Still crazy busy with the calendar, so I don’t have any time to read about what’s happening.
Fill me in, and talk about what’s in the news at the same time?
Open thread.
Mr. Mack
Well a blog I read every day is threatening to run ads on the site, so there’s that.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
Non-politics news, but the NASCAR antitrust lawsuit court case is starting today
Not looking forward to the outcome because I don’t think fans of American motorsports are going to benefit no matter which side (Micheal Jordan/Denny Hamlin and FRM vs NASCAR) ultimately wins the case.
If the sanctioning body/ISC is forced to sell off tracks, they’ll probably get developed into data centers or warehouses
cain
My non-profit is doing a fundraiser! For any of you who run Linux on their laptop or PC, check us out – blogs.gnome.org/foundation/2025/12/01/join-friends-of-gnome/. :)
With Microsoft windows 11 centering AI, it’ll be good to have some peace.
Baud
Just saw this on Reddit. More bad news for RFK Jr.
Man unexpectedly cured of HIV after stem cell transplant
Mr. Mack
@WaterGirl: I know. Doesn’t matter at all to me. Do whatcha gotta do. Never been first in over 20 years, was aiming for pithy.
Omnes Omnibus
@WaterGirl: Plus the threaded comments and like button that you refuse to disavow despite being given multiple opportunities.
Noskilz
The massacre of survivors from the September 2 boat strike seems to becoming a thing: Live updates: Lawmakers urge congressional reviews of Trump’s military strikes on boats
Since Trump is now saying he “wouldn’t have wanted” a reported second strike on alleged drug boat Kegseth may need to worry about getting the coffee boy treatment.
WaterGirl
@Omnes Omnibus: Badgering me about something has
seldom never gotten me to change my opinion on something that matters.
On the other hand, when Henry and the kitties badger me to eat early, it really doesn’t matter to me whether they eat their first dinner at 5:30 or 6:00 in the evening.
SpaceUnit
What would this blog be without a lot of wrong ideas.
WaterGirl
@SpaceUnit: hot air? :-)
WTFGhost
The Republican Party continues to trumpet the rule of law, while loudly pretending the President isn’t bound by any law in which a plaintiff can sue and demand the President take, or stop taking an action.
See, while killing people in international waters is against international law, that’s treaties and shit. No one has standing to say “stop murdering people in international waters,” in a US courtroom.
Killing people on land, well, every bit of land is owned by someone, who will bitch and moan about murder, and people listen to that shit, and, that might grant the deceased’s estates standing to sue for wrongful death, so that’s bullshit.
Besides, if you order the military to kill people on dry land, they’re all “OMG, no, we must follow the UCMJ!” and sometimes they’re pissy-and-moany about “but I could be tried in my home state for murder if I did that!” and they have to be court martialed for refusing the perfectly lawful murder that we ordered them to commit, in spite of murder being expressly forbidden, even “perfectly lawful” murders. So that’s a load of hooey!
Instead, just order military strikes on boats that are “lawful targets” and all people on the boat, armed or not, are “enemy combatants” because, see, they have a boat, if you were on the water, they could run you down! So, yeah, “combatants.”
Okay, but, killing people who don’t have any effective weaponry (not even a boat that probably could be taken out by two sailors with one of them rigid-inflatable jobbies), that is a really bad look, because everyone who does combat by the book knows, you can’t kill people, especially in the water, who are hors de combat – rendered unable to take any effective action in combat. That’s why The Captain sent the enemy bad guy away in Saving Private Ryan. Without weapons, he was (at that moment) hors de combat, and not a lawful target. Yes, dramatic irony ensued. But see, that’s the point: even when you know they will rejoin the enemy, and regain combat capability, you can’t just kill them, that’s murder.
So, anyway, since there’s finally something that looks bad, something that could cause bad polling, that’s a big deal, but it’s not an emergency. It’s only an emergency when there’s someone with standing to press charges or sue, and then, Republicans just re-invent the law.
Ohio Mom
I am almost finished with Thanksgiving. A few leftovers have to be put in freezer bags and stowed away until we are ready to face them again (looking particularly at you, turkey).
I know that is not earth shattering news but I am trying my best to take a break from current events.
As far as HIV being cured by astem cell transplant, Hoorah! But stem cell transplants are grueling experiences, they are the Hail Marys of cancer treatments. I can’t see them becoming the standard treatment for HIV but hopefully, there is something else in this news that will lead to a less extreme protocol that leads to a cure.
trollhattan
Essentially, RFK Jr’s life has been a series of frauds, as his family warned us. He’s another Trump with a different last name and like Donny, has never had any real consequences for his many bad acts.
What we see today is him “freed” from any prior constraints.
Worth the time.
Scout211
White House physician says Trump is in ‘excellent overall health’
Sean Barbabella said in a statement that Trump’s physical exam included “advanced imaging” that is “standard for an executive physical” in Trump’s age group.
Barbabella concluded that the cardiovascular and abdominal imaging was “perfectly normal.”
So Trump’s physician had to describe what body parts were scanned by “advanced imaging.”
It’s still unclear why Trump didn’t know his heart and abdomen were scanned. They don’t put you to sleep for that. And what type of “advanced imaging” procedure? Echocardiogram? Ultrasound? CT? MRI?
And will the media accept this (limited) explanation?
Raoul Paste
@WaterGirl: He’s just pulling your leg, that rascal!
martha
I hope the General that Krazy Karoline just threw under the bus in her press conference got Kegsbreath to give him the 2nd kill order in writing. I think he’s going to need it.
Omnes Omnibus
@Raoul Paste: She is aware.
ETA: Christ, I hope so.
RevRick
We had ten replacement windows installed in our almost 80 year old house. The crew, all Hispanic, arrived at 9 and were finished by 1:30. Our checking account is a few grand lighter. Next up, repainting the interior and redoing the flooring in the Spring.
Why didn’t anyone tell me Bruce Springsteen released Electric Nebraska back in October?!
(rushes off to buy the CD set)
WaterGirl
@Omnes Omnibus: Laughing. Totally aware.
martha
@Omnes Omnibus: I completely agree. But I’m guessing he’s going to be telling his excuse for a Senate committee at some point soon.
UncleEbeneezer
@Omnes Omnibus: Lol! (emoji)
Gretchen
Crazy story at Oklahoma University. Class was asked to write a response to a journal article about bullying of middle school kids to enforce gender norms. “Christian” girl writes that she thinks bullying is fine because God wants gender differences, and then goes off on what she imagines God thinks and wants. No further reference to the paper she’s supposed to be writing about. Teacher (who is trans) gave her a 0, ran it by another teacher who agreed.
Within hours kid sent it to state legislator, her mom (an J6 lawyer who thinks all trans teachers should be fired) and Turning Points USA, which made a press release about how she’s being persecuted for being a “Christian”. OU put teacher on leave for not accepting 7th grade writing that ignores the assignment for an upper level college course.
JWR
Well there’s this, from NBC:
Trump says he’ll release MRI results and that he doesn’t know what part of his body was scanned
… Trump added Sunday that he has “no idea” on what part of his body he got the MRI.
“It was just an MRI,” he said. “What part of the body? It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it.”
Sure Lurkalot
Lying liars still lying their asses off about everything.
brendancalling
I think I gave myself food poisoning, and had to call out of work today. So that happened.
Omnes Omnibus
@Gretchen: One of the interesting things (to me) is that few people are arguing that this essay deserved a passing grade. It is the 0/25 points that seems to stick in people’s craw.
A BlueSky poster who really seems to know his shit said this about it: Would giving it 2/25 have been fine in your opinion? Or 5/25? Did the paper deserve an F? No one seems to dispute that. Why the angst of the degree of failure? To me, the grader was saying that the student didn’t really bother to engage with the assignment. So, no points for trying.
Mai Naem mobile
I know it’s just one more thing that shows he’s stupid and not important at all, but it just grates me when Orange fface continues to say Somalians instead of Somali. Some Somalian needs to call him an Americanian.
Suzanne
We’re about to get hit by a bigass snowstorm, so that’s a thing. Good thing I went to the store yesterday.
WTFGhost
@Ohio Mom: It’s kind of like Covid-19, though – once they have any effective treatment, they start to breathe a sigh of relief, and then, they expect research to explode. Also, while it’s hard to get stem cells for research, that’s because of religious objections. Other religions might dislike abortion, but only in America is abortion meant to be a substitute for bigotry – hating abortion is the evangelical’s substitute for hating n-words (sorry – but that’s the evangelical history) – so as the Republican’s plan to resurrect the Old South fades, we may find stem cells are useful, and plentiful.
Soprano2
Has anyone read anything about this Fulnecky chick at University of OK who wrote a paper not worthy of a middle schooler and then got Turning Point USA involved when the professor gave her a zero grade? I swear that young woman is probably the daughter of a lawyer in Springfield who used to be a city council member. Three guesses what her politics are, and the first two don’t count. She only lasted one term on council because she was a constant shit stirrer.
Is anyone else getting a bunch of spam calls on their cell phone today? I think it’s close to the end of the Medicare sign up time, I think that’s why it’s happening.
Mai Naem mobile
@Scout211: anybody ask why he had to have the imaging done twice or three times? I honestly can’t keep track. If it’s different areas why not do it at the same time and if it’s the same area again but different kind of imaging of the same area why so much later instead of within a couple weeks.
Juju
I have had so much stuff going on in November that it has stretched out to December and beyond. The good news was that I got a knee replacement. The bad news is my surgery involved something that happens once in every something million knee replacement surgeries. The good news is that the surgery the doctor and robot did was very successful and oddly enough I am in line and actually ahead of people who had the typical procedure , which surprised the doctor and PTs. I am already at 120 degree knee bend and would be using a cane rather than a walker if my other knee wasn’t so bad. Do your exercises before your knee surgery. That’s all I did, probably to an excessive level, but it worked. My surgery was supposed to be outpatient but I ended up spending a week and a half in the hospital. I was caretaker for my mother and I did not expect to be in the hospital that long, and that kind of absence set my mother on a downhill path, especially with her dementia. She was going downhill and while in the hospital trying to recover I had to deal with what was happening with my mother. I am so glad my sister and a dear friend were there with my mother and could do what they were able to do, but since I was main caretaker and had POA and whatnot, only I could do things. My mother was hospitalized while I was in the hospital and I had to figure out what to do. Because she had a typical swallowing issue that happens with elderly dementia patients I had to put her in hospice, because I was not capable of taking care of her. I had a chance to visit her in the hospital and hospice. The day she went into hospice and I visited her in both places she was my mother and a bit addled but She knew me and my sister and was more like herself than I had seen in quite sometime. It was a lovely gift that my sister and I had that day. The other siblings did not have that gift because they had to travel. My mother died in hospice a few days later. It was very peaceful, and the hospice people were lovely and so helpful. I thought I was somewhat prepared for my mother’s death, but it turns out I wasn’t as much as I thought. I already missed what she was before the dementia took over, but the finality of it all hit so much harder than I expected. Now I am dealing with the after death things, and it’s not how I’d choose to spend my time, given a choice, but I have to do what I have to do. Some other good news is that I think my second knee replacement has been approved by the effing insurance company, but am not completely certain because every time I go to check, the site say oops something went wrong. I got an email notification Wednesday after 5:00 pm and I’m pretty sure the orthopedic clinic is getting to things, but I hate not knowing for certain. My Dr has not asked for any prior approval on anything else, so I hope that’s what it’s all about, and if or when it get the second knee replacement surgery I hope it’s not as difficult as the first and that I can handle both knees in eight weeks, fingers crossed. Also, I found out that the reason I often have issues with medical things when a majority of people don’t is because I have red hair and very pale skin and apparently we with that coloring tend to be that way. I have finally commented on what has been going on this late into it because I tend to hold things in until I can’t stand it anymore or until I feel like I have a handle on things. Right now, it’s a combination of the two things. Thank you all who have taken the time to read this comment. Please don’t let it take over the thread. I feel a bit better already.
Wapiti
@Noskilz: Since Trump is now saying he “wouldn’t have wanted” a reported second strike on alleged drug boat Kegseth may need to worry about getting the coffee boy treatment.
The follow-up question from the press should have been: since Trump is the top law enforcement officer in the US, will he be bringing murder charges against Secretary Hegseth and Hegseth’s subordinates?
WTFGhost
@Scout211: It’s still unclear why Trump didn’t know his heart and abdomen were scanned. They don’t put you to sleep for that. And what type of “advanced imaging” procedure? Echocardiogram? Ultrasound? CT? MRI?
It could have been an MRI, and they might have knocked him out, because he’s a very special snowflake who is
too fat to fit in the MRI cavity without being stuffed against the sides deserving of the comfort given by sedation. Plus, all that excess fluid means he panics when he can’t breathe fully and deeply, donchaknow.
The doctor knows it’s no crime to lie to the press, so the doctor is lying, of course. You can’t trust anything from a Republican except when they’re under oath, and then, you better want to hear someone take the fifth a bunch.
Omnes Omnibus
@hueyplong: In actual practice, demanding a written order is for when you know an order is a terrible idea (whether legal or not) and you want to make sure you are not left holding the bag. It can have the effect of getting the higher ranking person to reconsider when they actually see it in writing.
Soprano2
@Omnes Omnibus: Knowing about her mother, this doesn’t surprise me at all. She probably did it all deliberately to try to get the trans professor fired.
JCJ
I have completed lap 64 around that hot, bright orb, but that is not very interesting news for most.
BlueGuitarist
Mike Johnson is in Tennessee for events for Aftyn Behn’s opponent.
TN Holler reports first event moved from local restaurant chain to “the gated mansion estate of a right-wing billionaire.”
Aaron Rupar posted video of Johnson looking ridiculous holding a phone so the audience could hear Trump ramble. (Apparently billionaire mansion not great on technology)
Aftyn has a zoom GOTV rally tonight with AOC, Al Gore, Pramila Jayapal, and LaTasha Brown of Black Voters Matter, plus
Virtual Phone Banking tonight and tomorrow, special election day
Mobilize.us has details
Gretchen
@Soprano2: Yes mom defends J6 ers and thinks all trans people should be driven out of teaching. So daughter takes her chance to write anti trans nonsense to trans teacher and then complains to Charlie Kirk’s organization that her Christian faith is being persecuted. Trying to get in on the Riley Gaines grift, and OU helping her get there
BlueGuitarist
have heard previously of innovative ad placement to reach people tuned out from usual news and ads, such as Stacey Abrams putting ads at gas pumps, but hadn’t previously heard of this, never would have thought of it.
Quoting a Bluesky post:
So apparently pro-Behn ads are running on Grindr in TN07 with a high click through rate paid by Stand Up for Science
Josie
I’m sorry that the Orange One will be able to slide out of any blame for the executions, but I will so enjoy seeing Kegseth hoist on his own manly petard.
Geminid
@BlueGuitarist: That’s the tele-rally? Mike Johnson holding up a phone?
These guys remind of Casey Stengel’s plaintive, “Can’t anybody here play this game?”
WTFGhost
@Wapiti: That’s only if the President is expected to see the law is executed faithfully, which he totally isn’t. A better follow-up would be “Under what legal principle will you refuse to prosecute this crime?” because it’s fun to watch him struggle with unfamiliar words like “legal” and “principle,” and “crime.”
@Juju: That’s a hell of a load to be carrying.
Death always hits hard, and it’s always confusing, and will always throw you a curve during grieving. What’s worst about it, is, you might finally be “dealing” with it all, right? And you want it to be over, all the pain, all the confusion, all the sudden emotions, etc., but… there’s no getting out of being human, and going through all of that messy stuff.
I remind people, how you deal with the voices in your own head are your own concern. It sounds flippant in this context, but it’s still true: there’s no right way to grieve, there’s no right way to deal with… well, with any aspect of grief. So don’t feel like you don’t measure up somehow, even if you feel off-balance and confused. Alas, that’s part of the process too.
All that said, there are wrong ways to grieve; some involve Vegas or other hard-party locations, many involve copious drugs and alcohol, a few involve firearms… don’t fear you’re not doing A+ grieving, because if you’re avoiding all the wrong ways, you’re doing A+ work.
Even if it doesn’t feel that way.
@Mai Naem mobile: researching multiple clots and such. They’re probably trying to figure out why he has venous insufficiency, and they can’t say he’s a lazy doughy blob, and his weight and lack of ability to provide truss to his hips/spine/shoulders is causing his veins to close. Plus, you gotta walk the water out of your legs… that’s how it works!
