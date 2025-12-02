— Jack Ohman (@jackohman.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 8:28 PM
Sen. Kelly: “President Trump is trying to silence me. Threatening to kill me for saying what is true. And he sent his Secretary of Defense after me. And it's not going to work.”
— The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) December 1, 2025 at 4:21 PM
Bomb threats were emailed to three of Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer’s district offices, the New York lawmaker said, with the sender using “MAGA” in the subject line and writing that the 2020 election was rigged.
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) December 2, 2025 at 5:00 AM
Jeffries is fighting, you're just choosing not to see it.
— Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 9:32 PM
Millions of seniors and people with disabilities are waiting on the phone for HOURS to get help from Trump's Social Security Administration.
— Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) December 1, 2025 at 9:47 AM
House Republicans have used their majority to do great harm to everyday Americans.
Complete frauds.
— Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeem-jeffries.bsky.social) November 30, 2025 at 7:29 PM
The phrase “rage bait,” Oxford University Press's word of the year for 2025, refers to online content that is “deliberately designed to elicit anger or outrage by being frustrating, provocative or offensive.” https://wapo.st/3KBpKTH
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) December 1, 2025 at 9:00 PM
