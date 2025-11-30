Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Pet Calendar Pets Missing & Check My Work ASAP

by | 16 Comments

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Hi all,

We have sorted through all the pics we have received, and beth is now starting on the designs for each month in both calendars, so we need you to upload your pics right away.

Special callouts:

Jager, we can’t have humans in our pet calendar – we could crop your beautiful wife out of the current one, but I’ll bet you have another lovely pic you could send?

sab, I don’t have your pics but I wonder if you sent them by email?

Dan B and something fabulous,  it’s not too late for you to submit pics.

Sis, there is a picture of Marcus but someone else is in there with him.  Please supply the name.

Doris, I need your pet’s name.

Everyone else, even if you didn’t send me email before, it’s not too late if you can get your pics uploaded by mid-afternoon.

*****

If you are listed in a  gray line:

If you are listed in a gray line that only shows your nym and the number of pets, you are good!

*****

If you are listed in a white line with details:

If you are listed in a white line with details, that means I do not have your pics.

Please post a comment so I know you have seen this, and please upload your pics ASAP.

*****

Remember, you can click on any of the images to see a bigger version.

*****

Calendar A

*

*

*****

Calendar B

Pet Calendar Pets Missing & Check My Work

2

Pet Calendar Pets Missing & Check My Work 5

3

4

If you are a “white line with details” person, please post a comment below so I know you have seen this.

…and please upload your pics ASAP.

 

 

 

