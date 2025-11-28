Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Morning Open Thread: (No) Pity for Speaker Johnson

This is quite funny but also brutal. From a softball interview it shines through that this l guy’s life is just as horrifying as you suspect it might be, and I love that for him.

[image or embed]

— First Wordle Problems (@fwordleproblems.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 7:22 PM

Much of Johnson’s dismay, I assume, is put on to garner sympathy from his audience — and the less discerning Savvy Media pundits. Annie Karni, however, is not a pushover; no doubt Pastor Mike *does* find himself caught between a rock and a hard place. “‘In Triage Every Day’: A Beleaguered Speaker Says He’s Overwhelmed”: [Gift link]

After several bruising weeks for Speaker Mike Johnson, a soft-focus podcast interview alongside his wife, conducted by Katie Miller, the wife of Stephen Miller, one of President Trump’s top advisers, had all the ingredients for a flattering reset.

What emerged from the interview instead was a portrait of a Republican leader barely keeping his head above water in a job to which he does not appear particularly well suited, a conversation full of tragically revealing details packaged as rueful humor but with the biting sting of truth.

“We have this joke that I’m not really a speaker of the House,” Mr. Johnson, who represents Louisiana, said in the latest episode of “The Katie Miller Podcast.”

It came across as less of a joke and more of an assessment of how he has chosen to wield his power…

Ms. Miller’s newish podcast offers conservative leaders a warm bath of an interview. They are peppered with questions about their family routines and their favorite foods. But even on this forgiving platform, Mr. Johnson presented himself as a man toiling to fulfill his duties at a moment when his weak grip on his conference appears to be slipping even further.

The conversation that Ms. Miller facilitated with Mr. Johnson and his wife, Kelly, meandered from what time Thanksgiving dinner should be served, to how to raise children who don’t identify as transgender, to how to keep a long marriage strong. But the throughline was Mr. Johnson’s sense of being crushed by his workload and the demands of his job managing an unruly Republican majority.

“I haven’t had a vacation day in two years. I haven’t been off in two years, literally,” he said. “Last Christmas, I was taking calls from members with their drama. It takes everything out of whomever serves in the position — and by extension, their family.”…

Sitting together in the speaker’s office, the Johnsons appear perfectly practiced and coifed. Ms. Johnson’s bright orange lipstick exactly matched her suit and her shoes. The two know how to do this; they used to co-host a podcast about religion and politics.

But they both revealed in their conversation with Ms. Miller that they are barely holding it together…

Mr. Johnson’s “woe is me” persona about the workload he is carrying has often rubbed other lawmakers the wrong way. So has his overly deferential relationship to Mr. Trump (not that many Republicans have shown themselves to be able or willing to act any differently)…

Mr. Johnson said his two daughters work on Capitol Hill, one as an attorney on the House Oversight Committee, another on immigration issues for the House Judiciary Committee.

But they also appeared frightened of making a misstep, even in response to questions that could not possibly have landed them in hot water…

Neither could name a single thing that they disagree about. They even agreed that men’s brains are like waffles — good at compartmentalizing — and women’s brains are like a mess of spaghetti and meatballs.

Mr. Johnson’s dream dinner party was revealed to be eating salmon with Jesus, George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

But when would he possibly have the time?

“The all-in commitment — we had no idea,” he said when asked what was the most unanticipated part of assuming the gavel. “That’s the most surprising.”

He is but a smol bean! His qualifications are as a lickspittle, not a legislator. And it’s unlikely he’ll be replaced any time in the near future, because what other Repub wants his job right now?

Reader Interactions

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    44Comments

    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      And it’s unlikely he’ll be replaced any time in the near future, because what other Repub wants his job right now?

      Truly amazing how many people have nothing but will-to-power, and yet lack any huevos for exercising it. They just want to be on the winning team under a strong daddy type. There’s got to be some good metaphors for this.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      @p.a.: The GOP Speaker sequence of Boehner-> Ryan->McCarthy->Johnson is just an amazing descent. I’m sure they can find someone worse at the job than Johnson, but I shudder to think of what that will be like. Maybe Trump takes the job for himself?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      lowtechcyclist

      What Jacob T. Levy said up top: who knew it was so exhausting to send Congress home, week after week after week? To spend so much time doing exactly none of his Constitutional responsibilities as a legislator, let alone using his leadership role only to keep the House out of session for a couple months at a stretch?

      As I recall, there’s nothing that says the Speaker has to actually be a Representative. If his job is stressing him out that much, I hereby volunteer to take over for him. Thank you for your attention to this matter! :D

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Suzanne

      @p.a.: Remember how he was whistling “Zip A Dee Doo Dah” on the day he announced his resignation?! LMAO.

      My Kevin was probably the only Republican who actively wanted that job. Man, that seems like a bygone era.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Barney

      his two daughters work on Capitol Hill, one as an attorney on the House Oversight Committee, another on immigration issues for the House Judiciary Committee

      Wow, what an amazing coincidence! What are the chances 3 members of a family all work in the same building? How they must have laughed when they found out.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      NotMax

      FYI.

      If you’ve ever been curious about getting and using any type of Roku device*, the 2025 Roku Streaming Stick Plus, the top of the line in that form, is a veritable steal for Black Friday, reduced from $39 to $19. Unlike most other such devices of any brand, no separate electrical plug, it pulls its power directly from a separate USB connection to your TV.

      “The family of Rokus: 6 out of 5 stars.”
      ‘- NotMax
      ;)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Baud

      Mr. Johnson’s dream dinner party was revealed to be eating salmon with Jesus, George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

      A dream for him. A nightmare for the other dinner attendees.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      NotMax

      @NotMax

      Which reminds me — perhaps a front page no politics Back Friday post wherein folks can share any finds/deals they’ve come across wouldn’t be out of order.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Suzanne

      If anyone wants to read Part 3 of the Lizza/Nuzzi/RFK disaster, without giving Lizza any money, here you go. This section is more scandalous but far less sexually gross. More about Nuzzi’s utter lack of journalistic ethics.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Shalimar

      Off-topic observation and I don’t want to get away from Johnson for long, but it occurred to me this morning that Elon Musk knows Tesla will fail in the next few years.  He controls 2 major companies: Tesla with revenue of $95.6B, down 1.5% over the last year; and SpaceX, with revenue of $15.5B, up 18.3% over the last year.  He isn’t trying to get a massive salary from SpaceX even though it is far more likely to hit his fantasy growth targets.  Instead, he is sucking unprecedented value out of Tesla while he still can, knowing there is no way the stock can stay over 150 p/e forever.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      TONYG

      An old friend of mine, an ex-Marine, used to say “USMC” — U Signed the Motherfucking Contract.  But, unlike a Marine, Johnson can, in fact, quit the job that he hates.   He should follow MTG out the door!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Shalimar

      @Suzanne: I read the end yesterday where Lizza basically promises future parts will be bombshells.  I can’t read anything more he writes.  I think he is the worst human being in this mess.  He sat on all of this shit last year during the election, why?  My parents were newspaper editors, so this was my life growing up.  Real journalists don’t hide information the public needs.  That is the deal breaker for me, and I already thought he was a scumbag for dating a fucked up person almost half his age just because she’s conventionally beautiful*.

      *note, I am not saying I personally am conventional, just observing what all the men who ignore her faults say

      Reply
    16. 16.

      NotMax

      @lowtechcyclist

      You do need to set up an account on Roku’s site (free to do). While the account asks for a credit card, it is never charged unless you choose to buy additional merch or add a channel which charges a subscription fee (HBO, Netflix and the like) — any existing subscriptions to such services are not duplicated, future charges occurring at the same time they usually do. A plethora of free streaming channels available, also too.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Suzanne

      @Shalimar: Oh, I absolutely agree: Lizza is equally garbage. He’s hinting that the Butler shooting is…. not what we’ve been led to believe?! And he’s dropping this now, to torpedo her book and her new job?! Rather than before the election?! They’re all terrible.

      Which is why I’m passing along links to these free docs, so, if someone wants to read it, they can do so without giving any of these people a dime.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      mappy!

      The R trend seems to be replacing the predecessor with someone worse fit for the position technically (lacking the requisite skills), more base and intellectually vacant. There is no bottom, no land too far. Whoever follows will be worse.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Tesla remains a meme stock and the company is run that way, definitely not being run an an automaker with a long-term eye for survival as a car company.

      The scary thing is how much Telsa stock is held by investment funds, 401ks, etc.  If/when Tesla’s stock does crash, it won’t be pretty from that perspective no matter how many of us are waiting for that day to come.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Central Planning

      @NotMax:

      …no separate electrical plug, it pulls its power directly from a separate USB connection to your TV

      So… isn’t that a separate electrical plug?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @NotMax: Rokus are great. I have the stream bar – it’s a speaker/soundbar with the streaming device built in. I bought an Amazon fire TV (it was a steal during Prime days) but still use the Roku. I like the interface better than Amazon’s and that speaker puts out much better sound than the built in TV speakers.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Nukular Biskits

      Good mornin’, y’all!

      Quite frankly, fuck Mike Johnson. Setting aside the rank hypocrisy of a man who regularly publicly espouses his “sincerely-held Christian convictions”, he’s a liar arguably outranked only by Donald Trump himself.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      trnc

      @Shalimar: ​

      Real journalists don’t hide information the public needs.

      Bob Woodward earned my lifelong disrespect for sitting on Trump’s covid interview during peak covid for his book.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Nukular Biskits

      @lowtechcyclist:

      I know NotMax already answered your question but we have Roku’s on every damned TV in the house (Ms. Biskits LOVES her some TV).

      Think of Roku as a streaming aggregator; i.e.., a number of streaming platforms are all in one place.  A lot are free (with ads, of course) and a lot are subscription.

      Ms. Biskits has us set up for a streaming service called TeeVee. And Netflix. And Disney+. And AmazonPrime. And .. (I have no clue).

      I could probably afford a new truck if we didn’t have so many streaming options … LOL

      Reply
    29. 29.

      NotMax

      @

      Technically yes, but not the kind you plug into a wall outlet or power strip. One less unsightly wire hanging down to deal with.
      ;)

      @What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      Bought a streambar a couple of years ago for Mom’s main TV (moved her former Roku to the TV in her combination guest room/office). She appreciates the clear voice/dialogue boost setting the streambar provides.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Nukular Biskits:

      Quite frankly, fuck Mike Johnson. Setting aside the rank hypocrisy of a man who regularly publicly espouses his “sincerely-held Christian convictions”, he’s a liar arguably outranked only by Donald Trump himself.Quite frankly, fuck Mike Johnson. Setting aside the rank hypocrisy of a man who regularly publicly espouses his “sincerely-held Christian convictions”, he’s a liar arguably outranked only by Donald Trump himself.

      Thinking about that dinner he desires, Abe and GW would tell him what a worthless schmuck he was from a secular perspective, but if, as I believe, Jesus knows the hearts of all of us, that part of the conversation would be extremely interesting.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      mappy!

      @NotMax: Not vicious or vacuous enough. Not a member? Palin or Nuzzi. /s

      With the current trend and offerings though, I’d be inclined to say it would be someone like Witkoff.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Nukular Biskits

      @lowtechcyclist:

      I doubt Johnson would even give the Jesus of the Bible the time of day.
      It’s obvious that his mental image of Jesus doesn’t align with the one portrayed in the Gospels.

      Ditto for George and Abe. Johnson probably was fed a diet of whitewashed (in every sense of the word) cherrypicked Murkan history such that the real Lincoln and Washington were nothing like he imagines them to have been.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      TONYG

      @Jeffg166: Members of Congress get about 140 days off per year (not even counting Johnson’s self-imposed shutdown of the House of Representatives).  I understand that most of those days are spent kissing the asses of billionaire donors (I’m sorry; I meant to see “meeting with constituents”) but Mike Johnson certainly could have carved out a few weeks of this time to spend with his family (if his family can stand to be with him).  Johnson has chosen this sycophantic life; he could quit that life tomorrow if he wanted to do so.  Fuck him.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Harrison Wesley

      Nobody understands how exhausting it is to answer every question with “I haven’t read about that” or “I don’t know anything about it.”

      Reply

