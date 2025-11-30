Column: Better than almost anything I’ve seen, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” illustrates the strange political and cultural era that our country has found itself in.
Because sometimes America is not only weirder than we imagine, but weirder than we can imagine… Monica Hesse, for the Washington Post: [gift link]
In 1827, a farm boy from rural New York named Joseph Smith claimed to have dug up some golden plates inscribed with an ancient text, which he then translated into English, which he then published as a tome called the Book of Mormon, which then became a religion, and two centuries passed, and because of all this we may now listen to a group of beachy-waved ding-dongs on television explain that their faith prohibits them from drinking alcohol, which is why they instead do ketamine.
It’s time to talk about the third season of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” which is to say, let’s chat about America…
Who is MomTok? They are Mormon TikTok stars, and that is apparently all I can say because one of the official documents I signed stipulated that I could not reveal “who is back in MomTok and the new leader.” Luckily I cannot keep most of them straight anyway, but their names are all something like Bonnet, McKenzla, Christmas and Breeee. (If I accidentally revealed one correctly and turn up dead, Hulu’s parent company is in Burbank; send the police there first).
In this season, Bonnet, Chastely, Moronika, and Breeeee all contemplate the statuses of their marriages to the men of, yes, DadTok. They all talk about how family is the most important thing while appearing to spend most of their time trying to get away from their families via an endless treadmill of girls’ retreats. You have never seen so much organza worn by women over legal voting age. You have never experienced so many incidents of adults needing to “clear up the drama.” Bonnet, Organza, Citronella and Breeeeee are always needing to clear up the drama, and then plan more parties so that more drama can blork itself onto the screen.
“The vibe is slutty,” Bonnet explains to a fellow MomTok on the occasion of one such party.
“But not when you’re pregnant,” Gangreen protests.
“You can be slutty and pregnant!” Bonnet assures her with confidence…
I asked to write about “Mormon Wives,” because this is a show where it is not only possible but practically mandatory to be both slutty and pregnant. Where taking the Lord’s name in vain is seen as problematic, but slander, lying and underhandedness are not. Where the stars say things like “All my prayers have been answered, and the church is true,” but they are usually praying for fame and money rather than, say, Gaza.
Better than almost anything I’ve seen, this show illustrates the strange political and cultural era that our country has found itself in. “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” is the perfect prosperity-gospel, purity-culture, Project 2025 distillation of femininity in the current bull market era of evangelical America…
To understand what we’re talking about, we first need to place “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” in its proper place in the reality television universe. On one end of the spectrum, you have the “Real Housewives” franchise, in which rich women delight in spending audaciously, dressing skimpily and behaving badly. At the other end of spectrum you have “Welcome to Plathville” or “Sister Wives,” in which modest women share how their faith encourages them to cover their shoulders, submit to traditional gender roles and birth families the size of platoons.
“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” takes the spectrum, bends it and hog-ties it into a bow. These are modest women who behave badly and dress skimpily but also submit to traditional gender roles and repeatedly announce their devotion to their faith…
The perception of purity is paramount, but the most telling scenes in the series are the ones where Bonnet, K8lin, Papaya and Breeeeeee discuss their sex lives. Many of them have experience with godly men who want to marry virgins but who then try their best to deflower their girlfriends. “Has anyone tried [a sex act I am not sure I am allowed to print in a family newspaper]?” Chablenzie asks the group in one episode, and the silence is its own answer. We are dealing with a crew who was taught that as long as there is no P-in-V intercourse, everything else still counts as chastity.
The women of MomTok have learned that paying lip service to female independence is the right branding and business move — snort ketamine every time someone claims to be “empowered” — while meanwhile planting themselves firmly under the male gaze. You’ll notice that empowerment, in this world, always looks like wearing sexy clothes and keeping their bodies toned and tanned for their husbands or prospective suitors. There is absolutely nothing wrong with that, of course, but it’s noteworthy that, in this show, nobody is finding empowerment via taking an accounting course or reading “The Feminine Mystique.”…
… The ethos of “Mormon Wives” will remind you of the ethos of Fox News anchors, or the White House press office, or a whole manner of female icons beloved by conservatives (Brett Cooper, Alex Clark), many of whom have built careers around looking spectacular while extolling traditional values and defending lawmakers whose behaviors are anything but traditional.
“The pageant world rules for success are similar to the Trumpworld rules of success,” Kimberly Hamlin, a professor of women’s history at Miami University of Ohio, told the Wall Street Journal in an article about the pageant-to-podium pipeline prevalent in the Trump administration. “Always look your best, always be ready for the bikini contest. Be charming. And always do what the boss wants.”…
Y’all can’t import this culture from somewhere else. We grew it right here…
