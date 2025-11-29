===

The fact doomers have gone from "America is over" to "Dems won't hold anyone responsible when this is over" can actually be read as an optimistic signal imo. — Aaron Cohen (@unlikelywords.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 2:28 PM

"If you look at job growth between January and September … for the past 15 years, it's only been worse once, and that was during the pandemic … It is the worst first nine months for the labor market in 15 years." [image or embed] — Justin Wolfers (@justinwolfers.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 5:56 PM

And some of the smarter Republicans understand this

Even if they do OK in the TN special election on Tuesday there will be quite a few retirements in the next few months. [image or embed] — Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 9:27 PM

it is entirely possible, and maybe even likely, given the trajectory, that trump is less popular than nixon at the end by this point next year, nixon was at 24/66 a few days before he resigned [image or embed] — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) November 28, 2025 at 6:42 PM

by 2027, the number of people who admit to having voted for donald trump will not be enough to fill a texas high school football stadium — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) November 28, 2025 at 5:08 PM

