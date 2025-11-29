Gillian Tett: Trump went to war with Brazil's Lula, and in the end, Lula got everything he wanted, while Trump gained nothing whatsoever. This is not a unique case. Trump's trade wars are going spectacularly badly for the United States.

Not that you can blame them. Gillian Tett, at the Financial Times. (The part I’m *not* quoting here is actually quite percipient):

How do you say “Taco” — as in “Trump Always Chickens Out” — in Portuguese? It is a question some Brazilians might ask now, with a smile.

Four months ago, US President Donald Trump announced 40 per cent additional tariffs on Brazilian imports (creating 50 per cent total levies), because he was furious about the country’s legal investigation into Jair Bolsonaro, its former president, and its clampdown on US Big Tech.

But President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defiantly hit back at the bullying — boosting his domestic popularity — and defended the courts. A Brazilian judge has now sent Bolsonaro to jail.

There are at least three lessons here. The first is that the White House seems to be becoming more nervous about cost-of-living pressures. No wonder: recent surveys show that consumer sentiment is slumping in tandem with Trump’s approval rating. His team is scrambling to find ways to reduce grocery prices — and cutting agricultural tariffs is an obvious move.

The second lesson is that bullies often respond to strength. Yes, craven flattery can sometimes work, too; Switzerland reduced its own tariffs by sending gift-laden, grovelling executives to meet Trump. But China has pursued a path of belligerence with notable results. And Brazil’s defiance suggests that others are learning from Beijing. If nothing else, this suggests that anyone dealing with Trump should start by assessing how to exploit his weak spots.

Third: it pays to distinguish between tactics and goals when looking at the White House. That might not sound obvious, given Trump often seems to be woefully short of clear strategy. Indeed, his stance on Brazil, Ukraine and the Jeffrey Epstein case — to name but a few issues — has been so capricious that unpredictability is arguably the only predictable trait.

And — unsurprisingly — many critics interpret this policy capriciousness as either a sign of gross incompetence or personality disorders, or both; like a Tudor king, Trump’s narcissistic whims appear to drive his “court”.

But I think a more helpful frame is to borrow advice given to new recruits at some US investment banks, namely to try to identify in any action a hierarchy of “goals”, “strategies” and “tactics”…