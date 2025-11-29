Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Super Late Night Open Thread

Another lovely day here but I have done so much resting and relaxing that I am not tired. It was very pleasant today although chilly, but we walked on the beach and lay in some chair for a while, and that was nice. Our big event was going to the Marine Room, which is fancy as fuck and I swear there were several people delivered by private security.

At any rate Joelle got all dressed up and I had to put long pants on for the second time this so-called “vacation,” so I would like that on record. And Joelle was super excited so I didn’t even actively grimace when she tried to take pictures. I can’t do nothing about the resting bitch face, though.

One unexpected surprise was one of my fraternity brothers had called ahead and paid for the dinner and gratuity before we even got there, so that was super amazing. The place had really nice lighting and the people were all sophisticated and had the kind of laughter of people who have never experienced financial hardship- just confident, worry free, and relaxed.

I know this is totally on me, but I just feel so out of place in restaurants like this. Just a sort of deep uncomfortable I can never explain- the kind I felt going on vacations in high school and college with very wealthy family friends. Again, all of this is on me, and I doubt all of you will understand it, but the best I can do is to describe it as imposter syndrome. But then again I am never truly comfortable anywhere but my back porch so what the fuck am I talking about?

Having said all that, it was a delightful night- the quiet sophistication of it all, the decent lighting, the perfectly trained and presenting people, the forgiving and pleasant lighting, the delicious food with perfect portions, just everything so well thought out and practiced and routine.

For an appetizer, we had the trout toro tartare, which I loved and Joelle did not- texture. For dinner I had the sea trout and Joelle had the filet, and we shared a side of carrots. It was all spectacular, and Joelle had the signature dessert which was some sort of ice cream cake with caramel or something. All in all, something I am glad I experienced once. Joelle had a lovely time (I think), and is snoring away.

At any rate, it is late, so good night. Also get your pet calendar pics in.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      John Revolta

      I 100% feel you John. Being in joints like that always make me feel like a whore in church, as dear old Pop Revolta used to say.

      Oddly enough I also always feel like a whore in church, but that’s another story, and probably a better one.

      Traveller

      Your adventures are so much fun to read. Thank You..as I think further about this, You are a prose stylist. Enjoy your vacation. Best Wishes, Traveller

