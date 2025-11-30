Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Medium Cool / Medium Cool – What Are You Watching These Days?

Medium Cool – What Are You Watching These Days?

by | 33 Comments

This post is in: 

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Ack.  So busy with the Pet Calendar that I forgot to put together a Medium Cool for tonight!

So I guess that makes it a good time for a “what are you guys watching these days” thread.

 

    2. 2.

      oldster

      Have watched all seasons of “Slow Horses.” It’s great.

      Tried watching “Down Cemetery Road.” I’m a big Emma Thompson fan. Did not like the series. Badly edited, and tone-deaf alternations between awkward attempts at humor and an excess of gratuitous brutality.  Emma deserves better.

    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      I watched the first episode of Death by Lightning. Not sure I’m going to watch the rest. Found it meh. Also tried the first episode of the new season of Stranger Things and also lost interest.

    5. 5.

      piratedan

      was watching the MST3K Turkey Day marathon when I wasn’t watching sports and Hallmark movies.

      Hope to watch some of the Wire In The Blood series after binging the first two Karen Pirie seasons.

      Open to some additional British procedurals after Spooks, River, and Hamish MacBeth.  Have seen a couple of seasons of Sherlock and Vera, so any other recs would be welcome.

    6. 6.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      We are three episodes into watching Severance on Apple TV. It is absolutely crazy. People get a brain operation so they can forget about their life when at work and they can’t remember work in their regular life.

    7. 7.

      Quaker in a Basement

      At our house, we’ve been catching up on things we missed when they first came out.

      The Morning Show, featuring Jenifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carrel, and Billy Crudup. It’s a drama series from Apple TV that follows the behind-the-scenes company politics at a fictional television network, focusing on the anchors of the daily morning broadcast. There are four season released and a fifth planned for next year. The first season is a barn burner. Subsequent seasons are good, but not quite as compelling.

      Slow Horses, with Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas. Based on a series of spy novels, the show tracks the activities of British MI5 agents assigned to Slough House, a refuge for failing and failed agents. Very funny, at times, with humor that is understated, wry, and dark. It’s also on Apple TV. There are, I think, five seasons in all, but they’re short–just 6 episodes each.

      Designated Survivor is on Netflix. It stars Kiefer Sutherland as the sole surviving government official in the order of succession after a terrorist attack kills nearly everyone at the State of the Union speech in the Capitol. It combines West Wing style politics with a twisty-turny detective story. The number of seasons and episodes seems endless. Pretty good, if somewhat heavy on “Hooray for America” scripting

      Queued up for movies: Kneecap, a Northern Ireland product about an Irish-language hiphop band called Kneecap.

    8. 8.

      dm

      Not realizing the third installment of the series has just been released, I checked out Now you see me, then Now you see me 2 from the library. Then I discovered that Now you see me, now you don’t is in the theaters.

      I love me a good heist film, and when the heist comes with a surprise twist at the end, even better. Also, vengeance.

      The second film was maybe the weakest of the three, but this third film is a strong basis for sequels, not the least because they’ve added a new generation of magicians. (This third film is a bit heavy handed on the Evil Villain, but I don’t mind that much.)

    10. 10.

      SpaceUnit

      I started watching Stranger Things season five last night.  I dunno.

      I really liked the first three seasons but was just meh on season four.  Too much time had passed and the magic just wasn’t there for me.

    11. 11.

      RSA

      I’m watching The Good Place, having missed it the first time around. It’s interesting for a few reasons: real ethical theories are introduced fairly and pretty accurately, as far as I can tell; unlike almost all sitcoms, there’s rapid plot and character progression–you want to find out what happens, and it’s hard to imagine watching the episodes in random order.

    12. 12.

      Kristine

      Watching an episode of Poirot every evening on the Milwaukee PBS station. It’s fun spotting all the big names back when they were younger. Last night’s episode was “Death on the Nile” with Emily Blunt as the victim.

    14. 14.

      oldgold

      All though late to the party, I am watching Justified.

      Timothy Oliphant, as Raylan Givens, a not by the book Deputy US Marshall in Western Kentucky and Walter Goggins, as Boyd Crowder, a complex, charismatic criminal, are both excellent. In shared scenes they are electric.

      The show also features season long guest actors that turn in remarkably good performances.

    15. 15.

      Trivia Man

      Korean game show on Netflix, Devil’s Plan. Contestants are almost all A or B list (Korean) celebrities. Very very smart people. The games are incredibly convoluted and complicated so edits make it impossible to play along. We are enjoying it anyway, fun sets, puzzles, and games, all characters are interesting.

    16. 16.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @SpaceUnit:

      I really liked the first three seasons but was just meh on season four. Too much time had passed and the magic just wasn’t there for me.

      That’s a complaint I’ve read from different people about TV shows in the age of streaming. Too much time passes between seasons and all of the momentum gets lost in between. Doesn’t help seasons are so short now either.

      As for what I’ve been watching, I’m almost at the end of Star Trek: Voyager. Pretty enjoyable for the most part, especially the characters, which I think is the series’ strength

    17. 17.

      Trivia Man

      @Trivia Man: Finally finishing Orphan Black, lots of gory scenes but intriguing plot development l. I really like the lead actress, she does a terrific job playing 5+ clones.

    18. 18.

      SpaceUnit

      @Quaker in a Basement:

      I started watching Designated Survivor a few years ago but gave up after the first few seasons.  I just got the feeling that the writers had no idea where things were going.

      That’s a pet peeve of mine.  It was the same with Outlander and The Walking Dead.  I feel that one of the hallmarks of a great show is when they know when to wrap things up and take a bow.  I thought Downton Abby and Cobra Kai were great in that regard.

      But that’s just me.

    20. 20.

      Trivia Man

      @Suzanne: It was well made, but the period costumes and sets are not much to work with. I told my wife it is “19th century west wing.”
      And the bad guy is grating on me – such a scam artist who did so much (actual, historical) damage to america it is painful to watch. I know how it ends.

      Fun fact: garfield campaigned in english and german. He taught Latin and Greek, legend has it he did an epic party trick: asked a question, hecwrote the answer in latin and greek simultaneously. One with each hand.

    22. 22.

      jerryp

      I just binged both seasons of Andor while recuperating from my surgery. It was really good. Now off to see Rogue One.

    23. 23.

      Miss Bianca

      Believe it or not, Hogan’s Heroes. And, believe it or not, it holds up. I’m actually amazed at how *culturally literate* that show expected you to be to get the humor – referencing everything from German politics to Diamond Jim Brady. And the balls on these producers and (largely Jewish) actors for doing a show like that a scant 20 years after the end of WWII. I still boggle.

      And I was watching it when I was ten years old and digging it because I had a crush on Bob Crane. For all the good *that* would have done me! ; )

      Starting watching that one because Season 2 of Barney Miller, which I had also started re-watching (and which also still holds up!), was checked out at the library. Saw it sitting on the shelf and went, “Well, ok…” (It actually feels kind of cathartic to laugh at Nazis and think of Americans as part of the antifa of their day.)

      Other than that…still making my way through Stargate: SG1 and Dark Winds. Also have Robert Redford’s The Candidate lined up, as well as Call the Midwife, which just in terms of writing and character development has to be one of the greatest TV shows ever.

    25. 25.

      glc

      I’m watching the British series Happy Valley, a police procedural set around Halifax, with mixed feelings. The stories are deeply unpleasant, which is thematically a central point. It’s certainly interesting.

      Something like Slow Horses is much more directly entertaining and more to my taste but I’m wandering afield a bit. I also liked Ludwig a great deal. It’s a puzzle-based series, very light. It’s tricky getting a full season out of that premise, but they managed it, and are now putting together a second season.

      One of these days I’ll watch the comedy series Mum. I’ve seen a couple of episodes.I’m not seeing a lot of TV these days so it takes me months to watch one series unless I go off on a binge. Which might well happen around Christmas. I’m always interested to know what’s out there.

    26. 26.

      Miss Bianca

      @oldgold: Oh, Justified is a good one. The first season premiere was so intense, I thought I wasn’t going to be able to hack it, but I stuck with it and I was glad I did, for all the reasons you describe.

    29. 29.

      Suzanne

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Also….. with all that time between seasons, I forget what happened in the previous season. I watched the little recap that they had at the start of the first episode, and I was saying to myself, “Wait, I forgot about that, how did that get resolved?”.

      I remember that Max is in a coma, the cool guy who liked Metallica died, and I don’t remember what opened to Vecna.

    30. 30.

      Trivia Man

      @Miss Bianca: some fun (?) facts about bob crane. He was a very early adopter of vcr technology and used it extensively in his personal swinger lifestyle. I seem to recall his murder was connected to that hobby.

    31. 31.

      zhena gogolia

      We’re watching Nobody Wants This. The first season was better. But we’re kind of hooked, so we’ll watch the whole thing.

      I started Luca Guadagnino’s After the Hunt. It has ludicrous dialogue for somebody imagining how Yale professors talk at a cocktail party. I’m going to watch the whole thing just to see what he does with it.

    32. 32.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Last night we began our run of Nutcrackers.  We usually watch a couple a week until Christmas.  Matthew Bourne’s version is one of the funnest ones of all and I noticed the whole thing on YouTube (check it out before it probably gets taken down soon).  The costumes, sets and choreography are all really original.

      We are watching Death By Lightning, King And Conqueror, The Seduction and just started The Beast Within Me.  All good, but none of them are really blowing us away.  Tried two episodes of Pluribus and got bored with it.

      We also watched the film Train Dreams which we both found pretty cheesy and it also had a pretty traumatic fire scene we wish we’d known about beforehand.

    33. 33.

      Suzanne

      Also, I am always on the lookout for good new stand-up comedy specials. I went to see Sheng Wang perform about a year ago, and he was awesome. I really liked his one special on Netflix, Sweet and Juicy, but that was all I had seen. He is hilarious and highly recommended. I would love if Netflix gave him another special.

