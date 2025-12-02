On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Winter Wren

I have previously submitted some photos from various seasons at National Minuteman Historical Park in Concord/Lincoln/Lexington Massachusetts. This post highlights the fall season on a portion of the Battle Road within the park. As I write this, we are due for our first Nor’easter of the season. The rain will be welcome to ease the prolonged drought, but it will probably knock down a good bit of the current autumn foliage. The foliage colors this season have been less intense because of the drought, and in some cases, many leaves from particular trees have fallen before the entire tree itself has even turned color. Even so, I think the colors are quite pleasing.