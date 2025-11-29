You guys have done an amazing job of submitting your pet pics as soon as I got the upload site up.

We are nearly done sorting through the 2026 Pet Calendar Pics, and the next step after that is the design process where beth works her magic and turns it all into something beautiful.

We are very close to the point at which we really need to have all the pictures of your pets in our hot little hands.

Think of this as a neon sign, flashing: If you haven’t already uploaded your pet pics, do it now.

For real.

Sunday! Sunday! Sunday! (I bet we have some Chicago peeps here who can hear that playing in your heads.)

Instructions for uploading your pet pics are here.

Also, I need to know whose adorable pup that is in the photo up top!

If you have any questions, ask them in the comments!

I will answer them first thing tomorrow, so check back for answers in the morning.