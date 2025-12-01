The most precious commodity you have is your attention. You don’t have to waste it on poor-faith debates or arguments with strangers if you don’t think they’ll be productive. You can prioritize the things that matter to you and make your life richer. — Katie Mack (@astrokatie.com) November 30, 2025 at 3:00 PM

One of the things about trust is that it is efficient. It saves you having to invest a lot of time and effort in verification, and if placed in the right places, saves you a lot of pain.

"The diseases will do the education" is what we get when we don't trust. [image or embed] — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn.bsky.social) November 30, 2025 at 9:57 PM



The only-on-BlueSky quote is from the Atlantic story, “Why Is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. So Convinced He’s Right?”. Preceeding paragraph: “I called Paul Offit, a pediatrician and the director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and one of the most outspoken critics of Kennedy’s vaccine views. Offit helped invent a rotavirus vaccine that has mitigated a major cause of early-childhood hospitalization around the world… “



You can reason with people who are curious but un- or ill-informed: I gave an A to a student in a medieval history class who asked me on the first day when Game of Thrones took place, because she read the material, worked hard, and produced well-argued essays. You can't work with bull-headed morons. — Patrick Wyman (@patrickwyman.bsky.social) November 30, 2025 at 5:48 PM

There are brilliant people who aren't curious and dull knives who thirst for knowledge about the world. I'd much rather talk with a dullard who genuinely wants to know stuff than a genius who can't accept that they might be wrong. — Patrick Wyman (@patrickwyman.bsky.social) November 30, 2025 at 5:51 PM

there's a story that squares these, which is that AI lets individual employees lever up in a way that makes them super productive but also super difficult to substitute for, so you need them working all the time and if they ever leave you're screwed.

CEOs do not love that story [image or embed] — post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 4:15 PM

