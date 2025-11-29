Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: The Foreigners Are Laughing At Us, Again…

Gillian Tett: Trump went to war with Brazil's Lula, and in the end, Lula got everything he wanted, while Trump gained nothing whatsoever. This is not a unique case. Trump's trade wars are going spectacularly badly for the United States.

[image or embed]

— Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 7:00 AM

Not that you can blame them. Gillian Tett, at the Financial Times. (The part I’m *not* quoting here is actually quite percipient):

How do you say “Taco” — as in “Trump Always Chickens Out” — in Portuguese? It is a question some Brazilians might ask now, with a smile.

Four months ago, US President Donald Trump announced 40 per cent additional tariffs on Brazilian imports (creating 50 per cent total levies), because he was furious about the country’s legal investigation into Jair Bolsonaro, its former president, and its clampdown on US Big Tech.

But President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defiantly hit back at the bullying — boosting his domestic popularity — and defended the courts. A Brazilian judge has now sent Bolsonaro to jail.

There are at least three lessons here. The first is that the White House seems to be becoming more nervous about cost-of-living pressures. No wonder: recent surveys show that consumer sentiment is slumping in tandem with Trump’s approval rating. His team is scrambling to find ways to reduce grocery prices — and cutting agricultural tariffs is an obvious move.

The second lesson is that bullies often respond to strength. Yes, craven flattery can sometimes work, too; Switzerland reduced its own tariffs by sending gift-laden, grovelling executives to meet Trump. But China has pursued a path of belligerence with notable results. And Brazil’s defiance suggests that others are learning from Beijing. If nothing else, this suggests that anyone dealing with Trump should start by assessing how to exploit his weak spots.

Third: it pays to distinguish between tactics and goals when looking at the White House. That might not sound obvious, given Trump often seems to be woefully short of clear strategy. Indeed, his stance on Brazil, Ukraine and the Jeffrey Epstein case — to name but a few issues — has been so capricious that unpredictability is arguably the only predictable trait.

And — unsurprisingly — many critics interpret this policy capriciousness as either a sign of gross incompetence or personality disorders, or both; like a Tudor king, Trump’s narcissistic whims appear to drive his “court”.

But I think a more helpful frame is to borrow advice given to new recruits at some US investment banks, namely to try to identify in any action a hierarchy of “goals”, “strategies” and “tactics”…

    22Comments

    1. 1.

      lowtechcyclist

      I’m not sure what his goal is, other than the obvious: to be king of the world, have everyone adore him or at least kneel to him, and get whatever he wants whenever he wants it.

      ETA:

      Tactics: threatening and bullying.

      Strategies: don’t know that he has any coherent strategies.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      Republican US Representative Nehls says he won’t seek reelectio

      In a separate Facebook post, the lawmaker endorsed his twin brother, Trever Nehls, to succeed him in Congress

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WTFGhost

      @lowtechcyclist: I think he had it set in his head that access to the US marketplace was *so* valuable, he’d be given huge bribes not to impose massive tariffs. As you say, he didn’t have a strategy. He thought people would start calling and kissing his ass, and begging him to change his mind, and offering trade concessions and such.

      Thing is, most trade concessions are “no tariffs on X_Products” (which we mostly had) and proper tariff levels on really complicated marketplaces (which we mostly don’t really know). Should we let China export cheap electric vehicles here, to spur the hell out of US automakers to up their game? If so, what is the right price for them? Should we instead demand China sell both batteries (for US auto manufacturers, so they can compete fairly) and cars, not one or the other? Should we put a tariff on them, to make ’em expensive enough that other US car makers have time to retool, before getting flattened by a flood of cheap, quality, cars?

      So, you’re right: no strategy at all. There is a cunning, and wise, time to threaten tariffs against a nation; Trump didn’t see that, he just saw power to be wielded.

      He really is quite amazingly stupid.

       

      @Baud: So says the guy whose story inspired the “Poisoned by selenium from eating ‘chestnuts’ in Brazil, aka, BRAZIL NUTS” House MD episode, and thinks I won’t fact check him on it….

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Shalimar

      @Baud: Are we sure he actually has a twin?  Or is he just running under a different name so he can distance himself from a loss when he is job-hunting?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jackie

      @Baud:

      Representative Nehls says he won’t seek reelection

      Since he’s endorsing his brother, we can probably assume he’s as much a MAGA RWNJ as Nehls himself is. But maybe Texans will vote smarter?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      mappy!

      And then there’s the Witcoff call. Yes, it’s about the grift, but there’s more…

      And here’s what most commentators still haven’t grasped: they didn’t just leak a fragment of the Witkoff–Ushakov call. They also released a slice of a second conversation — between Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev. That second leak had no tactical need to be published.

      The Witcoff Leak gambit

      Perhaps Europe made a move Trumpov’s tiddlywinks.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Princess

      @WTFGhost: The Chinese electric car thing is even more complicated than that – there are evidently national security issues with having a lot of people in Chinese cars.

      Reply

