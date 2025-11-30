Democrats overperformed in elections across the country earlier this month, but a result that particularly impressed me was the two Dems who won Georgia Public Service Commission seats. It was a statewide race, always an iffy proposition for Dems in reddish-purple Georgia, and the two candidates ousted Republican incumbents in a landslide.

So what the fuck is going on? I’m ducking the news a lot lately, so maybe I missed an earlier discussion about what drove those victories. But here’s an excerpt from a NYT article on it that was published today:

As loyal Republicans, Reece Payton said that he and his family of cattle ranchers in Hogansville, Ga., had one thing on their minds when they cast their ballots in November for the state’s utility board — “to make a statement.” They were already irked by their escalating electric bills, not to mention an extra $50 a month levied by their local utility to cover a new nuclear power plant more than 200 miles away. But after they heard a data center might be built next to their Logos Ranch, about 60 miles southwest of Atlanta, they had enough of Republicans who seemed far too receptive to the interests of the booming artificial intelligence industry. “That’s the first time I ever voted Democrat,” Mr. Payton, 58, said. Message sent. In some of Georgia’s reddest and most rural counties, Republicans crossed party lines this month and helped propel two Democrats, Peter Hubbard and Alicia Johnson, to landslide upsets, ousting the incumbent candidates on the Georgia Public Service Commission. No Democrat has served on the five-person commission, which regulates utilities and helps set climate and energy policy, since 2007. Across the country, Democrats have seized on rising anxiety over electricity costs and data centers in what could be a template for the 2026 midterm elections.

The article notes that Governors-elect Spanberger and Sherrill of VA and NJ respectively ran hard on the cost of energy and proliferation of data centers. Both won big, Sherrill by an unexpectedly large margin.

No one knows what the most salient issues of the 2026 midterm elections will be. I assume Trump and his enablers will continue to do insane shit nonstop because no one in their party has the will to stop them.

That said, it’s probably a good bet that electricity and data centers will continue to be factors voters will have to weigh. The AI chimera the oligarchs bet our economy on requires copious quantities of both. If anger about energy hogs can shift votes in Hogansville, Georgia, well…

