Saturday Morning Open Thread: Let. Us. Savor!

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Let. Us. Savor!

Cartoon by John Deering

— Gene Bryant (@genebryant.bsky.social) November 27, 2025 at 7:49 AM

The fact doomers have gone from "America is over" to "Dems won't hold anyone responsible when this is over" can actually be read as an optimistic signal imo.

— Aaron Cohen (@unlikelywords.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 2:28 PM

"If you look at job growth between January and September … for the past 15 years, it's only been worse once, and that was during the pandemic … It is the worst first nine months for the labor market in 15 years."

— Justin Wolfers (@justinwolfers.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 5:56 PM

And some of the smarter Republicans understand this
Even if they do OK in the TN special election on Tuesday there will be quite a few retirements in the next few months.

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 9:27 PM

it is entirely possible, and maybe even likely, given the trajectory, that trump is less popular than nixon at the end by this point next year, nixon was at 24/66 a few days before he resigned

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) November 28, 2025 at 6:42 PM

by 2027, the number of people who admit to having voted for donald trump will not be enough to fill a texas high school football stadium

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) November 28, 2025 at 5:08 PM

republicans are going to have three more years to re-learn that trump's political capital can only be spent at the trump company store and that having him back you while he's in office can be worse than having him yell at you

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) November 28, 2025 at 4:35 PM

    4. 4.

      Baud

      Via Reddit

      Electric car sales overtake gasoline and diesel in Europe, Tesla misses momentum

      The US-based EV leader Tesla was the only automaker to experience a steep 48.5% drop in sales volume for the month – it seems the vehicle updates weren’t enough to distract the buyers from Tesla CEO’s antics, and after a short burst of interest, the sales continued a falling trend.

      Tesla stock increases on the news.

    6. 6.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Just yesterday I was remembering all the Nixon-induced bumper stickers reading: “Don’t Blame Me: I Voted Democratic.” Like hell you did! I cast my first presidential vote for McGovern, but it was a lonely place to be.

    7. 7.

      Jeffro

      the dropping poll/popularity numbers are helpful…now let’s see if we can turn that into action.

      ICE-stopping, ICE-unmasking action.

      US DOE-restoring action.

      This is why I want #NoKings3 to be held at Rep/Senator offices all across the country.  It’s all well and good that trump is reaping the unpopularity that he’s sown, but let’s make him pay for it in a concrete way.  It starts with making Congress rein in his arson, looting, bribery, and murder*.

      *not hyperbole…boat strikes, betraying Ukraine, destroying US AID

