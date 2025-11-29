Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We Are Nearly Done Sorting Through the 2026 Pet Calendar Pics

by | 7 Comments

Please Upload Your Pet Calendar Pics Tonight or In the Morning

You guys have done an amazing job of submitting your pet pics as soon as I got the upload site up.

We are nearly done sorting through the 2026 Pet Calendar Pics, and the next step after that is the design process where beth works her magic and turns it all into something beautiful.

We are very close to the point at which we really need to have all the pictures of your pets in our hot little hands.

Think of this as a neon sign, flashing: If you haven’t already uploaded your pet pics, do it now.

For real.

Sunday!  Sunday!  Sunday!  (I bet we have some Chicago peeps here who can hear that playing in your heads.)

Instructions for uploading your pet pics are here.

Pet Calendar Files – Time to Upload Your Pics ASAP!

Also, I need to know whose adorable pup that is in the photo up top!

If you have any questions, ask them in the comments!

I will answer them first thing tomorrow, so check back for answers in the morning.

  • MagdaInBlack
  • Sis
  • something fabulous
  • Trivia Man
  • WaterGirl

      WaterGirl

      Totally unrelated, but I can hardly believe that the special election we have all been waiting for is just 3 days away.  I am a little bit on pins and needles about it, but the pet calendar is keeping me busy so that’s a good distraction.

      We raised nearly $10,000 for Aftyn Behn.  Fingers crossed for the result that we want, and I’m pretty sure there are still phone calling opportunities through mobilize.us – it’s not too late to put your finger on the scale to tip this election – legally!

      You know, the old-fashioned way!

      WaterGirl

      @MagdaInBlack:  You’d have to fight me for him.  :-)

      In fact, I believe at this point there would be plenty of takers lined up.  How could you not love that face?  Those ears!

      But that poor guy (or gal) will have to be in the calendar with no name if someone doesn’t come forward.  That would be very sad.

      Sis

      I uploaded my pet pics and sent an email separately with the pets’ names. I didn’t get a confirmation email, however, so I’m just wondering if i need to upload them again? Thanks!

      something fabulous

      Someone claimed that last pooch in an earlier thread. Sadly he gets a heart. :(

      If I find it before the window closes, I will link back to it here!…

      …ETA: bottom of the unclaimed pix thread:

      48.

      noabsolutes
      NOVEMBER 29, 2025 AT 8:34 PM

      Last pic (the black and white schnoodle) is of my dog, Banneker. He crossed the rainbow bridge in July.

