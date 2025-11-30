Cash Rules Everything Around Me…

The diehards are starting to decide after much prayerful consideration with their beautiful brides that being in the minority next year sounds like a shit sandwich. [image or embed] — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm.bsky.social) November 29, 2025 at 1:33 PM

How Trump's base could break

A significant portion of 2024 Trump voters, more than a third, do not consider themselves to be MAGA Republicans, according to The POLITICO Poll.

www.politico.com/news/2025/11… [image or embed] — Lauren Ashley Davis (@laurenmeidasa.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 1:55 PM



They won’t vote for Democrats, but if enough of them stay home and don’t vote at all…

… For starters, a significant portion of 2024 Trump voters — more than a third — do not consider themselves to be MAGA Republicans. And not only are they less loyal to Trump than self-identified MAGA Republicans, the poll suggests some of them have already begun to turn on him: Non-MAGA Trump voters are much more likely to blame Trump for the state of the economy, say he has too much power and be pessimistic about the future… More than half of Trump’s voters last year — 55 percent — describe themselves as MAGA, but a critical 38 percent do not, according to the survey, which comprised 2,098 U.S. adults online and was conducted Nov. 14-17, with a margin of sampling error at plus-or-minus 2 percentage points… On affordability, the issue that Trump has said delivered him the election, and the one his own White House deputy chief of staff James Blair has said he will be “very focused on,” non-MAGA Republicans are more concerned by the cost of living than their MAGA counterparts: 59 percent to 48 percent… What does this all mean ahead of the fast-approaching midterms? Already, we have evidence from the off-year elections that the 2024 Trump coalition isn’t holding, with Latino and young male voters shifting back to Democrats. On generic ballot vote intention, 92 percent of MAGA Republicans backed the Republican candidate, while 62 percent of non-MAGA did…

Per TPM, “What we’re learning about the U.S. economy as federal agencies spring back to life”:

Maybe President Donald Trump is calling his economy “The Golden Age” because it’s expensive. Over the last week, there’s been a barrage of data trickling out of the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Census Bureau, a backlog of facts and figures after the longest U.S. government shutdown in history. The picture they paint, individually, is in many cases unremarkable. But together, they reveal an economy on the brink, experts told TPM… While the government was shut down and federal economic data halted, Trump had gone on “60 Minutes” and declared “we don’t have inflation. It’s at 2%. It’s the perfect inflation.” That, unfortunately, is not true. Now, after the Democratic victories on Election Day, the president’s bombastic rhetoric came along with new policy proposals out of the White House that purported to address affordability. The proposals don’t all actually stretch consumer dollars, and in at least one case could put buyers at risk. The BLS and the Census Bureau have been among the first to release backed-up data. Here are five takeaways about the numbers, and the state of the agencies that produced them.



1) We’re still probably on the edge of a recession

Things aren’t really looking up. Despite the 119,000 new jobs added in September, according to the BLS, the employment report offers no bright spot for the future of hiring… Some major takeaways from the all-important but months-late September jobs report are that nearly all of the jobs added that month came from three segments: health care, food service and social services. Outside of those gains, Axios reported that employment actually decreased by 6,000 jobs during the first nine months of the year. And any gains that have happened have not been distributed equally… 2) More and more, tariffs costs are coming to you.

Speaking of tariffs, shoppers may be feeling their weight more than before. After Trump’s April Liberation Day tariffs schedule that shocked the world and set off months of ongoing volatility, importers ate much of the costs associated with tariff-related price hikes, and stockpiled inventory before the additional levies kicked in. Those spring and summer inventories are waning, and businesses are passing down price hikes to consumers more often…

More at the link.