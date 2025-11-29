Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

The press swings at every pitch, we don’t have to.

Conservatism: there are people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

The words do not have to be perfect.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you do not.

This is dead girl, live boy, a goat, two wetsuits and a dildo territory.  oh, and pink furry handcuffs.

I really should read my own blog.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

The “burn-it-down” people are good with that until they become part of the kindling.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

She burned that motherfucker down, and I am so here for it. Thank you, Caroline Kennedy.

Those who are easily outraged are easily manipulated.

They are not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Decision time: keep arguing about the last election, or try to win the next one?

All hail the time of the bunny!

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

Let’s bury these fuckers at the polls 2 years from now.

This fight is for everything.

The republican caucus is covering themselves with something, and it is not glory.

Stand up, dammit!

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

  • Chetan Murthy
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

      zhena gogolia

      Very powerful.

      I sent in a pic. I had five, but I wasn’t sure I could do the folder right. Thanks for all the calendar work!

      Chetan Murthy

      He’ll tell his daughter (like all po-po do) that he spent his day keeping her and her family safe from bad guys.  Like all po-po do.  And he’ll believe it [“in the end, sincerity is bullshit” — Harry Frankfurt].  It won’t even be difficult.

      WaterGirl

      @Chetan Murthy: Some of them will.  But sometimes you take a job and it’s not what you thought it was going to be.

      I’m sorry you’re in such a dark place.  I hope you can feel some sort of hope going forward.

