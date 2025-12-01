Some of you hate it already, even without knowing what it is, don’t you?

So… we are trying an experiment on Balloon Juice for the month of December.

I believe it will start at some point in the next day or so, and it will run for a month.

Like all experiments, it will be evaluated.

Did we achieve what we wanted? Are there downsides?

Once we get past the “ugh, something new, I hate it because it’s new” point, you will all have the opportunity for input.

Was it great? Did you hate it? Was it a nothing-burger for you, so you were indifferent?

So what’s the change?

We are going to try ONE single ad at the bottom of the page – below the footer.

I do not know yet whether the ad will be static or video, but if it is video it will NOT be autoplay.

The goals are simple. Two-fold. 1) Find out if it impacts how it feels to be on Balloon Juice; 2) Find out how much money one single ad below the footer would bring in to support the site; is it significant enough to even think about messing with an ad below the footer?

What It Is Not

This is not the first of many ads.

This is not a move to go back to having a bunch of ads on the site.

Who will have input as we evaluate our little experiment?

Cole, me, all the front-pagers, all the commenters, even the lurkers who read every day.

Having input does not mean we all get a vote and majority rules: Cole is the decider. But our input will matter.

If you hate the idea right out of the gate, please at least read this whole post before you comment.

Once you’ve read the post, we’d love to hear your initial reactions to the idea of the experiment, whatever they are.

Personally, you guys know that I hate all ads with the heat of a thousand suns, but I am willing to give this a try. If it’s not a big deal, it’s free money. If it is a big deal (in a bad way) I’m confident that Cole won’t continue it.

Chime in below with your thoughts!