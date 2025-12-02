Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Winter Wren – On The (Battle) Road

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Winter Wren

I have previously submitted some photos from various seasons at National Minuteman Historical Park in Concord/Lincoln/Lexington Massachusetts. This post highlights the fall season on a portion of the Battle Road within the park. As I write this, we are due for our first Nor’easter of the season. The rain will be welcome to ease the prolonged drought, but it will probably knock down a good bit of the current autumn foliage. The foliage colors this season have been less intense because of the drought, and in some cases, many leaves from particular trees have fallen before the entire tree itself has even turned color. Even so, I think the colors are quite pleasing.

On The Road - Winter Wren - On The (Battle) Road 9
Battle Road, MassachusettsOctober 11, 2025

This is looking over the first field from Meriam’s Corner walking in the Boston direction toward Hartwell Tavern. The field in front is currently planted with a winter cover crop, but in the summer has 1-2 sunflower crops.

On The Road - Winter Wren - On The (Battle) Road 8
Battle Road, MassachusettsOctober 11, 2025

Backlit sugar maple from the trail.

On The Road - Winter Wren - On The (Battle) Road 7
Battle Road, MassachusettsOctober 11, 2025

Hartwell Tavern.

On The Road - Winter Wren - On The (Battle) Road 6
Battle Road, MassachusettsOctober 11, 2025

Near Hartwell Tavern.

On The Road - Winter Wren - On The (Battle) Road 5
Battle Road, MassachusettsOctober 11, 2025

Horsechestnut at the Bloody Angle.

On The Road - Winter Wren - On The (Battle) Road 4
Battle Road, MassachusettsOctober 11, 2025

Downhill from the Bloody Angle.

On The Road - Winter Wren - On The (Battle) Road 3
Battle Road, MassachusettsOctober 11, 2025

On the hill down to Elm Creek.

On The Road - Winter Wren - On The (Battle) Road 2
Battle Road, MassachusettsOctober 11, 2025

From the boardwalk over Elm Creek, cattail marsh in the foreground.

On The Road - Winter Wren - On The (Battle) Road
Battle Road, MassachusettsOctober 11, 2025

Back toward Meriam’s Corner after the fields near Carty Barn.

On The Road - Winter Wren - On The (Battle) Road 1
Battle Road, MassachusettsOctober 11, 2025

The woods between the field near Carty Barn and the fields near Meriam’s Corner.

