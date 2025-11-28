Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

America is going up in flames. The NYTimes fawns over MAGA celebrities. No longer a real newspaper.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Rupert, come get your orange boy, you petrified old dinosaur turd.

There are some who say that there are too many strawmen arguments on this blog.

Bark louder, little dog.

Jesus watching the most hateful people claiming to be his followers

The National Guard is not Batman.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

I really should read my own blog.

The republican caucus is covering themselves with something, and it is not glory.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

Stand up, dammit!

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

The words do not have to be perfect.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

There is no right way to do the wrong thing.

Hell hath no fury like a farmer bankrupted.

In my day, never was longer.

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

Republicans do not trust women.

When they say they are pro-life, they do not mean yours.

“Facilitate” is an active verb, not a weasel word.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: Post-Prandial T-Day Stories

Open Thread: Post-Prandial T-Day Stories

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: 

It’ll be a funny story some day…

on vacation with my college roommates and families for a week and we pick up a gorgeous prime rib, stick it on the grill of the rental house, go inside to get beers and play cards, and look out the window to see a giant fucking inferno blooming on the deck

[image or embed]

— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 7:41 PM

(Some fun replies to Post Malone’s post, and if you can read BlueSky, the Claire Willet thread is hilarious.)

we were the first renters that season and I guess the hinges or something had rusted out on the grill? I dunno, fire forensics are not my strong point. anyway it was largely confined to the grill itself and there was no significant other property or human damage

— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 7:43 PM

But we had like 15 pounds of prime rib roast that was extra-char exterior and basically raw interior. luckily the assembled heads were able to triage and it was not only edible but ultimately delicious.

— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 7:45 PM

but that’s why Roommate 1 and I, specifically, are no longer allowed to be first on the grill as a duo without other adult supervision

— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 7:46 PM

that the diagnosis on the problem with the grill is "idk hinges or something" does reinforce this ruling

— Kasey Kagawa (@punkey.org) November 24, 2025 at 7:48 PM

I’m not saying it’s unjust

— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 7:49 PM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • MagdaInBlack
  • mrmoshpotato
  • no body no name
  • NotMax
  • prostratedragon
  • rikyrah
  • smike
  • Ten Bears

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    4. 4.

      no body no name

      If anyone hasn’t seen South Parks Thanksgiving special it’s vicious.  It’s all about the posting culture of the admin with “Pete Hegeseth is a fucking douche” set to highway to the dangerzone with lines in the end that his kids friends are going to see this and make fun of his own kids.

      I shouldn’t be shocked it came to this but hey… when the press won’t do it’s job send in the clowns!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ten Bears

      I’ve been struggling with that Stoism stuff for a while now and for the most part it makes sense but … it still doesn’t matter if doesn’t matter if it’s not fair, it’s still not fair. Doesn’t matter if you brought the harm on yourself or you’re the victim, it’s still harm

      I’d venture it wasn’t rusted hinges but unlit gas built up under the hood

      But yeah! If there must be funny stories that’s a good one …

      Reply
    6. 6.

      NotMax

      As of five minutes ago, halfway through the roasted half duck (creamy mashed potatoes, chopped spinach and homemade cranberry relish as sides, a hearty Garnacha-Syrah as beverage) and am stuffed, need to take a break.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      prostratedragon

      At 11:15pm Eastern time:

      Trump: “I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries … denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization.”

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.