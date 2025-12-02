Well, now it’s a waiting game, and I am guessing we may not have to wait very long for the results. Polls close at 8 pm.

Commenter PAM Dirac shared this in a comment a little while ago.

VoteHub has put out their total turnout estimate for TN-07. (On the evil site so no link). They characterize the election day turnout as “relatively high” which, at least historically favors the Rs. I guess turning that into result predictions is pretty iffy given sparse polling and the fact that Tenn doesn’t have partisan registration, but I suspect it means if Behn gets the average swing Ds have been getting this year it means the result will be the widely expected 5-7 point D loss. Will be interesting to see how the actual votes go.

Live election results

270toWin

PBS

I like the framing in this title.

(AP News) Tennessee voters make final call in House special election testing Trump’s power