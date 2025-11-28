Last night AJ asked the following very important question:

The big news today is that Andriy Yermak, who had been the head of the Presidential Office and, in most ways, Zelenskyy’s right hand man, has resigned as the corruption investigation reached him.

The official website of the President of Ukraine has published Presidential Decree №868/2025 on the dismissal of A. Yermak from the position of Head of the Presidential Office, dated 28 November 2025. [image or embed] — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 10:51 AM

From The Kyiv Independent:

Andriy Yermak, head of the President’s Office, submitted his resignation following searches by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) at his premises earlier on Nov. 28, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced. Yermak is being investigated by the NABU in a case involving state nuclear power monopoly Energoatom, the biggest corruption investigation during Zelensky’s presidency. Eight suspects have been charged in the Energoatom case, and Timur Mindich, a close associate of the president, is allegedly the ringleader. “There will be a reset of the President’s Office,” Zelensky said. “Andriy Yermak, the head of the President’s Office, has submitted his resignation. I am grateful to Andriy for always presenting Ukraine’s position in the negotiation track exactly as it needed to be.” Zelensky said he wanted to “avoid rumors and speculation.” “As for the new head of the (President’s) Office, tomorrow I will hold consultations with those who could lead this institution,” he added. A decree on Yermak’s dismissal has been published on the official website of the President’s Office. Zelensky also commented on who would represent Ukraine instead of Yermak, who was appointed to lead a delegation in the U.S.-Ukraine talks in Switzerland on Nov. 23. He said that the Ukrainian delegation in the peace talks would include the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, the head of the General Staff, the Foreign Ministry, and intelligence officials. Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, is also under investigation in the Energoatom corruption case, but has not been charged so far. Two other officials implicated in the corruption scandal, Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko and Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk, were fired on Nov. 19. They have not been charged yet.

There are already follow on effects:

The Kyiv Independent has the details:

The Czech foundation Gift for Putin will no longer buy Flamingo cruise missiles from Ukrainian weapons maker Fire Point due to connections to a recent corruption scandal, local media reported. “We collected the money very quickly, but serious doubts arose that it would not go to the product for which the collection was made. So we did not go to them and now we are looking for a suitable alternative,” Dalibor Dědek told Idnes, as reported on Nov. 28. The decision apparently came after Dědek received new information from Ukrainian military intelligence, HUR. Another leader of the initiative, Martin Ondráček, also pointed to these concerns. “We understand that there is a certain amount of reluctance to spend money on this particular missile, because there is a real suspicion that the manufacturer is connected to people around Andriy Yermak,” he told the publication. The organization is reportedly seeking other weapons manufacturers to receive the donation. The news follows reports on the morning of Nov. 28 of searches of the property of Andriy Yermak, head of the President’s Office by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, or NABU. President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Yermak’s resignation by the evening. The searches reportedly relate to a corruption investigation centered around Timur Mindich, a businessman and longtime associate of Zelensky’s, including as co-owner of the president’s former TV studio, Kvartal 95. NABU filed charges against Mindich weeks ago alleging massive theft from funds meant to build defenses for Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. In August, the Kyiv Independent broke the news of a corruption investigation into Fire Point. The company has worked to stave off negative press since then, announcing a host of ambitious new ballistic missiles and space projects and bringing on former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who served under President Donald Trump, as an adviser.

Ukraine has once again proved its seriousness in the fight against corruption — after the country’s independent NABU and SAPO conducted searches in Yermak’s place, he is out now. A country must be judged not by the problems it faces, but by the response and actions. — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 11:31 AM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Russia Is Eager for Ukraine to Make Mistakes; We Won’t Make Any – Address by the President Dear Ukrainians! Just now – over the past few days – I have already held nearly twenty conversations with our partners, and every single one of them says the same thing: we are impressed by how Ukraine is holding on under the current pressure, by how Ukraine keeps fighting in pursuit of peace for its people, and in truth, for everyone in Europe, at the very least in Europe. Today, I spoke with the President of Finland. Alex briefed me on what Russia conveyed, both formally and informally, and on the conditions Russia is putting forward. And now we are preparing for a meeting with the American side to discuss the steps needed to make peace a reality. And to ensure it is a dignified peace. And when all attention is focused on diplomacy and on defending ourselves in this war, we need internal strength. Internal strength is the foundation of our external unity and of our relations with the world. And for that internal strength to exist, there must be no reasons to get distracted by anything other than defending Ukraine. I want no one to have any questions for Ukraine. So today, these are the next internal decisions. First. There will be a reset of the Office of the President of Ukraine. The Head of the Office, Andriy Yermak, has submitted his resignation. I am grateful to Andriy for always representing Ukraine’s position on the negotiation track exactly as it should be represented. It has always been a patriotic position. But I want to eliminate any rumors and speculation. As for the new Head of the Office – tomorrow I will hold consultations with those who may lead this institution. Talks will take place soon, with our representatives present – including the Chief of the General Staff, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and our intelligence. And when we all face such an external challenge – war – we must remain strong internally. One hundred percent of our strength will be focused squarely on defending Ukraine. Everyone must now act in this very way – in the interests of our state – and defend our state. This principle remains unchanged. Meetings with the American side will be held very soon. Second. The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. I expect that Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, together with Members of Parliament, through dialogue and unity, will ensure three things for Ukraine. Most importantly – adopting the budget for 2026, which means ensuring our state’s ability to defend itself, to fund our defense, to provide all social payments, and to sustain the resilience we need. This is what people need. I also expect candidates to be proposed for the Ministers of Energy and Justice. The current ministers must be evaluated in a way that allows absolutely clear conclusions – whether these officials meet the challenges of both this winter and this war. Third. I spoke with the Security Service of Ukraine, asking them to carry out their own assessment of the situation within the law enforcement system and in the regions. Reports will follow soon, then my conclusions, and then the decisions. Too much negativity is coming from the regions. We agreed that the Security Service will provide me with the necessary information promptly. And of course – the army. Our warriors are heroes. Our warriors are destroying the enemy, and this is the foundation of our ability to build diplomacy. There are issues that should have been resolved long ago. The Commander-in-Chief, the General Staff, and Pavlo Palisa are already working on this, and for next week, I am preparing the relevant Staff meeting. Above all, we need a truly fair, rational distribution of personnel among brigades. The principles for doing this are already in place, and every combat brigade is talking about it. The decision will come. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine! I thank everyone who defends Ukraine now and always. I thank everyone who ensures that pressure is placed on Russia – on the cause of this war – and not on our state, not on our people, not on Ukrainians. Ukrainians must prevail. That is what matters most. Russia is eager for Ukraine to make mistakes. We won’t make any. Our work goes on. Our struggle goes on. We have no right to fall short, no right to retreat or turn on one another. If we lose our unity, we risk losing everything – ourselves, Ukraine, and our future. We must stand together. We must hold our ground. There is no other choice. There will never be another Ukraine. We defend Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!

First Lady Zelenska visited a lyceum in Kyiv Oblast today.

Olena Zelenska Foundation Equipped a Modern Shelter at a Hub Lyceum in the Kyiv Region and Launches the “Safe School” Project First Lady Olena Zelenska, together with her Foundation’s team, Ambassador of Austria to Ukraine Robert Müller, and Head of Building and Property Management Department of the Lower Austrian Government Christoph Reiter, visited one of the lyceums in Kaharlyk, Kyiv region. The Foundation restored and equipped an approximately 800-square-meter shelter within the lyceum building. Nearly 900 children attend the lyceum, one-third of whom commute daily from nearby villages. Olena Zelenska expressed her gratitude to the partners for their support – thanks to Lower Austria’s assistance, the renovated shelter now includes spaces for study and rest and is fully accessible for people with disabilities. Rescuers, police officers, and emergency medical specialists conduct training for students on mine safety, fire safety, road safety, and first aid. “Today, a school must be not just a protected building but a fully functional space for life – with warmth and light, hot meals, and the feeling of a familiar rhythm of the day. That is why, at the Foundation, we are gradually expanding our approach and working not only on shelters but also on other critically important elements of educational infrastructure,” the First Lady noted. According to the President’s wife, the Foundation is launching a new comprehensive project, Safe School. As part of this initiative, the lyceum in Kaharlyk will have its kitchen facilities modernized, including renovation of the kitchen and dining hall, installation of modern technological equipment, and upgrades to the furniture. After the modernization, the kitchen facilities will be able to provide balanced meals to an additional 400 children from five neighboring institutions. “We believe that even during wartime, children must be able to learn in safe, dignified, and comfortable conditions. This is exactly what our team works on every day – providing comprehensive support to educational institutions so that every child can grow in an environment that meets their needs and ensures their safety,” Olena Zelenska emphasized. Since last year, the Foundation has restored and equipped more than 30 shelters in schools and kindergartens across Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Sumy regions and in Zaporizhzhia. In 2026, the restoration and equipping of at least 50 more shelters is planned.

Georgia:

A year ago today, Georgian Dream unleashed an unprecedented wave of repression against protesters — torture, beatings, mass arrests, and crushing fines. The brutality has only grown since. Yet, Georgians continue to protest every single day. Full report: t.co/a8rHKbxza6 [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 3:51 AM

🇬🇪 It’s been a year since continuous protests began in Georgia. On Nov 28, PM Irakli Kobakhidze announced that Georgia is halting its EU accession talks. The movement has faced brutal crackdowns, repression, and ever-stricter laws, yet the protests continue. #GeorgiaProtests [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 3:06 AM

A protester disguised himself as a passerby & asked a policeman: “When will these people just go home?” The policeman: “Whese people? They won’t ever go home, trust me…” Seems like the policemen deployed on the ground feel the pulse, even if they aren’t happy about it. Day 365 of #GeorgiaProtests — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 9:46 AM

People start gathering at Tbilisi State University for the march dedicated to the 1 YEAR anniversary of the daily protests in Georgia against the hostile takeover of our country. #GeorgiaProtests #TerrorinGeorgia 📷 Giorgi Kakabadze [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 11:05 AM

For a year now, Georgians have protested every single day in 8+ cities.

120+ people have been jailed for years. Most opposition leaders are in prison, and opposition parties are expected to be banned. Peaceful protest has been criminalized. Yet, we’re still here. Keep an eye on our big rally today. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 4:56 AM

On the 1-year anniversary of daily, uninterrupted, nationwide protests in Georgia, the crowd is massive. Even after a year of arrests, torture, fines, and repressive laws, Georgians still show up. The illegitimate, pro-Russian regime must stand down. 🎥 Sesilia Eden [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 11:00 AM

The Rustaveli Avenue is fully packed with crowds commemorating the 1-YEAR anniversary of the DAILY #GeorgiaProtests against the hostile takeover of our country. We will not stop, & GD can never fully stabilize. For stability & peace in the region, and to end human suffering, we need 1/2 📷 MOSE [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 12:12 PM

further targeted sanctions, further regime isolation, and aid to CSOs and independent media. “Freedom to regime prisoners!” – banner “Until the end!” – chant And the anthem of Georgia playing at the end. 2/2. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 12:12 PM

This is exactly what we mean when we say that the Georgian Dream is unlikely to manage to stabilize its dictatorship – and that, consequently, everything needs to be done to help restore the public will in Georgia. 1/ #GeorgiaProtests 📷 Levan Zazadze [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 12:59 PM

This is after a full year of torture, imprisonment, job dismissals, extortionate fines, beatings, legislative dictatorship, and simply the most rapid attempt at establishing a dictatorship in contemporary Europe, if not beyond. 365 days in the streets and more. 2/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 12:59 PM

We only need to consolidate a victorious push. Internally, this needs better coherence among democratic stakeholders. Externally, we need further regime isolation, further targeted sanctions (it works!), and aid to CSOs and independent media. 3/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 12:59 PM

The more we are drained of resources, including financial, the more human suffering and regional instability there will be. Georgia can be an easy win and a remarkable success story, not just a cautionary tale! 4/4. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 12:59 PM

Belgium:

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said using 140 billion euros in frozen Russian assets held by Euroclear to fund Ukraine could derail peace negotiations and trigger Russian retaliation, blocking EU plans ahead of a December summit, Reuters reported. www.reuters.com/business/fin… — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 4:48 AM

The US:

The United States is poised to recognize Crimea and other occupied territories as Russian in order to strike a deal to end hostilities, The Telegraph reports Guarantors of the territorial integrity of Ukraine are just “amazing,” all of them. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 9:04 AM

🇺🇸🇺🇦 The “peace plan” for Ukraine has reached a dead end. Vance believed that Kyiv would not abandon Trump’s plan, prepared by Witkoff and Dmitriev, due to the corruption scandal, — The Atlantic. Trump is seeking to exploit Ukraine’s internal problems, while Russia is not relaxing its demands. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) November 27, 2025 at 4:58 AM

From The Atlantic: (emphasis mine)

The Gaza deal, which took effect on October 9, did not earn Trump the Nobel Peace Prize that he had coveted; it was awarded the following day to a dissident in Venezuela. But Israelis celebrated Trump as a peacemaker. During a speech at the Knesset on October 13, Trump promised that Witkoff and Kushner would soon turn their attention to ending the war in Ukraine. “I thought it would be easily settled,” Trump said. “But this came first, and we’ll get that one.” In reality, Witkoff had been trying for months to negotiate with Russia, and he had shown himself to be among Putin’s most eager listeners. When Witkoff first visited the Kremlin, in the spring, Trump expected the talks to be brief. “Steve had no idea about Russia, had no idea about Putin,” Trump recalled in his speech at the Knesset. “Didn’t know too much about politics, wasn’t that interested.” The meeting went on for five hours. “That’s a talent,” Trump said. From his seat in the audience, Witkoff beamed. The following day, he held a phone call with Putin’s chief adviser on foreign affairs, Yuri Ushakov, and proposed a way for the Russians to change Trump’s mind about Ukraine. “I’m even thinking that maybe we set out like a 20-point peace proposal, just like we did in Gaza,” Witkoff told the Kremlin official, according to the transcript published by Bloomberg. The two envoys agreed that their presidents should speak on the phone in the next couple of days, before Zelensky’s planned visit to Washington, D.C., at the end of that week. Putin and Trump held a phone call on October 16, and they agreed to organize a summit in Budapest to work toward a deal. When Zelensky arrived the next day at the Oval Office, he found Trump in no mood for his ideas of victory. The promised encirclement of Russian troops around Pokrovsk had not materialized. Instead, the Russians had continued advancing, sending small groups of soldiers to infiltrate the town and set up firing positions. Zelensky brought along another set of maps to explain the state of the fighting in that area, but Trump showed little interest. “It is time to stop the killing, and make a DEAL!” he wrote on Truth Social after that meeting. “No more shooting, no more Death, no more vast and unsustainable sums of money spent.” The change in tone upset the Ukrainian delegates but did not surprise them. They had experienced such swings in Trump’s position before. The first Oval Office meeting between Trump and Zelensky, at the end of February, had descended into a shouting match, leading the U.S. to suspend all military aid to Ukraine. About 10 days later, after Zelensky reaffirmed his desire to end the war, the White House resumed the flow of aid, and relations got back on track. The experience led the Ukrainians to adopt a new rule in their diplomacy: Never allow Trump to see Kyiv as an impediment to peace. “We’ll go anywhere,” the close aide to Zelensky said, affirming the president’s willingness to hold peace talks in whatever format Trump prefers. “Trilateral, bilateral, any proposals for a cease-fire rather than capitulation, we’ll accept it.” They also noticed a pattern in Trump’s attitude on Ukraine: It varied widely depending on which of his advisers were in the room. “Trump is like a weather vane. Whoever blows in his ear today, that’s the direction he turns,” the aide told me. “If he’s with Vance and Witkoff, it’s a different Trump.” Vice President J. D. Vance was fixated on making a deal to end the war at any cost, and he was especially keen to get it done before the midterm elections. But he was forced to share the Ukraine portfolio with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Since his days in the Senate, Rubio has taken a hard line on the need to limit the global influence of Russia and China, and he seemed far less trusting of his interlocutors in the Kremlin. For a peace deal to work, he believed that the U.S. needed to test Russia’s willingness to abide by the terms. He was more willing than others in the White House to solicit input from Zelensky’s team and ensure their consent to any agreement with the Russians. The Ukrainians were relieved to learn that Rubio had been put in charge of arranging Trump’s summit with Putin in Budapest. As part of the preparations, Rubio held a call on October 20 with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, who rattled off a list of the Kremlin’s demands. The demands were so extreme that Rubio advised Trump not to move forward with the Budapest summit, and the White House canceled the trip. “I didn’t want to have a wasted meeting,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “I didn’t want to have a waste of time.” The pendulum was about to swing again. In response to the U.S. sanctions, the Kremlin dispatched one of its envoys, Kirill Dmitriev, an alumnus of Harvard and Goldman Sachs who had worked hard to build a rapport with Witkoff in particular. When they met for dinner at a hotel in Miami, Witkoff brought along Kushner, and the three of them continued their talks the next day at Witkoff’s home. A few days later, Dmitriev reported back to his boss in the Kremlin, Yuri Ushakov. The Americans, he said, wanted to see a list of Russian demands for ending the war. According to the transcript published by Bloomberg, Ushakov wanted to send the “maximum” conditions, adding, “Otherwise what’s the point.” Dmitriev agreed, promising that his contacts in the White House would likely accept whatever they received. “Let them make it like their own,” Dmitriev said. “I think they will not take our version entirely, but at least maximally close to it.” The document they drafted appears to have formed the basis for the 28-point plan, which Axios published on November 20, setting off a furious effort among Ukraine’s allies in Europe to understand its origins. One of the most odious terms in the plan concerned the eastern region of Donetsk, which Russia has tried and failed to conquer for years. The document states that this region “will be recognized as de facto Russian, including by the United States.” Witkoff has long called for Ukraine to give up its claim to this region and others that Russia occupies. “The Russians are de facto in control of these territories,” Witkoff told Tucker Carlson in March, after his first official visit to the Kremlin. “The question is: Will the world acknowledge that those are Russian territories?” Witkoff raised the issue again in his talks with Dmitriev last month. “I know what it’s going to take to get a peace deal done,” he said, according to the transcript published by Bloomberg. “Donetsk and maybe a land swap somewhere.” Trump’s allies on Capitol Hill were outraged to find this suggestion in the 28-point plan. They pointed out that such an outcome would set a dangerous precedent by rewarding the aggressor. “Ukraine should not be forced to give up its lands to one of the world’s most flagrant war criminals in Vladimir Putin,” GOP Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi, chair of the Armed Services Committee, said in a statement. “Any assurances provided to Putin should not reward his malign behavior or undermine the security of the United States or allies.” Vance, who played a pivotal role in pushing Zelensky to accept the 28-point plan, lashed out at its critics. “The political class is really angry that the Trump administration may finally bring a four year conflict in Eastern Europe to a close,” Vance said in a social-media post. “It disgusts me.” Another provision in the plan directly contradicted the efforts of European nations to pressure Russia. They have tried for months to use the $300 billion in frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine sustain the war effort and repair the damage from Russian attacks. Instead, the plan called for $100 billion to be “invested in US-led efforts to rebuild and invest in Ukraine.” Half of the profits from these investments would go to the United States, and Europe would unfreeze some of the other assets to be used for a “separate US-Russian investment vehicle that will implement joint projects in specific areas.” Such provisions led some of Ukraine’s allies to suspect that the Russians had used the promise of financial gain to win over the Trump administration. The senior European diplomat told us that it looked like a “sausage in front of the American nose.” But Trump’s willingness to embrace the document had more to do with Ukraine’s weakness at the time. On November 10, investigators in Ukraine announced one of the biggest anti-corruption cases in the country’s history. Although Zelensky was not implicated in the scandal, Vance and other officials in the White House believed that it would leave the Ukrainians in no position to resist a peace deal. After a few more days of talks, negotiators from the U.S. and Ukraine came close to giving Trump what he wanted. Their talks in Geneva stripped out several of Russia’s long-standing demands. The next round of talks, in Abu Dhabi, ended with an announcement from Zelensky’s national security adviser, Rustem Umerov: The two sides had reached a “common understanding on the core terms of the agreement.” A U.S. official went further, declaring, “The Ukrainians have agreed to the peace deal. There are some minor details to be sorted out, but they have agreed to a peace deal.” One of these “minor details,” according to one person involved in the negotiations, happens to be the one that Zelensky would find hardest to accept. The provision would require Ukraine to withdraw its forces from the parts of the Donetsk region that it still controls, including Pokrovsk and the other eastern-bastion towns, which serve as a fortified wall against Russian advances. Giving up that territory would be tantamount to political suicide for Zelensky. “If he gives up one square kilometer,” his close aide told us, “that’ll be the main issue in any elections. Every opponent will hammer him for it until he cracks.” Even Witkoff seemed to recognize this problem all the way back in March, after his first visit to the Kremlin as a peace negotiator. He said in his interview with Carlson at the time that Zelensky would need to acknowledge the loss of territory in eastern and southern Ukraine as part of any deal to end the war. “Can Zelensky survive politically if he acknowledges this?” Witkoff asked. “This is the central issue in the conflict.”

It is not that Zelenskyy can survive politically, it is that no Ukrainian politician or leader of any sort who is not a Putin catspaw could accept what Witkoff, Jared, and Vance are pushing.

Back to Ukraine.

Earlier tonight:

Currently at 5:47 AM local time in Ukraine/10:47 PM EST 2/3rds of Ukraine is back under air raid alert as drone swarms are moving east to west from Russia across Ukraine.

Here’s tonight’s outgoing Ukrainian fires:

Last week: Trump tells Zelensky to sign Dim-Wit plan (claimed to be US but actually basically Russian) by Thanksgiving (yesterday), hints aid might be cut if he doesn’t. Today: Dim-Wit plan dead, Ukraine stands firm, and Putin threatens more war. The lesson: Don’t be intimidated by Trump bluster. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 2:15 AM

☠️ Russia’s confirmed (!) casualties in Ukraine have exceeded 150,000. The number reached 152,142. These figures are cited by the BBC Russian Service and Mediazona. The highest death tolls were recorded in Bashkortostan (7,643), Tatarstan (6,599), and the Sverdlovsk region (5,386). — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 5:00 PM

By comparison, 4,520 service members from Moscow, with a population of over 13 million, and 372 from Chechnya, were killed. The statistics only include Russian citizens. Casualties among residents of the so-called “DPR” and “LPR” are not included. — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 5:00 PM

Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed three Russian air defense systems worth $60 million in three days, hitting Buk-M1, Buk-M2 and Tor-M2 systems in joint operations with HUR special units. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 8:12 AM

Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces struck 10 targets across Russia overnight including Saratov oil refinery and power substations from Luhansk to Rostov Oblast, with operations conducted by 1st Separate Unmanned Systems Center and Graf unit, Magyar reported. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 5:22 AM

Ukraine struck 39 energy infrastructure targets across Russia in 55 days including 12 power plants and 27 substations, with recent focus shifting to 15 objects in occupied territories including three power stations in Donetsk, Luhansk oblasts and Crimea, OSINT researchers Oko Hora reported. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 7:42 AM

Kyiv:

Atm, Kyiv is being pounded by Shahed drones and russia’s ballistic “messengers of peace” — the only kind of peace Moscow pursues. Warm greetings from the shelter to Belgian Bart De Wever — a modern era freedom fighter bravely holding the zero line of the financial war. — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 6:30 PM

Faint sound of drone here in west Kyiv, and cat is off the bed like a shot and straight under to hide. He won’t come out until it’s quiet for a sufficiently long period of time. Sound of interceptors going up now, and big bangs – ballistic attack, and cruise missiles incoming. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 6:04 PM

⚡️Update: 1 killed, 7 injured in Kyiv amid Russian missile, drone strikes on residential buildings. A deceased male victim was pulled from rubble following a Russian attack on the Sviatoshynskyi district of the city, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko reported. [image or embed] — The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) November 28, 2025 at 8:52 PM

Across the city, the number of injured victims stemming from Russia’s overnight missile and drone attack has risen to seven. — The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) November 28, 2025 at 8:52 PM

From The Kyiv Independent:

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available. One person has been killed and eight people have been injured, including a child, amid a mass Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv overnight on Nov. 29, local authorities reported. Damage was reported at at least six locations across the city, including to multi-story residential buildings, in the Sviatoshynskyi, Dniprovskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Solomyanskyi districts of Kyiv. In the Dniprovskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts, several apartments were destroyed in the upper floors of the buildings, while damage was reported between the 1st and 3rd floors of the high-rise buildings in the Sviatoshynskyi and Solomyanskyi districts. Fires were reported at at leat four apartment buildings in the city, officials said. A deceased male victim was pulled from rubble following a Russian attack on the Sviatoshynskyi district of the city, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko reported. At least five of the injured victims have been hospitalized following the attack, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram. The child was injured in the Shevchenkivskyi district, according to Tkachenko. Earlier, Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground reported hearing explosions and seeing drones as authorities warned of a combined drone and missile attack. “The enemy has once again launched a combined attack on the capital — air defense is operating,” Tkachenko said on social media. Initial strikes were first reported in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts, during which a residential high rise building was damaged. On the outskirts of the city, in Kyiv Oblast, at least two people were injured as a result of the wider attack. Several Apartment buildings and homes were damaged in strikes on the city of Brovary, Regional Governor Mykola Kalyshnyk said.

Kharkiv:

Kharkiv Oblast:

Shestakove, Kharkiv Oblast:

Russians struck the village of Shestakove in Kharkiv region with a guided aerial bomb: one man was killed, and two women, aged 61 and 52, were injured. Two private homes were destroyed. Bastards. Murderers. Terrorists. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 10:42 AM

Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast:

🔥 In the evening, soldiers of ⚔️14th Motorized Rifle Brigade and ⚔️30th Motorized Rifle Brigade dispersed the enemy assault group heading for Kupyansk ▪️2 armored personnel carriers;

▪️MTLB;

▪️5 ATVs;

▪️4 motorcycles;

▪️26 – “200”;

▪️7 – “300”. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 5:20 PM

Donetsk Oblast:

Russian occupied Crimea:

Units of the Ukrainian Navy, working together with Ukrainian Special Operations Forces targeted Saky airfield: • command and control post,

• storage sites for Orion strike UAVs,

• several air-defense assets, including a Tor-M2 and a Pantsir-S1,

• ZU-23-2 mounted on a KamAZ truck was also struck. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 2:04 PM

/2. …a hangar storing Orion and Forpost UAVs was destroyed. In addition, the enemy’s command and control point and a military cargo truck (KamAZ) were also struck. The extent of the damage is being assessed. — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 4:54 AM

Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

Ukraine’s 210th Assault Battalion drone operators disrupted Russian mining operations in Zaporizhzhia region, eliminating two soldiers attempting to lay mines and shoot down Ukrainian drones. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 6:27 AM

The Bosphorus Straits:

A video message from the burning tanker Virat, part of Russia’s “shadow fleet,” was broadcast on a Turkish TV channel. In the footage, the crew pleads for help and reports what they claim was a drone attack-likely meaning naval drones. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 2:42 PM

Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

The Republic of Tatartstan, Russia:

In Tatarstan, Russia, a 1,000‑square‑meter battery storage warehouse is on fire in the Alabuga special economic zone, local media report. The same Alabuga where russian drones are produced that bomb Ukraine every day. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 1:54 PM

Orenburg Oblast, Russia:

In Orenburg, at the Yasny missile range, Russian forces carried out an unsuccessful launch of an unidentified missile, which resulted in a purple cloud forming over the area. This range is frequently used for testing long-range missiles, including those capable of carrying nuclear warheads. [image or embed] — SAINT JAVELIN (@saintjavelin.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 9:26 AM

Full video of the failed launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (thought to be an RS-28 Sarmat) at Yasny cosmodrome in Orenburg Oblast in fascist Russia. The third stage pops away early and the rest crashes in flames. Wunderwaffe? Blunderwaffe. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 12:36 PM

Belgorod Oblast, Russia:

Rostov Oblast:

Once again, a flurry of unidentified flying objects was spotted over Taganrog in Russia, with at least one coming down somewhere, likely a military target, to the great excitement of locals. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 7:29 PM

