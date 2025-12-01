Last night in comments both Jay and Y_Y Sima Qian brought us some interesting links and material. Let’s start with Jay’s link to a comment from Bill Browder regarding doing business in Russia:

The Wall Street Journal alleges that the real motivation behind Trump’s eagerness to force Ukraine into an ugly surrender is the idea that a lot of people close to him can make a lot of money doing business and deals in Russia. If this is true, beyond the disgusting morality of this and the huge geopolitical risks that it creates, none of these people salivating over their future riches are going to make a penny, and perhaps do a lot worse. I was once the largest foreign investor in Russia and I can say with certainty that the Russians aren’t going to let anyone profit in any way. They will talk nice at the outset to attract the investment, but once it’s there, they will steal, defraud, arrest, torture or even kill to make sure that no American makes any money. I’ve seen it so many times it’s almost universal. So, this shocking initiative is not only terrible policy, it’s spectacularly stupid business.

Don’t threaten me with a good time!

Y_Y linked to and quoted from this op-ed by Ambassador Zaluzhnyi, which I think really gets to the heart of what Trump, his natsec team, and his surrogates fail to understand about Russia’s genocidal re-invasion of Ukraine. (emphasis mine)

Knowing the political goal of a war makes it possible to understand what the enemy is doing, and how to respond. The conflict in Ukraine has been going on for 12 years, beginning with the 2014 invasion of Crimea. There is no doubt over Russia’s political goal: the abolition of Ukraine as an independent state. Understanding this has to form the basis for building a strategy that will preserve our statehood. We are in an extremely difficult situation, where a rushed peace will only lead to a devastating defeat and loss of independence. I became commander-in-chief of the armed forces of Ukraine in August 2021. Although the military was undergoing a transformation and gaining combat experience, it still had many problems. The Russian army was rapidly increasing its forces and supplies. The Kremlin increased the military budget year after year, invested resources in the defence-industrial complex and purchased more weapons and equipment. Meanwhile the opposite was happening in Ukraine In 2021, the army was allocated even less money than in the previous year. As a result, our military met a full-scale invasion the following year with a huge shortage of everything, from people to weapons. At the beginning of 2022, the general staff made calculations that showed the total needed to repel aggression – including for the restoration and replenishment of missile and ammunition stocks – was estimated at tens of billions of pounds, which we did not have. And then Russian tanks rolled over the border. According to the Russian military theorist Alexander Svechin, there are two types of strategy to achieve a political goal: defeat and attrition. The Russian strategy for defeat envisaged clear military actions: a quick strike on the Ukrainian capital and attacks in other directions. However, this did not go according to plan. The heroism of Ukrainian citizens was the key to a victory that, although cost us the lives of our best and part of our territory, preserved the state and gave us that most important thing – a chance to fight and make peace on our own terms. From that moment, the enemy’s strategy changed to one of attrition. Russia in 2023 tried to focus on creating a strong defensive lines, which on the one hand was logical, serving to repel our offensive, and on the other hand, distracted our attention from the main goal. As Ukraine was pushing back, Russia was implementing a war economy, launching propaganda, changing legislation and building strategic reserves, all while dragging us into a new attritional phase of the conflict for which, just like in 2022, we were not ready. The events of 2024 and 2025, despite minor achievements at the front, indicate the absolute effectiveness of such a strategy for Russia in its efforts to achieve its political goal. However, a war of attrition is also being waged on the political front and the economic front. Military actions play an important role in achieving political goals, but are not the final phase. For example, let’s imagine that Russia completely occupied the Donetsk region. The war would not end, because it would not achieve the political goal. Russia seeks to create conditions to achieve the collapse of Ukraine on the military, economic and political fronts simultaneously. In the absence of a unified vision of a new security architecture on the European continent, without security guarantees and real financial programmes, the war with Russia risks turning into a broader war with over the capture of Eastern Europe. War does not always end with the victory of one side and the defeat of the other. We Ukrainians strive for complete victory, but we cannot reject the option of a long-term end to the war. Peace, even in anticipation of the next war, provides a chance for political change, for deep reforms, for full recovery, economic growth and the return of citizens. It is even possible to speak about the beginning of the formation of a safe, protected state through innovation and technology; of strengthening the foundations of justice through the fight against corruption and the creation of an honest court system; and of economic development, including on the basis of international economic recovery programmes. But all this is impossible without effective security guarantees. Such security guarantees could include: Ukraine’s accession to Nato, the deployment of nuclear weapons on Ukrainian territory or the deployment of a large allied military contingent capable of confronting Russia. However, there is no talk about this today and, therefore, the war will probably continue. Not only militarily, but also on the political and economic fronts. Russia may change the tools and forms of its aggression, but they will all serve the same purpose. For us in this situation, the main political goal should be to deprive Russia of the opportunity to carry out aggression against Ukraine in the foreseeable future.

This is an excellent assessment.

As is this.

I bet so many decision-makers in Europe and the US are still pissed off that Ukraine didn’t surrender in those first three days. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 7:18 PM

There’s a serial murderer in the neighbourhood. But instead of jailing him, you choose to give him a medal, invite him to the board of a local company, & gift him the homes he robbed. Doesn’t sound like a nice path to law and order? Then why is russia appeased this way? #russiaisaterroriststate — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 12:33 PM

The Zelenskyy’s traveled to Paris today for a variety of meetings.

President Zelenskyy gave a statement at the beginning of his joint presser with President Macron. Video of both the statement and the full presser below, English transcript of the statement after the jump.

Statement by the President of Ukraine During the Joint Press Conference with the President of France Thank you, Emmanuel, for our truly friendly relationship, and thank you for France’s support for Ukraine! I greatly appreciate our meetings, our cooperation, and your personal support. Thank you! Dear Mr. President, Dear journalists, I want to thank all of you separately for your attention to Ukraine and for the strong, unwavering support that continues. Unfortunately, the war continues as well, and that is why we count on this support to continue. We had a thorough conversation today with the President of France, with Emmanuel. I briefed him on the work of our delegation and on the reports from Florida. Emmanuel shared his assessment, and I value all of your advice, thank you very much. We spoke with European leaders, as the President has already mentioned: the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, Italy, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, the European Commission, the European Council, and the NATO Secretary General. And I am grateful for this assistance and for organizing today’s discussion – it was important, very important. We also thank President Trump for his assistance and for the work of his team with our delegation. Together with Emmanuel, we also spoke today with our delegations. We were in contact with Rustem Umerov, a Ukrainian representative, and Steve Witkoff, on the American side. Keir Starmer was also with us on that call. There will be more contacts and more meetings. These are special days, when a great deal can truly change – and change every single day. Yesterday, the Ukrainian delegation held negotiations in the United States. Tomorrow, as we all already know, the Envoy of the President of the United States will be in Russia. We are making every effort to bring this war to an end – and it must be ended with dignity. And if everyone now works not only actively but also honestly for the sake of peace and guaranteed security, we may achieve exactly the result that is needed for Ukraine, for Europe, and also, I am certain, for America – for the long-term interests of the democratic world. Although at times it may seem that everybody is on their own – the United States, Europe – we all equally need security and normal economic development, believe me. And that is our shared interest. And therefore our shared interest is to live without war. Russia must end this war – the war it alone started and continues. It is solely Russia’s war, and it is Russia that must put an end to its aggression. Our joint actions contribute to this. Ukraine’s priorities are clear. First and foremost – defense and security guarantees, guarantees of preserving Ukraine’s independence and our sovereignty. We will defend this. We are working to ensure that there will be no third Russian invasion and no disruption of agreements to end the war. Russia has broken its promises so many times, violated every agreement, and disrupting peace is very easy for Russia. That is why Ukraine needs reliable security guarantees, for all of us, for all Ukrainians. You can all see how the war has changed over these nearly four years of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Strike drones, missiles – far more powerful, far more massive. And you know that the Russians keep targeting Ukraine every day. Today, there was a brutal missile strike on our city, on Dnipro – unfortunately, people were killed. My condolences to the families and loved ones. This threat of strikes must be eliminated. And therefore, security oversight is also a critical issue – one that must be resolved. I am grateful to France and to all our partners who, within the Coalition of the Willing, are preparing this – real security. We also must make sure that Russia itself does not feel that it is receiving anything that could be perceived as a reward for this war. War must not become a profitable venture, so that others do not want to repeat such actions. That is why we take principled stances on sanctions, on accountability for war crimes, on the legal status of our territories currently occupied by Russian forces, on Russian assets, and on the obligation of reconstruction – the aggressor must pay for its aggression. The stronger the international community’s shared positions on these points, the more reliable and lasting peace will be. And this depends not only on Ukraine – it depends on our unified position in Europe and on the position of the United States. It determines not only when this war will end, but also how long the next war will not pose a threat. Principled positions now, in preparing the relevant agreement, are what will ensure the long-term peace after this war. All partners must understand this equally – all the challenges and risks. One more thing. Now, in December, in France – and Emmanuel mentioned this – the time of Ukraine begins in the cultural dimension: Ukraine’s cultural season is kicking off, and this highlights the importance of our relations and the significance of Ukraine for all of Europe. The First Ladies of Ukraine and France are working toward this. I am grateful to every university in France – twelve universities have joined Ukrainian studies. I thank all other French educational and cultural institutions for their support and assistance, for taking on Ukrainian educational and cultural projects. This is very important for us. Culture always strengthens politics, and we are working for the strongest possible relations with France – the strongest possible. That is exactly how it will be, I am certain. Of course, the main topic we discussed today was ending the war and the support of our partners, including, unquestionably, the support of France. But we also raised issues of our bilateral relations. I am very grateful for the latest package – the defense package, as I said. It is very important for us. And the deliveries have begun. I am very grateful to you, Emmanuel, and to all the institutions that are accelerating this process. We discussed aircraft and air defense systems, and, of course, these issues are always on our agenda. We also spoke a bit about our economic relations and raised the topic of recognizing our driver’s licenses. There are many issues in progress. I thank you for such strong support from your country for our people. Thank you once again. Glory to Ukraine! Thank you, Emmanuel!

First Lady Zelenska also had a very busy day in Paris. She participated in a meeting regarding repatriating Ukrainian children stolen by the Russians.

A Meeting on the Return of Ukrainian Children Abducted by Russia Took Place in Paris First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, First Lady of France Brigitte Macron, and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot took part in a meeting held within the framework of the President of Ukraine’s initiative, Bring Kids Back UA. Around 150 participants attended, including representatives of France’s political circles, the diplomatic corps, international organizations, businesses, the philanthropic community, mayors, regional leaders, and cultural figures. The President’s wife emphasized that, as of today, Ukraine has been able to return 1,859 children home. To search for and return abducted young Ukrainians, our state, together with its partners, established the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. It now includes 42 countries, the European Union, the Council of Europe, and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. “But support is needed even after rescue. After a child physically returns home, psychological and social return is still required. For this purpose, we are developing mental health support programs in Ukraine, and the government has introduced special assistance for every returned child,” Olena Zelenska said. The First Lady urged all those who care to join efforts to help Ukrainian children. “Returning children from captivity is not about politics. It is about our ability to empathize, to support the defenseless, to uphold justice, and to respond to flagrant violations of human rights and the rights of the child,” the President’s wife added. The meeting also included a presentation of the key areas of activity within Bring Kids Back UA: the search for and identification of deported and forcibly displaced children, their return, psychological support for families, and models of reintegration and rehabilitation that Ukraine is implementing with international partners. France will deepen its support for Ukraine and contribute to the development of reintegration programs. The French government, as well as municipal and regional authorities, have undertaken a series of commitments to further assist in rehabilitating children who faced deportation and occupation. Jean-Noël Barrot announced that, with the support of the French government, a rehabilitation center for children returned from Russia will be opened in Cherkasy. The city of Nantes signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Kherson, creating new opportunities to support Ukrainian children affected by Russian aggression. As part of this cooperation, 30 children, including orphans, have already been accepted into wellness and reintegration programs. A representative of the Île-de-France region announced a decision to provide 400 school buses to the Kyiv region, improving safe access to education and supporting the restoration of educational infrastructure.

She also met with heads of French academic institutions.

Twelve French Educational Institutions Have Joined the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies – Olena Zelenska During her visit to France, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, together with Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha and Director General of the Ukrainian Institute Volodymyr Sheiko, met at the Sorbonne with the country’s academic community and the heads of leading educational institutions. The President’s wife thanked them for supporting Ukrainian students and scholars. “I am also grateful to France for this new step. Twelve distinguished French educational institutions are joining the Global Coalition of Ukrainian Studies – a project devoted to the academic study of Ukraine,” she emphasized. The following institutions have joined the initiative: Sorbonne Université, Université de Lorraine, Université Rennes 2, INALCO (Institut National des Langues et Civilisations Orientales), Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne, Nantes Université, HEIP (Hautes Études Internationales et Politiques), CEDS (Centre d’Études Diplomatiques et Stratégiques), Université Paris Panthéon-Assas, Université de Rennes (letter of intent), and Sciences Po Rennes (letter of intent). In total, the coalition now includes 44 members from 15 countries. “Social media and loud headlines have replaced real knowledge for many people today. We propose to counter this with in-depth, academic knowledge. We want to offer students of the program objective facts and their analysis, our entire history, cultural studies, and social sciences, so that everyone receives the fullest information and reaches their own conclusions,” the First Lady noted. Olena Zelenska also presented the global campaign in support of education, “Every Generation Leaves Its Mark. Education Shapes Its Legacy,” launched following the 5th Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen. The campaign has already reached 32 countries, including France. In addition, the Ukrainian delegation presented the installation Dual Desk at the Sorbonne. Its damaged half symbolizes the impact of the war, while its intact half represents the power of education. “We all – every country – need humane, high-quality education as an antidote to prejudice, intolerance, and modern barbarism. This is not only about the present. This is about what Europe will look like in ten, twenty, fifty years,” Olena Zelenska concluded.

Finally, she made remarks at the opening on an exhibit regarding Ukraine.

Georgia:

Day 369 of the #GeorgiaProtests Protesters showed up masks today—after BBC revealed that Georgian Dream used a WWI-era chemical agent last year. Covering your face at a protest is now punishable by 15 days in jail, up to 2 years for repeat “offenses” (4 years for “organizers”). 📷 Mariam Nikuradze [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 12:39 PM

Some footage from today’s protest march. Georgian citizens are demanding that the parliamentary elections, allegedly rigged in 2024, be rerun and that all political prisoners be released. #GeorgiaProtests

Day 369 [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 1:36 PM

According to a BBC investigation, the Georgian Dream regime used a WWI-era chemical agent called “camite” during last year’s protests. This finally explains the symptoms many of us experienced both on the night of the crackdown and in the following months.

www.bbc.com/news/article… [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 1:32 AM

“Camite was deployed by France against Germany during World War One. There is little documentation of its subsequent use, but it is believed to have been taken out of circulation at some point in the 1930s, because of concerns about its long-lasting effects. 2/3 — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 5:45 AM

CS gas – often referred to as “tear gas” – was used as a replacement.” “Demonstrators against the Georgian government’s suspension of its European Union accession bid have complained of other symptoms too – shortness of breath, coughing, and vomiting that lasted for weeks.” 3/3. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 5:45 AM

For the Russian regime that is the Georgian Dream, the people of Georgia is a hostile / enemy population to be crushed completely. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 6:06 AM

1/ Georgian Dream responded to a BBC investigation claiming that, during the November–December 2024 protests in Georgia, a toxic compound used in World War I was deployed to disperse demonstrators. The compound was reportedly mixed into water cannons. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 6:40 AM

2/ Georgian Dream says the media presented no evidence, and the respondents cited in the report are accused individuals. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 6:40 AM

3/ The party also claims that “BBC is carrying out a dirty agenda, spreading lies,” and that the journalistic investigation aims to “smear the Georgian government, the Georgian police, and, most importantly, the Georgian state.” GD adds that it will sue the media in international courts. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 6:40 AM

4/ According to a BBC investigation, in November–December 2024, a toxic compound previously used during World War I, named Camite, was deployed in Georgia to disperse protesters. It had been mixed into the water used by water cannons. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 6:40 AM

Here’s the full documentary:

By the way, Gela Khasaia, who features on the BBC documentary thumbnail and gave an important interview is now in jail on very obvious fabricated charges. 1/2 [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 6:29 AM

And the 71-year-old doctor, George Chakhunashvili, who together with his son provided key scientific evidence to the BBC study on the GD’s use of WW1 toxins against the people was also jailed in October. Only thanks to serious public backlash was he released on bail. 2/2. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 6:29 AM

The Rustaveli Avenue where the Georgian Dream regime used chemical weapons (bromobenzyl cyanide) against peaceful protesters in November-December 2024 is a tourist center with many hotels and a heavily populated residential area with a public school right next to the Parliament building. 1/3 — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 7:08 AM

I have personally often seen tourists with their luggage stranded and confused amid crackdowns, including the November-December 2024 crackdowns. Not to mention that the excessively used chemicals have casually penetrated residential buildings around. 2/3 — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 7:08 AM

And soon after, pupils went to school right in the epicenter. The use was so excessive that we sneezed in the area days after the last use of the chemicals, simply because the trees and walls around were still contaminating the air. 3/3. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 7:08 AM

The State Security Service of Georgia begins an investigation regarding police misuse of power and public health harm as well as “aiding a foreign organization in hostile activities,” tarnishing Georgia’s reputation and harming national interests. 2/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 9:14 AM

We can guess which part of the investigation is likely to be pursued, and which one will likely be discarded or fully acquitted. “As of today, we can only consider as an established fact that, on the one hand, the disseminated material contains signs of a crime, which, 3/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 9:14 AM

if confirmed, is directed at the life and health of citizens, substantially violates their and society’s legitimate interests, and on the other hand, on the contrary, contains signs of a crime that grossly harms Georgia’s national interests, 4/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 9:14 AM

its int’l image, reputation, & is aimed at violating state interests. Accordingly, we have initiated an investigation under Article 333 of the Criminal Code, which concerns abuse of official authority, & Article 319, which concerns assistance to a foreign organization in hostile activities.” 5/5 — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 9:14 AM

NATO:

The Financial Times writes that NATO is considering a “more aggressive” approach and even a “pre-emptive strike” as a defense against Russia’s hybrid attacks. Wow. And this comes after nearly four years of full-scale war in Ukraine. www.ft.com/content/dbd9… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 5:27 AM

The headline and blurbed summary are a wee bit misleading.

From The Financial Times:

Nato is considering being “more aggressive” in responding to Russia’s cyber attacks, sabotage and airspace violations, according to the alliance’s most senior military officer. Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone told the Financial Times that the western military alliance was looking at stepping up its response to hybrid warfare from Moscow. “We are studying everything . . . On cyber, we are kind of reactive. Being more aggressive or being proactive instead of reactive is something that we are thinking about,” said Dragone, who is chair of Nato’s military committee. Europe has been hit by numerous hybrid war incidents — some attributed to Russia and others unclear — from the cutting of cables in the Baltic Sea to cyber attacks across the continent. Some diplomats, especially from eastern European countries, have urged Nato to stop being merely reactive and hit back. Such a response would be easiest for cyber attacks where many countries have offensive capabilities but would be less easy for sabotage or drone intrusions. Dragone said that a “pre-emptive strike” could be considered a “defensive action”, but added: “It is further away from our normal way of thinking and behaviour.” He added: “Being more aggressive compared with the aggressivity of our counterpart could be an option. [The issues are] legal framework, jurisdictional framework, who is going to do this?” Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement that Dragone’s comments to the FT were an ‘‘extremely irresponsible step’’ and indicated Nato’s ‘‘readiness to continue moving towards escalation’’. “From the beginning of Baltic Sentry, nothing has happened. So this means that this deterrence is working,” Dragone added. A Baltic diplomat said: “If all we do is continue being reactive, we just invite Russia to keep trying, keep hurting us. Especially when hybrid warfare is asymmetric — it costs them little, and us a lot. We need to try to be more inventive.” Despite the success of Nato’s Baltic Sentry, there are still worries in the alliance after a Finnish court dismissed a case against the crew of the Eagle S, a shadow-fleet vessel that had cut several underwater electricity and data cables, because the ship was in international waters when the suspected sabotage took place. Asked if that gave Russian vessels carte blanche in international waters, Finland’s foreign minister Elina Valtonen told the FT: “Yes, and that’s a problem.” She added that being more assertive “is something which we are looking into. So far, I don’t think there has been a need for that. We also should take a step back and really analyse what the aggressor is after. Then probably, we shouldn’t be hysterical. We have our own playbook and we should trust it because it’s quite robust.” Dragone conceded that one issue was that Nato and its members had “much more limits than our counterpart because of ethics, because of law, because of jurisdiction. It is an issue. I don’t want to say it’s a loser position, but it is a harder position than our counterpart’s.”

More at the link.

Back to Ukraine.

Russian drones can now fire missiles, media report. Today, for the first time, russia used a drone equipped with an R-60 air-to-air missile — a new attempt to shoot down Ukrainian helicopters and aircraft that intercept Shaheds. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 9:02 AM

Otd in 1991, the Referendum on the Act of Declaration of Ukraine’s Independence was held. The turnout was 84%, w 90%+ of votes in favor. In numbers 28,8M Ukrainians said yes. Here lies the answer to “trade your land & ppl for the pause in the war” offers that are coming. Ukraine won’t surrender. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 9:42 AM

#Ukrainian karateka from Chernivtsi Andrii Zaplitnyi won silver at the World Championships in the men’s kumite 75kg category. In the semifinals, the 24-year-old karateka defeated the Russian representative (6:3), who competed under a neutral flag. Nothing but pure emotions. 📹: ukf_official [image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 4:26 PM

Dnipro:

The Russians struck civilian targets this morning.

At 10 a.m. on Monday, when Dnipro’s streets were full of people starting their day, russia fired an Iskander missile at the city. As of now, three people are confirmed killed and eight injured. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 5:33 AM

The number of injured in russian missile attack on Dnipro has risen to 40. Eleven of them are in critical condition. Four people were killed. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 8:43 AM

In Dnipro as a result of a Russian missile strike on the city, 4 people were killed and another 27 were injured‼️ Bastards! Child murderers! [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 7:04 AM

Kramatorsk:

Kharkiv:

A push-button phone and two shirts—that’s all 77-year-old Kharkiv resident Volodymyr Kravtsov managed to save after a Russian attack drone destroyed his home. He survived the massive strike on Kharkiv on November 23, when a drone exploded just five meters from where he was sitting. 1/8 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 4:26 PM

That day, according to Kharkiv police, four people were killed and 13 injured in strikes on the city center. Among the dead, Volodymyr says, was his neighbor and friend. “My friend Oleg lived in the corner house. When the first strike hit, a two-story building where his friends lived was 2/8 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 4:26 PM

demolished. He rushed out to help them—and then came the second strikes. Poor guy, he later died in intensive care. He was a very good man,” recalls Volodymyr Kravtsov. Volodymyr himself escaped serious injury, but lost nearly everything he owned. 3/8 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 4:26 PM

“That was my bedroom, where I was sitting on the bed. My back was turned toward the blast. I had just sat down—and then came the third strike. Terrifying force. Just five meters from my wall. What saved me was that the beams were strong and reinforced with brick. 4/8 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 4:26 PM

Everything collapsed, everything went dark,” he says. The drone strike left him with almost nothing. He managed to salvage only two shirts and his old phone; the rest of his home is now just charred walls. Today, he lives in a dormitory provided by the district administration. 5/8 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 4:26 PM

Firefighters helped rescue his passport and pension certificate from the flames, while local authorities and volunteers are assisting with other documents, clothing, and food. Kharkiv volunteer Nataliia Popova launched a fundraiser for him, and people have already donated more than 400k hryvnias. 6 — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 4:26 PM

“My pension is three thousand. I have 900 hryvnias left. The administration is now handling the paperwork. For now, I can’t say anything—I don’t know what will happen next. I’ve lived in that house since birth. It was my grandmother’s, then my father inherited it, 7/8 — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 4:26 PM

and then I inherited it from him,” says the pensioner. Translated from @suspilne_news

Article in Ukrainian. 8/end — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 4:26 PM

Russian occupied Crimea:

Vovchansk:

Berdyansk, Russian occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

On November 19, an explosion occurred at the city entrance near a gathering of Russian forces. As a result, 5 occupiers from the Russian National Guard were killed, 4 were wounded, and two pickups and a “Tiger” armored vehicle were damaged. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 7:45 AM

The Kremlin:

Putin has signed the federal budget for 2026, in which nearly 40% of all expenditures are allocated to the military and security sector.

t.me/c/1663231580… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 10:47 AM

The Center for Countering Disinformation reports that this is a record since Soviet times and a clear signal that peace is not part of the Kremlin’s plans for the coming year. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 10:47 AM

Novosibirsk and Bryansk Oblasts, Russia:

It is reported that critical Russian railway infrastructure was sabotaged in the Novosibirsk and Bryansk regions. On November 20, in the settlement of Baryshovo, Novosibirsk region, an explosion on the railway track blocked freight trains and disrupted enemy logistics. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 8:46 AM

Another explosion occurred on November 28 at the Unecha junction station on the Bryansk–Gomel route, hitting a fuel and lubricants transport train. At least two fuel tanks were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 8:46 AM

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron skeets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material.

Guys, you should meet Cactus, a little jaguar cub from Kharkiv. He lives in the ecopark and he is soooo cute 😻🐾 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) November 28, 2025 at 2:59 PM

Open thread!