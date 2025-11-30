Nearly four years into Russia’s invasion, women in Ukraine are increasingly taking on combat roles. Now, Ukraine’s first all-women drone unit stakes its place in a male-dominated military.

This is a very visual piece, well worth clicking over to read. From the Washington Post, “‘We won’t win this war without women’”– [gift link]

ZAPORIZHZHIA REGION, Ukraine — The Ukrainian soldiers sat huddled in their dark dugout, all focus and nerve — Viktoriia’s eyes shifting frantically between two screens, Tetiana’s hands clutching a drone controller.

In the fields beyond, a Russian howitzer was firing shells at Ukrainian positions. The women steered their explosive-packed drone toward it and dived.

Their screens blurred. The room went quiet. Then came the voice of their commander, Daria, from the trench outside: “There was a hit!”

The troops erupted in excitement: This was their first strike since they began fighting as an all-women’s crew this summer.

Nearly four years into Russia’s invasion, women here are increasingly taking on combat roles once reserved for men. Ukraine’s struggle to source personnel has forced its military to change. By early this year, more than 70,000 women had enlisted in Ukraine’s military — up 20 percent since 2022. Around 5,500 of those currently serve in combat roles.

But Daria’s crew is the first in Ukraine’s national guard to operate entirely without men.

She and the four women under her command drive their own vehicle, carry their own equipment, build their own explosives and launch armed drones along the southeastern front.

When Russia first invaded Ukraine in 2014, such an arrangement would have been impossible…