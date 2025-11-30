Work on the pet calendar is rolling along.
We are calling it a wrap on submissions at noon Eastern Time on Monday, even if you signed up to submit.
Please don’t make us turn anyone away. :-)
Some loose ends to tie up:
Liminal Owl, I know the 2 pet names, but I don’t know which is which. Who is in the piece of furniture?
Jager, we can’t have humans in our pet calendar – we could crop your beautiful wife out of the current one, but I’ll bet you have another lovely pic you could send?
sab, I don’t have your 3 pics but I wonder if you sent them by email? If so, I can’t find them.
khead, I don’t have your pics.
Sis, there is a picture of Marcus but someone else is in there with him. Please supply the name. Also, I don’t seem to have Amy even though I know you uploaded it. Please upload Amy again.
Doris, I need your pet’s name.
AnthroBabe, I don’t have your pic.
Lord Fartdaddy, I don’t have your 2 pics.
MargeF, I don’t have your 2 pics.
That’s it, I think.
I’m headed to bed, but I will check for questions and comments in the morning.
Oh, and upload instructions are in this post.
