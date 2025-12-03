It’s so weird writing an open thread for the night at four o clock in the afternoon, but here we are. In case servicemembers did not get the message that this administration absolutely DOES NOT have their back, as we speak Trump and Hegseth have stopped the bus, backed it up, and drove very slowly over Admiral Bradley a second time:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday that he had not noticed survivors in the water during U.S. military strikes that killed 11 people in the Caribbean in September. His remarks, at a cabinet meeting at the White House in which he cited the “fog of war,” were the latest from Trump administration officials meant to address questions about whether the U.S. military committed a war crime when it launched a second strike on a boat on Sept. 2, killing two survivors of the initial attack who were clinging to the burning wreckage. Mr. Hegseth had said that he watched the operation live on video before he “moved on” to his next meeting. But following news reports about the second U.S. strike, Mr. Hegseth said he “didn’t stick around” to see it. The defense secretary said Adm. Frank M. Bradley, the commander of the operation, “made the right call,” in ordering the second strike. “He sunk the boat, sunk the boat and eliminated the threat, and it was the right call,” Mr. Hegseth said.

I love that the story keeps shifting slightly every time a reporter presses them, and if this baby ever does reach its delivery date, you can guarantee there is going to be some perjury going on in the war crime trials. Let’s not get too hopeful, but right now it’s starting to feel like some is already going to have to get shot or invaded again to distract the media.

***

I’m still adjusting to the Republicans finally giving up the overt dog whistles and going full Orvile Faubus, but even were I adjusted this would be a doozy:

President Trump used a public cabinet meeting to call Somali immigrants “garbage,” saying that they did not belong in the United States. Even for a president who has frequently made derogatory comments about immigrants, the rant against Somalis was an alarming use of vulgarity from the White House against an entire community. The tirade came as Immigration and Customs Enforcement was planning an operation targeting Somali migrants in Minnesota.

Fucking racist scumbag piece of shit. I wonder how Governor Walz is going to handle this.

***

One of the only things I don’t like about cats (other than litterboxes but that’s pretty universal) is that when they get older you have five or so years of “Are they sleeping or dead” semi-daily mini-scares. And the conundrum is that the MORE dead they look, the more comfortable they are, so you can’t just walk over and pet them every time that would be rude. You just have to sit there and wonder if your best friend is dead until they move on their own and then everything is fine until five hours later when you see them sleeping on a pillow in the path of a sunbeam on the other side of the house and you have to start worrying again.

Life can be really long sometimes when you have so many things you love that you have to worry about.

***

Today in “Every Billionaire is a Policy Failure,” we have this:

Michael and Susan Dell announced on Tuesday that they would deposit $250 in individual investment accounts for 25 million children, an amount totaling $6.25 billion. It is one of the largest philanthropic gifts ever to go directly to Americans. The money expands the number of children who will receive seed money for the investment accounts, known as “Trump accounts.” The federal government will give $1,000 to babies born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028. The Dells’ gift extends to children up to 10 years old, though it limits eligibility to those who live in a ZIP code where the median household income is below $150,000.

Here is what we need to do. Every year we do a reverse Hunger Games and randomly pick five billionaires, take every penny, and imprison them for life (I’m also open to public executions if needed to get the point across to people who try to cheat). The only way to avoid being in this lottery is if you give away every penny you own over a billion dollars by April 15th of every year. A billion dollars is all you get. That’s enough fucking exploitation. Any more than that and we take it fucking all. You’ll just have to get a personality or a hobby other than collecting all the fucking money in the world.

Or, we could just tax the fuck out of them and end Citizens United.

***

Joelle’s about to get home and we are going to make some dinner, so I will let you all go. Should be getting some election results in soon, shouldn’t we?