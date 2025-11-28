It’ll be a funny story some day…

on vacation with my college roommates and families for a week and we pick up a gorgeous prime rib, stick it on the grill of the rental house, go inside to get beers and play cards, and look out the window to see a giant fucking inferno blooming on the deck [image or embed] — post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 7:41 PM

(Some fun replies to Post Malone’s post, and if you can read BlueSky, the Claire Willet thread is hilarious.)

we were the first renters that season and I guess the hinges or something had rusted out on the grill? I dunno, fire forensics are not my strong point. anyway it was largely confined to the grill itself and there was no significant other property or human damage — post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 7:43 PM

But we had like 15 pounds of prime rib roast that was extra-char exterior and basically raw interior. luckily the assembled heads were able to triage and it was not only edible but ultimately delicious. — post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 7:45 PM

but that’s why Roommate 1 and I, specifically, are no longer allowed to be first on the grill as a duo without other adult supervision — post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 7:46 PM