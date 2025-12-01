On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
It’s Albatrossity Monday!
All is right with the world, at least for a few minutes before we look at the news!
Albatrossity
We managed to travel on three of the most impressive Blue Highways in the country as we made our way from Moab to Escalante. Any one of them is a feast for the senses; three in one day was amazing. Here is a map of the route, alongside Natural Bridges National Monument, traversing the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, and then passing through part of the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. Our weather ranged from misty, to sunny, to cool/foggy, but we arrived in Escalante in bright sunshine, so it was all good.
And now that Black Friday is over, I can announce that I have two 2026 calendars available on Lulu this year. This is a print-on-demand site that has worked well for this purpose in the past, and this year they are even a little cheaper than last year, remarkably enough.
Birds of Flyover Country 2026.
The route has some significant elevational changes, and near Boulder Mountain we found ourselves back among the aspens. As WaterGirl noted, there is no such thing as too much fall color, even in the misty mountain light. Click here for larger image.
The next day dawned cool and bright, and offered me an opportunity to get out and explore the birdlife around Escalante. Elizabeth and my brother opted to hike the Calf Creek Falls Trail and look at the petroglyphs, my sister-in-law opted to hang out in the yurt and nurse a head cold that she was battling, and I headed up Pine Creek Road to find some willing avian subjects for photography. Just up the road from the yurt there was a herd of Wild Turkeys (Meleagris gallopavo), all toms and very much confused by someone pointing a non-lethal object in their general direction. Click here for larger image.
I always take the opportunity to photograph the red-shafted versions of the Northern Flicker (Colaptes auratus cafer). We see them here in my patch of Flyover Country in the winter, but even then most (>95%) of the flickers I see are yellow-shafted. This one just couldn’t bring herself to get out from behind those twigs and branches, but I got off a couple of exposures anyway. Click here for larger image.
The elevation at Posey Lake was about 8500 feet above sea level, so I was in aspens again for a while. This is all BLM land, so cattle and fences are part of the landscape, but I thought that this aspen grove and split-rail fence were worth a stop. I really like the couple of reddish-orange aspens in this patch. Click here for larger image.
It had rained during the night, and at that altitude the temperatures had not quite been warm enough to evaporate the raindrops. I spent quite a bit of time photographing water drops on the carpet of windfall aspen leaves. Click here for larger image.
Dark-eyed Juncos are montane birds, but this handsome male Oregon Junco (Junco hyemalis oreganus) probably did not spend the summer in these mountains. He may have just arrived from Canada, or perhaps Montana, and will winter here along with many others of his species. Click here for larger image.
Aspens were not the only source of fall color in these mountains. Gambel Oak (Quercus gambelii) added some yellow and orangish notes to the palette. The acorns of this oak are excellent food for turkeys, deer, and other wildlife, and the leaves are the larval food for the gorgeous Colorado Hairstreak butterfly. Click here for larger image.
Here is another bird who appreciates the acorns of Gambel Oak, Woodhouse’s Scrub-Jay (Aphelocoma woodhouseii). In fact, the range map for this bird and the oak virtually overlap. This one was keeping an eye on me, in typical jay fashion, but would also glance up occasionally to check on a raven soaring overhead. Click here for larger image.
The final fall color image for this week is a pointillist study of streamside willows. I did not do a lot of botanizing to identify it down to species level, but based on the habitat and altitude I think it is Arizona Willow (Salix arizonica). I would love to come back here during spring migration and see what transient warblers and flycatchers are here. Willows leaf out early, which means that they have a lot of folivorous insects to attract birds during early migration. Click here for larger image.
Mountain Bluebird (Sialia currucoides) against a blue mountain sky. I hoped to get some of these on more photogenic perches, but this one was the only member of the flock who stayed around to monitor my behavior, and she didn’t want to budge from that wire. Click here for larger image.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings