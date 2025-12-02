Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Since we are repeating ourselves, let me just say fuck that.

People are weird.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

I desperately hope that, yet again, i am wrong.

“They all knew.”

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires.

Radicalized white males who support Trump are pitching a tent in the abyss.

Speaker Mike Johnson is a vile traitor to the House and the Constitution.

“Alexa, change the president.”

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

The real work of an opposition party is to hold the people in power accountable.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

The arc of the moral universe does not bend itself. it is up to us to bend it.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson is the bland and smiling face of evil.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Too little, too late, ftfnyt. fuck all the way off.

I like political parties that aren’t owned by foreign adversaries.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Dumpster Divers: An Open Thread

Dumpster Divers: An Open Thread

by | 65 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

I think we’ve chuckled here over excerpts of disgraced political journalist Olivia Nuzzi’s terrible book about losing her New York mag job because she was sexting with the desiccated ball-sack remnant of the Kennedy clan, whose presidential campaign she was covering.

As you may also know, Nuzzi’s jilted fiancé, the mediocrity-aspiring hack Ryan Lizza, is retaliating/cashing in with dumb, vindictive Substack posts that accuse Nuzzi of all manner of perfidy, including a previous affair with the Appalachia Trail guy and hiding unsavory stories about Kennedy.

The Ryan Lizza installments will continue until morale improves

— Barred and Boujee aka Madiba Dennie (@audrelawdamercy.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 5:31 PM

Nonetheless, Nuzzi was made West Coast editor of Vanity Fair and will probably make scads of money off her book. According to Bluesky, Lizza is hiding the juicy bits of his tell-all posts behind a paywall.

Vanity Fair is allegedly “reviewing” it’s relationship with Nuzzi in light of Lizza’s accusations. But honestly, what are we even doing here?

Somehow, even after everything we’ve collectively suffered as a consequence, this episode feels like a new low point in the wholly subterranean story of 21st century American political journalism. It comes down to two mangy, hissing trash pandas squaring off over a moldy pizza crust in a fetid dumpster. (Maybe Nuzzi succeeded in tying her tawdry tale to the broader national drama after all?)

All that said, Helen Lewis of The Atlantic wrote a review of Nuzzi’s pretentious crap-fest of a book that included a few choice lines:

But all the surf and smoke and Didionesque stylings in the world cannot disguise the central problem with American Canto: It is not honest. In the book, Nuzzi rails against those who urge her to tell all. “I do not wish to be understood,” she writes, “which no one seems to understand.” This is a very good reason not to write and publish a memoir…

She has claimed that the affair was digital-only; Kennedy denies it happened at all. I see no reason to believe either of them…

Journalists obviously shouldn’t sleep with their sources, although luckily most of us are so hideous, the subject simply doesn’t arise…

After a decade of Trumpism, no one is bothering to even half-heartedly suggest that [Kennedy] should resign his high government post. He doesn’t need to “reclaim the narrative” because he’s too busy helping kids catch measles…

The above is a gift link if you want to read the whole thing.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alce _e_ardillo
  • Baud
  • BeautifulPlumage
  • Belafon
  • Betty Cracker
  • Citizen Alan
  • Citizen Dave
  • cmorenc
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • cope
  • Elizabelle
  • fancycwabs
  • frosty
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • hueyplong
  • iKropoclast
  • Jackie
  • Jeffro
  • jonas
  • leeleeFL
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MattF
  • Nettoyeur
  • NotMax
  • Old Man Shadow
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • p.a.
  • PJ
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • RaflW
  • rikyrah
  • rk
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Shalimar
  • stinger
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • They Call Me Noni
  • tommyspoon
  • TS

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    65Comments

    4. 4.

      BeautifulPlumage

      “It comes down to two mangy, hissing trash pandas squaring off over a moldy pizza crust in a fetid dumpster.”

      Just wanted to read this great Betty Cracker-ism again. Perfect description.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      PJ

      The worst thing that Nuzzi did (so far) was to make sure that lots of incriminating information about RFK Jr. did not reach the public, while writing profiles fluffing Trump and making Biden into a slobbering Lovecraftian alien.  These acts actually affected the course of journalism and politics last year, and thanks to the malignant beef jerky who was her lover, will be damaging public health for a good long time.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jeffro

      After a decade of Trumpism, no one is bothering to even half-heartedly suggest that [Kennedy] should resign his high government post. He doesn’t need to “reclaim the narrative” because he’s too busy helping kids catch measles…

      It can’t be said enough: the rot in the GOP is deep, and it starts with MAGA voters’ complete lack of standards or self-respect.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      rk

      How is it that all these disgraced journalists are able to find jobs so quickly? It’s supposed to be a cutthroat profession, losing jobs declining sales, yet here she is, being hired for Vanity Fair. I’m assuming there are lots of talented people out there who could be the West Coast editor for Vanity Fair. The fact that someone can look at and listen to RFk.jr and not throw up should be enough to disqualify them from any job.

      Who in god’s green earth wants to touch this guy ( even digitally) 🤮🤮

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jeffro

      the desiccated ball-sack remnant of the Kennedy clan

      VS

      the malignant beef jerky

      you know, if people were talking about me like this, I’d be looking for a volcano to jump into

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Matt McIrvin

      “Beat up the cat if you need someone else on the mat
      I put a rock in the coffee in your coffee mug
      Which one of us is the one that we can’t trust?
      You say that I think it’s you but I don’t agree with that

      “Love people are there
      The smell of love is everywhere
      You think it’s always sensitive and good
      You think that I want to be understood
      I’ve got a match, your embrace and my collapse…”

      –They Might Be Giants

      Reply
    13. 13.

      cope

      Thanks for the gift link.  I read it all the way through even though I don’t have any real interest in this topic.  The final sentences of the article should have been the first:

      “A tell-all memoir? Ha. This is a tell-nothing memoir. Instead, it is a portrait of losing your soul—of discovering, as Nuzzi quotes from Nietzsche, that when you gaze into the abyss, the abyss also gazes into you.”

      Thanks again.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @rk:

      How is it that all these disgraced journalists are able to find jobs so quickly? It’s supposed to be a cutthroat profession, losing jobs declining sales, yet here she is, being hired for Vanity Fair. I’m assuming there are lots of talented people out there who could be the West Coast editor for Vanity Fair.

      Yup.  It’s an indictment of the entire profession and I’d love to see some of the more notable media/journalism critics address that.  Froomkin?  Ornstein?  Others?

      It’s equivalent is how MLB managers/coaches with atrocious track records always seem to find jobs with another team in some role or another.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Baud

      @rk:

      How is it that all these disgraced journalists are able to find jobs so quickly?

      I refer you to @PJ:

      writing profiles fluffing Trump and making Biden into a slobbering Lovecraftian alien

      Reply
    20. 20.

      TS

      Dell CEO pledges $6 billion to ‘Trump accounts’ for American children

      wapo.st/4iA9IGb

      Where does this money initially goes – who chooses the 25 million children – would it be by the hue of their complexion. Does trump take a % of the 6 billion?

      Until billionaires stop deciding what gets financed in the US & that role returns to congress, democracy is a dream & plutocracy runs the country. What use a fund maturing at 18 if you die from a preventable disease because of lack of vaccines.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jeffro

      btw this is cracking me up:

      (from the Atlantic piece – thanks BC!)

      The excerpt’s publication ratcheted up the Nuzzi hate, because it contained several of the book’s worst sentences. “We had been born under the same kind of moon, the January waxing gibbous in Capricorn, 97 percent illumination, 39 years apart,” she says of Kennedy, adding a whiff of Deepak Chopra.

      Explaining the politician’s need for bodyguards, Nuzzi veers toward bathos: “I did not like to think about it just as later I would not like to think about the worm in his brain that other people found so funny. I loved his brain.”

      “the January waxing gibbous in Capricorn”

      I may run that one by Mrs. Fro later and see if she swoons…

      LOL

      Reply
    22. 22.

      cmorenc

      Manipulative sociopaths like RFK can superficially come across as engagingly charming and intelligent for awhile, until eventually you come across a crack in the facade that reveals the monster living inside, and from that moment forward, their spell is broken and instead of feeling warmly charmed in their presence, you can never get past the feeling of being creeped out by them

      Many of us have had someone we considered a friend who was often fun to hang out with, until they slipped up and revealed what kind of person they really are inside.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Nettoyeur

      If Nuzzi and Lizza had gotten married, she might have styled herself for sicial occasions as “Olivia Nuzzi Lizza.” And imagine the possible names of the children…..

      Reply
    31. 31.

      tommyspoon

      My fave quote from the Atlantic article (emphasis mine):

      The language seems tortured by Nuzzi’s efforts to rewrite her life-upending crush into a mutual whirlwind of passion, to turn herself from Ophelia into Juliet.

      BOTH OF WHOM END UP DEAD.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Old Man Shadow

      I’m sure some grad student or psychiatrist somewhere has published a thesis on American media’s obsession with horrible and utter vacuous narcissists and forcibly shoving them into the faces of their viewers and readers, rewarding them for their awful behavior, and encouraging the rest of us to be like them.

      I’d be curious to read it.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Citizen Dave

      Until I’m enlightened here, I’ve never known if this Nuzzi character’s name, said aloud, rhymes with fuzzy wuzzy, boozy, or hoochie coochie.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @schrodingers_cat: AL likes her writing style, always did and apparently still does.  Other than that, she is being excoriated here.  What L’Affaire Nuzzi says about modern journalism and, of course, the trainwreck aspect of it all accounts for the continued interest in the story.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Citizen Alan

      @schrodingers_cat:  I had Nuzzi figured out long before that, when she gave a stirring almost vitriolic Twitter defense of Maga Habs, talking about what a great journalist she was and not at all deserving of the attacks on her for being Piggy’s favorite stenographer.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      MattF

      I’ve noted that the present timeline has us learning more about psychopaths than anyone really wants to know… and here we are. Now we’re learning the difference between charming psychopaths and not-charming psychopaths. So, yeah. I guess.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Gin & Tonic

      @TS: I have several times in the pages of this very blog held Michael Dell up as an example of an apparently non-sociopathic billionaire.

      Mea culpa, mea culpa, mea maxima culpa.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      RaflW

      I didn’t make it all the way thru, but in a vaguely related theme, New Republic posted a column a few days back titled Bari Weiss’s Big Secret Is That She’s Boring.

      No paywall, so have a look if you all care to. Or just read this for the gist of it!

      That leads to another problem that has nothing to do with principle: All Bari Weiss is doing in this excerpt is inventing cable news. She’s describing Crossfire. Cable news is built on the premise that it is a stage for people of rival beliefs and parties to shout at one another. Weiss is pleased that the participants in her Free Press debates “like each other” after their arguments, but that’s actually what a lot of people hate about cable news: that the pundits who shout at each other on TV drink cocktails together afterward. It’s hard to think of anything that reinforces the media’s clubby, elitist image more.

      In any case, if the choice is between Alan Dershowitz and Dana Loesch talking about gun control and watching a Twitch stream—literally any Twitch stream—I’ll watch someone else play video games. Weiss can stack as many platitudes on top of each other as she wants, but her vision for CBS News is “CNN, but somehow worse.”

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Old School

      I mean, you come back from a holiday weekend.  It seems like it takes the entire morning to clean out the inbox.  Plus it’s Cyber Monday, so you’re sneaking in some shopping, etc.

      RAJU: If defenseless survivors were killed, would that constitute a violation of the laws of war?

      MIKE JOHNSON: I’m not going to prejudge any of that. I was pretty busy yesterday. I didn’t follow a lot of the news.

      — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) December 2, 2025 at 10:01 AM

      Reply
    48. 48.

      RaflW

      @Gin & Tonic: A friend of mine did remodeling work at Michael Dell’s home in Austin, TX like 20 years ago. He said Dell kept the a/c at about 68 degrees. My friend and his associate were in and out of the house and to the summer-hot garage where their power tools are. He got violently ill, puked and passed out from the constant temperature changes. Even though Dell wasn’t there (who wants to be in the middle of a remodel) there was no changing the temp.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @TS:

      Until billionaires stop deciding what gets financed in the US & that role returns to congress, democracy is a dream & plutocracy runs the country

      A nation of poors barely subsisting on the philanthropy of a few mega rich has been a Republican wet dream forever.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Shalimar

      There is a minor league baseball team in Huntsville called the Rocket City Trash Pandas.  As much as I feel like trash panda is a perfect nickname for raccoons, I do wonder why they didn’t go with Rocket City Raccoons.  Maybe afraid Disney would sue?

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Old School

      That reminds me. I need to study up for my physical.

      Trump: “I took my physical. I got all As. Everything. But they said to me, ‘would you like to take a cognitive test?’ I said, ‘Is it hard?’ They said, ‘yes.’ I said, ‘Well, I’m a very smart person. Who was the last president to take one?’ ‘No president has ever agreed to take one’ … I aced it.”

      — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) December 2, 2025 at 11:14 AM

      Reply
    54. 54.

      iKropoclast

      @Shalimar: As much as I feel like trash panda is a perfect nickname for raccoons, I do wonder why they didn’t go with Rocket City Raccoons

      Seems likely they chose trash pandas as the more humorous option.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      rikyrah

      It is a shame that they are trying to throw that Admiral under the bus about those War Crime.boat killings..

      WHEN WE ALL KNOW IT WAS THE UNQUALIFIED DEI YT MEDIOCRE FOX HOST MASQUERADING AS SECRETARY OF DEFENSE WHO DID IT.

      but, I hope the rest of Military Brass is watching.

      1. THEY WILL DESTROY YOUR CAREER WITHOUT A SECOND THOUGHT

      UNDER THE BUS YOU WILL GO

      2. THIS IS WHY YOU DON’T FOLLOW ILLEGAL ORDERS 😡

      Reply
    58. 58.

      hueyplong

      @cmorenc: Difficult to resist the temptation to speculate that seeing what was revealed by “the cracks in the facade” was what got Nuzzi’s naughty bulbous parts tingling.

      Anyway, Cracker’s descriptive phrases were such that I read them aloud to the spousal unit. I respectfully request more fasting.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Professor Bigfoot

      It comes down to two mangy, hissing trash pandas squaring off over a moldy pizza crust in a fetid dumpster.

      Damn, girl, call that shit out!! 😂

      Reply
    64. 64.

      jonas

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): He’s completely aware that having to go through that stuff makes him look potentially vulnerable, so, once again, drawing on his tried-and-true real estate huckster schtick, he bluffs and boasts and blusters his way around it. He’s done this shit for decades and he does it Because. It. Works. Especially on our failed and flailing political press.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Elizabelle

      Michelle Goldberg of the NY Times wrote about Nuzzi as well, although not as stylishly or memorably as Betty Cracker.

      The principle argument for title of her column, (this is NOT a gift link):
      A Serious Journalism Scandal Hiding Inside a Frivolous Sexual One

      Perhaps the most serious is [Ryan Lizza’s]  claim that Nuzzi used her reporting skills to unearth potential negative stories about Kennedy so that he could quash or pre-empt them. Lizza may not be a reliable narrator, but her book suggests these charges are at least partly true, making the whole episode a serious journalistic scandal hiding inside a frivolous sexual one.

      She describes alerting Kennedy, whom she calls the Politician, to an emerging story about him dumping a bear cub carcass in Central Park, and instructing him to get ahead of it. Thanks to her intervention, he posted a video of himself telling the story to Roseanne Barr before it was reported in The New Yorker. Even as she covered the 2024 presidential campaign, Nuzzi was secretly acting as Kennedy’s adviser. “It was not my place or interest to tell him what to do, but to be helpful and supportive while he weighed his options,” she writes.

      An odd thing about the book — one that gives it an aloof, affectless quality — is that Nuzzi doesn’t seem to recognize that her collaboration with Kennedy was a grave professional betrayal.

      … Throughout the book, she casually drops information about Kennedy that, if true, would have been of great public interest before his Senate confirmation hearings to become the secretary of health and human services.

      … Yet Nuzzi, who never fully escapes Kennedy’s sway, appears to view these flaws as a personal matter. Watching his confirmation from California, she writes, “As the senators entered the chamber, I prayed that the Politician would be protected, prayed that God would use him as a force for good, and in that way prayed, too, for myself, for my own redemption.”

      Some NY Times reader commenters suggest Nuzzi bears some of the blame for the body count RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine crusade is going to accrue, particularly WRT more dead children.

      She is a horrible person, and I cannot see how Vanity Fair cannot part ways with her.  Nuzzi is a disgrace to journalism.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.