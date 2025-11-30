Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This post is in: Open Threads

Democrats overperformed in elections across the country earlier this month, but a result that particularly impressed me was the two Dems who won Georgia Public Service Commission seats. It was a statewide race, always an iffy proposition for Dems in reddish-purple Georgia, and the two candidates ousted Republican incumbents in a landslide.

So what the fuck is going on? I’m ducking the news a lot lately, so maybe I missed an earlier discussion about what drove those victories. But here’s an excerpt from a NYT article on it that was published today:

As loyal Republicans, Reece Payton said that he and his family of cattle ranchers in Hogansville, Ga., had one thing on their minds when they cast their ballots in November for the state’s utility board — “to make a statement.”

They were already irked by their escalating electric bills, not to mention an extra $50 a month levied by their local utility to cover a new nuclear power plant more than 200 miles away. But after they heard a data center might be built next to their Logos Ranch, about 60 miles southwest of Atlanta, they had enough of Republicans who seemed far too receptive to the interests of the booming artificial intelligence industry.

“That’s the first time I ever voted Democrat,” Mr. Payton, 58, said.

Message sent.

In some of Georgia’s reddest and most rural counties, Republicans crossed party lines this month and helped propel two Democrats, Peter Hubbard and Alicia Johnson, to landslide upsets, ousting the incumbent candidates on the Georgia Public Service Commission. No Democrat has served on the five-person commission, which regulates utilities and helps set climate and energy policy, since 2007.

Across the country, Democrats have seized on rising anxiety over electricity costs and data centers in what could be a template for the 2026 midterm elections.

The article notes that Governors-elect Spanberger and Sherrill of VA and NJ respectively ran hard on the cost of energy and proliferation of data centers. Both won big, Sherrill by an unexpectedly large margin.

No one knows what the most salient issues of the 2026 midterm elections will be. I assume Trump and his enablers will continue to do insane shit nonstop because no one in their party has the will to stop them.

That said, it’s probably a good bet that electricity and data centers will continue to be factors voters will have to weigh. The AI chimera the oligarchs bet our economy on requires copious quantities of both. If anger about energy hogs can shift votes in Hogansville, Georgia, well…

Open thread.

    2. 2.

      hells littlest angel

      In some of Georgia’s reddest and most rural counties, Republicans crossed party lines this month and helped propel two Democrats, Peter Hubbard and Alicia Johnson, to landslide upsets, ousting the incumbent candidates on the Georgia Public Service Commission.

       

      Lesson: never let them run unopposed.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Mike E

      Just hoping for a confluence of forces (weather/poltergeists/black Friday hangover) that will tilt the TN special election towards the challenger

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jackie

      @Baud:

      Trump is also doing everything he can to suppress wind and solar power.

      And trying to reopen offshore oil drilling in blue states. Let’s see FFOTUS reopen offshore drilling off of FL’s coastline.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      JaneE

      Democrats need to add datacenters and AI energy hogs to their campaigns.  And make sure that everyone knows they can’t do anything to change that without a majority, preferably a very big if not super majority.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kelly

      @Baud: and just as solar and wind have become the cheapest source of new electricity generation. Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory after decades of work and investment.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      no body no name

      Nah blame white people.  Then claim you speak for Jews, lgbtq, and women, and professor bigot it all over again and then call Jews not Jews.  That is Balloon Juice way!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Tony Jay

      Uh-huh.

      Needless to say, the Changed (for the worse) Labour Government over here in the UK has gone all in on the glorious future offered by the Empire of AI and its ruling pantheon of super sexy sorcerer-scientists. Encouraged by Our Special Friend, Donald of House Trump.

      So, basically a data-point in favour of running against this shit. Starmer’s mob have yet to find a political rake they can’t stomp on with both feet, this appears to be no different.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      RaflW

      Damn. Six hundred bucks a year extra for a new nuclear power plant? What an f’ing racket! Solar is kicking ass globally, but here we are re-doing the bad choices of the 1970s.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      tobie

      Interesting insight about AI and consumer costs, BettyCracker! It matches a recent post by Josh Marshall:

      Everyone’s down on AI in various ways in that world and for many good reasons, even as many also incorporate AI into aspects of their professional lives…What struck me though is how widespread the skepticism or hostility is. It goes across demographics and age, political persuasions.

      Hostility toward AI runs the gamut from anger at the rising cost of electricity and water to fear of losing one’s job to anxiety in general about the techbros envisioned future in which machines will replace humanity.

      I feel like I’m living in world of cognitive dissonance, though. Republicans in Maryland are blaming high energy costs on Wes Moore’s supposed agenda of taxes, not the massive data centers in Loudon, VA scarfing up electricity in the mid-Atlantic. How can anyone believe the crap peddled on FOX????

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Tony Jay

      @Baud:

      About 500, with a 20% (at least) increase planned as the Government tries to attract AI companies over here with our tempting array of…. Uh…. desperate masses and easily purchased legislators.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      bbleh

      @Baud: I’d agree it’s mostly that, not least because of the indirect effect on high-income consumer spending (the only consumer spending that’s doing well) via the stock bubble.  And the signs of nervousness are spreading, yea even unto the business sections of the MSM.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      MagdaInBlack

      @no body no name: Perhaps you got up on the wrong side of the bed this morning. You’ve been very cranky. Maybe go back and start over.

      Just a friendly suggestion

      (said in preschool teacher voice)

      Reply
    26. 26.

      RandomMonster

      @tobie: The little corner of the electronics world where I make my living will certainly profit from data center investment. Nonetheless, I will vote for politicians who who are willing to protect the people’s access to affordable energy and clean water, even if it means opposing data center construction. I’m in Maryland, too, and I’m alarmed by the rising costs!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Eolirin

      @Baud: It’s not even the data center specifically at least unless it’s being built right next to the person, and it won’t be for most, it’s the electricity bill. I don’t think people care if there’s so much being subsidized to build out energy production that even with an explosion in data centers net energy costs to the residential consumer go down.

      But there’s no incentive for profit motivated companies to engage in that scale of build out, so without government doing it, it isn’t going to happen.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      tobie

      @RandomMonster: Yes, the rise in energy costs is insane. My hairdresser is not a Democrat nor a terribly political person, and even she said to me that if data centers are going to consume so much electricity, they should shoulder the cost, and if supply is the issue they should be building wind and solar farms at their plants to match their consumption. I have no idea if the latter is plausible but people get the unfairness of it all.

      By the way…does anyone know how to turn off Google’s AI function? Will switching from Chrome to Firefox do the trick?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Baud: Which just makes no damned sense. His oil buddies are already selling as much product as they can bring to market, so now to increase sourcing, we’re going to invade Venezuela. In the meantime, he and his cronies kill an entire industry back home.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      trollhattan

      Lined up on the front porch are six “Prime”-imprinted grocery bags, each tagged “Tower.”

      Except we did not order groceries, don’t know any Towers, and the QR code on each does not register on a code reader.

      One wonders how this is supposed to sort itself. Good thing it’s cold and any raw chicken is safe. Until raccoons show up.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Scout211

      Trump alone can fix it. Or something.

      Trump Crowns Himself ‘THE AFFORDABILITY PRESIDENT’ In Rant About Midterms

      President Donald Trump dubbed himself “the affordability president” in a Saturday morning social media rant that featured some fuzzy math in an attempt to dismiss widespread economic concerns and fuel his claims that his efforts would help Republicans win the 2026 midterms.

      “Because I have invoked FAVORED NATIONS STATUS FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, DRUG PRICES ARE FALLING AT LEVELS NEVER SEEN BEFORE, 500%, 600%, 700%, and more,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

      . . .

      “No other President has been able to do this, BUT I HAVE!” Trump wrote Saturday. “This is also the answer to much less expensive, and far better, HEALTHCARE! Republicans, remember, this was done by us, and nobody else.”

      He continued, “This is a revolution in medicine, the biggest and most important event, EVER. If this story is properly told, we should win the Midterm Elections in RECORD NUMBERS.  I AM THE AFFORDABILITY PRESIDENT. TALK LOUDLY AND PROUDLY!”

      That oughta fix the price of eggs!

      From last month,from just learning the “new word, affordability” to now calling himself “the affordability president.”  I’m not sure, in Trump’s world, that word means what he think it means.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Eolirin

      @Eolirin: Though actually on reflection, tech investments in nuclear and green tech to power their data centers could lead to a longer term reduction in fossil fuels if the AI market massively contracts after they’ve built out all that extra energy production. But it’s a messy and inefficient way to get to where we need vs just having the government build out capacity itself.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @tobie: By the way…does anyone know how to turn off Google’s AI function? Will switching from Chrome to Firefox do the trick?

      Add “-ai” to your search string.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Scout211

      @tobie:does anyone know how to turn off Google’s AI function?

      My Google page on Chrome for iOS has a menu bar at the top where you can click on “Web” which will show only the old school Google search results.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @Scout211:

      DRUG PRICES ARE FALLING AT LEVELS NEVER SEEN BEFORE, 500%, 600%, 700%, and more,

      An appeal to the math -challenged, a large voting block, alas. 😁

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Tech bro rent seeking crowding out the ranchers’ rent seeking. Surely the “market solution” is to subsidize the ranchers’ energy costs. Then wait for something something to trickle down after the shareholders’ cut

      Certainly any area where the rubes wake up is to be applauded and promoted. But the underlying scarcity…caused in large part by the Republican Party’s total embrace of fossil fuels and their quest to extinct renewable energy sources, will still march on.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Jackie

      @Mr. Bemused Senior:

      DRUG PRICES ARE FALLING AT LEVELS NEVER SEEN BEFORE, 500%, 600%, 700%, and more,

      An appeal to the math -challenged, a large voting block, alas. 😁

      He should say all prescriptions are FREE. Or better yet, you’ll receive a buttload of cash from the pharmacy every time you pick up your prescription!

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Another Scott

      @trollhattan: Amazon can be hugely frustrating in situations like that, that don’t fit into their very limited lists of problems.

      We had a package mis-delivered to someone else.  I didn’t recognize the picture of the delivery, so had no idea how to go try to find it.

      Amazon, of course, wants you to try to find it first…

      I ended up ordering the stuff again, as I needed it to fix some plumbing in the basement.  Second shipment arrived ok.

      About 2 weeks later a neighbor stopped by and gave me the original shipment, said it had gotten buried in some of his stuff.

      :-/

      Presumably the “Tower” folks are anxiously trying to figure out who to contact to get their food!!

      :-/

      Good luck.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Nelle

      @Baud: Iowa gets over 60% of their electricity from wind power.  (We apparently use 49% of the usual electricity used by a house our size.  We hooked up 8 smallish solar panels and just pay a connecting fee of $8 a month.  We’re good with that.  Cynical me suspects that corporations will find a way to get at us; they want to get in every pocket.)

      Reply
    49. 49.

      frosty

      It’s a big issue near me, too.

      The Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project (MPRP) is largely driven by the rising energy demands of data centers, primarily located in Northern Virginia. Since regional grids are interconnected the impact of this growing demand extends into Maryland, cutting a 70 mile swath through Baltimore, Carroll, and Frederick counties.
      Maryland residents are protesting, vowing to use any means necessary to prevent a New Jersey-based power company from acquiring their land to advance the project. They are organized as StopMPRP.com “No eminent domain for corporate gain.”

      ETA It will probably be an issue in the governor’s race in 2026. Wes Moore has been in favor of it but he’s been quiet lately.

      ETA2: The area is cutting through is NOT part of blue Maryland.​​​

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Scout211

      @NotMax: Have been using Startpage for years

      I downloaded the app and have tried it, but don’t use it often.  Maybe I’ll try it again, but clicking on “Web” in google search works okay for me.  

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Another Scott

      @Scout211:

      FALLING AT LEVELS

      It’s like a squeaky chalkboard…

      Something can Fall At Rates or something can Fall To Levels, but Fall At Levels doesn’t make any sense.

      That’s even before one sees the numbers.

      Grr…

      Release the Epstein Files!

      Release the MRI/CAT Scan Results!

      Eyes on the prizes.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      JoyceH

      Data centers can be an issue for Democrats to win over rural voters. In my rural area, I see a lot of small campaign style yard signs that say “No Data Centers”. Just in my small county, there are something like six data center proposals being considered. The previous board approved a data center proposal from Amazon, but the new board is throwing up objections and roadblocks and Amazon is suing them.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      WV Blondie

      @frosty: YES! What usually gets overlooked in the hoopla over data centers and their problems is that they require hundreds, sometimes thousands, of miles of TRANSMISSION. Since the data centers aren’t building their own generation, utilities are proposing dozens of transmission projects (extension cords, we called them in WV) to carry electricity from generation to their data center destinations – taking productive farmland and often homes that lay in their paths. Utilities LOVE transmission projects – they get over-market rate ROI guaranteed by FERC that will be collected for decades!

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Steve LaBonne

      @JoyceH: This should be a very promising source of political wins. Data centers do not provide jobs for locals and people figure that out pretty quickly. There just isn’t an upside for the community but there’s plenty of downside.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Another overlooked aspect of AI and data centers is that it allows fossil fuel burning plants to potentially stay around longer because they’re needed for all this demand.

      There have been pieces on this over the last 2 years where the otherwise evil, semi-monopoly utility companies, who were working on phasing out coal burning plants at least, are now saying, with some justification (ugh), that they can’t meet growing demand if they do that. Thus, I know a slew of plants in Flyover Country are gonna be around longer.

      When I put on my tin foil hat, I’m convinced this is a plan by Big Oil (and fossil fuel companies) and the tech bros to collude just for that very reason: keep demand for that stuff going because it’s needed to literally fuel AI and data center expansion.

      One counter to all of this does occur at the individual state level where states can mandate targets for carbon emission reductions produced by utilities so basically Fuck The Feds if they want to do otherwise.

      It really is sad to see P-Tape and crew piss away many of the fundamentally good things we were trying to do nationally vis a vis renewables.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Karen Gail

      One sibling sent me information a data center was to be built in empty land down the road from high school we graduated from; the town was all for it. But then the farmers started asking questions about water use, electricity usage and impact on land next to where data center would be built since it is a wildlife preserve; work has stopped on data center and latest news from sibling is that a data center will no longer be built in one small town in Wisconsin; seems the people who approved the idea now they were lied to and the locals now know that they need to replace town politicians with people who will not be bribed.

      Reply

