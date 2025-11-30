Column: Better than almost anything I’ve seen, “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” illustrates the strange political and cultural era that our country has found itself in. The soapy reality show is a perfect mirror of America’s strange cultural moment.

Because sometimes America is not only weirder than we imagine, but weirder than we can imagine… Monica Hesse, for the Washington Post: [gift link]

In 1827, a farm boy from rural New York named Joseph Smith claimed to have dug up some golden plates inscribed with an ancient text, which he then translated into English, which he then published as a tome called the Book of Mormon, which then became a religion, and two centuries passed, and because of all this we may now listen to a group of beachy-waved ding-dongs on television explain that their faith prohibits them from drinking alcohol, which is why they instead do ketamine.

It’s time to talk about the third season of “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” which is to say, let’s chat about America…

Who is MomTok? They are Mormon TikTok stars, and that is apparently all I can say because one of the official documents I signed stipulated that I could not reveal “who is back in MomTok and the new leader.” Luckily I cannot keep most of them straight anyway, but their names are all something like Bonnet, McKenzla, Christmas and Breeee. (If I accidentally revealed one correctly and turn up dead, Hulu’s parent company is in Burbank; send the police there first).

In this season, Bonnet, Chastely, Moronika, and Breeeee all contemplate the statuses of their marriages to the men of, yes, DadTok. They all talk about how family is the most important thing while appearing to spend most of their time trying to get away from their families via an endless treadmill of girls’ retreats. You have never seen so much organza worn by women over legal voting age. You have never experienced so many incidents of adults needing to “clear up the drama.” Bonnet, Organza, Citronella and Breeeeee are always needing to clear up the drama, and then plan more parties so that more drama can blork itself onto the screen.

“The vibe is slutty,” Bonnet explains to a fellow MomTok on the occasion of one such party.

“But not when you’re pregnant,” Gangreen protests.

“You can be slutty and pregnant!” Bonnet assures her with confidence…

I asked to write about “Mormon Wives,” because this is a show where it is not only possible but practically mandatory to be both slutty and pregnant. Where taking the Lord’s name in vain is seen as problematic, but slander, lying and underhandedness are not. Where the stars say things like “All my prayers have been answered, and the church is true,” but they are usually praying for fame and money rather than, say, Gaza.

Better than almost anything I’ve seen, this show illustrates the strange political and cultural era that our country has found itself in. “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” is the perfect prosperity-gospel, purity-culture, Project 2025 distillation of femininity in the current bull market era of evangelical America…