Quiet, Piggy! (Open Thread)

Yesterday on his janky social media platform, the demented shitbag that 49.81% of U.S. voters elected “president” spewed forth a multipart hateful tirade that even the most unhinged druncle at a random Thanksgiving dinner would be unable to match:

(1/8) A very Happy Thanksgiving salutation to all of our Great American Citizens and Patriots who have been so nice in allowing our Country to be divided, disrupted, carved up, murdered, beaten, mugged, and laughed at, along with certain other foolish countries throughout the

(2/8) World, for being “Politically Correct,” and just plain STUPID, when it comes to Immigration. The official United States Foreign population stands at 53 million people (Census), most of which are on welfare, from failed nations, or from prisons, mental institutions,

(3/8) gangs, or drug cartels. They and their children are supported through massive payments from Patriotic American Citizens who, because of their beautiful hearts, do not want to openly complain or cause trouble in any way, shape, or form. They put up with what has happened

(4/8) to our Country, but it’s eating them alive to do so! A migrant earning $30,000 with a green card will get roughly $50,000 in yearly benefits for their family. The real migrant population is much higher. This refugee burden is the leading cause of social dysfunction in

(5/8) America, something that did not exist after World War II (Failed schools, high crime, urban decay, overcrowded hospitals, housing shortages, and large deficits, etc. ). As an example, hundreds of thousands of refugees from Somalia are completely taking over the once great

(6/8) State of Minnesota. Somalian gangs are roving the streets looking for “prey” as our wonderful people stay locked in their apartments and houses hoping against hope that they will be left alone. The seriously retarded Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, does nothing,

(7/8) either through fear, incompetence, or both, while the worst “Congressman/woman” in our Country, Ilhan Omar, always wrapped in her swaddling hijab, and who probably came into the U. S. A. illegally in that you are not allowed to marry your brother, does nothing but

(8/8) hatefully complain about our Country, its Constitution, and how “badly” she is treated, when her place of origin is a decadent, backward, and crime ridden nation, which is essentially not even a country for lack of Government, Military, Police, schools, etc…

(1/5) …Even as we have progressed technologically, Immigration Policy has eroded those gains and living conditions for many. I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U. S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden

(2/5) illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who

(3/5) undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization. These goals will be pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations, including

(4/5) those admitted through an unauthorized and illegal Autopen approval process. Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation. Other than that, HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for — You

(5/5) won’t be here for long!

Lies as usual, but the question is how much damage the feeble-minded, flailing narcissist will be able to inflict in the short term. His powers are fading as rapidly as the tattered remains of this partially removed bumper sticker. I’m more convinced of that than ever after a holiday visit to MAGAland.

Faded remnants of a nearly illegible Trump bumper sticker.

None of the usual suspects in my life were willing to defend the orange pustule now. All they’ve got left is “but Biden.” But they know their grocery and electricity bills are rising and insurance is increasingly unaffordable while Trump and his billionaire buddies are pillaging the entire planet.

The current state of affairs doesn’t seem sustainable. The question is, can we hang in there for a year? Not that we have a choice, but I really don’t know the answer to that.

Open thread.

P.S.: A “permanent pause” isn’t a thing, Piggy.

    53 Comments

    1.

      Baud

      This refugee burden is the leading cause of social dysfunction

      I didn’t realize refugees were responsible for Trump

      None of the usual suspects in my life were willing to defend the orange pustule now. All they’ve got left is “but Biden.”

       

      That’s what Trump does too.

    2.

      Jackie

      The question is, can we hang in there for a year?

      I hope TN’s special election boosts our energy to hang in and hang on! <crossed fingers>

    5.

      Ben Cisco

      I despise him, but at the end of the day he was useful in the following ways:

      1. He made it blindingly obvious how many rotten people we have in this country.
      2. He added another data point to the theory that each GOP President is worse than the last one.
      3. He exposed Republican hypocrisy regarding EVERYTHING they bleat about, daily.
      4. He made it crystal clear that ‘traditions’ and ‘norms’ should be codified into law.

      If only *Americans would learn these lessons.

    6.

      Miss Bianca

      Somewhat on topic, I have finally started to notice in my neck of the woods what some of y’all have said about yours: there is now nary a TRUMP sign to be seen, even among the most determined and hardcore of previous displayers. Hmm.

    10.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Ben Cisco:

      Taking a break from yardwork … gotta work off that breakfast I had this morning:

      bsky.app/profile/nukularbiskits.bsky.social/post/3m6pbnr2i2c25

      Anyway, this:

      He made it blindingly obvious how many rotten people we have in this country.

      is why I’ve struggled since last November to reconcile how so many supposedly good people could vote for this shitbag, ALREADY KNOWING what he was.

      “Economic anxiety” my ass.

      ETA:  edited

    11.

      rikyrah

      his election and re-election has made it clear how many people in this country literally DO NOT believe in  little d – democracy.

       

      they are fine with authoritarianism, as long as the despot hates the same people they do.

    15.

      Layer8Problem

      @Baud:  49.81% of the voting public, even after a previous term and January 6th.  And people wonder what posesses others to consider long-term overseas residence.

    19.

      rikyrah

      Jim Stewartson, Antifascist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🏴‍☠️🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) posted at 9:59 AM on Thu, Nov 27, 2025:
      This is so sick.

      The PayPal Mafia’s racist grudge against South Africa played out on the geopolitical stage.

      Elon Musk, Peter Thiel & David Sacks grew up in apartheid schools and brainwashed Trump into believing there is a “white genocide”—because they’re still mad at Mandela. t.co/YqGHLceuuV
      (x.com/jimstewartson/status/1994073546713387021?t=ErOiIorY3PQxeyhRP-UGOw&s=03)

      Jim Stewartson, Antifascist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🏴‍☠️🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) posted at 1:13 PM on Tue, May 13, 2025:
      The white “refugees” from South Africa are part of a long cooperative psychological warfare campaign by racist Afrikaners, the PayPal Mafia, neo-Nazi Americans & the Russians to divide the West through racism.

      Afri-Conners Are Great Replacement Theater.
      t.co/tQ0SwhsH5P
      (x.com/jimstewartson/status/1922354518085276009?t=BF6nWLQ8G7RYpvOtOUJc1g&s=03)

    21.

      Marcopolo

      So here’s the latest Gallop approval poll for Trump: 36% approve.

      news.gallup.com/poll/699221/trump-approval-rating-drops-new-second-term-low.aspx

      That’s down 5 points since the last one.  I think Simon Rosenberg said that makes 4 or 5 polls where he’s broken through 40%.

      That makes me hopeful that, and we have to make it through to at least the 2026 midterms, Trump & MAGA are in their final innings.  Not gonna lie though, they are still in power & can (and will) do an immense amount of additional damage before it ends.

      Will be looking at the returns for TN-7 on Tuesday.  All things considered, I expect the R to win (maybe by a thread) but if Aften (sorry not sure of the spelling) wins then all bets are off.  We could see a number of R congresscritters retiring early.

    22.

      rikyrah

      Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) posted at 6:40 PM on Thu, Nov 27, 2025:
      REPORTER: Officials say the suspect in the DC shooting was vetted and it came up clean

      TRUMP: He went cuckoo. He went nuts. There was no vetting

      REPORTER: Actually, your DOJ IG just reported that there was thorough vetting of Afghans who were brought into the US. So why do you blame Biden?

      TRUMP: Are you stupid? Are you a stupid person? You’re just asking questions because you’re a stupid person

       t.co/0SRbdZ6RjU
      (https://x.com/atrupar/status/1994204812053741917?t=SUYsiITbO3mRxSJAaNMTeA&s=03)

    23.

      rikyrah

      Bill Madden (@maddenifico) posted at 0:43 PM on Thu, Nov 27, 2025:
      In case y’all missed it, Judge Chutkin is forcing Pam Bondi to defend protecting the pedophile president and her illegal cover-up of the Epstein files. With Trump suspected to be throughout the files, Chutkin’s ruling  could reveal why Bondi reversed her decision to release them. t.co/8WO4h6O9wQ
      (https://x.com/maddenifico/status/1994114910897254867?t=gRLOFPOyAYQkcp1sm1nokg&s=03

    24.

      Jackie

      @Miss Bianca:

      there is now nary a TRUMP sign to be seen, even among the most determined and hardcore of previous displayer

      Don’t get complacent; iirc, the lack of FFOTUS signs – along with wrong polls – convinced we Dems that Kamala was a shoo-in last year. Just because MAGA supporters are hiding doesn’t mean they’re not there.

    25.

      rikyrah

      Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) posted at 8:10 AM on Thu, Nov 27, 2025:
       HOLY SMOKES: Stephen Miller just detonated on live TV, unleashing one of the most unhinged, apocalyptic rants we’ve heard from the Trump inner circle since 2016.

      After yesterday’s deadly attack on two National Guard members, Miller didn’t call for calm.

      He didn’t call for facts.
      He didn’t call for unity.

      He went straight to scorched-earth politics, blaming “20 million people from failed societies” and declaring that Democrats have created “the worst national security threat in American history.”

      He rattled off:

      “Afghanistan, Somalia, Libya, Iraq… brought here with no vetting, no conditions, no rules.”

      “Brought here on visas. As refugees. As asylees. As illegals. By plane, train, bus, automobile, land, sea.”

      “For four straight years they DELUGED this country and now more blood is being spilled as a result!”

      Then he crossed the line from rhetoric into open doctrine:

      “They’re all fair game now. Ramp those deportations up, ASAP.”

       t.co/pBXsrWdOzU
      (https://x.com/allenanalysis/status/1994046119018422631?t=r_aS8Mj7lrnpHRrhfcLyvQ&s=03)

    28.

      Geoduck

      Re: Shiatgibbon signs. In my general neighborhood in SW Washington state one house hung a banner from a flagpole for him during the election. It was of course a cheap piece of crap and began to decay, eventually hanging literally in rags. (The house itself is fairly large and in good repair.) Finally, they took the thing down and replaced it with… a brand-new American flag. Certainly an improvement.

    30.

      Miss Bianca

      @Jackie: I’m not saying they’re not still there, I am simply noting a datum that indicates they don’t feel quite so out loud and proud about it.

    31.

      Aziz, light!

      That string of posts was penned by PeeWee German during Trump’s executive time. Trump cannot construct such coherent phrasing. After his nap he scanned the first line or two and told Miller fine, post it.

    35.

      Miss Bianca

      @rikyrah: you know, if RFK the Lesser was really prepared to put his money where his MAHA mouth is, you’d think he’d be all over protesting this move, wouldn’t you?

    37.

      Archon

      Thirty percent of voters are completely and utterly irredeemable, I think we all kind of knew that even before Trump. The profound question is the 20 percent of voters who pulled the lever for Trump but now don’t support him. What did they think they were gonna get and how could they be so foolish?

      Part of me has less respect for the “buyers remorse” Trump voter than the MAGA till I die voter.

    40.

      MagdaInBlack

      Jeezuz, that’s quite the screed some trump minion wrote (I see you Steven Miller)

      “Other than that, Happy Thanksgiving…..”

      Ya, FU, you ignorant addled old asshole. AND your big white supremacy buddies.

    41.

      WTFGhost

      None of the usual suspects in my life were willing to defend the orange pustule now. All they’ve got left is “but Biden.”

      To which the overwhelming piece of me wants to shout a giant, hateful, “*FUCK YOU* for listening to a liar shit on a good man!”

    42.

      Jackie

      High energy FFOTUS is holding a rally for Republican nominee Matt Van Epps Mon. evening.

      President Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson plan to hold a Monday evening tele-rally to boost a Republican candidate in a high-stakes Tennessee special congressional election, Axios reports.

      Has FFOTUS held even ONE actual in-person rally after the election last Nov? No celebration rallies that I can remember.

    43.

      MattF

      It’s been noted that female reporters are getting the insults. Could it be that female reporters are asking the hard questions?

    44.

      Betty Cracker

      I have a snowbird neighbor who is a Trump cultist, and he’s still wearing his dumb red hat, but I rarely see them on other noggins these days. I don’t take it to mean they’ll vote for Dems but rather that they’re demoralized. That’s a good thing all by itself, imo.

    45.

      geg6

      @Jackie:

      I cannot say that was my experience of the election here.  Trump signs, flags, car and truck wraps, banners, etc. were ubiquitous and have been since 2016.  Most of my street had MAGA swag visible in their houses and yards.  In 2024, he won my county by 17.5 points.  And most stayed there until the frenzy over Charlie Kirk fizzled out and the Epstein stuff really ramped up.  As of today, there is exactly one remaining Trump banner.  That tells me something.  The lack of pushback we got for our second local No Kings, compared to the jeering we got for the one in June, told me something, as did the doubling of the crowd size.

      We’re nowhere near out of the woods, so I am not trying to be overconfident at all.  But something has changed.  We’re living in a vibes world right now and the vibes are feeling just a little different.  It’s a spark that has caught one little piece of kindling.  We’ll see if it survives and thrives to become a roaring fire.

    46.

      Steve LaBonne

      @geg6: The wheels will stay on the bus while Trump is alive, even if they wobble a bit. What happens after he’s gone, I wouldn’t venture to guess.

    47.

      geg6

      @rikyrah:

      This makes me soooooo angry.  She has more right to be here than almost anyone else other than anyone else who is indigenous.  Plus, she was Marilyn, the best tv character of the 1990s..

    48.

      rikyrah

      Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) posted at 1:17 PM on Thu, Nov 27, 2025:

      Pennsylvania power bills going up December 1st. The increase is 800%

      Capacity price $29.50/ megawatt per day
      New Capacity price $270.35/ megawatt per day

      This is a 800% increase and customers will pay $2.18 billion dollars more

      Pittsburgh news says it’s due to data centers

      “The power bill is going up, maybe five of the most dreaded words ever.

      The increases are significant.

      So there’s a company that makes sure there’s enough electricity in the grid to match demand.

      — The company I just talked about, PJM, it does a capacity auction with the increase per megawatt day going from about 30 bucks to more than 270. That’s an 800% increase, with customers like us paying nearly $2.2 billion more.

      There are two parts to your electric bill. There’s the supply and the delivery charge.

      This increase impacts the supply charge.

      – Power company DLC will go up about 10%. – Power company WestPenn will go up about 6%
      – Delivery rate is staying the same
      – So your overall bill will go up about 3%.

      So why is this happening? Data centers, along with more connections, says FirstEnergy’s Chris Hoenig”

       t.co/cprUAEtxpd
      (https://x.com/WallStreetApes/status/1994123314982474079?t=o9-YrIJzylAp8diU_C8isQ&s=03)

    49.

      gene108

      A migrant earning $30,000 with a green card will get roughly $50,000 in yearly benefits for their family.

      If I never became a U.S. Citizen, I’d be getting another $20k per year? LOL! I wish that was true. I could retire early.

    50.

      Jackie

      @MattF:

      It’s been noted that female reporters are getting the insults. Could it be that female reporters are asking the hard questions?

      (Some) Male reporters ask hard questions, too. But FFOTUS HATES strong women, and lashes out at them – because who’s gonna stop him?

    51.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @rikyrah:

      Best comment:

      He was fine with everything else until it affected him. Grow a pair.

      Yup, typical conservative/libertarian: no empathy unless it impacts them personally.

      Boo fucking hoo.

    52.

      WTFGhost

      @Archon: If this is America’s flirting with, giving deep tongue to, getting to third base with, then fucking the ever fucking *shit* out of that fucking bitch, TWICE, the second time dirtier and nastier than the first, Ms. Fascism, and we’ve finally figured that it’s horror-ridden and terrible, then, the 30% will feel failed, just like the Nazis did, and the rest will always have hated Trump. But me, I’ll know who a real Trumpist was, and they better fucking back down in any argument, for the rest of their fucking lives, unless they want me repeating every pro-trump thing they ever said.

      I’m sorry, neuro pain is bad, it’s making me angry, and I’m not trying to tamp it down for the moment.

