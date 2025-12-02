Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Strife

[image or embed]

— Jack Ohman (@jackohman.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 8:28 PM

===

Sen. Kelly: “President Trump is trying to silence me. Threatening to kill me for saying what is true. And he sent his Secretary of Defense after me. And it's not going to work.”

[image or embed]

— The Bulwark (@thebulwark.com) December 1, 2025 at 4:21 PM

===

Bomb threats were emailed to three of Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer’s district offices, the New York lawmaker said, with the sender using “MAGA” in the subject line and writing that the 2020 election was rigged.

[image or embed]

— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) December 2, 2025 at 5:00 AM


[Gift link]

===

Jeffries is fighting, you're just choosing not to see it.

[image or embed]

— Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 9:32 PM

===

Millions of seniors and people with disabilities are waiting on the phone for HOURS to get help from Trump's Social Security Administration.

[image or embed]

— Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) December 1, 2025 at 9:47 AM

===

House Republicans have used their majority to do great harm to everyday Americans.
Complete frauds.

[image or embed]

— Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeem-jeffries.bsky.social) November 30, 2025 at 7:29 PM

===

The phrase “rage bait,” Oxford University Press's word of the year for 2025, refers to online content that is “deliberately designed to elicit anger or outrage by being frustrating, provocative or offensive.” https://wapo.st/3KBpKTH

[image or embed]

— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) December 1, 2025 at 9:00 PM

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    60Comments

    4. 4.

      moonbat

      Could, perhaps, 45’s underlings be starting to realize they can’t hide behind the big demented lump forever? That the anything goes phase of his presidency is ending?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Betty Cracker

      Currently awaiting a ginormous breakfast at a local diner. Had lab work this morning that required fasting the evening before, so I’m having buckets of coffee and planning to eat heaps!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      H.E.Wolf

      A timely selection by the Oxford University Press.

      It’s a useful life skill to refrain from rising to the bait. Otherwise one can get hooked, in more ways than one.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      p.a.

      @moonbat: When their power is shamelessness don’t expect anything to change: who is going to enforce the court orders?  The Supine Court will rule against actions that, intentionally or not, hurt their billionaire overlords, but not anything else.

      Take the House and cut off the money.  That’s step one.  Their reaction will be “you’re hurting the troops!” but by now except for MAGAts its obvious they don’t care about that.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Scout211

      Is Trump (and his social media team) getting worried?

      Donald Trump Posts Once a Minute in Unhinged Late-Night Spree

      Donald Trump has gone on a relentless Truth Social posting spree that is unhinged even by his standards.

      The 79-year-old spent Monday evening posting almost non-stop on his social media account, including regularly doubling up through what seemed to be an automatic quote-tweet of the post that immediately preceded the last, clogging his feed.

      Incredibly, Trump posted over 160 times between 7:09 p.m. ET and 11:57 p.m. ET, with most posts shared twice. At one point the president was firing off more than a post a minute.

      . . .

      As part of his perpetual string of posts, Trump shared videos targeting his usual list of enemies: California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Gov. Tim Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, former FBI chief James Comey, former Attorney General Eric Holder, and Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff.

      . . .

      Trump continued his attack on Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, a former Navy captain and NASA astronaut whom the president called a “traitor” after he appeared with fellow Democratic lawmakers in a video reminding members of the Armed Forces and intelligence community they had a constitutional duty to refuse illegal orders.

      . . .

      The president also proudly shared the Thanksgiving video of him calling a female reporter “stupid” after she questioned him on when the Afghan suspect had been granted asylum in the U.S.

      Trump also lent his support for the push to release Tina Peters, a former Republican clerk from Colorado who was found guilty last year for her role in a scheme that aimed to prove Trump’s claims of mass voter fraud in 2020.

      Last night was the night that Trump became presidential a raving lunatic.

      Talk about rage bait! 

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Baud

      Oh wow. Dems must be polling really well. I just saw a Greenwald tweet reposted on reddit.

      (The tweet was actually critical of a MAGA, not a Dem, but I’m sure it’s coming.)

      Reply
    22. 22.

      NotMax

      @Betty Cracker

      Yowza. Greasy spoon diners (extra points if stainless steel clad railroad car style) beat IHOP or Waffle House by a country mile. Be sure to order the home fries. Those, or for later in the day the meatloaf, are the ultimate indulgent test of quality.
      ;)

      Reply
    23. 23.

      prostratedragon

      James Fallows:

      1/2 Several weeks before he came onto national scene, last summer while Biden was still in the race, I was at a tech conf where Walz gave 40-minute keynote, about the way advanced geospatial data systems were transforming all sectors in Minnesota. Gov, ag, educ, mfr, research, sustainability [cont]

      2/2
      It was at Esri User Conference, nearly 20,000 technologists from *all* around the world gathered at huge San Diego Convention Center Hall

      At end of speech, spontaneous standing ovation from tech guys for Walz. Only one of the conference

      This is person Mr. Multiple MRI is insulting so crudely.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      satby

      Can’t wait for a Congressional hearing where Adm. Bradley testifies. He still should have refused the order, but I bet he documented the order he gave and the objections he made, and now that he’s the fall guy I hope he makes it all public.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      hueyplong

      Absent a bunch of typos and nonsense words, you can assume that the sundowning Trump barked out complaints and personal attacks and some underling(s) typed out messages to create the blizzard of posts.  The underlings so lack agency that it’s clear they have no input whatsoever other than attempting to translate his “thoughts”/grievances into something approaching angry child English, a language in which MAGA is fluent.

      A few months after Satan calls him home, Trump’s aides are likely to be scrambling to publish their memoirs of life in the bunker.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Hoodie

      Saw that Gramps went on a bender last night, truthing for something like five solid hours. As much as I find him annoying at times,  Stewart had a good bit last night that encapsulated how much Trump has become a demented racist old coot yelling at clouds. I know he’s always been a nutcase but there is a quantitative difference in his behavior this time around as age eats away at his defenses. The mere fact that a president can waste five hours ranting on social media is proof enough of his mental distress. It’s disturbing that this is even tolerated, yet alone normalized. It’s as bad or worse than Nixon talking to the portraits in the WH. At least he was drunk.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Scout211

      Pete Hegseth told US soldiers in Iraq to ignore legal advice on rules of engagement

      Pete Hegseth, the US defense secretary, told soldiers under his command in Iraq to ignore legal advice about when they were permitted to kill enemy combatants under their rules of engagement.

      The anecdote is contained in a book Hegseth wrote last year in which he also repeatedly railed against the constraints placed on “American warfighters” by the laws of war and the Geneva conventions.

      . . .

      At one point, Hegseth writes: “We send men to fight on our behalf, and then second-guess the manner in which they fight. I saw it every day.”

      Hegseth adds: “In some cases, our units were so boxed in by rules and regulations and political correctness, we even second-guess ourselves. That needs to end. Count me out on the Monday-morning quarterbacking – I’m with the American warfighter, all the way.”

      Elsewhere, Hegseth appears to argue that American soldiers should proceed without any constraints whatsoever.

      He writes: “If we’re going to send our boys to fight – and it should be boys – we need to unleash them to win. They need them to be the most ruthless. The most uncompromising. The most overwhelmingly lethal as they can be. We must break the enemy’s will.”

      Hegseth adds an apparent call for virtual impunity for serving soldiers, writing: “Our troops will make mistakes, and when they do, they should get the overwhelming benefit of the doubt.”

      Bold added.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Baud

      @Hoodie:

      It’s disturbing that this is even tolerated, yet alone normalized.

       

      It was normalized a decade ago. Yes, it’s worse, but it’s gotten worse gradually. The American frog isn’t yet ready to jump out of the increasingly hot pot.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Another excellent essay that I recommend, this time discussing how the younger generations in the US & the PRC are relating to each other’s countries influence on their lives, & the larger world they live in:

      Another Reckoning
      (WITH CHINA)
      AFRA WANG
      NOVEMBER 26, 2025 | THE IDEAS LETTER 53

      Last summer, a few American writer friends and I traveled across China on a self-organized tour of AI labs, factories, and industrial clusters. Among them was Aadil, a twenty-two-year-old Bay Area engineer who loves the Cantonese rapper SKAI ISYOURGOD and deploys Chinese memes with the fluency of someone raised on the Chinese internet, despite never having lived there.

      After the trip, he wrote some reflections on his Substack:

      Shenzhen is such a dope city. Legit looks like the future more than any city I’ve been to… Huaqiangbei is massive. Honestly I’m thinking about doing a month-long hardware residency there so I can crash course EE by building stuff hands on.  

      It is crazy how much their society grinds. It’s in their DNA. The work ethic is insane. Shenzhen was dirt and mud forty years ago and now it’s the world’s example of a cyberpunk city.

      Reading his words, I felt a familiar pressure—a small internal shift I had sensed accumulating for years. I left China at 17, in 2012, arrived in the U.S., and absorbed the ambient narratives of American centrality that still held cultural authority then. I spent much of my twenties trying to construct a language that neither flattered nor demonized either country. 

      But seeing China through Aadil’s eyes forced me to recalibrate…

      These words resonate w/ anyone who’ve tried to straddle & bridge the Chinese & American worlds. This can be read as a companion piece to Kaiser Kuo’s essay (from an older generation’s perspective) in the same publication, the Great Reckoning, that I had shared a few weeks ago.

      My own perspective, is of course, different yet again, as someone who emigrated to the US at a relatively young age (younger than Afra Wang) much earlier in 1990, became a US citizen, but who has been living back in the PRC for nearly the last 2 decades. Living in the PRC, one could sense the speed of change, but one cannot truly appreciate how shocking/disorienting/awe inspiring/anxiety inducing these changes can really be to the rest of the world, & how many things concerning living here one takes for granted, until one understands the perceptions of those who have not lived in the country or visited frequently (& the COVID-19 pandemic presented a barrier for close to 4 years).

      Reply
    34. 34.

      satby

      I woke up to another 1.56 inches of snow that fell overnight. It covered everything I cleaned off yesterday again. ☹️ Cumulative total about 14 inches, but the ground and brief sun yesterday melted some of it.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @satby:

      Wow, at least the sun melted some of that. I think where I live we got some lake effect snow and there’s a good 5-6 inches on the ground. I don’t mind winter, but shoveling snow and cleaning off my car in the morning before work is something I didn’t miss too much.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Hoodie

      @Baud: TBH it goes beyond Trump. It might be worth trying to figure out why we – here including institutions like legislatures, corporate boards, etc. – tolerate or even celebrate executives like Trump, Musk, various techbros, etc, who are given massive amounts of power and use that power to publicly act out their ids instead of serving the people they’re supposed to lead. The system is really broken.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      chemiclord

      Nah, there’s a section of us that see Democrats “fighting,” but because they aren’t fighting those losing battles “the right way,” they might as well not be fighting at all.

      That’s the logic I come across, anyway.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Baud

      @Hoodie:

      Yeah, lots of things are broken. At least in the corporate world you have measures like stock value that provide minimal discipline. I’m not sure why it’s become tolerated and celebrated in politics.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      narya

      @p.a.: There is a wonderful novel by Pip Williams called The Dictionary of Lost Words, in part about the creation of the dictionary–and whose speech/words weren’t included. highly recommend!

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Scout211:

      Pete Hegseth, the US defense secretary, told soldiers under his command in Iraq to ignore legal advice about when they were permitted to kill enemy combatants under their rules of engagement.

      The anecdote is contained in a book Hegseth wrote last year in which he also repeatedly railed against the constraints placed on “American warfighters” by the laws of war and the Geneva conventions.

      He should’ve never been confirmed to be the defense secretary. This preening Fox News bobblehead asshole isn’t fit to shine Mark Kelly’s shoes

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Baud

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      The US Senate on Friday approved Pete Hegseth as President Donald Trump’s defense secretary by a razor-thin margin, in which, Vice President JD Vance had to cast the tie-breaking vote.

       

      The senators split largely along party lines, with 50 Republicans supporting Hegseth, who has been dogged by concerns about his past conduct and also questions about his experience.

       

      All 47 member of the Democratic Caucus voted against Hegseth. They were joined in their opposition by three Republicans: Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      p.a

      @Scout211: Maybe someone forgot to hide the real poll numbers and he saw them.

      A mentally functional wannabe despot might adjust, but tRump being tRump, it’s double down all the way down.  Bad for the nation, good for the ’26 elections.

      And if he starts noticing increasing defections from his own party…🤯

      Reply
    54. 54.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Scout211:

      I know “if a President who was a Democrat was doing this” is overused, but if one was anything remotely like this, the demands by the media that the 25th Amendment be invoked would be nonstop from that point on.  But Trump? It’s a day ending in ‘y’, they shrug, and let it go by.

      Grrr. Argh.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      NotMax

      @Baud

      Silly me. Thought it was a celebration of the Stones’ Goodbye Booby Tuesday, an acknowledgement to the arrival of colder winter temps.
      //

      Reply

