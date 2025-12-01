Today is World AIDS Day, a day that reminds me of the decades-long fight for dignity, science, and compassion. We’ve come so far because activists, researchers, and communities refused to be ignored. — George Takei (@georgetakei.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 11:56 AM

===

fuck you

the memories of a generation lost because of Reagan's homophobia will not be erased

i think we should do something in DC that would make david wojnarowicz proud tbh [image or embed] — Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg (@theradr.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 2:27 PM



NYTimes gift link

David Wojnarowicz

===

"The US government will not be commemorating World AIDS day this year".

Silence = Death

There are 1.1 million people living with HIV in the United States, 40 million globally [image or embed] — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 3:09 PM

Choosing silence on #WorldAIDSDay doesn’t make the HIV epidemic disappear. It erases the 1.1 million people living w HIV in the U.S., the thousands we’ve lost over 44 years, and the enormous efforts of communities, clinicians, researchers, and advocates who have carried this response on their backs. — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 3:45 PM

It also dismisses the U.S. government’s own powerful legacy in the global fight programs like #PEPFAR and #USAID, which have saved millions of lives and remain pillars of global health. — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 3:45 PM

===

Trump and his administration won’t stand with people living with HIV/AIDS on World AIDS Day, but Democrats will.

Today, we remember all those we’ve lost, and recommit ourselves to the fight of eliminating HIV/AIDS worldwide. [image or embed] — Ken Martin (@kenmartin.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 1:42 PM

===