A friend of mine asked me to check out Jackson County Illinois for its ACA pricing. There is a single insurer in the state. Illinois requires the Silverload for Cost Sharing Reduction subsidies to be heavily loaded onto Silver plans. Silver plans are important because the second least expensive Silver plan determines the amount of subsidies an individual is eligible for. Non-subsidized buyers care about premium levels while subsidized buyers care about premium spreads from the benchmark. The bigger the spread, the more affordable the plan is.

And this is fascinating as I pull up the the pricing for a non-subsidized 45 year old. I am pulling up the cheapest Bronze plan, and then the two cheapest Silver plans.

There are a couple of things to notice.

First, the premium spread between cheapest Bronze and the benchmark silver at this age is $595. If Illinois did not have a mandatory non-Hyde abortion benefit requirement that can not be paid for by federal subsidies, then anyone with incomes under 399% Federal Poverty Level at this age or older will qualify for a zero premium Bronze plan.

The raw Silver Spread between the benchmark Silver plan and the cheapest Silver plan is $49. Under current law, no one who wants to buy a Cost Sharing Reduction Silver plan could be exposed to a zero dollar Silver plan if Illinois allowed for those plans to be offered.

This is weird especially as Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, the only insurer in the county, offers a more expensive Silver plan as the 3rd Silver. They could have dropped the current benchmark from the offerings and made a bigger spread without any work OR they could have engaged in substantial strategic pricing decisions to make sure that the largest population of ACA enrollees that they are guaranteed to get will be exposed to a very low but non-zero plan.

If we are to assume that sicker low income enrollees will pay premiums and healthier ones won’t and we assume that BCBS-IL gets to determine the extensive margin by changing the least expensive plan’s net of subsidy costs, BCBS-IL is leaving money and enrollment on the table.

This is just WEIRD.