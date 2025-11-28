Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Captain C – Netherlands, September 2024 Part 19: Amsterdam Part 8

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Captain C

And so we reach the end of my trip to the Netherlands.  The first half of these are from Saturday night, the second half from Sunday, the day I returned to the USA.

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 19: Amsterdam Part 8 9
Amsterdam, NLSeptember 14, 2024
On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 19: Amsterdam Part 8 8
Amsterdam, NLSeptember 14, 2024
On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 19: Amsterdam Part 8 7
Amsterdam, NLSeptember 14, 2024
On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 19: Amsterdam Part 8 6
Amsterdam, NLSeptember 14, 2024
On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 19: Amsterdam Part 8 5
Amsterdam, NLSeptember 14, 2024
On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 19: Amsterdam Part 8 4
Amsterdam, NLSeptember 15, 2024

Looking out from the Nadia’s breakfast room at the Westerkerk on my last morning in Amsterdam.

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 19: Amsterdam Part 8 3
On the train to SchipholSeptember 15, 2024

The next three are from my train ride to the airport.

On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 19: Amsterdam Part 8 2
Amsterdam, NLSeptember 15, 2024
On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 19: Amsterdam Part 8 1
Amsterdam, NLSeptember 15, 2024
On The Road - Captain C - Netherlands, September 2024 Part 19: Amsterdam Part 8
Keflavik International Airport, IcelandSeptember 15, 2024

One of my fellow international travelers at my transfer at Keflavik.

Another great trip in the books!

