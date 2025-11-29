We made it home in one peace to a very excited dogs, two uninterested cat, and a smelly litter box. I am exhausted, Joelle is too, and it was a great time and I feel super relaxed. I wrote my update last night super late so I saved this for tonight, but yesterday, Joelle and I had breakfast on te beach (well, she did, I am not a morning eater), and while we were sitting there I saw feline movement out of the corner of my eye. And there he was- Juno, a four month old swaddled hairless cat sticking his head out of a baby bjorn. I lost my shit and interrupted their meal and they were so excited so show him off and look at him:

I don’t know how to describe how excited I was holding this cat but the onbly way I can try to describe it is this must be what it is like for an 80 year old Catholic grandmother to meet the pope. It was really all that and more and he was so soft and warm nd so well behaved and his big ears were like satellite antenna going in different directions I just couldn’t get enough of him. I want a dozen.

It was amazing and a highlight of the trip, for sure.

I’m tired, we can talk tomorrow.