It’s Albatrossity Monday! All is right with the world, at least for a few minutes before we look at the news!

Albatrossity

We managed to travel on three of the most impressive Blue Highways in the country as we made our way from Moab to Escalante. Any one of them is a feast for the senses; three in one day was amazing. Here is a map of the route, alongside Natural Bridges National Monument, traversing the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, and then passing through part of the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. Our weather ranged from misty, to sunny, to cool/foggy, but we arrived in Escalante in bright sunshine, so it was all good.

And now that Black Friday is over, I can announce that I have two 2026 calendars available on Lulu this year. This is a print-on-demand site that has worked well for this purpose in the past, and this year they are even a little cheaper than last year, remarkably enough.

Bird Butts 2026.

Birds of Flyover Country 2026.