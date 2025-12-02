I think we’ve chuckled here over excerpts of disgraced political journalist Olivia Nuzzi’s terrible book about losing her New York mag job because she was sexting with the desiccated ball-sack remnant of the Kennedy clan, whose presidential campaign she was covering.

As you may also know, Nuzzi’s jilted fiancé, the mediocrity-aspiring hack Ryan Lizza, is retaliating/cashing in with dumb, vindictive Substack posts that accuse Nuzzi of all manner of perfidy, including a previous affair with the Appalachia Trail guy and hiding unsavory stories about Kennedy.

Nonetheless, Nuzzi was made West Coast editor of Vanity Fair and will probably make scads of money off her book. According to Bluesky, Lizza is hiding the juicy bits of his tell-all posts behind a paywall.

Vanity Fair is allegedly “reviewing” it’s relationship with Nuzzi in light of Lizza’s accusations. But honestly, what are we even doing here?

Somehow, even after everything we’ve collectively suffered as a consequence, this episode feels like a new low point in the wholly subterranean story of 21st century American political journalism. It comes down to two mangy, hissing trash pandas squaring off over a moldy pizza crust in a fetid dumpster. (Maybe Nuzzi succeeded in tying her tawdry tale to the broader national drama after all?)

All that said, Helen Lewis of The Atlantic wrote a review of Nuzzi’s pretentious crap-fest of a book that included a few choice lines:

But all the surf and smoke and Didionesque stylings in the world cannot disguise the central problem with American Canto: It is not honest. In the book, Nuzzi rails against those who urge her to tell all. “I do not wish to be understood,” she writes, “which no one seems to understand.” This is a very good reason not to write and publish a memoir… She has claimed that the affair was digital-only; Kennedy denies it happened at all. I see no reason to believe either of them… Journalists obviously shouldn’t sleep with their sources, although luckily most of us are so hideous, the subject simply doesn’t arise… After a decade of Trumpism, no one is bothering to even half-heartedly suggest that [Kennedy] should resign his high government post. He doesn’t need to “reclaim the narrative” because he’s too busy helping kids catch measles…

The above is a gift link if you want to read the whole thing.

