TN-07 Special Election is Tonight! Awaiting Results

Well, now it’s a waiting game, and I am guessing we may not have to wait very long for the results.  Polls close at 8 pm.

Commenter PAM Dirac shared this in a comment a little while ago.

VoteHub has put out their total turnout estimate for TN-07. (On the evil site so no link). They characterize the election day turnout as “relatively high” which, at least historically favors the Rs. I guess turning that into result predictions is pretty iffy given sparse polling and the fact that Tenn doesn’t have partisan registration, but I suspect it means if Behn gets the average swing Ds have been getting this year it means the result will be the widely expected 5-7 point D loss. Will be interesting to see how the actual votes go.

Live election results

270toWin

PBS

I  like the framing in this title.

(AP News) Tennessee voters make final call in House special election testing Trump’s power

The 7th District is one of three seats redrawn in 2022 to erode the influence of Nashville, the state’s largest city and a Democratic stronghold. Only about 1 in 5 of its registered voters are in Nashville, and last year it went to Green by 21 percentage points and to Trump by a similar margin.

Democrats say closing the gap would signal that their party has momentum going into next year. Republicans remain confident that they can defend the seat, and they hope to dismiss Democratic claims that even red districts are now in play as Trump struggles with low approval ratings and persistent economic dissatisfaction.

However there are concerns about turnout due to the timing, as early voting went into Thanksgiving week with Election Day the following Tuesday.

Trump held a virtual rally in November with Van Epps, a former state general services commissioner from Nashville who previously served as an Army helicopter pilot, to boost his candidacy.

Republicans have tried to turn Behn’s own words against her in television advertising, such as when she described herself as a “radical” or claimed to be “bullying” immigration agents and state police officers. A frequent target are comments Behn made about Nashville years ago, when she said “I hate this city” and complained about bachelorette parties.

Trump supporter Anthony Bordonaro, 37, said Tuesday that he wants the president’s policies to move forward but pointed to those anti-Nashville comments as extra motivation to vote for Van Epps.

“I just didn’t really like what I was hearing about the other candidate not liking Nashville,” he said.

For the most part, Behn has answered questions about those remarks by redirecting to cost of living issues. But she has responded specifically about Nashville, saying she wants it “to be a place where working people can thrive” even if she gets annoyed at some tourist draws.

Behn’s focus on pocketbook issues resonated with Patricia Hawkins, 74, who said she voted for the Democrat and flatly declared that Trump needs a “reality check.”

“Prices are too high,” Hawkins said. “And gas is too high. … And it’s affecting every industry.”

Behn, a self-proclaimed “pissed-off social worker,” has condemned Trump’s tariffs and tax cut legislation, both of which Van Epps supports. She also has criticized Republicans’ reluctance to release files related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Van Epps originally opposed a House vote to force the Justice Department to disclose more Epstein documents but changed his stance to mirror Trump after the president backed the measure.

Democratic allies sought to eat away at Van Epps’ base by urging conservatives to back independent candidate Jon Thorp instead. That messaging came in mailers from Your Community PAC, which has spent more than $16 million supporting Democratic candidates across the country since last year.

  Another Scott
  Baud
  becca
  billcoop4
  catfishncod
  Dman
  eclare
  Eolirin
  HinTN
  hueyplong
  Jackie
  JWR
  lowtechcyclist
  Marcopolo
  MazeDancer
  Nettoyeur
  PAM Dirac
  piratedan
  Princess
  Professor Bigfoot
  RevRick
  Scout211
  SiubhanDuinne
  tobie
  TS
  WaterGirl

    1. 1.

      hueyplong

      The Nashville-related attack on Behn is pretty funny when you consider the fact that GOPers always run on hatred and fear of cities.

    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I saw a little clip of the “rally” last night in which Pastor Mike held up his phone on speaker while FFOTUS literally phoned it in. At one point he said something about “she (Behn) hates Christians and hates country music.” Anything to that, or is 47 just pulling stuff out of his ass as usual?

    3. 3.

      PAM Dirac

      I don’t know how this jurisdiction does it, but a lot of places count the early votes during election day and there is a big dump right after the polls close. If that is the case here expect ~84,000 votes pretty quickly. That should be about half the votes cast. I think for Behn to have a chance she has to win this chunk by ~15 points (roughly matching the Emerson estimate). I haven’t found any number cruncher that is looking at details like were available for the Va results in Nov, so this is a pretty unsupported guess. I think some of the number crunchers will weigh in after the polls close so might get much more informed extrapolations.

    4. 4.

      Jackie

      I sure hope independents vote BLUE! The last polls showed 5% undecided. Knock on wood they 1) Vote! and 2) Vote BLUE!

    5. 5.

      Scout211

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Does Aftyn Behn really hate Nashville?

      Behn has drawn national criticism for saying “I hate this city” on a 2020 podcast episode on the TN Holler network show GRITS.

      Her comments came when Nashville was experiencing an explosion of “transportainment” businesses that operated with few rules as regulations for the industry were still being developed by the Metro Nashville Council. Before the city adopted new rules, transportainment vehicles were widely viewed as a nuisance, particularly among downtown residents.

      “I’ve been heavily involved with the Nashville mayoral race because I hate this city. I hate the bachelorettes, I hate the pedal taverns, I hate country music, I hate all of the things that make Nashville apparently an ‘it’ city to the rest of the country. But I hate it,” Behn said.

      . . .

      In response to out-of-context reporting on her comments, Behn clarified in a social media video that she does not hate the city that she currently represents.

      “Today, the Republicans decided that they’re going to start this narrative that me ― the state representative who represents downtown Nashville ― doesn’t like the city,” Behn said. “Now, I always want Nashville to be better, right? I want Nashville to be a place where working people can thrive. Sure, I get mad at the bachelorettes sometimes, I get mad at the pedal taverns. But you’re talking to someone who has cried no less than 10 times in the Country Music Hall of Fame. A girl who just goes to the Ryman just to hang out. No. No. We’re not even going to go there.”

    6. 6.

      Another Scott

      I was looking at Dave Wasserman’s (“Redistrict”) stuff on the bad place. Not much there yet.

      Chaz Nuttycombe (a young protege who nailed the VA election results) had a comment from a guy named John Hanger. Which got me to look at his stuff there.

      John Hagner
      @JHagner
      Nov 30

      Just back from three amazing days in the Amazon. We saw exactly two other Americans all weekend and one of them was wearing a 9:30 Club staff jacket (I had on a Nats hat) and lived 3 blocks from me in NW DC, because of course they did.

      [ image of guy in 930 Club Staff jacket back with the Amazon in the background ]

      Nov 30, 2025 · 8:11 PM UTC

      The world is such a small place.

      Forward!!

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

    8. 8.

      Jackie

      Other election news:

      Donald Trump’s favored candidate, Nasry Asfura, lost his lead in Honduras’ ongoing presidential vote count, falling behind a rival Trump attacked as a “borderline communist,” Bloomberg reports.

      Hoping Asfua never regains the lead!

    10. 10.

      PAM Dirac

      Watching VoteHub and the votes coming in seem to be running 16-20 points better for the Behn than for Harris, so maybe? on track for a close one.

    12. 12.

      MazeDancer

      Numbers peeps on Twitter say the order of vote count means the last votes to be counted will be Behn’s strongest. Just to add to the nail-biting.

    14. Jackie

      Jackie

      Stay strong Blue States!

      The Justice Department on Tuesday sued six more states in its ongoing campaign to obtain detailed voter data and other election information.

      The department announced it was suing Delaware, Maryland, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington over their “failure” to produce statewide voter registration lists. It has portrayed the litigation as part of an effort to ensure the security of elections, but Democratic officials have raised concerns over how the data will be used and whether the department will follow privacy laws in protecting it.

      Tuesday’s actions bring to at least 14 the number of states the Justice Department has sued in its quest for the voter information.

      “Our federal elections laws ensure every American citizen may vote freely and fairly,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon of the department’s Civil Rights Division. “States that continue to defy federal voting laws interfere with our mission of ensuring that Americans have accurate voter lists as they go to the polls, that every vote counts equally, and that all voters have confidence in election results.”

      apnews.com/article/justice-department-voter-data-lawsuit-states-6ab981efaccf7bdca3eb96d08bd48edd?utm…

    15. becca

      becca

      I lived in Nash Vegas twenty years. There was a huge influx of LA song pluggers and music business types. This was the late 70’s to early 80’s. A popular bumper sticker said “Welcome to Nashville, Now Ya’ll Go Home”.

    17. 17.

      Another Scott

      @WaterGirl: He got them right and was closest to the final result just about everywhere in Virginia.

      Chaz Nuttycombe
      @ChazNuttycombe
      Nov 13

      .@StateNavigate was the most accurate pollster in VA for the races for LG, AG, and HoD. YouGov beat us by a hair for Gov. We’ll take that win.

      Sam Shirazi
      @samshirazim
      Nov 13

      What was YouGov cooking?

      Their final Virginia poll was underrated

      Shout out to Chaz and State Navigate for getting LG, AG, and House of Delegates right as well as top of ticket

      YouGov just had Governor

      Nov 13, 2025 · 12:34 AM UTC

      (State Navigate is Chaz’s site.)

      Forward!!

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      @Another Scott: I’ve been watching him since 2023, but I was apparently so excited about the results on Nov 4 that I didn’t even think to look at how his predictions had fared.

      So many races to watch that night, in so many places!

    23. 23.

      PAM Dirac

      From VoteHub

      Early vote in Davidson County  

      Aftyn Behn (D) – 17,833 (85%)  

      Matt Van Epps (R) – 3,052 (15%)

      Dems improve by 27 points from these ballots in the 2024 US House election.

      Definitely encouraging

    24. JWR

      JWR

      Watching the Votehub site, and Van Epps is up 15.7 points, which is the first I’ve seen his lead decline. (Was 15.8) Oops. Now his lead is back up to 19.8! :( Anyway, 30% in, with Nashville to go.

    27. HinTN

      HinTN

      Here’s the TN Secretary of State’s web site: TN SoS

      ETA: She’s got a big lead in Davidson County and a decent lead in Montgomery County (Clarksville). I’m surprised at how close she is in Dickson County.

       

    31. 31.

      WaterGirl

      It hard to not be able to do anything, just waiting for the numbers.

      Imagine what it’s like to be the candidates.

    34. 34.

      PAM Dirac

      @Princess: Yes, it seems NYT is predicting a 3% R win, which would be an 18 point swing to D and cause lots of R ulcers. I guess a election over performance and better than expected performance in Williamson might give her a chance.

    35. 35.

      catfishncod

      Not a single vote yet reported from Williamson County, the well-heeled and well-educated suburbs south of town. It was R+30 last year, but that was before a year of attacking education and the educated, while injuring the economy and military.

      Which way they jump will be important.

    37. HinTN

      HinTN

      @WaterGirl: Williamson County could be interesting. They’ve reported nothing. A couple of small counties are done, with hefty margins (but small numbers) for van Epps.

    41. TS

      TS

      What I will never understand – all the small counties voting 80-90% for the GOP while they see their services disappearing & their costs going upwards. Is it 100% racism or are they  into cutting off the nose to spite the face?

    45. 45.

      catfishncod

      Half of Williamson just reported. Van Epps by 11, which is a 19-point swing consistent with the general shift.

    48. 48.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @TS: “Never ascribe to malice that which can be sufficiently explained by stupidity,” or so I’ve been told.

      It’s hard to credit those folks with being that stupid, but…

    49. 49.

      Marcopolo

      While I expect the R to win by single digits (which would still send a shockwave in a +22 R district), my favorite Election Day story by far was seeing Dave Simon, the creator of the Wire, post on Bluesky that if you posted proof you’d voted in TN-7, he would mail you a handwritten apology for killing a character on the series you liked/didn’t think deserved their fate.  Lots of engagement on that thread.  He’s gonna be writing a lot of apologies.

    50. 50.

      PAM Dirac

      @catfishncod:

      Not a single vote yet reported from Williamson County,

      Early vote went to Epps by 10.6. Looks like she is going fall a bit short, unless the election day vote in the bluer counties are much, much better for her.

    52. tobie

      tobie

      @TS: I live in a ruby red, rural district in Maryland. The workforce here is not very skilled nor very reliable, so most folks work as independent contractors in the trades. They’re convinced they’re the engines of the economy and that everyone lives off the sweat of their brow and complain about welfare recipients in cities. So, yeah, the racism runs deep.

