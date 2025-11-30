Nearly four years into Russia’s invasion, women in Ukraine are increasingly taking on combat roles.
Now, Ukraine’s first all-women drone unit stakes its place in a male-dominated military.
This is a very visual piece, well worth clicking over to read. From the Washington Post, “‘We won’t win this war without women’”– [gift link]
ZAPORIZHZHIA REGION, Ukraine — The Ukrainian soldiers sat huddled in their dark dugout, all focus and nerve — Viktoriia’s eyes shifting frantically between two screens, Tetiana’s hands clutching a drone controller.
In the fields beyond, a Russian howitzer was firing shells at Ukrainian positions. The women steered their explosive-packed drone toward it and dived.
Their screens blurred. The room went quiet. Then came the voice of their commander, Daria, from the trench outside: “There was a hit!”
The troops erupted in excitement: This was their first strike since they began fighting as an all-women’s crew this summer.
Nearly four years into Russia’s invasion, women here are increasingly taking on combat roles once reserved for men. Ukraine’s struggle to source personnel has forced its military to change. By early this year, more than 70,000 women had enlisted in Ukraine’s military — up 20 percent since 2022. Around 5,500 of those currently serve in combat roles.
But Daria’s crew is the first in Ukraine’s national guard to operate entirely without men.
She and the four women under her command drive their own vehicle, carry their own equipment, build their own explosives and launch armed drones along the southeastern front.
When Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014, such an arrangement would have been impossible…
It was on Feb. 24, 2022, the day Russian troops poured over Ukraine’s borders, that Daria, now 35, reported to a recruitment office in Kyiv.
A graduate of a volunteer sniper course, she was comfortable with assault rifles, and had completed first aid and battlefield tactical training. She was more prepared for the war than most of the men being handed guns. But officials took one look at her blond hair and the personal first-aid kit in her hands, and assumed she was a medic. Women, they made clear, would not be considered for any other combat job.
It took nearly all of 2022 for Daria to find a role in Ukraine’s military. She watched in horror as Russia seized her hometown in the southern Kherson region, further justifying her decision to abandon her old job marketing baby products.
“I decided not to be a victim but to be a predator,” she said. She joined the national guard, trained on attack drones and deployed to some of the toughest battles in the war, including Avdiivka, where she was the only woman among the 30 soldiers in her unit.
“I still see that operation in my nightmares,” Daria said. She and others spoke on the condition they be identified by only their first names, in keeping with military rules…
