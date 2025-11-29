Cartoon by John Deering
— Gene Bryant (@genebryant.bsky.social) November 27, 2025 at 7:49 AM
===
The fact doomers have gone from "America is over" to "Dems won't hold anyone responsible when this is over" can actually be read as an optimistic signal imo.
— Aaron Cohen (@unlikelywords.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 2:28 PM
===
"If you look at job growth between January and September … for the past 15 years, it's only been worse once, and that was during the pandemic … It is the worst first nine months for the labor market in 15 years."
— Justin Wolfers (@justinwolfers.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 5:56 PM
===
And some of the smarter Republicans understand this
Even if they do OK in the TN special election on Tuesday there will be quite a few retirements in the next few months.
— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 9:27 PM
===
it is entirely possible, and maybe even likely, given the trajectory, that trump is less popular than nixon at the end by this point next year, nixon was at 24/66 a few days before he resigned
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) November 28, 2025 at 6:42 PM
by 2027, the number of people who admit to having voted for donald trump will not be enough to fill a texas high school football stadium
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) November 28, 2025 at 5:08 PM
===
republicans are going to have three more years to re-learn that trump's political capital can only be spent at the trump company store and that having him back you while he's in office can be worse than having him yell at you
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) November 28, 2025 at 4:35 PM
