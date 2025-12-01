Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

Never give a known liar the benefit of the doubt.

If you can’t control your emotions, someone else will.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

The real work of an opposition party is to oppose.

When you’re in more danger from the IDF than from Russian shelling, that’s really bad.

With all due respect and assumptions of good faith, please fuck off into the sun.

I would gladly pay you tuesday for a hamburger today.

If you are still in the gop, you are either an extremist yourself, or in bed with those who are.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

Live so that if you miss a day of work people aren’t hoping you’re dead.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

The desire to stay informed is directly at odds with the need to not be constantly enraged.

The rest of the comments were smacking Boebert like she was a piñata.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

We’re watching the self-immolation of the leading world power on a level unprecedented in human history.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Giving up is unforgivable.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

So fucking stupid, and still doing a tremendous amount of damage.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Site Experiment for the Month of December

Some of you  hate it already, even without knowing what it is, don’t you?

So… we are trying an experiment on Balloon Juice for the month of December.

I believe it will start at some point in the next day or so, and it will run for a month.

Like all experiments, it will be evaluated.

Did we achieve what we wanted?  Are there downsides?

Once we get past the “ugh, something new, I hate it because it’s new” point, you will all have the opportunity for input.

Was it great?  Did you hate it?  Was it a nothing-burger for you, so you were indifferent?

So what’s the change?

We are going to try ONE single ad at the bottom of the page – below the footer.

I do not know yet whether the ad will be static or video, but if it is video it will NOT be autoplay.

The goals are simple.  Two-fold.  1)  Find out if it impacts how it feels to be on Balloon Juice; 2) Find out how much money one single ad below the footer would bring in to support the site; is it significant enough to even think about messing with an ad below the footer?

What It Is Not

This is not the first of many ads.

This is not a move to go back to having a bunch of ads on the site.

Who will have input as we evaluate our little experiment?

Cole, me, all the front-pagers, all the commenters, even the lurkers who read every day.

Having input does not mean we all get a vote and majority rules: Cole is the decider.  But our input will matter.

If you hate the idea right out of the gate, please at least read this whole post before you comment.

Once you’ve read the post, we’d love to hear your initial reactions to the idea of the experiment, whatever they are.

Personally, you guys know that I hate all ads with the heat of a thousand suns, but I am willing to give this a try.  If it’s not a big deal, it’s free money.  If it is a big deal (in a bad way) I’m confident that Cole won’t continue it.

Chime in below with your thoughts!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    50Comments

    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      @Math Guy: Magic 8-ball says yes!

      I’m hoping they will be political ads and not ads for boots or whatever.

      (omg, I just had a thought – what if they are automated based on what we talk about in the comments, that could get interesting, and not necessarily in a good way!

      I do not want to see ads with rusty farm implements, or worse! :-)

    6. 6.

      WV Blondie

      If it’s below the footer, I don’t care – and if it helps support the BJ community, that’s a worthwhile bonus.

    12. 12.

      Josie

      This hints to me that there might be a problem financially with keeping the site going. If so, I think John should feel free to do whatever he needs to for that aim. I’d rather have a few ads than to not have the blog.

    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      @Josie:

      This hints to me that there might be a problem financially with keeping the site going.

      No, that’s not it at all.  But we want to see what it might bring in before we do the next site fundraising after the first of the year.

    16. 16.

      glc

      My blocker will probably hide that, so it’s likely I won’t notice the change. But we will see …

      On the other hand,  my (small) Patreon subscription does say “creating an ad free Balloon Juice.” No idea how that worked out, obviously. Maybe we should talk about that some more, at some point. Anyway, we’ll see in a month.

    18. 18.

      Suburban Mom

      I don’t hate it at all.  But if you are getting paid by the click, below the footer is probably not a place many people go.  And even if you are paid by just to display the ad, the person managing a marketing budget and paying for the placement will look for clicks and conversions to justify a renewal.

    20. 20.

      SpaceUnit

      I’m so used to seeing ads on the internet that I barely notice them.

      The only ones that bug me are the ones that interrupt YouTube videos.  I always make a mental note to never buy whatever they’re selling.

    24. 24.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud: ​

      I for one will be pleased to have information about hiw to treat my toe fungus.

      I told you not to go wading in that stream where RFK Jr goes swimming! 😁

    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      @Suburban Mom: I asked, and I am pretty sure I made it clear that we are not an ad-clicking crowd, and I believe the answer is that it would get paid by the pageviews and not clicks.

    27. 27.

      Spanish Moss

      As input, I think that holding a fundraiser and updating the monthly maintenance goal on an annual basis makes a lot of sense. I just realized that my automated monthly donation hasn’t changed since we first went add-free and I am sure costs have risen just due to inflation alone. I would be happy to pay more, I simply haven’t thought about it since.

    31. 31.

      JoyceH

      Does below the footer mean that it will be at the end of page one of posts where you can click to page two? If so, I’ll never see it and I doubt if many people will. I just scroll down till I’m past the new posts to stuff I’ve already read and stop there. The ad will be in Siberia. I suspect it won’t be there long because it won’t pay for itself for the advertiser.

    33. 33.

      WaterGirl

      @mardam: My answer to that at comment #2:

      Magic 8-ball says yes!

      I’m hoping they will be political ads and not ads for boots or whatever.

      (omg, I just had a thought – what if they are automated based on what we talk about in the comments, that could get interesting, and not necessarily in a good way!

      I do not want to see ads with rusty farm implements, or worse! :-)

    35. 35.

      WaterGirl

      @JoyceH: It will be below the big dark purple box that is the footer.

      If the revenue is based on page views, as I believe it is, it doesn’t matter if anyone clicks or not.

    36. 36.

      WaterGirl

      @mardam: Not sure if that is a joke or a serious question, but I will answer it just in case.

      I don’t believe actual purchases will be relevant.

    39. 39.

      MCat

      If it’s good for the site, then it’s fine with me. This site is like home to me. Thank you all for being here every day. Really. (I would put a heart emoji here but John wouldn’t like it.)

    42. 42.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: If the ads are based on what is talked about here without reference to how people talk about it, we might see a lot of ads for pickup trucks. Or pies.

      But that’s fine by me. Ads are just more information, and the selection will be information in itself.

    43. 43.

      JML

      seems fine. as long as it’s not like another site I frequent where if an ad refreshes/cycles you no longer have a cursor in the comment box unless you click in again. that’s SUPER annoying to have to move off your keyboard to click back in to finish typing…

    45. 45.

      WTFGhost

      I don’t even need to read this posting to know you want to flood this place with ads, make it break WordPress again (do you know how *hard* it is to find a *new* way to break WordPress?), force us all to hand over every single bit of personally identifying information, have ads all up and down the sidebars, and some SPLAT, right in the middle of the screen, like a monkey flung some vile substance at you, and hit your precious laptop instead, right? AND YOU ARE GOING TO SAY WE HAVE TO READ THIS WHOLE PILE OF CLAPTRAP JUST TO COMMENT AREN’T YOU? I’m RIGHT aren’t I? You know I’m right – I know I’m right. But you’ll LIE (… and say stuff like justice is real…), because it’s COMPANY POLICY, RIGHT?

      Well SCREW that noise!

      Okay, after a quick glimpse, it looks okay, but, c’mon, you wanted at least one to grouse about, and here I am, a flicker of human!

    47. 47.

      WaterGirl

      @JML:

      seems fine. as long as it’s not like another site I frequent where if an ad refreshes/cycles you no longer have a cursor in the comment box unless you click in again. that’s SUPER annoying to have to move off your keyboard to click back in to finish typing…

      Well, that shouldn’t be a problem because it’s the site developers who would also handling our ads, if we move forward with this after the one month experiment.

    50. 50.

      Tinare

      I trust the blogfather would like it less than anyone if it’s annoying. And free money is great if we can just ignore it anyway. 😀

