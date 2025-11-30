Work on the pet calendar is rolling along.

We are calling it a wrap on submissions at noon Eastern Time on Monday, even if you signed up to submit.

Please don’t make us turn anyone away. :-)

Some loose ends to tie up:

Liminal Owl, I know the 2 pet names, but I don’t know which is which. Who is in the piece of furniture?

Jager, we can’t have humans in our pet calendar – we could crop your beautiful wife out of the current one, but I’ll bet you have another lovely pic you could send?

sab, I don’t have your 3 pics but I wonder if you sent them by email? If so, I can’t find them.

khead, I don’t have your pics.

Sis, there is a picture of Marcus but someone else is in there with him. Please supply the name. Also, I don’t seem to have Amy even though I know you uploaded it. Please upload Amy again.

Doris, I need your pet’s name.

AnthroBabe, I don’t have your pic.

Lord Fartdaddy, I don’t have your 2 pics.

MargeF, I don’t have your 2 pics.

That’s it, I think.

I’m headed to bed, but I will check for questions and comments in the morning.

Oh, and upload instructions are in this post.