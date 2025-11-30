Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

We can’t confuse what’s necessary to win elections with the policies that we want to implement when we do.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

Well, whatever it is, it’s better than being a Republican.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Fear and negativity are contagious, but so is courage!

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

The real work of an opposition party is to hold the people in power accountable.

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

Not rolling over. fuck you, make me.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If you cannot answer whether trump lost the 2020 election, you are unfit for office.

Too little, too late, ftfnyt. fuck all the way off.

The current Supreme Court is a dangerous, rogue court.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

“A king is only a king if we bow down.” – Rev. William Barber

Giving up is unforgivable.

It’s a good piece. click on over. but then come back!!

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

You are here: Home / Balloon Juice / Pet Calendar / Last Call On Calendar Pics & Notes To a Few Submitters

Last Call On Calendar Pics & Notes To a Few Submitters

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Work on the pet calendar is rolling along.

We are calling it a wrap on submissions at noon Eastern Time on Monday, even if you signed up to submit.

Please don’t make us turn anyone away. :-)

Some loose ends to tie up:

Liminal Owl, I know the 2 pet names, but I don’t know which is which.  Who is in the piece of furniture?

Jager, we can’t have humans in our pet calendar – we could crop your beautiful wife out of the current one, but I’ll bet you have another lovely pic you could send?

sab, I don’t have your 3 pics but I wonder if you sent them by email?  If so, I can’t find them.

khead, I don’t have your pics.

Sis, there is a picture of Marcus but someone else is in there with him.  Please supply the name. Also, I don’t seem to have Amy even though I know you uploaded it.  Please upload Amy again.

Doris, I need your pet’s name.

AnthroBabe, I don’t have your pic.

Lord Fartdaddy, I don’t have your 2 pics.

MargeF, I don’t have your 2 pics.

That’s it, I think.

I’m headed to bed, but I will check for questions and comments in the morning.

Oh, and upload instructions are in this post.

Pet Calendar Files – Time to Upload Your Pics ASAP!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Jackie
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      Not to shame anyone, but Cole got his pics a few minutes ago, and if you’re in after Cole…

      well, let’s just say he’s never seen a deadline that he didn’t happily ignore. :-)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.