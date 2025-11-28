Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I Love that Liz Warren Is Making It Impossible to Look the Other Way on Banking Role with Epstein

I think this is such a smart path to follow, and Elizabeth Warren is exactly the right person to do this.

US regulators say they are taking allegations that top banks may have facilitated Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal activity “very seriously”, as they faced calls to investigate executives including the former Barclays boss Jes Staley.

In correspondence seen by the Guardian, bosses from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said they had reviewed a letter from the Democratic senator Elizabeth Warren, which raised concerns over bankers’ alleged support for the convicted child sex offender Epstein.

That includes Staley, who Warren said had allegedly protected Epstein’s access to the banking system while working at JP Morgan in the early 2000s. Staley has already been banned from the UK banking sector for playing down his relationship with Epstein.

While the regulators would not publicly confirm whether they were opening formal inquiries, their directors assured Warren they would take action over any potential misconduct.

I have respected her ever since she was on Colbert during Obama’s (first?) term when they were turning her consumer protection brainchild into a reality.

When goaded by Colbert into criticizing President Obama for not making her the head, she said:

I’m saving the rocks in my pocket for the Republicans.

Now the institutions that oversee banking have to take action, because if they don’t, they become part of the cover-up.

What is it they say about difficult problems?  Make the problem bigger!  The Epstein War now has a second front.  So very smart!

We are on the right side of history here.

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      WaterGirl

      Thanks to Jackie for sharing the article with me.  I have been so busy related to the calendar that I haven’t even been able to check the news!

      SpaceUnit

      As big and bad as this Epstein thing looks, I can’t shake the feeling that there’s something even bigger and more sinister under the surface.

      HeleninEire

      Hi. Glad this is an open thread..cuz here comes my rant.

      I am 63 years old. I have been called to Jury Duty, maybe 10 times. I have shown up every time. The last time was in July.  I went, and after a day I was released.  They told us that we are free for 7 years from getting called again for city/state and 2 years from Federal juries.

      Well fuck the world. I just got a Federal jury notice. I am so mad. Which part of you’re grand for 2 years is confusing to the Feds?

      I am this close to answering the “are you a citizen” question with, nah, here’s a picture of my Irish passport.

      I had a colleague many years ago who told me when gets a jury summons he just ignores it. And he paid no price.

      What’s the worse they can do? Put me in jail?

      End of rant.

      WaterGirl

      @SpaceUnit: The bigger and more sinister part will be the absolutely widespread web of the corrupt institutions and elites that supported the whole thing, even if they didn’t actually directly participate with the young women and girls.

      The corruption that will be exposed will be mind-boggling.

      You may be right that it’s something else, but my money is on this being bigger than we can comprehend right now.

      WaterGirl

      @HeleninEire:  Frustrating!   Maddening.

      There will be a place to contact where you can make your case about the 2 years you were promised.  It’s bullshit that you have to go through it, but I recommend not ignoring the summons.

      HeleninEire

      @WaterGirl: I won’t ignore it. I’ll answer it. But I have never been called for a Federal jury. Kinda curious why they found  me now. Not talking conspiracies.  Just crazy.

      goodmatt

      I’m saving the rocks in my pocket for the republicans.

      they say public ethics and morality are on the decline.

      this is the way.

      Karen Gail

      Headline about today’s post of Trump’s account, speculation about just who wrote it. I followed links and found it on X, so copied and pasted here to share with you.

      Democracy is on trial in the coming Elections in the beautiful country of Honduras on November 30th. Will Maduro and his Narcoterrorists take over another country like they have taken over Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela? The man who is standing up for Democracy, and fighting against Maduro, is Tito Asfura, the Presidential Candidate of the National Party. Tito was the highly successful Mayor of Tegucigalpa where he brought running water to millions, and paved hundreds of kilometers of roads. His chief opponent is Rixi Moncada, who says Fidel Castro is her idol. Normally, the smart people of Honduras, would reject her, and elect Tito Asfura, but the Communists are trying to trick the people by running a third Candidate, Salvador Nasralla. Nasralla is no friend of Freedom. A borderline Communist, he helped Xiomara Castro by running as her Vice President. He won, and helped Castro win. Then he resigned, and is now pretending to be an anti-Communist only for the purposes of splitting Asfura’s vote. The people of Honduras must not be tricked again. The only real friend of Freedom in Honduras is Tito Asfura. Tito and I can work together to fight the Narcocommunists, and bring needed aid to the people of Honduras. I cannot work with Moncada and the Communists, and Nasralla is not a reliable partner for Freedom, and cannot be trusted. I hope the people of Honduras vote for Freedom and Democracy, and elect Tito Asfura, President!

      Ohio Mom

      And here’s my rant (maybe Festivus comes early this year): In-laws!

      Mine all left today, a day early, they are aiming to beat the snow on their drives home. I feel like I’ve gotten a reprieve.

      WaterGirl

      @Karen Gail: No way in hell did Trump write that.  He doesn’t even know who most of those people are! :-)

      (I know you know that.) Thanks for publishing the actual text here.

      JaySinWA

      @HeleninEire: They told us that we are free for 7 years from getting called again for city/state and 2 years from Federal juries.

      I don’t see how a city/state court could make that promise for a federal one.

      I know you are venting, but claiming to not be a citizen could have very devastating consequences in this environment. Deportation to somewhere other than Ireland consequences.

      HeleninEire

      @Harrison Wesley: Many years ago you were selected from the voter roles. So there were many people who would not vote because they didn’t want to serve on a jury. And then they changed it to driver license names.

      Lets be clear. I am happy to serve on a jury. But when I do my time…my time is up.

      Karen Gail

      @HeleninEire: I got called a number of years ago; used information on card to say I am very hard of hearing and hearing aids don’t work. So they tell me to come and make sure that the earphones work, nope; so they made sure to never call me again.

      WaterGirl

      @Aziz, light!: I want all the elites in the US to be exposed, every bit as much as the Russian entanglements.

      Everything about this is connected to money, corruption, access and amorality.

      prostratedragon

      @WaterGirl:  This, the size and extent of the network. Also I think the use to which these activities have been put in handing out threats, punishments, and awards.

      Harrison Wesley

      @HeleninEire: I had never heard of the time-outs until I read your post. Here in Florida you have the option of being dropped from the state jury pool when you turn 70. I guess they don’t want confused old farts like me gumming things up.

      Rusty

      @HeleninEire: At least in NY where I previously lived, state and federal were completely separate.   I ended up on a federal jury for a 5 week racketeering trial against a drug gang, and less than a year later got called for jury duty by the state.  I sent in the form but included a letter explaining my federal jury stint along with some supporting documents.   I got back a nice letter saying I was excused for the next 5 years.

      HeleninEire

      Funny jury story. My Dad who is 91,has always served on juries. 10 years ago, at 81, he showed up once again, after 50 years of doing his service. So when the judge was asking the preliminary questions ..the judge said…the trial may be 3 months and I swear my Dad said “I’m 81, I’m not sure I’ll be here in 3 months. 😂🤣😅

      Judge dismissed him.

      Albatrossity

      Trump may or may not ever be implicated in raping girls. But he absolutely was in bed with the Russians, and Epstein was heavily involved in that. That’s what Trump is really afraid of, and rightfully so!

      Gvg

      @HeleninEire: Jury’s are really important when democracy is being undermined. I know it’s aggravating, but you might be protecting someone’s rights, such as the subway guy’s trial or some other similar problem like a librarian being charged for giving out a “forbidden” book or protecting a doctor trying to help women get normal care but having a performative anti abortionist get in the way. Not even mentioning all the civil rights violations happening. At this time, I would not pass up serving just in case. It’s probably a boring petty theft and not important, but you don’t know. I haven’t been called for years, and have rarely been called anyway, and I kind of regret that.

      Karen Gail

      @prostratedragon: Yeah, small boat target practice; while the real criminals walk free. I figure that if you follow the money Trumps is now millions up in bribe monies.

      Trump warns about all the criminal that are here illegally; hell, he has to be one of the biggest criminals in the country. Too bad he won’t be shipped off to some prison in some back water country.

