Please Upload Your Pet Calendar Pics Tonight or In the Morning

We are very close to Dec 1, which is when we like the calendars to be available for ordering.

So please please please upload your pet pics through the upload site ASAP.

HUGE THANKS to everyone who has uploaded their pics already.  I hate to jinx anything, but everyone seems to be following the instructions.  Impressive.

VERY BASIC INSTRUCTIONS

For uploading files, you need to enter your name – that should be YOUR NYM.

Your photos should be named with the name of your pet.  If you are on a phone and that is not possible, then I need you to let me know which file is for which pet.

https://www.dropbox.com/request/drA8qepzMp42qReQqI2E

Below are the updated detailed instructions from the previous calendar.

Detailed Instructions

UPLOAD YOUR PHOTOS

Please use the link (above) to upload your files.  You do not need a dropbox account in order to upload your files.

File formats:  .jpg, .eps, .pdf, .tiff

Beth says the images should be the highest resolution you have available!

When you click the link:

If you have a dropbox account, LOG OUT before you start.

If you happen to be logged into dropbox, LOG OUT!  Unless your dropbox name is the same as your nym.

If you don’t have a dropbox account or you are logged out:

You will be asked to drag your files to the upload box.

Then you are asked for your name.  Please enter your nym as your first name.

You will also be asked for your email address, so the system can send you a message saying that your files have arrived.

Files Should be Named in a Particular Way (please please please).

We are asking you to name your files in a specific way, which will save me hours of time.

Please make your pet’s name the title of the file, no extra numbers or automatic naming by devices.

Just the pet’s name in the filename; please do not keep any of the automatic naming your camera or phone might do.  You will need to rename your photos before clicking the link to upload.

The name you supplied (your nym) will be added to the filename automatically as part of the upload, so we can immediately see your nym and your pet’s name.

I believe that renaming pics from a phone is complicated, so if you’re not on a computer you’ll need to make clear in some way in the upload that this is your pet named “Rocky”.   If your nym is “Ohio Dad”, maybe put “Ohio Dad – Rocky” in the “Your Name” field instead of just your nym?

If you have multiple pets or multiple pictures, you can upload an entire folder at once.

If you have multiple submissions, you can upload folder that has all your 2026 calendar pics in it.  It’s been awhile, but I think you can just drag the folder in. If you do that, please name your folder as your nym so I know who submitted it.  :-)

 

ANYTHING ELSE YOU WANT US TO KNOW

If you want to tell us something about your pet, just put it in a .pdf or Word file and upload that, too.  Beth has loved the stores you have sent over the years, and me, too, last year.  We don’t want this to be impersonal, just because we are uploading files this year instead of sending by email.

If your pet has crossed the rainbow bridge, IF YOU WANT, we can put a little heart next to their name.  Just let us know.

If you send a photo in various resolutions, or if you want to let us know something about your pet, or if you have any special instructions, please upload a .pdf or a Word file with that information in it.

So if there’s anything you want us to know, you can also upload a .pdf file or a word file along with your photos!  Please name that file something like “Notes”

 

NAMING EXAMPLE 

I would enter “watergirl” or “WaterGirl” as my name, and Henry’s photo would be named “Henry”.  Once you click to send your files, I will receive an email notification that your files have arrived.  If I followed the naming directions, my file for Henry will arrive as “WaterGirl – Henry”, and my second file will arrive as “WaterGirl – Tucker”.

If I submitted a photo of Tucker and Henry together, and Tucker was on the left and Henry was on the right, the file should be called Tucker & Henry.

AUTOMATIC REPLY

Once you upload your photos, you will receive an automated message telling you (hopefully!) that your files were uploaded successfully.  I also get an email message telling me the you have added your files.

Let me know how it goes.  Feedback on the process will be appreciated!

