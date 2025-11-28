I think this is such a smart path to follow, and Elizabeth Warren is exactly the right person to do this.

US regulators say they are taking allegations that top banks may have facilitated Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal activity “very seriously”, as they faced calls to investigate executives including the former Barclays boss Jes Staley. In correspondence seen by the Guardian, bosses from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said they had reviewed a letter from the Democratic senator Elizabeth Warren, which raised concerns over bankers’ alleged support for the convicted child sex offender Epstein. That includes Staley, who Warren said had allegedly protected Epstein’s access to the banking system while working at JP Morgan in the early 2000s. Staley has already been banned from the UK banking sector for playing down his relationship with Epstein. While the regulators would not publicly confirm whether they were opening formal inquiries, their directors assured Warren they would take action over any potential misconduct.

I have respected her ever since she was on Colbert during Obama’s (first?) term when they were turning her consumer protection brainchild into a reality.

When goaded by Colbert into criticizing President Obama for not making her the head, she said:

I’m saving the rocks in my pocket for the Republicans.

Now the institutions that oversee banking have to take action, because if they don’t, they become part of the cover-up.

What is it they say about difficult problems? Make the problem bigger! The Epstein War now has a second front. So very smart!

We are on the right side of history here.