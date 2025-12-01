Today is World AIDS Day, a day that reminds me of the decades-long fight for dignity, science, and compassion. We’ve come so far because activists, researchers, and communities refused to be ignored.
— George Takei (@georgetakei.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 11:56 AM
fuck you
the memories of a generation lost because of Reagan's homophobia will not be erased
i think we should do something in DC that would make david wojnarowicz proud tbh
— Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg (@theradr.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 2:27 PM
"The US government will not be commemorating World AIDS day this year".
Silence = Death
There are 1.1 million people living with HIV in the United States, 40 million globally
— BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 3:09 PM
"The official instruction US agencies and country-based programs received in a recent email."
— BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 3:12 PM
Choosing silence on #WorldAIDSDay doesn’t make the HIV epidemic disappear. It erases the 1.1 million people living w HIV in the U.S., the thousands we’ve lost over 44 years, and the enormous efforts of communities, clinicians, researchers, and advocates who have carried this response on their backs.
— BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 3:45 PM
It also dismisses the U.S. government’s own powerful legacy in the global fight programs like #PEPFAR and #USAID, which have saved millions of lives and remain pillars of global health.
— BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 3:45 PM
Trump and his administration won’t stand with people living with HIV/AIDS on World AIDS Day, but Democrats will.
Today, we remember all those we’ve lost, and recommit ourselves to the fight of eliminating HIV/AIDS worldwide.
— Ken Martin (@kenmartin.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 1:42 PM
This time last year, I was on the South Lawn of the White House helping to lay out the AIDS Memorial Quilt.
This year the White House did nothing and the State Department instructed empoyees and grant recipients to “refrain from publicly promoting World Aids Day through any communication channels”
— Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 12:48 PM
