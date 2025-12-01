Super busy day today with the back to work stuff and on top of it we went in and got Joelle’s cryo injection into her knee before her surgery on the 16th. If you don’t know, there is apparently a new technique where they numb the area with lidocaine, locate the nerves with ultrasound, and then do injections of a gas that freezes the myelin sheath on the nerves and serves as a low grade nerve block for up to 90 days. This reduces the need for opiods, increases comfort, and speeds recovery because you meet your physical therapy target marks sooner because you can do more because less pain.

It’s expensive as fuck but one of our relatives gave us a grand for the wedding and it was literally the same day we discovered how much the shot would cost (a grand…) so we immediately said deposit that and save it to pump into the knee. For me it was a no-brainer because I have been through this kind of pain and would not wish it on anyone, and I am really super excited for Joelle to get into the pt really hard so we can really expand our range of activities, which are currently limited by mobility issues sometimes. So that is all good news.

Got the weed eater running and started attacking the weeds in the backyard- it’s still completely unfinished and the weeds are an absolute menace, and I don’t use poison because well I don’t use fucking poison, so I have a lot of weed-eating in my future until we get this backyard dealt with but that is so low down the priority list which is right now roof repair, ac removal and replacement and new breaker box. Everything else is on hold until that shit is taken care of. I’d like to get it done this spring but we’ll see- I have not even designed what I want to do yet and have no idea how much top soil and fill and rocks even cost here so yeah, it’s not going to get done this spring. So weed-eating it is for now.

Actually, if I uploaded a diagram of the back yard you think it would be fun for us to design together?

Joelle is currently making dinner and I just want to note that one real perk of not being single is every now and then someone else cooks your dinner. That’s a pretty fucking solid deal.

***

In the news today I see that the Trump administration is throwing Hegseth and Adm. Bradley under the bus:

The White House on Monday confirmed a second strike in September had killed wounded civilians after the first effort failed, and put responsibility largely on the naval commander leading the mission. Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said U.S. Special Operations Command head Adm. Frank Bradley was “within his authority and the law” in conducting the second strike on alleged drug traffickers in the Caribbean, after the force of the first strike tossed them from the boat. Her comments appeared to try and defend Defense Secretary Pete Hegeseth, who came under fire over the weekend after The Washington Post reported that he authorized an elite military unit to kill everyone in the alleged drug boat. The case has heightened scrutiny from lawmakers and others on the deadly U.S. campaign to kill drug traffickers in the Caribbean.

Hegseth is absolutely too stupid to realize the ramifications barreling down the highway towards him and will most likely lean it to it and say a lot of really incriminating shit. Admiral Bradley is probably aware because you don’t get to his rank being an imbecile, and either doesn’t care because he is on board or has documented the fuck out of his protests and other things to protect his ass. Regardless, don’t feel too bad for that motherfucker because he still gave it the go ahead and murdered those people, so fuck him any way you slice it.

The good news is that not everyone is as fucking stupid as Hegseth, so a really good way to get people to stop carrying out and start questioning shaky orders is to let them watch you throw a fucking Admiral under the bus. People will remember that shit ended very poorly for the average fucker in the Wehrmacht.

***

One thing I am going to be doing this trip is painting the concrete block wall and the house, so I have been watching a lot of youtube videos on how to paint concrete. How did we do home improvements before youtube? Because the way I do shit is I ask Gerald and if he says “I dunno (which is rare)” I go direct to youtube, try to get a couple videos where the people did basically the same thing, then I go check the borg at reddit to see if there is anything else to look out for.

I haven’t decided if I am going to us a regular primer or a block filler primer- I need to ask Joelle which look she prefers and I need to find out if one holds up better in the heat than the other- although some of you probably already know the answer to it. Right now, the two colors Joelle and I are coalescing around is definitely some type of sage green for the wall, and I am really quite motivated to find something along the line of periwinkle or a lilac for the exterior of the house. Something really fun. But I want to paint the window ledges and eves with the same color I am going to paint the fence.

Any thoughts on this? I’m excited to do it because it really makes such a difference and it is something you can do relatively inexpensively. Just costs time and we all got that.

***

There’s tons of stuff going on but this caught my eye:

Air travelers in the U.S. without a REAL ID will be charged a $45 fee beginning in February, the Transportation Security Administration announced Monday. The updated ID has been required since May, but passengers without it have so far been allowed to clear security with additional screening and a warning. The Department of Homeland Security says 94% of passengers are already compliant and that the new fee is intended to encourage travelers to obtain the ID. REAL ID is a federally compliant state-issued license or identification card that meets enhanced requirements mandated in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Obtaining the ID — indicated by a white star in a yellow circle in most states — means taking more documents to the motor vehicle agency than most states require for regular IDs. It was supposed to be rolled out in 2008 but the implementation had been repeatedly delayed.

I’m so old that I remember when the Motor Votor Law was signed into effect in 1993, and Clinton didn’t even propose it, but Republicans and Libertarians were already screaming about big brother and a national id card. I remember a couple of the hysterics on talk radio or whatever right wing rags I was reading at the time (“Conservative Chronicles,” maybe) losing their everloving shit. Now you hate America if you don’t go get a national id.

For what it is worth, I still understand principled objections to a national id, and if I were younger and more hot blooded I probably might even have some passion about the issue. As it is, I have a real id because I am too old for this shit. If having a real id means being fucked with slightly less I can do it. If they want to surveil me let them do it I will say worse to their face if provoked than anything I say in my regular day to day, and if they are using it to track me and detain me well here the fuck I am, my knees are shot and I am not gonna run because I am afraid I would fall and reinjure my shoulders. So arrest away just do the cuffs in front because my arms don’t go behind me anymore.

I am so very over many things these days. I feel like it kind of seems that the normies are really over being fucked with by Trump and continuing to roll out bullshit like this, they are going to keep tanking in the polls.

BTW- if you are still reading, dinner was a hot ham and cheese sandwich with a pickle and a glass of lemonade and it hit the spot. I squirted a big puddle of horseradish brown mustard into a pile and dipped my sandwich in it like a heathen.

***

From the shit you can’t make up files:

Joe Ceballos, a longtime Republican and small-town mayor in Kansas, is facing felony voter fraud charges and possible deportation from the presidential administration he voted for. Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach (R) announced the charges a day after Ceballos was reelected mayor of Clearwater, Kan., a town of 2,653 people according to the 2020 Census. The charges include three counts of voting without being qualified and three counts of election perjury, felony offenses that Kobach said carry a maximum penalty of 68 months in prison and up to $200,000 in fines. The Department of Homeland Security has also threatened to begin the legal process of deporting Ceballos to Mexico, where he hasn’t lived since he was four years old. A recent profile of Ceballos, written by Roy Wenzl for The Wichita Eagle, revealed that the 54-year-old did not understand that as a Mexican immigrant, he was not eligible to vote in U.S. elections, which he has been doing since 1991. Ceballos also said he “probably” voted for Kobach and President Donald Trump multiple times, because he instinctively chooses the candidates with an “R” next to their name while voting. Of the charges, Ceballos told Wenzl that he was scared. “I haven’t seen Mexico since I was four,” Ceballos said. “I don’t speak Spanish anymore. If I get deported, it would wreck my life.”

I suppose he thought Trump was going to deport the OTHER “illegal” immigrants.

***

Costco, the last remaining company on the planet who understands taking care of your customers means taking care of your employees and vice versa, is coming out swinging: