralizing plus, too much power lost.  What they are trying to achieve is not easy, much less at 36-40%

      They could have been real populists and we would be in our way to an Orban scenario.  But no, let’s cut Medicaid and Obamacare and food stamps and fuck the farmers and a long etcetera

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Fair Economist

      Devereaux is optimistic. That kind of history happens with violent revolutions, and that’s not on the wind. If Dump (or Vance) tries a coup on losing again, then maybe.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Baud

      @Eduardo:

      They could have been real populists and we would be in our way to an Orban scenario.

       
      They really couldn’t have been because too many of the others would have been helped. Our demographics plus our racists work together to prevent economic populism.

      Also too, Republicans have always been for the rich, even in the early days when the were the morally superior party.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Geminid

      @Jeffro: So I checked out the schedule to fill Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Georgia seat. She’ll resign January 5. Governor Kemp has to schedule a special election within 10 days, to be held no les than 30 days later.

      It will be a jungle primary with all candidates on one ballot. There will runoff between the top two finishers unless someone receives more than 50 percent of the vote.

      So I guess the earliest Greene’s replacement would take office is the second week of February, with the likelier date some time in March.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      divF

      @Eduardo:

      They could have been real populists and we would be in our way to an Orban scenario.  But no, let’s cut Medicaid and Obamacare and food stamps and fuck the farmers and a long etcetera

      Nope, The plutocrats see this as their main chance to eliminate the New Deal, and they weren’t going to miss out on it. It is of a piece with the quarterly earnings mentality – no long-term thinking.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Jeffro

      @rikyrah:Never forget… The bottom line is the crazyfication factor. we can’t hope for lower approval than that

      I’ll settle for the crazification factor (27%) instead of the Fox Floor (40%)

      It’ll be interesting once the Orange Dementia Patient shuffles off (one way or the other) and the GOP is left with Mr. Extremely Unpleasant Guy as its nominal ‘leader’, for sure.

      As we’ve seen over and over, the MAGAts seem to have trouble turning out or rallying for anyone other than the ODP

      Reply
    28. 28.

      dmsilev

      @Princess: Thought I read +10 somewhere. Pretty deep red, in any event. And close to tied by the latest polls.

      If nothing else, it would probably cause any remaining gerrymandering attempts to get cold feet.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jackie

      It must be Friday.

      President Donald Trump said on Friday that any document signed by former President Joe Biden using an autopen “is hereby terminated.”

      “I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden,” Trump posted on his social media platform.

      It is unclear which orders Trump is referencing and how he is making those determinations. ABC News has reached out to the White House for more information.

      Trump claimed that the people who “operated the Autopen did so illegally.” But the Justice Department’s legal counsel states that autopens are lawful for signing bills into law.

      abc7chicago.com/post/president-donald-trump-says-hes-terminating-orders-joe-biden-signed-autopen/182…

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Baud

      @Jackie:

      Any president can cancel any Executive Order for any reason. Big whoop.

      As far as “anything else” goes, who knows? We’ll just have to see what they’re willing to litigate.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Jackie:

      Normally, when I see something that outrageous (and, granted: we’re talking Trump here), I try to check it out on Trump’s actual platform. But this I saw from someone who isn’t usually known for spreading rumors.

      I did go to Trump’s Truth Social account and, while there isn’t anything there about the Insurrection Act, he is definitely going cuckoo bananas about Biden and the “auto-pen”, declaring that anything signed with it during Biden’s time in office is now null & void.

      I need to take a shower after diving into that cesspool.

      ETA:  I see you found that as well.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Elizabelle

      @Geminid:  did Texas ever replace the late Sylvester Turner?  Could MTG be replaced in weeks, vs. months and months for a Texas Democrat?

      Yep.  Seat still vacant.  Runoff election in January 2026 for a Democratic seat that became vacant in March 2025.

      May Satan have something interesting in store for Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Marc

      @Geminid: So the way to win this is to make sure there are two or three well funded, overtly Trump supporting nutcase conspiracy candidates on election day, along with exactly one seemingly sane (not too liberal) Democratic challenger.  It’s certainly possible, but are the Democrats able to manage something that complex?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Geminid

      @dmsilev: According to Wikipedia, Tennessee’s 7th CD is rated R+10 by Cooks. Republicans added Democratic precincts from Nashville in the last round of redistricting, which may come back to bite them. Or hoist them on their own petard as the youngs like to say.

      Fun TN-07 Fact: the district was renumbered the 6th CD after the 1970 Census, when Tennessee lost a congressional district through Reapotionment. But they got it back after the 1980 Census.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Elizabelle

      @Baud: Very close.  And Democrats will def win the Texas seat.  Runoff because there were 16 candidates (Jesus!), and no one candidate got 50 percent.  Way to go, Texas Dems.

      There’s strateragy.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Geminid

      @Marc: I’m pretty sure Georgia state Senator Colton Moore (R) will run, and if he does he’ll almost certainly win. If you read Moore’s Wikipedia entry you’ll see why.

      Ed. GA-14 is rated R+19. And that’s after Georgia Republicans made it somewhat less Repiblican in their last gerrymander. The district is bounded on the north by Tennessee and on the west by Alabama.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      PAM Dirac

      @Princess: drumpf and the House election were +22 in 2024. Previous house elections were also about +22, but I think the district was redrawn recently. In any event, even D ~-6 or -7 would would cause huge R panic (at least for Rs that are in spitting distance of reality).

      Reply
    45. 45.

      dmsilev

      @Geminid:

      Or hoist them on their own petard as the youngs like to say

      Just how ‘young’ are we talking about here?

      But yes, that’s the downside of ‘we want more districts’ gerrymandering. If you fuck up badly enough with your actual policies and generate an anti-you wave, said wave goes further.

      Reply

