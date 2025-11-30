(Image by NEIVANMADE)

It’s been a long week, so I’m just going to run through the basics tonight.

As the Ukrainians begin negotiating directly with the US in south Florida, here’s what Lil Marco had to say:

Rubio: our goal here is to end the war. But it’s more than just to end the war. We also want to help Ukraine be safe forever, so never again will they face another invasion❗️ 👀 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 30, 2025 at 3:06 PM

The only way for this to happen is for Russia to be clearly defeated and to suffer real consequences for its genocidal re-invasion of Ukraine.

It is also to keep in mind that Lil Marco is not in charge of this for the US. Witkoff and Jared are.

Senior Ukrainian officials are to meet Donald Trump’s negotiating team in Florida on Sunday, starting what could be a pivotal week of diplomacy in a US push to end Russia’s years-long invasion.

on.ft.com/48aU94q [image or embed] — Christopher Miller (@christopherjm.ft.com) November 30, 2025 at 7:15 AM

From The Financial Times:

Ukrainian negotiators said they held “difficult but productive” talks with US officials in Florida on Sunday, ahead of what could be a pivotal week of diplomacy to end Russia’s years-long invasion. The talks, which included US secretary of state Marco Rubio, Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and the US president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, followed discussions in Geneva last week where the two sides reported progress towards a peace plan with Russia. Rubio said after the talks on Sunday: “Much work remains. But today was again a very productive and useful session, where I think additional progress was made.” Rustem Umerov, who led the Ukrainian negotiators, described the meeting as “difficult but productive”, adding “significant progress” had been made “on the path to establishing a just peace”. Kyiv and its European partners have been seeking big changes to a peace plan drawn up by the US, which had significant Russian input. The diplomacy comes amid mounting political and military challenges for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who dismissed his powerful chief of staff on Friday amid a widening corruption probe that had sucked in several members of his inner circle and senior government officials. Trump said on Sunday that while the talks were going along well, “Ukraine’s got some difficult little problems . . . the corruption situation going on, which is not helpful.” The biggest question hanging over the US-Ukraine talks is how any proposal finalised between them might be agreed by the Russians, who have maintained a maximalist position and have expressed confidence they hold the initiative on the battlefield. Putin has shown openness to a deal only if it is done on his timeline and terms. Earlier this week, Russia blamed the Europeans and Kyiv for spoiling the initial peace proposal, or what the Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov described as the “only substantive thing” on the table. Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov warned that if the revised plan “erased . . . key understandings” reached earlier between Putin and Trump, the situation would be “fundamentally different”.

This is not a business expo. It is not a real estate transaction. It is war, and not just any type of war, but a genocidal attempt by Russia to wipe Ukraine, Ukrainian society and culture, and the Ukrainians out of existence because he doesn’t believe they should exist. This is life and death and it would be good if anyone involved from Trump’s team could actually realize that.

These guys understand the reality:

Ukrainian soldiers on the eastern front called the original Trump peace plan capitulation and said they would refuse orders to abandon positions still held in Donetsk if issued, though many expressed exhaustion and hope for peace, NBC News reported. nbcnews.com/world/ukrain… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 30, 2025 at 8:28 AM

From NBC:

KYIV, Ukraine — From his position on the eastern front lines, the original peace plan backed by President Donald Trump looked more like a proposal for Volodymyr Rzhavskyi’s surrender. “It’s not a plan. It’s a real capitulation. There is nothing to discuss here,” said Rzhavskyi, a senior sergeant serving near Pokrovsk, a supply hub under intense pressure from Russian forces for some 18 months. While Ukrainian officials fought for changes to the 28-point plan that emerged last week, NBC News spoke with soldiers in the country’s embattled military who expressed frustration at the idea Moscow would be handed its hard-line demands but also hope that they might soon be able to return to their lives. “I am against giving up those parts of Donetsk region that we still hold,” said Rzhavskyi, 44, who hails from the eastern industrial heartland he is now fighting to protect from Russia’s assault. Under the original proposal, Rzhavskyi would lay down his weapon — the Donbas, comprising fiercely contested Donetsk and Russia-controlled Luhansk, would be recognized as de facto Russian. “Of course, for me this is a painful issue, because all of this is happening in my homeland,” Rzhavskyi, who commands a drone unit, said on the phone. Rzhavskyi, an entrepreneur before the war, said four years on the front lines since the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion have destroyed his health. If there is peace, he said, he would focus on recovery and his two sons, ages 5 and 14. But he said he would want to hear a clear explanation from military leadership about why Ukraine’s army should abandon positions that it still holds, including in his native Donetsk. “If it comes without an explanation, it will not be carried out,” he said. “It is not the state leadership sitting in the trenches. It is our boys in the trenches. They have the right to decide,” he added. As negotiations continue, Kyiv’s forces are being squeezed in a number of directions, with Russian forces infiltrating and using drones to cut off logistical routes, said Mykola Bielieskov, a military analyst and research fellow at the National Institute for Strategic Studies. Things are hard but not critical for Ukraine, Bielieskov said, adding that its defensive lines were not collapsing despite dire warnings from the United States. Bielieskov questioned the logic that Ukraine should rush into a deal now before it loses more territory, arguing that the cost to Russia of having to capture that land could help stabilize the situation. “It’s much worse when we make unilateral concessions and withdraw from the Donetsk region, but Russia retains potential and can now threaten neighboring regions,” he said. In one of those regions, Oleksandr, a lieutenant with Ukraine’s special forces fighting in the south, said that he and his fellow soldiers were carefully following developments around the peace plan. The situation where he is stationed was not as difficult as in the east. Russians are so desperate to take the Donbas, he said, that they are draining their troops from the south for the task. Oleksandr, who did not want his last name revealed due to the nature of his service, said in audio messages sent on WhatsApp that he also rejected many of the plan’s key points. “Nobody will make concessions on the size of the military, because it’s our security guarantee,” said Oleksandr, 43, referring to the proposed 600,000-strong cap on Ukraine’s military. “Nobody will make concessions on the territories, because it’s our land and we stand here.” There is a strong consensus among Ukrainians that concessions of land that Russia does not control are unacceptable, Bielieskov said. Asking soldiers “who risked their lives and lost their comrades to slow down the Russian offensive” to now abandon positions they still hold in Donetsk is not likely to go down well, he added. “I won’t speculate on how people will behave if there is an order to leave, but clearly it won’t be taken positively.” Ukraine shouldn’t be rushed into a peace agreement that amounts to capitulation, Oleksandr said. A father of two, he ran a small cocktail bar in central Kyiv before he volunteered to join the army in 2022. But he said he wasn’t thinking about returning to a peaceful life yet. “If we don’t stop them now, then our children will have to do this, and we can’t let this happen.” Junior Lt. Oleh Zontov has been through the war twice. He served in the east against Moscow-backed separatists in 2014, and has battled the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion since 2022. For Zontov, 58, the fact there is “some” peace plan in the works is good news. Zontov, who served as part of an airborne assault unit in Donetsk before moving to a more civilian-focused role, said when there is peace, he would love to return to life as head of the communications department at an investment company in Kyiv. He said judging the peace proposal was hard given that the goalposts around what would constitute a victory have shifted based on Ukraine’s battlefield fortunes — from a last-ditch stand for survival to a bid to reclaim all its territory. “Today, victory would probably mean stopping the enemy where it is now and holding it at these positions,” he said in a phone interview, echoing the official stance of Ukraine and its allies that a ceasefire should begin at the current front lines. Abandoning Ukrainian-controlled territories like Donetsk would be “a very controversial decision” that would cause outrage and negativity within the military, he said.

More at the link.

The face of a man who realized Ukrainians are not going to sit by and watch as he sells them off to russia. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 30, 2025 at 1:44 PM

President Zelenskyy spent the day in consultation by phone with the leaders of NATO and other allies and partners. There is no daily address posted as of 7:45 PM EST.

Georgia:

This is why I don’t take a night off from the war updates. You wind up losing count.

A funny video went viral on Georgian FB: • Day 17 — a protester says he can’t keep standing in the freezing cold anymore

• Day 216 — the same guy is laughing at how absurd it is that the protests are still going

• Day 365 — on the 1-year mark, he’s laughing again, admiring how big the crowd is. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 30, 2025 at 4:43 PM

Unless you’ve lived through daily, uninterrupted protests for a full year, it’s hard to grasp the physical and mental toll. But what choice do we have? We can’t give up on the idea of a free Georgia. 🎥 Bridget Katarina Vepkhvadze Jones — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 30, 2025 at 4:43 PM

The Prosecutor’s Office released a video claiming that the person shown is Alexander Elisashvili attempting to set the court chancellery on fire. He is now charged under an article related to committing a terrorist act and faces 10 to 15 years in prison. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) November 30, 2025 at 10:24 AM

Aleko Elisashvili is now charged for terrorism. Questions remain about what happened at all, despite “video footage” released by the authorities. Aleko’s face doesn’t feature anywhere, and the perpetrator seems to have changed his shoes quite fast. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 30, 2025 at 12:26 PM

It should be noted that Elisashvili himself admits to doing all of this, and says the only thing he regrets is not actually managing to put the building [court chancellery] on fire. I, however, preserve the right to think he’s being forced, because some things don’t add up. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 30, 2025 at 12:41 PM

The unyielding regime prisoner families in Georgia continue distributing “Voice of Freedom from Prison” newspaper. They were in Dmanisi today. #GeorgiaProtests #TerrorinGeorgia 📷 Protest 24 [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 30, 2025 at 8:12 AM

Georgia’s illegitimate Speaker of the Parliament Shalva Papuashvili suddenly denied years-long accusations that then-US Ambassador Kelly Degnan demanded Georgia join war with Russia and “open the second front.” Instead, he said the Ambassador demanded Georgia join Russia sanctions. 1/ [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 30, 2025 at 7:23 AM

Formula TV journalist who insisted on answers from Papuashvili wanted to make it make sense, since the Georgian Dream’s entire propaganda for the last 3 years has been built precisely on the narrative that the US and the West in general wanted to drag Georgia into the war. 2/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 30, 2025 at 7:23 AM

Papuashvili simply responded that, well, “we all know” what follows the imposition of sanctions. So, it’s their wishful interpretation, not the fact of what happened, and suddenly they admit it for the first time. Not that this would reverse the propaganda by now, but why admit it now? 3/3. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) November 30, 2025 at 7:23 AM

Georgia’s State Security Service (SSS) denies reports claiming that Ukrainian intelligence identified Russian military secure-communication terminals on Georgian territory. SSS says Ukraine’s statement a photo published with the report led to a “misinterpretation” involving Georgia. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) November 30, 2025 at 5:57 AM

Senegal:

The oil tanker M/T Mersin is sinking off the coast of Senegal 👀 In August, it visited the Russian port of Taman before heading to Africa, where it later remained idle. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 30, 2025 at 8:24 AM

Poland:

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has canceled his planned meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, limiting his Wednesday trip to the Visegrad Group summit in Esztergom, presidential aide Marcin Przydacz announced. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 30, 2025 at 4:18 AM

Back to Ukraine.

Jet powered Shahed in the camera of STING interceptor drone! Several of these were intercepted tonight by STING anti-Shahed drones developed by @wildhornets.bsky.social [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) November 30, 2025 at 3:53 AM

Ukraine’s MFA addressed Kazakhstan’s selective concern over Novorossiysk strikes, saying actions target Russian military capacity while noting Astana’s silence on attacks against Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 30, 2025 at 2:31 PM

Vovchansk:

Ukraine’s 57th Brigade thwarted the third Russian attempt to raise their flag in Vovchansk this autumn, eliminating both soldiers with drone and small arms fire. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) November 30, 2025 at 2:50 PM

Myrnohrad:

Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

The Bosphorus Strait:

The fire at russian tanker KAIROS has been extinguished, but it’s unlikely to sail anywhere soon by the looks of it. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 30, 2025 at 8:26 AM

Here’s more video of it burning.

The Republic of Tatarstan, Russia:

Rostov Oblast, Russia:

Anapa, Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

