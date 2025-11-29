Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Another Foreign Affairs Open Thread: Rage Against the Goliath

Taiwanese ambassador to Finland performs with his metal band at Taiwan-Finland cultural event! ????
That's what I call great ambassador

— bate Vladi (@batevladi.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 2:05 PM

Freddy Lim, former member of Taiwanese parliament and cutrent ambassador in Finland, with his great band Chthonic ????

— bate Vladi (@batevladi.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 2:43 PM

Finland, like Taiwan, has a history of watching a leviathan neighbor ever threatening its autonomy. (Adam posted the first clip on his BlueSky feed, and that led me to investigate further.) The no-shirt-sarong-symbolic-sword outfit, if I understand it correctly, is the Buddhist equivalent of Dropkick Murphy’s kilts. Per the NYTimes, back in May, “He’s a Heavy Metal Musician, and Taiwan’s New Envoy to Finland” [gift link]:

Diplomatic appointments do not usually excite the world’s metalheads. But when Taiwan on Monday named the frontman for a band known as “the Black Sabbath of Asia” as its envoy to the heavy metal mecca of Finland, rockers on multiple continents rejoiced.

The choice of Freddy Lim, founder and lead singer of Chthonic, by President Lai Ching-te of Taiwan appears apt: Finland has the most metal bands per capita, with about 80 for every 100,000 citizens — a data point often cited by metal fans. And Mr. Lim already has an affinity for the country, where his band has played in major cities and performed with Finnish musicians.

“Working with my partners in the Finnish music industry for a long time has made me have a special feeling for this country,” Mr. Lim said in a social media post on Monday, noting that his band had released four albums with the Finnish-founded label Spinefarm Records.

His selection as Taiwan’s envoy is not based on musical fame alone. Taiwan’s foreign minister, Lin Chia-lung, said on Monday that Mr. Lim was chosen for his human rights work and international exchange experience: He served as a national legislator from 2016 to 2024 and was chairman of Amnesty International in Taiwan from 2010 to 2014.

Mr. Lim, 49, formed Chthonic (pronounced THON-ik) around 1995, creating a heavy metal mythology for the band using elements of Taiwan’s local lore instead of the pagan and satanic imagery of some Western bands. The band’s 2005 album, “Seediq Bale” (Real Person), which was released in the United States in 2006 and worldwide the next year, brought the band international attention. It got Chthonic a spot in Ozzfest — on a tour founded and headlined by the British heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne — playing 24 major American cities. The band also toured Europe that year.

Chthonic used its music and performances to call attention to the struggles of Taiwan, a democratically governed island of 23 million about 100 miles off China’s mainland. Beijing considers the island a renegade province and pressures other countries to keep it out of international bodies…

His official turn to politics began in 2014, when hundreds of students occupied Taiwan’s Parliament to protest a trade deal with China that they feared would make Taiwan more vulnerable to Beijing’s influence. Students took to the streets in what became known as the Sunflower Movement, and Mr. Lim was among the best-known participants…

Though heavy metal fans may be onboard with his appointment, several legislators from opposition parties in Taiwan expressed doubts. They note that Mr. Lim said he did not serve compulsory military service because of an anxiety disorder, and they question whether he was suitable for the position…

But then, would you want *that* guy in boot camp, being introduced to even more lethal weaponry?

(Also, Lim will be 50 in February. The Spousal Unit was watching over my shoulder, and said I wish I’d looked that fifty when I was twenty!)

    5Comments

    3. 3.

      dr. luba

      Timothy Snyder has a guest post on his Substack today by Nataliya Gumenyuk that asks the question: “What If Trump Wants Goliath to Win?”

      Americans have an affinity for the underdog; Trump, OTOH………

      In the Bible, David does win. But of course in the Bible some people were rooting for Goliath. And what if that is the case now? What if some people simply hate the David figure, because they do not like surprises, they do not like talent, they do not like people working their way up towards the top, towards victory on the basis of merit? What if for somebody like Trump the victory of a small David defeating a big Goliath is irritating because he thinks that the big should beat the small, that the more powerful (or those who are believed to be more powerful) should always triumph?

      It is not so much that Trump himself is a Goliath. It is rather that in the tv show of David versus Goliath, he roots for Goliath. In his comportment towards the Russo-Ukrainian war, Trump does not behave as a statesman with an idea of US interests; it seems that he is driven by personality. His ambitions are not those of American expansionism, but of his own persona, his own power, his own worldview, which he wants the world to reflect.

      The David-and-Goliath story is deeply archetypal, and for most people it is hard to imagine anyone genuinely wanting to side with Goliath. We have all felt small at some point; watching a weaker side collect itself to confront a giant speaks to our own desire to exist in history, to take meaningful action, to overcome long odds. To identify with David restores a sense of justice. It reassures us that brute force, size, or bullying are not the final word, and that moral clarity can in fact win. The Biblical story gives hope that the system is not always rigged; that hierarchies can be disrupted; that the powerful are not invincible. It affirms human agency: David wins not because he is larger or physically stronger, but because he is more intelligent, faster, and more inventive. Ingenuity can overturn dominance.

      As we go through all this yet another time, as a capitulation plan written by Russia takes on an apparent legitimacy because it is presented by Americans as their own, I am asked again, as so many times over the years: what does Putin have on Trump? Why is Trump so persistent? And perhaps, at last, I found the answer, or at least a meaningful part of the answer. It is not really about domestic Ukrainian politics, the sense that Zelens’kyi is weak because of a corruption scandal. It is not about the recent massive Russian strikes on civilians. I do not believe that the specific moment is that important. The answer lies elsewhere.

      The unfortunate reality is this: we are seeing affirmative action for Goliath. We know that Goliath can lose. Wars are unpredictable. Russia has many problems. They could be exploited by consisted US and European policy. David can win. But the whole traditional scheme, the whole moral scheme, the whole archetype of David-versus-Goliath seems itself to be hurting Ukraine. This US administration seems to prefer a world where Goliath always wins. Or at least a world where David must be told never to pick up his sling.

      snyder.substack.com/p/what-if-trump-wants-goliath-to-win

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jay

      @dr. luba:

      1/ The Wall Street Journal reports that the main focus of the US-Russia peace talks is to get commercial advantage for American companies, and personal benefits for individuals linked to the Trump Administration. European officials are said to be shocked by the plans.

      Much more here:
      threadreaderapp.com/thread/1994784862633693683.html#google_vignette

      Having been exposed, the Dim-Wit “Peace” Plan is dead in the water.

      The new Dim-Wit plan being “negotiated” in Geneva is once again, between ruZZia and DJTdiot’s State Department, with Ukraine briefly “consulted” and Europe not included.

      And of course, the “Concept of a Plan” is now highly classified, (in the US).

      Reply

