The Wall Street Journal has decided to follow the money! (emphasis mine)

Three powerful businessmen—two Americans and a Russian—hunched over a laptop in Miami Beach last month, ostensibly to draw up a plan to end Russia’s long and deadly war with Ukraine. But the full scope of their project went much further, according to people familiar with the talks. They were privately charting a path to bring Russia’s $2 trillion economy in from the cold—with American businesses first in line to beat European competitors to the dividends. At his waterfront estate, billionaire developer-turned-special envoy Steve Witkoff was hosting Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia’s sovereign-wealth fund and Vladimir Putin’s handpicked negotiator, who had largely shaped the document they were revising on the screen. Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, had arrived from his nearby home on an island known as the “Billionaire Bunker.” Dmitriev was pushing a plan for U.S. companies to tap the roughly $300 billion of Russian central bank assets, frozen in Europe, for U.S.-Russian investment projects and a U.S.-led reconstruction of Ukraine. U.S. and Russian companies could join to exploit the vast mineral wealth in the Arctic. There were no limits to what two longtime adversaries could achieve, Dmitriev had argued for months: Their rival space industries, which raced one another during the Cold War, could even pursue a joint mission to Mars with Elon Musk’s SpaceX. For the Kremlin, the Miami talks were the culmination of a strategy, hatched before Trump’s inauguration, to bypass the traditional U.S. national security apparatus and convince the administration to view Russia not as a military threat but as a land of bountiful opportunity, according to Western security officials. By dangling multibillion-dollar rare-earth and energy deals, Moscow could reshape the economic map of Europe—while driving a wedge between America and its traditional allies. Dmitriev, a Goldman Sachs alumnus, had found receptive partners in Witkoff—Trump’s longtime golfing partner—and Kushner, whose investment fund, Affinity Partners, drew billion-dollar investments from the Arab monarchies whose conflict with Israel he had helped mediate. The two businessmen shared President Trump’s long-held approach to geopolitics. If generations of diplomats viewed the post-Soviet challenges of Eastern Europe as a Gordian knot to be painstakingly unraveled, the president envisioned an easy fix: The borders matter less than the business. In the 1980s, he had offered to personally negotiate a swift end to the Cold War while building what he told Soviet diplomats would be a Trump Tower across the street from the Kremlin, with their Communist regime as a business partner. “Russia has so many vast resources, vast expanses of land,” Witkoff told The Wall Street Journal, describing at length his hopes that Russia, Ukraine and America would all become business partners. “If we do all that, and everybody’s prospering and they’re all a part of it, and there’s upside for everybody, that’s going to naturally be a bulwark against future conflicts there. Because everybody’s thriving.” When a version of the 28-point plan leaked earlier this month, it drew immediate protests. Leaders in Europe and Ukraine complained it reflected mostly Russian talking points and bulldozed through nearly all of Kyiv’s red lines. They weren’t assuaged even after administration officials assured them that the plan wasn’t set in stone, worried that Russia—after violently redrawing European borders—was being rewarded with commercial opportunities. As Western leaders convened this week to digest the plan, Poland’s prime minister Donald Tusk offered a pithy summary: “We know this is not about peace. It’s about business.” For many in the Trump White House, that blurring of business and geopolitics is a feature, not a bug. Key presidential advisers see an opportunity for American investors to snap up lucrative deals in a new postwar Russia and become the commercial guarantors of peace. In conversations with Witkoff and Kushner, Russia has been clear it would prefer U.S. businesses to step in, not rivals from European states whose leaders have “talked a lot of trash” about the peace effforts, one of these people said: “It’s Trump’s ‘Art of the Deal’ to say, ‘Look, I’m settling this thing and there’s huge economic benefits for doing that for America, right?’” A question for history will be whether Putin entertained this approach in the interest of ending the war, or as a ploy to pacify the U.S. while prolonging a conflict he believes is his place in history to slowly, ineluctably win.

Witkoff, who hasn’t traveled to Ukraine this year, is set to visit Russia for the sixth time next week and will again meet Putin. He insisted he isn’t playing favorites. “Ukrainians have fought heroically for their independence,” said Witkoff, who has tried to inspire Ukrainian officials with the idea of soldiers disarming to earn Silicon Valley-scale salaries operating American built AI data centers. “It is now time to consolidate what they have achieved through diplomacy,” he said. Dmitriev arrived at the White House on April 2 and presented a list of multibillion-dollar business projects the two governments could pursue together. At one point, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Dmitriev that Putin needed to demonstrate he was serious about peace. But Dmitriev felt his businesslike rapport was breaking through. “We can transition investment trust into a political role,” he said in an unpublished interview that month. In April, Dmitriev welcomed Witkoff to the St. Petersburg presidential library for another three-hour meeting with Putin. Witkoff took his own notes, relying on a Kremlin translator, then briefed the White House from the U.S. Embassy. That same month, European national security advisers planned to meet Witkoff in London to integrate him into their peace process. But he was busy with his other portfolio—negotiating a cease-fire in Gaza—and couldn’t make it. Afterward, one European official asked Witkoff to start speaking with allies over the secure fixed line Europe’s heads of state use to conduct sensitive diplomatic conversations. Witkoff demurred, as he traveled too much to use the cumbersome system.

WE ARE CLEAN ON OPSEC!!!!!!

The Aug. 15 summit fell apart almost as soon as it began. Witkoff, Rubio, and Trump arrived on Air Force One, meeting Putin, his longtime adviser Yuri Ushakov, and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Putin launched into a 1,000-year history lecture on the unity of the Russian and Ukrainian people. The two sides canceled a lunch and an afternoon session where they were meant to check through their other issues, like the exchange of prisoners. Witkoff left uncertain where things stood, but hopeful talks would accelerate soon. “Everyone was working hard, but it was positive,” he said. In October, President Zelensky flew to Washington, hoping to secure long-range, U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles. His military wanted to cripple Russian refineries, pushing Moscow to negotiate on better terms. By the time Zelensky arrived, Trump had spoken to Putin a day earlier and decided not to offer the Tomahawks. Instead, Witkoff encouraged Ukrainian officials to try another tack: What good was a handful of missiles going to accomplish? Instead, he encouraged Ukraine to ask Trump for a 10-year tariff exemption. It would supercharge their economy, he said. “I’m in the deal settlement business. That’s why I’m here,” he told the Journal. “We keep on knocking at the door and coming up with ideas.”

There is much more at the link including a full recounting of all the US businesses, several with ties to Don Jr, trying to cash in on Russia’s genocidal re-invasion of Ukraine and the suffering of the Ukrainians.

Its laughable how Trump/Kushner/Witkoff peddle business deals as some bold new way to tame russian aggression, when in reality, it’s the same tired playbook that’s been tried before, each time only fueling greater russian aggression — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 29, 2025 at 7:39 PM

All of these people are insider threats and counterintelligence threats and should be treated as such.

Here is President Zelenksyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

In the Coming Days, It Is Feasible to Flesh Out the Steps to Determine How to Bring the War to a Dignified End – Address by the President Fellow Ukrainians! Work is still underway after last night’s Russian missile and drone strike. It was a large-scale attack; the energy sector was the primary target. Russia is not changing its tactics here and continues trying to inflict exactly this kind of pain on Ukraine ahead of winter. What matters is that we are countering it. What matters is that there are interceptions. Nineteen missiles were shot down, including ballistic ones. Almost 560 drones were also neutralized, including nearly three hundred “shaheds.” Unfortunately, not everything was shot down, and working towards stronger air defense is priority number one. This task is extremely difficult and extremely costly for Ukraine and for our partners. No country could handle this alone. But we are securing air defense missiles for Ukraine and steadily expanding our fleet of air defense systems of various types. We are preparing for next week’s work with our partners – including to ensure a higher quality of our air defense, and we are very much counting on our partners’ support. The Ukrainian delegation should already be in the United States by this evening, U.S. time. The dialogue based on the Geneva points will continue. Diplomacy remains active. The American side is demonstrating a constructive approach, and in the coming days it is feasible to flesh out the steps to determine how to bring the war to a dignified end. The Ukrainian delegation has the necessary directives, and I expect the guys to work in accordance with clear Ukrainian priorities. There were also meetings today with Kyrylo Budanov, Denys Shmyhal, Mykhailo Fedorov, and Pavlo Palisa. Each of these meetings concerned different aspects of our internal resilience, and, of course, the strength we possess that can facilitate the right negotiations. I spoke with Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk, representatives of the majority faction, and Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko. I expect the Ukrainian Parliament to remain fully functional. There is already a candidate for the position of Minister of Justice. A clear vision is also needed regarding the future head of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine – a strong person is required – and I asked the MPs, together with the Prime Minister, to determine a list of candidates. And one more point. We will introduce new sanctions decisions – building on our partners’ pressure on Russia for this war – and our sanctions, which we will effectively implement jointly with our partners, so that the world exerts pressure on the aggressor in exactly the way needed to weaken Russia’s ability to wage war. The decrees will be issued tomorrow. Our sanctions proposals will be forwarded to all major partner jurisdictions. Thank you to everyone who is helping! Thank you to all who are defending Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

According to the lawyer, Aleko Elisashvili admits entering the court chancellery building but denies beating the bailiff or threatening him with a weapon. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 29, 2025 at 8:34 AM

“He poured gasoline on the Tbilisi Court Chancellery building and tried to set it on fire. He had planned the act and carried it out alone”. – says Lawer Giorgi Rekhviashvili. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 29, 2025 at 8:40 AM

🇺🇦 Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) just published a map of Russian secure-communication terminals they’ve located worldwide — systems used by Russian forces to coordinate operations.

Tbilisi is on the map too. 🇬🇪 (Source: HUR’s official Telegram: t.me/DIUkraine/7390) [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 29, 2025 at 2:20 PM

Poland and NATO:

Polish PM Tusk reminded allies that NATO was founded to defend against Soviet/Russian aggression through solidarity, not selfish interests, expressing hope these principles remain unchanged. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 29, 2025 at 1:51 PM

The PRC:

a big deal on the geopolitics around Ukraine — we’ve found a Chinese drone supplier taking a stake in a Russian military supply company: www.ft.com/content/e907… [image or embed] — Chris Cook (@chriscook.news) November 29, 2025 at 12:48 PM

From The Financial Times:

The owner of a major Chinese drone parts supplier has taken a stake in one of Russia’s leading drone companies, highlighting a deepening relationship between Moscow and Beijing’s military-industrial complexes. A company filing, made in September and seen by the Financial Times, listed Wang Dinghua as the new owner of 5 per cent of the shares in Rustakt, a manufacturer of the VT-40 first-person-view drone widely used by Russia in attacks on Ukrainian forces. Shenzhen Minghuaxin and other companies owned by Wang, a businessman based in the southern Chinese city, have been big suppliers of drone parts to Rustakt and its allied companies. While China has given Moscow greater access to its vast capacity to produce electronics than Kyiv, this new tie-up marks a previously unknown level of co-operation between a Chinese company and a Russian military supplier. The FT first found the filing in Russian public records. Within a day of accessing it, however, all of Rustakt’s ownership records had been suppressed and removed from official corporate registries in Russia. Data about the share transfer has also now been expunged from private corporate intelligence sites in the country. At the time of the data suppression, Rustakt was listed as 95-per-cent-owned by Pavel Nikitin, a businessman. The company, which is subject to sanctions imposed by Ukraine and the EU, is listed by Ukrainian authorities as a participant in Russia’s “Judgment Day” project to supply uncrewed aerial vehicles and train pilots for its war effort. Rustakt was the largest importer of components for FPV drones in Russia between July 2023 and February 2025, according to a report earlier this year by the Centre for Defence Reforms in Kyiv, a Ukrainian think-tank. The company has previously filed paperwork listing itself as a maker of the VT-40 drone. According to a Russian state media report from 2023, the drone — which has been the subject of complaints about build quality from troops — was deployed to artillery units, engineering troops, airborne forces and marines. Samuel Bendett, a drone expert based at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said that increasing co-operation between the Russian and Chinese military industrial complexes and Moscow’s reliance on Chinese drone parts meant “there is a logic to this tie-up”. A former Ukrainian officer who operates the analytical group Frontelligence Insight said the VT-40 was being widely used by Russian forces along the frontline in Ukraine. “Since first appearing on the battlefield in 2023, the drone has undergone several upgrades to enhance its electronic-warfare resilience and control systems,” he said. “While it isn’t exceptional in any single area, its mass production, low cost and availability make it a consistent workhorse for Russian forces.” Rustakt and Minghuaxin were already working together before September. FT analysis of Russian customs records suggests Minghuaxin has shipped $304mn of parts to Rustakt, as well as $107mn of goods to an associated Russian company, Santex Plant. According to the customs records, Rustakt has bought $110mn of lithium-ion batteries from Minghuaxin, as well as $87mn of motors, and $64mn of controllers since mid-2023. Santex bought $66mn of controllers and $37mn of DC motors. These purchases appear to be in concert: the Russian filings show that almost all of the Santex customs paperwork was filed by Rustakt.

More at the link.

Dubai:

Russian blogger Subo was beaten up live on his own stream. He was broadcasting from Dubai with a Russian MMA fighter. At one point, the blogger claimed his guest had once begged the UFC president for help while on his knees. the fighter lost his temper and started attacking him Russian culture 🫠🤌 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 29, 2025 at 7:47 AM

Kazakhstan:

Back to Ukraine.

Here’s the Russian butcher’s bill from last night:

A big attack, but not the worst fascist Russia has carried out. Death toll 2 so far, lots of damage to residential buildings in Kyiv, but power is back now at least here in the west of the capital. Ukraine is holding on, but needs more military and economic aid to be able to defeat fascist Russia. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) November 29, 2025 at 5:05 AM

Reuters has the details:

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) – The January-September net income of Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft (ROSN.MM), opens new tab fell by 70% year-on-year to 277 billion roubles ($3.57 billion) amid high interest rates, cheaper oil and a stronger rouble, the company said on Friday. Lower oil prices have dragged down the quarterly profits of various oil majors, including Shell (SHEL.L), opens new tab and TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA), opens new tab. Rosneft said additional pressure on the company’s results came from an increase in ensuring “anti-terror security”. The company did not elaborate on the specific security measures. Ukraine has stepped up drone attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure since August. Rosneft said its revenue dropped by 17.8% in the first nine months of the year to 6.29 trillion roubles. “The high level of the Bank of Russia’s key interest rate continues to have a significant negative impact on the profit. In addition, non-monetary and one-off factors adversely affected the indicator’s dynamics during the reporting period,” Rosneft said. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell for the period by 29.3% to 1.6 trillion roubles. ($1 = 77.4955 roubles)

NEW: The frontline in Ukraine is not facing imminent collapse despite recent Russian gains and Kremlin assertions. (1/4) Read the full Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, November 28, 2025: isw.pub/UkrWar112825 More Key Takeaways ⬇️ [image or embed] — Institute for the Study of War (@thestudyofwar.bsky.social) November 29, 2025 at 1:34 AM

Ukrainian ground drone armed with a Browning M2 machine gun engaged a Russian “turtle tank” in a direct frontal encounter on the frontline. 5th Separate Assault Brigade was conducting tests of the ground platform

on the front line when a Russian armoured vehicle unexpectedly appeared. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 29, 2025 at 2:30 PM

Kyiv:

Fires and explosions at the site of a Russian attack on a residential complex in the west of Kyiv. At least four hits on apartment buildings across the city. Savage air attack on Kyiv by fascist Russia has lasted almost nine hours now. Drones also heading to western Ukraine. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) November 29, 2025 at 12:45 AM

Situation in airspace around Kyiv a short while ago. 26 Russian/Iranian drones menacing Ukraine’s capital. Power out here in western part of city. Explosions continuing. Power infrastructure in city and oblast under attack by fascist Russia’s drones and missiles. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) November 29, 2025 at 12:21 AM

One of the longest air attacks on Kyiv: it began at 11pm & until 9:30am russia kept launching Kinzhals, cruise, ballistics & drones at us. By obsessing over how to protect genocidal aggressor’s bloody money instead of the victim’s survival, Belgium is doing Europe a very dangerous disservice. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) November 29, 2025 at 3:23 AM

In the first minutes after last night’s russian strike on Kyiv, patrol police officers and residents together rescued a little boy from the rubble ❤️‍🩹 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 29, 2025 at 2:33 PM

Rescue teams have completed dismantling damaged structures and clearing the aftermath of Russia’s strikes on the capital.

Final figures: 2 people were killed, 38 injured, including 1 child. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 29, 2025 at 2:37 PM

💔 A hole in the place of the apartment – Kyiv, left bank, this is what the capital’s Comfort Town residential complex looks like now, during the day, after the attack by the “Shaheds”. 🤬 Russians also destroy large lyceum in Dnipropetrovsk region with a guided bomb [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) November 29, 2025 at 10:56 AM

Ternopil:

A new mural has appeared in Ternopil, dedicated to children killed in Russia’s attack. The artwork, showing a child shielding her toys from a Russian missile, was created by artist Andriy Yermolenko. He described it as “a cry for help to the global community.” [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 29, 2025 at 4:48 PM

“The girl protecting her toys — that’s all she has. This is my cry for help. As an artist, I can speak about it through my work.” On November 19, six children were killed in the Russian strike on Ternopil. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 29, 2025 at 4:48 PM

Seven children. I Apologize. A 12-year-old died in the hospital — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 29, 2025 at 4:57 PM

The Bosphorus Straits:

Video of Ukrainian kinetic sanctions against Russian “Shadow Fleet” oil tankers in the Black Sea, released by Ukraine’s SBU security service. Attack was carried out and observed by sea drones. These tankers will soon be uninsurable, and sunk if they come within range of Ukraine. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) November 29, 2025 at 6:35 AM

/2. At the moment of the strike, both sanctioned vessels were empty and en route to the port of Novorossiysk to load cargo. — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 29, 2025 at 6:20 AM

Kharkiv:

Last night in Kharkiv, a Russian glide bomb struck a cemetery, damaging graves. These attacks have no military purpose whatsoever. They are nothing but terror and petty violence. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 29, 2025 at 7:53 AM

Vovchansk:

This is what Vovchansk looks like on the 565th day of non-stop shelling. It is completely destroyed. For 565 days russians have been pounding it with fire. The factory lies in ruins, the schools are gone, the church no longer exists, and no homes are left standing. 📹: 57th SM Infantry Brigade [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 29, 2025 at 7:34 AM

Rodynske, Donetsk Oblast:

Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast:

Ukrainian Airborne Forces Commander Oleh Apostol said the Dobropillia front operation is preliminarily complete, thwarting Russia’s plan to reach Barvinkove and cut off Donetsk Oblast. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 29, 2025 at 10:55 AM

Orenburg Oblast, Russia:

