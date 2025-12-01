Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Thoughts & Images

The most precious commodity you have is your attention. You don’t have to waste it on poor-faith debates or arguments with strangers if you don’t think they’ll be productive. You can prioritize the things that matter to you and make your life richer.

— Katie Mack (@astrokatie.com) November 30, 2025 at 3:00 PM

One of the things about trust is that it is efficient. It saves you having to invest a lot of time and effort in verification, and if placed in the right places, saves you a lot of pain.
"The diseases will do the education" is what we get when we don't trust.

— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn.bsky.social) November 30, 2025 at 9:57 PM


The only-on-BlueSky quote is from the Atlantic story, “Why Is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. So Convinced He’s Right?”. Preceeding paragraph: “I called Paul Offit, a pediatrician and the director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and one of the most outspoken critics of Kennedy’s vaccine views. Offit helped invent a rotavirus vaccine that has mitigated a major cause of early-childhood hospitalization around the world… “
Monday Morning Open Thread 27

You can reason with people who are curious but un- or ill-informed: I gave an A to a student in a medieval history class who asked me on the first day when Game of Thrones took place, because she read the material, worked hard, and produced well-argued essays. You can't work with bull-headed morons.

— Patrick Wyman (@patrickwyman.bsky.social) November 30, 2025 at 5:48 PM

There are brilliant people who aren't curious and dull knives who thirst for knowledge about the world. I'd much rather talk with a dullard who genuinely wants to know stuff than a genius who can't accept that they might be wrong.

— Patrick Wyman (@patrickwyman.bsky.social) November 30, 2025 at 5:51 PM

there's a story that squares these, which is that AI lets individual employees lever up in a way that makes them super productive but also super difficult to substitute for, so you need them working all the time and if they ever leave you're screwed.
CEOs do not love that story

— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 4:15 PM

This could be us but you playin

— Patrick Wyman (@patrickwyman.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 10:27 AM

Your continuing note that if the election is actually close in this district, Trump getting involve 100% hurts Van Epps

— Schnorkles O'Bork (@schnorkles.bsky.social) November 30, 2025 at 8:18 PM

wearing the presidential jacket with the tags removed is a nice quiet flex

— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) November 30, 2025 at 4:06 PM

    37 Comments

      lowtechcyclist

      Good morning, y'all.

      ETA:

      The most precious commodity you have is your attention. You don’t have to waste it on poor-faith debates or arguments with strangers if you don’t think they’ll be productive. You can prioritize the things that matter to you and make your life richer.

      But someone is wrong on the Internet!

      Baud

      The most precious commodity you have is your attention. You don’t have to waste it on poor-faith debates or arguments with strangers if you don’t think they’ll be productive. You can prioritize the things that matter to you and make your life richer.

      Y u hate Balloon Juice. AL?

      TS

      The buck doesn’t stop with this administration – they hand it to the underlings or pass it to any random prior democratic president. trump has passed on the message – nothing in writing.

      Trump says Hegseth told him he didn’t order killing of boat crew

      wapo.st/4pFz3Rs  gift link

      prostratedragon

      autopsy(n.)

      “an eye-witnessing, a seeing for oneself,” from Modern Latin autopsia, from Greek autopsia “a seeing with one’s own eyes,” from autos- “self” (see auto-) + opsis “a sight” (from PIE root *okw- “to see”).

      Can be much better to do this on a living subject if possible.

      hueyplong

      I had previously pictured Trump in a coffin, and in my imagination he actually looked better than he does in that picture

      Now I’m imagining an 1826 remake in which Trump, expiring, exclaims “Biden lives!”, only he’s a little more cranky about it than his Founding Father predecessor.

      JoyceH

      @TS: Hegseth is about to disappear under the bus. Someone got to Trump and explained to him how bad this is and how bad it would be for Trump to pardon him. Oh, and the Supreme Court can’t overrule The Hague.

      satby

      This was a good column, from Christopher Armitage: “Bombshell: Trump is Finished (This Time We Mean It”

      Before you let that satisfying narrative settle into your bones, you need to reckon with something. The people telling you this have been telling you this continuously for ten years. They have been wrong every time. They have faced no professional consequences for being wrong. And they are telling you the same thing today, in the same publications, with the same certainty.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Timill: ​

      Colombia and Venezuela are…

      Unfortunately, even if Hegseth is charged and convicted by the ICC with war crimes against those countries, the most that does is keep him from traveling to countries that are members of the ICC.

      The U.S. really needs to ratify the Rome Statute and accept ICC jurisdiction. (ETA: Which might happen by the year 2525, if the ICC is still alive.)

      prostratedragon

      @Timill:  Would that then allow them  (also Ecuador) to pursue cases at the ICC? As it is, they might be able to claim jurisdiction in their own courts for cases in which their citizens were attacked. A couple of the Condor people from SAmerica were handled this way by Spain, though Pinochet escaped jail due to alleged poor health.

      Elizabelle

      @satby:  That’s a really good (and really long) Substack article.  A critical excerpt:

      Why does this keep happening, and what function does it serve?

      Here are three possibilities.

      The first is incompetence. Pundits genuinely believed their predictions and were simply wrong, repeatedly, for a decade, about the central political story of our time. They applied frameworks that worked for previous politicians to someone who operated by different rules, and they never updated their models despite continuous failure. This explanation is unflattering but forgiving. It assumes good faith and bad judgment.

      The second is complicity. Major media outlets benefit from Trump’s continued relevance. He drives engagement, subscriptions, and ratings in ways that normal politicians cannot. Predicting his demise generates clicks from an audience desperate to believe accountability is coming. Reporting his resilience generates clicks from an audience desperate to understand why it isn’t. Either way, the Trump story is good for business, and definitive resolution would end the most profitable narrative in modern political media. This explanation is darker. It suggests the prediction failures aren’t bugs but features.

      The third is something you might call a pressure release valve. People read “Trump is finally finished,” feel a moment of catharsis, and feel like things are going to work out on their own. Except he has gained more power than ever, while furthering his agenda and consolidating Republican power that the media conveniently ignores. The media gets engagement, the audience gets emotional relief, and things exclusively get worse. The prediction cycle doesn’t inform people. It pacifies them. It offers the feeling of accountability without requiring anyone to do anything to make accountability happen. This explanation is the darkest of all, because it would mean the media is aiding and facilitating our demise.

      Maybe it’s all three. Maybe it’s something else entirely. But the pattern demands explanation, because the pattern is not ambiguous.

      Baud

      @Elizabelle:

      Predicting his demise generates clicks from an audience desperate to believe accountability is coming.

       

      I see a bunch of click bait posts on Reddit designed to appeal to liberal sentiment. Like Fox News headlines but for the left.

      Elizabelle

      This was downright hilarious.

      Ross Douthat tweeted that “the entire commentariat is going to feel a little silly when Marco Rubio wins every Republican primary.” Rubio dropped out after losing his home state to Trump.

      Douthat is the stupid man’s David Brooks, with a patina of conservative Catholicism.  More “shame on the New York Times,” although they have none.  $$$$

      Suzanne

      @satby: There was a similar post over on LGM last week. We keep waiting for normal laws of political physics to apply to FFOTUS and they just do not.

      satby

      @Elizabelle: yeah, Armitage is getting a lot of restacks on his writings because he’s really a provocative thinker. He’s also written a lot about how he thinks blue states can legally counter the felon’s administration and red states subversion of the Constitution. Don’t always agree, but he’s a creative thinker.

      Baud

      @satby:

      We should just do the right thing and stop trying to predict how it’ll play out.

      But that goes against the savviness gene that libs have.

      IMHO.

      JML

      Sadly, the vile Current Occupant isn’t “finished” so long as he’s in office. Sure, Congress may be less supine than before, some oversight might be occurring, and dude is obviously unpopular…but he still controls the executive branch, and unless he dies in office we’re stuck with this scumbag for another 3 years.

      Can’t write him off until the stake has been driven in.

      Elizabelle

      @Suzanne:  Our system was not designed for constant lying and rampant corruption, right in our faces.  It depended on some level of decency and following norms.

      Trump does none of that.  Whoops.

      Elizabelle

      @JML:  I think we have even odds of Trump not finishing his term (she says, even while we are discussing the futility — insanity, really —  of predictions WRT Trump).

      (1)  He is not healthy, which even the NY Times approached, albeit in their weird and gravely inaccurate framing manner.  (More on that in a moment.)

      (2)  If the Democrats run the midterms — and they really might — Trump could end up with impeachment trial [what, I have lost count] but no longer a supine Senate.

      And, we would have a Democratic Speaker of the House.  Third in line for becoming POTUS.

      Hmmm.

      Plus, dog knows what insane thing(s) Trump will do between now and the midterms.

      Suzanne

      @Baud:

      It’s cuz he’s Big Daddy Whiteness.

      But no one can acknowledge it because we’re supposed to pretend identity politics is passé.

      That is a huge part of it.

      But, like, other white guys in American history haven’t gotten away with stuff like this. Other white male politicians are racist and sexist and didn’t win. We all would have hated President Please Clap, or President Micro Rubio, or Rmoney, or many others. There are some elements to FFOTUS that have made him more successful than the others, and I still don’t think we’ve fully come to terms with those. The shamelessness, the complete transformation of politics into fandom, parasocial relationships, blatant appeals to emotion…. in short, vibes. Accepting that these are deeply influential upends a lot of how we think politics should work.

      None of this is to say that he is not, at core, racist and sexist as fuck, because he is. More to say that he performs/actualizes racism, sexism, etc. in a way that is different than others.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      p.a

      @Elizabelle: “… constant lying and rampant corruption…”

       

      With support from government institutions, major economic entities, and 30+ % of the electorate.

       

      Channeling Prof Bigfoot: this is Jim Crow era south gone nationwide.  The white south was fine with this for generations.  (Not excusing the north’s shrugged shoulders)  Job 1: corrupt & control the Supreme Court.

