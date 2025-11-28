Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Pet Calendar File Upload

I came across this photo of baby Tucker when I was looking for a file to test the file upload feature.

Pet Calendar File Upload

Hey everybody,

I need 5 volunteers to be first to test the pet pic upload setup for this year.

If you’re game, and you are basically able to try to upload right now, then volunteer in the comments and I will confirm that I have added you to the volunteer list.

As soon as 5 people have been confirmed as volunteers, and they have uploaded, then I will give the all clear for everyone to upload.

This way we can work out any kinks before a hundred people have to re-do anything. :-)

For uploading files, you need to enter your name – that should be YOUR NYM.

Your photos should be named with the name of your pet.  If you are on a phone and that is not possible, then I need you to let me know which file is for which pet.

https://www.dropbox.com/request/drA8qepzMp42qReQqI2E

Below are the updated detailed instructions from the previous calendar.

Detailed Instructions below

UPLOAD YOUR PHOTOS 
 

Please use the link (above) to upload your files.  You do not need a dropbox account in order to upload your files.

File formats:  .jpg, .eps, .pdf, .tiff

Beth says the images should be the highest resolution you have available!

When you click the link:

If you have a dropbox account, LOG OUT before you start.

If you happen to be logged into dropbox, LOG OUT!  Unless your dropbox name is the same as your nym.

If you don’t have a dropbox account or you are logged out:

If you are not logged into dropbox, you will be asked to supply your name.  Please enter your nym as your first name, and leave the last name field blank.  You will also be asked for your email address, so the system can send you a message saying that your files have arrived.

Files Should be Named in a Particular Way (please please please).

We are asking you to name your files in a specific way, which will save me hours of time.

Please make your pet’s name the title of the file, no extra numbers or automatic naming by devices.

Just the pet’s name in the filename; please do not keep any of the automatic naming your camera or phone might do.  You will need to rename your photos before clicking the link to upload.

The name you supplied (your nym) will be added to the filename automatically as part of the upload, so we can immediately see your nym and your pet’s name.

I believe that renaming pics from a phone is complicated, so if you’re not on a computer you’ll need to make clear in some way in the upload that this is your pet named “Rocky”.   If your nym is “Ohio Dad”, maybe put “Ohio Dad – Rocky” in the “Your Name” field instead of just your nym?

If you have multiple pets or multiple pictures, you can upload an entire folder at once.

If you have multiple submissions, you can upload folder that has all your 2026 calendar pics in it.  It’s been awhile, but I think you can just drag the folder in. If you do that, please name your folder as your nym so I know who submitted it.  :-)

 

ANYTHING ELSE YOU WANT US TO KNOW

If you want to tell us something about your pet, just put it in a .pdf or Word file and upload that, too.  Beth has loved the stores you have sent over the years, and me, too, last year.  We don’t want this to be impersonal, just because we are uploading files this year instead of sending by email.

If your pet has crossed the rainbow bridge, IF YOU WANT, we can put a little heart next to their name.  Just let us know.

If you send a photo in various resolutions, or if you want to let us know something about your pet, or if you have any special instructions, please upload a .pdf or a Word file with that information in it.

So if there’s anything you want us to know, you can also upload a .pdf file or a word file along with your photos!  Please name that file something like “Notes”

 

NAMING EXAMPLE 

I would enter “watergirl” or “WaterGirl” as my name, and Henry’s photo would be named “Henry”.  Once you click to send your files, I will receive an email notification that your files have arrived.  If I followed the naming directions, my file for Henry will arrive as “WaterGirl – Henry”, and my second file will arrive as “WaterGirl – Tucker”.

If I submitted a photo of Tucker and Henry together, and Tucker was on the left and Henry was on the right, the file should be called Tucker & Henry.

AUTOMATIC REPLY

Once you upload your photos, you will receive an automated message telling you (hopefully!) that your files were uploaded successfully.  I also get an email message telling me the you have added your files.

Let me know how it goes.  Feedback on the process will be appreciated!

WaterGirl

  • Aziz, light!
  • HinTN
  • Joy in FL
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

    15Comments

    1. 1.

      zhena gogolia

      Thanks — but I don’t understand what the process is if you have more than one photo. I don’t know what a “directory” is.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      @zhena gogolia: Are  you on a phone or a computer?

      Another name for “directory” is “folder”.  But you won’t have a folder if you’re on mobile.

      On a computer, for more than one photo, you have two options:

      • add the photos one by one
      • put all your photos in one folder and upload the entire folder
      Reply
    3. 3.

      zhena gogolia

      @WaterGirl: Computer. So you can put multiple photos in a folder and follow the above process?

      I can’t volunteer because I don’t have the photos yet. I’ll ask for them on Sunday.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @zhena gogolia:  Yes!

      If you have multiple pets or multiple pictures, you can upload an entire folder at once.

      If you have multiple submissions, you can upload folder that has all your 2026 calendar pics in it.  You just drag the folder in (rather than a single photo).

      If you do that, please also name your folder as your nym so I know who submitted it.  :-)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @Aziz, light!: okay!  Volunteer 2!

      Link is up top, along with detailed instructions.

      Try it and then comment to say that you uploaded or ask about anything that wasn’t clear in the instructions.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Joy in FL

      I just checked my 7 photos and they look ready to go.

      So I volunteer. 5 of my pets need hearts on the calendar. I know you have that info in your spreadsheet. Do you want it again in connection with the upload?

      It’s such a good idea to do a small batch to verify everything works.

      p.s. I love the photo of Baby Tucker!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @Joy in FL: Volunteer 3!

      Are you on a computer or a mobile device?

      If a computer, can you put all your photos in a  single photo and then upload them by dragging the folder in rather than individual files?

      Reply

