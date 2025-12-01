Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Be a wild strawberry.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

No one could have predicted…

“Perhaps I should have considered other options.” (head-desk)

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

“woke” is the new caravan.

Republicans in disarray!

… pundit janitors mopping up after the gop

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

They don’t have outfits that big. nor codpieces that small.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

In my day, never was longer.

All hail the time of the bunny!

Oh FFS you might as well trust a 6-year-old with a flamethrower.

Fight for a just cause, love your fellow man, live a good life.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

We can show the world that autocracy can be defeated.

One way or another, he’s a liar.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

People really shouldn’t expect the government to help after they watched the GOP drown it in a bathtub.

You cannot love your country only when you win.

This chaos was totally avoidable.

You are here: Home / Politics / What’s the News So Far on Dec 1st?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • BlueGuitarist
  • brendancalling
  • cain
  • CCL
  • Geminid
  • Geoduck
  • Glidwrith
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Gretchen
  • hueyplong
  • JCJ
  • jonas
  • Josie
  • Juju
  • JWR
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • martha
  • Mr. Mack
  • Nettoyeur
  • Noskilz
  • Ohio Mom
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • PaulWartenberg
  • Raoul Paste
  • RevRick
  • Scout211
  • Soprano2
  • SpaceUnit
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • Suzanne
  • trollhattan
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • Wapiti
  • WaterGirl
  • WTFGhost

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    69Comments

    2. 2.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Non-politics news, but the NASCAR antitrust lawsuit court case is starting today

      Not looking forward to the outcome because I don’t think fans of American motorsports are going to benefit no matter which side (Micheal Jordan/Denny Hamlin and FRM vs NASCAR) ultimately wins the case.

      If the sanctioning body/ISC is forced to sell off tracks, they’ll probably get developed into data centers or warehouses

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      That’s amazing news!

      Out of all of them, RFK Jr is the one that is a mystery to me. He was an animal rights/environmental lawyer, a pretty successful one from what I’ve read.

      He had to have known that the Trump administration would be hostile to those things

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Glidwrith

      @Baud: This is the third time that I am aware of. There are a handful of people that can’t be infected by HIV and sometimes a donor is one of them.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      @Omnes Omnibus:  Badgering me about something has seldom never gotten me to change my opinion on something that matters.

      On the other hand, when Henry and the kitties badger me to eat early, it really doesn’t matter to me whether they eat their first dinner at 5:30 or 6:00 in the evening.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WTFGhost

      The Republican Party continues to trumpet the rule of law, while loudly pretending the President isn’t bound by any law in which a plaintiff can sue and demand the President take, or stop taking an action.

      See, while killing people in international waters is against international law, that’s treaties and shit. No one has standing to say “stop murdering people in international waters,” in a US courtroom.

      Killing people on land, well, every bit of land is owned by someone, who will bitch and moan about murder, and people listen to that shit, and, that might grant the deceased’s estates standing to sue for wrongful death, so that’s bullshit.

      Besides, if you order the military to kill people on dry land, they’re all “OMG, no, we must follow the UCMJ!” and sometimes they’re pissy-and-moany about “but I could be tried in my home state for murder if I did that!” and they have to be court martialed for refusing the perfectly lawful murder that we ordered them to commit, in spite of murder being expressly forbidden, even “perfectly lawful” murders. So that’s a load of hooey!

      Instead, just order military strikes on boats that are “lawful targets” and all people on the boat, armed or not, are “enemy combatants” because, see, they have a boat, if you were on the water, they could run you down! So, yeah, “combatants.”

      Okay, but, killing people who don’t have any effective weaponry (not even a boat that probably could be taken out by two sailors with one of them rigid-inflatable jobbies), that is a really bad look, because everyone who does combat by the book knows, you can’t kill people, especially in the water, who are hors de combat – rendered unable to take any effective action in combat. That’s why The Captain sent the enemy bad guy away in Saving Private Ryan. Without weapons, he was (at that moment) hors de combat, and not a lawful target. Yes, dramatic irony ensued. But see, that’s the point: even when you know they will rejoin the enemy, and regain combat capability, you can’t just kill them, that’s murder.

      So, anyway, since there’s finally something that looks bad, something that could cause bad polling, that’s a big deal, but it’s not an emergency. It’s only an emergency when there’s someone with standing to press charges or sue, and then, Republicans just re-invent the law.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ohio Mom

      I am almost finished with Thanksgiving. A few leftovers have to be put in freezer bags and stowed away until we are ready to face them again (looking particularly at you, turkey).

      I know that is not earth shattering news but I am trying my best to take a break from current events.

      As far as HIV being cured by astem cell transplant, Hoorah! But stem cell transplants are grueling experiences, they are the Hail Marys of cancer treatments. I can’t see them becoming the standard treatment for HIV but hopefully, there is something else in this news that will lead to a less extreme protocol that leads to a cure.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Scout211

      White House physician says Trump is in ‘excellent overall health’

      Sean Barbabella said in a statement that Trump’s physical exam included “advanced imaging” that is “standard for an executive physical” in Trump’s age group.

      Barbabella concluded that the cardiovascular and abdominal imaging was “perfectly normal.”

      So Trump’s physician had to describe what body parts were scanned by “advanced imaging.”

      It’s still unclear why Trump didn’t know his heart and abdomen were scanned. They don’t put you to sleep for that.  And what type of “advanced imaging” procedure? Echocardiogram? Ultrasound? CT? MRI?

      And will the media accept this (limited) explanation?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      martha

      I hope the General that Krazy Karoline just threw under the bus in her press conference got Kegsbreath to give him the 2nd kill order in writing. I think he’s going to need it.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      RevRick

      We had ten replacement windows installed in our almost 80 year old house. The crew, all Hispanic,  arrived at 9 and were finished by 1:30. Our checking account is a few grand lighter. Next up, repainting the interior and redoing the flooring in the Spring.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Gretchen

      Crazy story at Oklahoma University. Class was asked to write a response to a journal article about bullying of middle school kids to enforce gender norms. “Christian” girl writes that she thinks bullying is fine because God wants gender differences, and then goes off on what she imagines God thinks and wants. No further reference to the paper she’s supposed to be writing about. Teacher (who is trans) gave her a 0, ran it by another teacher who agreed.

      Within hours kid sent it to state legislator, her mom (an J6 lawyer who thinks all trans teachers should be fired) and Turning Points USA, which made a press release about how she’s being persecuted for being a “Christian”. OU put teacher on leave for not accepting 7th grade writing that ignores the assignment for an upper level college course.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      JWR

      Well there’s this, from NBC:

      Trump says he’ll release MRI results and that he doesn’t know what part of his body was scanned

      … Trump added Sunday that he has “no idea” on what part of his body he got the MRI.

      “It was just an MRI,” he said. “What part of the body? It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it.”

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Gretchen: One of the interesting things (to me) is that few people are arguing that this essay deserved a passing grade.  It is the 0/25 points that seems to stick in people’s craw.

      A BlueSky poster who really seems to know his shit said this about it:  Would giving it 2/25 have been fine in your opinion? Or 5/25? Did the paper deserve an F? No one seems to dispute that. Why the angst of the degree of failure? To me, the grader was saying that the student didn’t really bother to engage with the assignment. So, no points for trying.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I know it’s just one more thing that shows he’s stupid and not important at all,  but it just grates me when Orange fface continues to say Somalians instead of Somali. Some Somalian needs to call him an Americanian.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      WTFGhost

      @Ohio Mom: It’s kind of like Covid-19, though – once they have any effective treatment, they start to breathe a sigh of relief, and then, they expect research to explode. Also, while it’s hard to get stem cells for research, that’s because of religious objections. Other religions might dislike abortion, but only in America is abortion meant to be a substitute for bigotry – hating abortion is the evangelical’s substitute for hating n-words (sorry – but that’s the evangelical history) – so as the Republican’s plan to resurrect the Old South fades, we may find stem cells are useful, and plentiful.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Geoduck

      @Mr. Mack: Boingboing is another site that’s larding on the ads, they’ve added a pop-up frame at the bottom of the screen. And that was after forcing people to join Substack if they want to comment anymore.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Soprano2

      Has anyone read anything about this Fulnecky chick at University of OK who wrote a paper not worthy of a middle schooler and then got Turning Point USA involved when the professor gave her a zero grade? I swear that young woman is probably the daughter of a lawyer in Springfield who used to be a city council member. Three guesses what her politics are, and the first two don’t count. She only lasted one term on council because she was a constant shit stirrer.

      Is anyone else getting a bunch of spam calls on their cell phone today? I think it’s close to the end of the Medicare sign up time, I think that’s why it’s happening.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @Scout211: anybody ask why he had to have the imaging done twice or three times? I honestly can’t keep track. If it’s different areas why not do it at the same time and if it’s the same area again but different kind of imaging of the same area why so much later instead of within a couple weeks.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Juju

      I have had so much stuff going on in November that it has stretched out to December and beyond. The good news was that I got a knee replacement. The bad news is my surgery involved something that happens once in every something million knee replacement surgeries. The good news is that the surgery the doctor and robot did was very successful and oddly enough I am in line and actually ahead of people who had the typical procedure , which surprised the doctor and PTs. I am already at 120 degree knee bend and would be using a cane rather than a walker if my other knee wasn’t so bad. Do your exercises before your knee surgery. That’s all I did, probably to an excessive level, but it worked. My surgery was supposed to be outpatient but I ended up spending a week and a half in the hospital. I was caretaker for my mother and I did not expect to be in the hospital that long, and that kind of absence set my mother on a downhill path, especially with her dementia. She was going downhill and while in the hospital trying to recover I had to deal with what was happening with my mother. I am so glad my sister and a dear friend were there with my mother and could do what they were able to do, but since I was main caretaker and had POA and whatnot, only I could do things. My mother was hospitalized while I was in the hospital and I had to figure out what to do. Because she had a typical swallowing issue that happens with elderly dementia patients I had to put her in hospice, because I was not capable of taking care of her. I had a chance to visit her in the hospital and hospice. The day she went into hospice and I visited her in both places she was my mother and a bit addled but She knew me and my sister and was more like herself than I had seen in quite sometime. It was a lovely gift that my sister and I had that day. The other siblings did not have that gift because they had to travel. My mother died in hospice a few days later. It was very peaceful, and the hospice people were lovely and so helpful. I thought I was somewhat prepared for my mother’s death, but it turns out I wasn’t as much as I thought. I already missed what she was before the dementia took over, but the finality of it all hit so much harder than I expected. Now I am dealing with the after death things, and it’s not how I’d choose to spend my time, given a choice, but I have to do what I have to do. Some other good news is that I think my second knee replacement has been approved by the effing insurance company, but am not completely certain because every time I go to check, the site say oops something went wrong. I got an email notification Wednesday after 5:00 pm and I’m pretty sure the orthopedic clinic is getting to things, but I hate not knowing for certain. My Dr has not asked for any prior approval on anything else, so I hope that’s what it’s all about, and if or when it get the second knee replacement surgery I hope it’s not as difficult as the first and that I can handle both knees in eight weeks, fingers crossed. Also, I found out that the reason I often have issues with medical things when a majority of people don’t is because I have red hair and very pale skin and apparently we with that coloring tend to be that way. I have finally commented on what has been going on this late into it because I tend to hold things in until I can’t stand it anymore or until I feel like I have a handle on things. Right now, it’s a combination of the two things. Thank you all who have taken the time to read this comment. Please don’t let it take over the thread. I feel a bit better already.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      hueyplong

      @martha: Just like in “Paths of Glory,” when the artillery officer told (general) George Macready that he would not fire on his own troops without a written order.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Wapiti

      @Noskilz: Since Trump is now  saying he “wouldn’t have wanted” a reported second strike on alleged drug boat Kegseth may need to worry about getting the coffee boy treatment.

      The follow-up question from the press should have been: since Trump is the top law enforcement officer in the US, will he be bringing murder charges against Secretary Hegseth and Hegseth’s subordinates?

      Reply
    50. 50.

      WTFGhost

      @Scout211: It’s still unclear why Trump didn’t know his heart and abdomen were scanned. They don’t put you to sleep for that.  And what type of “advanced imaging” procedure? Echocardiogram? Ultrasound? CT? MRI?

      It could have been an MRI, and they might have knocked him out, because he’s a very special snowflake who is too fat to fit in the MRI cavity without being stuffed against the sides deserving of the comfort given by sedation. Plus, all that excess fluid means he panics when he can’t breathe fully and deeply, donchaknow.

      The doctor knows it’s no crime to lie to the press, so the doctor is lying, of course. You can’t trust anything from a Republican except when they’re under oath, and then, you better want to hear someone take the fifth a bunch.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @hueyplong: In actual practice, demanding a written order is for when you know an order is a terrible idea (whether legal or not) and you want to make sure you are not left holding the bag.  It can have the effect of getting the higher ranking person to reconsider when they actually see it in writing.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      BlueGuitarist

      Mike Johnson is in Tennessee for events for Aftyn Behn’s opponent.
      TN Holler reports first event moved from local restaurant chain to “the gated mansion estate of a right-wing billionaire.”
      Aaron Rupar posted video of Johnson looking ridiculous holding a phone so the audience could hear Trump ramble. (Apparently billionaire mansion not great on technology)

      Aftyn has a zoom GOTV rally tonight with AOC, Al Gore, Pramila Jayapal, and LaTasha Brown of  Black Voters Matter, plus
      Virtual Phone Banking tonight and tomorrow, special election day
      Mobilize.us has details

      Reply
    61. 61.

      hueyplong

      @Noskilz: We should all be able to agree that Trump is lying when he said he wouldn’t want the survivors killed.  You can almost hear Joe Pesci saying “it’s always better with no witnesses.”

      Right, Jeffrey?

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Gretchen

      @Soprano2: Yes mom defends J6 ers and thinks all trans people should be driven out of teaching. So daughter takes her chance to write anti trans nonsense to trans teacher and then complains to Charlie Kirk’s organization that her Christian faith is being persecuted. Trying to get in on the Riley Gaines grift, and OU helping her get there

      Reply
    64. 64.

      BlueGuitarist

      have heard previously of innovative ad placement to reach people tuned out from usual news and ads, such as Stacey Abrams putting ads at gas pumps, but hadn’t previously heard of this, never would have thought of it.

      Quoting a Bluesky post:

      So apparently pro-Behn ads are running on Grindr in TN07 with a high click through rate paid by Stand Up for Science

      bsky.app/profile/purrtah.bsky.social/post/3m6qjn6e6lc2q

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @Juju: Condolences on your mom’s passing. Is the New Year going to affect your insurance and approval for the knee replacement?  2 surgeries in 8 weeks is a lot on top of dealing with your mom’s ddeath.i hope everything works out.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Josie

      I’m sorry that the Orange One will be able to slide out of any blame for the executions, but I will so enjoy seeing Kegseth hoist on his own manly petard.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      WTFGhost

      @Wapiti: That’s only if the President is expected to see the law is executed faithfully, which he totally isn’t. A better follow-up would be “Under what legal principle will you refuse to prosecute this crime?” because it’s fun to watch him struggle with unfamiliar words like “legal” and “principle,” and “crime.”

       

      @Juju: That’s a hell of a load to be carrying.
      Death always hits hard, and it’s always confusing, and will always throw you a curve during grieving. What’s worst about it, is, you might finally be “dealing” with it all, right? And you want it to be over, all the pain, all the confusion, all the sudden emotions, etc., but… there’s no getting out of being human, and going through all of that messy stuff.

      I remind people, how you deal with the voices in your own head are your own concern. It sounds flippant in this context, but it’s still true: there’s no right way to grieve, there’s no right way to deal with… well, with any aspect of grief. So don’t feel like you don’t measure up somehow, even if you feel off-balance and confused. Alas, that’s part of the process too.

      All that said, there are wrong ways to grieve; some involve Vegas or other hard-party locations, many involve copious drugs and alcohol, a few involve firearms… don’t fear you’re not doing A+ grieving, because if you’re avoiding all the wrong ways, you’re doing A+ work.

      Even if it doesn’t feel that way.

      @Mai Naem mobile: researching multiple clots and such. They’re probably trying to figure out why he has venous insufficiency, and they can’t say he’s a lazy doughy blob, and his weight and lack of ability to provide truss to his hips/spine/shoulders is causing his veins to close. Plus, you gotta walk the water out of your legs… that’s how it works!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.