Extra very special envoy Steve Witkoff and still not a real boy Jared went to Moscow today to sell Ukraine out in exchange for more money in their own bank accounts. It didn’t really go well.

Ushakov: No compromises have been reached so far, and a meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States is not planned at this time. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 5:02 PM

Putin, of course, made more hollow threats:

Reminder: During the so‑called “grain deal” negotiations, Russia did try to cut Ukraine off from the sea. However, its ships soon began sinking like the useless scrap metal they are, thanks to Ukrainian sea drones. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 11:26 AM

In the end, they had to retreat far enough to save whats left of their fleet and dare not to approach again still. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 11:26 AM

And hollow reassurances:

Putin once again stated that Russia does not intend to attack Europe. Before launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he said the same thing.

Added that if Europe were to start a war, a situation could quickly arise in which Russia would have no one to negotiate with. The video has subtitles. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 11:52 AM

They did have a nice dinner.

Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Kirill Dmitriev walking through central Moscow after dining in a restaurant ahead of talks with Putin. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 9:16 AM

President Zelenskyy and First Lady Zelenska had a busy day in Ireland today.

Ireland’s PM Micheál Martin: “The brutal and illegal war that Russia has waged on Ukraine and that it continues to prosecute has brought devastation and destruction to people, to communities, and infrastructure in Ukraine. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 11:49 AM

Even as efforts to bring the war to an end advance, he seeks to gain advantage at a negotiating table by intensifying Russia’s relentless onslaught on the frontline and on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. He must never be allowed to succeed.” Thank you very much for your support 🇮🇪🇺🇦 — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 11:49 AM

Zelensky warned that there is a real threat of a renewed Russian invasion in a year and emphasized that the war must be ended in a way that prevents this from happening.

The video has subtitles. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 11:04 AM

Here’s the full video of President Zelenskyy’s meeting with and address to the Dail and Seanad. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Address by the President of Ukraine to the Members of the Dáil and the Seanad of the Oireachtas of Ireland Thank you so much! Ceann Comhairle, Cathaoirleach! Deputies and Senators! Dear friends, dear Ireland! Thank you for your attention to Ukraine, and for the fact that Ireland has truly stood the test of time. Thank you for providing home and protection to our people when they needed it most, once the war broke out back home. While in some societies the fatigue from news about the war is growing, we do not feel that your voice – the voice of Ireland – is turning quieter. Thank you! Our peoples – Ukrainian and Irish – are among the few in Europe who spent centuries fighting for the right to remain themselves. And now, for nearly 4 years of Russia’s full-scale war against our people, our children – the most devastating war for freedom in Europe since World War Two – Ireland has stood firmly and clearly for our independence, and for a just end to this war. So thank you for your steadfast support – for these years of standing with us. And thank you for not losing faith in us – just as we do not lose faith that the day will come when we will welcome all our friends to Ukraine, in peace, and when we will welcome home all our people who were forced to flee – back to a peaceful Ukraine, back home. And we’re working to make it real. This morning here in Ireland, our team delivered a full briefing following the meetings in the United States. And we are fully engaged in negotiations – and we’re only stepping up our efforts. Our team is now looking ahead – to next very important meetings. Today, Ukraine is closer to peace than ever before. And there is a real chance. But we must seize this chance fully – the whole world, not just one or another powerful country. Ukraine wants peace. Ladies and Gentlemen! One strong country can start a war. Another strong country can help to stop the war. But to restore justice and defend what’s right, we need a community – a world made up of many different nations. It is the community of nations that decides – united by shared sentiments, shared aspirations, a shared desire for justice. It is a community of nations that makes peace truly lasting. Geographically large or small, politically influential or playing a different role, economically powerful or not – when these different voices stand together on the side of justice, on the side of free people, there is only one possible outcome – peace and justice must prevail. When you have a true community of nations on your side, you cannot be crushed, and your rights can be restored. No one can break the world alone – not even Russia, not even with its few buddies. No one can lie to the entire world forever – not even Putin. No one can stand against everyone else. And that is the truth. But also true – one can inspire everyone else. And that is why Ukraine is fighting for every voice in the world, for every community, in every region. We are trying to reach every heart, to answer every doubt, to counter every accusation with facts. And we are searching for – and finding – friends wherever we can. We have managed to unite the majority of the world – and that unity has become our main weapon in protecting life. And we have kept the world’s attention – and that gives us time to resist Russia’s attempts to destroy us. We are involving everyone we can in diplomatic efforts – and that is the best path forward. It is a great honor for me to stand here today – in a country that understands the price of freedom – understands better than many, many in Europe, better than many, many in the world, and that shares our belief that every voice counts, every nation matters. Ireland is doing so much to help others understand why it is important to stand together – to remain a community based on shared values. Thank you for that. And we will continue to coordinate with you, and with everyone who can help – and to inform all those who can influence the outcome, so that one day we can achieve what many still believe to be impossible – not just silence instead of bombs, not just clear skies instead of Russia’s drones and missiles, not just a pause between strikes – but lasting peace, guaranteed security, and true justice. Human memory is often short, and attention can be fleeting. So please – remind the world, every time it is needed, that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a criminal and unprovoked act of aggression which cries for justice. It happened for one reason only – because Russia wants to treat Ukraine as its property, and Ukrainians as if they belong in its backyard – like livestock. So that no politician in Europe or somewhere else falls into amnesia, forgetting everything we have achieved together through our defense. And I urge you to oppose any decisions that weaken pressure on Russia for this war, as long as war and occupation, and the propaganda of hatred continue. All the pressure on Russia must remain in place. So that Russia does not believe it will be rewarded for this war with stolen Ukrainian land or kidnapped, thousands kidnapped Ukrainian children. Please continue supporting all efforts to make the Tribunal for Russia’s aggression a reality – so that one day it truly begins its work, and so that Russian killers cannot freely travel the world as if they have done nothing wrong. We must protect the unity that has existed since 2022 – a unity of different nations, united in the protection of life and justice. And we are speaking about the future. There is no good future for Europe without this unity. Ukraine wants to stand together with those whose history, values, struggle reflect our own. We want to stand alongside Ireland in the European Union – as equals. And I am confident that this will happen. Europe cannot run away from its own values. It must stand up for them. And Ukraine is doing exactly that – today, on Europe’s behalf. Ladies and Gentlemen! Dear Ireland! Please remember, your voice matters – from Ireland’s vote at the United Nations, to the words in your media. From your thoughts here in Dublin, to every home in the global Irish community around the world. That’s millions of people who can influence hundreds of millions more. When the most powerful apply pressure, the global community helps guide that pressure in the right direction. Just as there is no capital in the world unaware of what Saint Patrick’s Day is, there should be no capital that does not know that the Irish, together with the Ukrainians and many other nations, are united for a real peace. A peace without humiliation and based on something truly real – on shared values. And those values are not “business as usual”, not appeasement of killers. Not turning a blind eye to what has happened. Among those values is this: the aggressor must be held accountable for what was done. Please, take an active role in making the Tribunal for this aggression a reality. Not just joining, but pushing, working, insisting that justice must begin with accountability. Please continue to advocate for every form of sanctions against Russia. And it is time for Russian assets to serve the cause of peace – to help defend and rebuild Ukraine. This is a long-overdue decision, and it must be implemented. And please – call on everyone in the world to help return all the children abducted by Russia, and all the prisoners still held in Russian jails and camps – many of whom have been there not just since 2022, but since 2014, when Russia launched its hybrid war against us and occupied our Crimea. This has gone on far too long to simply close our eyes and turn the page on Russia. Without a just peace, hatred will not fade – it will continue to smolder and provoke new and new violence. History has seen this before. And this time, it must be different. We need real peace. Help us achieve it. And never lose your faith in Ukraine. Thank you. Thank you, Ireland! Glory to Ukraine! Thank you.

First Lady Zelenska was at Trinity College Dublin today to participate in the opening of a Ukrainian bookshelf.

Olena Zelenska Took Part in the Opening of a Ukrainian Bookshelf in Dublin The First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, and the wife of the Taoiseach of Ireland, Mary Martin, took part in the opening of a Ukrainian bookshelf at the Library of Trinity College – the largest university library in Ireland. “I’m proud that for two years now, visitors have been able to take the library tour in Ukrainian. In 2023, the library also joined another project of mine – introducing Ukrainian audio guides at landmark sites around the world,” the First Lady noted. The total number of Ukrainian-language audio guides at sites around the world now exceeds one hundred, and there are 360 Ukrainian bookshelves in 63 countries. “Our language and literature are reaching audiences worldwide to speak about what is most precious in humanity and in people – the very things Ukraine is defending,” Olena Zelenska concluded.

First Lady Zelenska also met with youth mental health representatives today.

Olena Zelenska Met with Youth Mental Health Centre Representatives in Ireland During her visit to Ireland, First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska met with representatives of JIGSAW, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health. The President’s wife noted that, according to UNICEF, over 61% of Ukrainian parents believe their children show signs of stress and have sleep problems, while data from the Olena Zelenska Foundation show that only 30% of teenagers in Ukraine can say what career they want to pursue in the future. “These and other figures prove that Ukrainian children are mentally exhausted and stressed due to the war unleashed by Russia. We must help them recover and support their mental well-being. In search of such solutions, I visit youth psychological centers wherever I go,” Olena Zelenska emphasized. The First Lady also highlighted that the Foundation is currently working on launching Ukrainian “12–21” mental health spaces for adolescents. “These are spaces for young people aged 12–21 growing up under the challenging realities of full-scale war. The spaces are meant to become safe places of trust, support, and acceptance, where anyone can come regardless of life circumstances,” the President’s wife stressed. Olena Zelenska thanked Irish partners for the opportunity to learn from their experience in order to implement it in Ukraine.

Georgia:

“Documented, verified, exposed — thanks to the BBC.” Today in Tbilisi, activists gathered with messages thanking the BBC for its investigative story, which exposed Georgian Dream’s use of a WWI-era chemical agent during last year’s crackdowns on peaceful protesters. Day 370 of protests. 📷 Publika [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 1:22 PM

Zviad Maisashvili, a man that barely survived regime police assault a year ago (a video of a policemen kicking his face as he already lay on the ground) is among those summoned by the State Security Service over giving a testimony to BBC. The policeman who attacked him is of course unpunished. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 1:39 PM

Georgia’s State Security Service has summoned Zviad Maisashvili for questioning.

The infamous clip of special forces kicking him in the head, along with his later interview, appears in the BBC investigation that exposed Georgian Dream’s use of a WW1-era chemical agent during last year’s crackdowns. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 11:46 AM

The regime in Georgia has begun to go after those who shared testimonies regarding their deteriorated health and the effects of the bromobenzyl cyanide used against protesters. Our Droa paty member Tata Khundadze was summoned by the State Security for interrogation. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 6:33 AM

Just to be clear, this isn’t even a testimony given to BBC, Tata shared her story on Facebook. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 8:59 AM

Georgia’s SSS has now summoned pediatric doctor Konstantine Chakhunashvili for interrogation—one of the experts featured in the BBC’s investigation. Konstantine co-authored a scientific study on the health impacts of the December 2024 crackdowns, which we now know involved a WW1-era chemical agent. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 2:58 AM

The State Security Service has summoned Dr. Konstantine Chakhunashvili for questioning. His research appears in the BBC investigation. “They are now coming to deliver the notice at the Tsitsishvili Clinic. I requested to be questioned before a judge,” writes Chakhunashvili. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 5:31 AM

JUST IN: Constantine Chakhunashvili has been summoned for interrogation at the State Security Service. He is the doctor responsible for the study on the symptoms experienced by Georgian protesters – the study that eventually led to the evidence on the use of bromobenzyl cyanide. 1/ [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 4:13 AM

Yesterday, the State Security launched investigation on “aiding a foreign organization in hostile activities,” meaning they likely want to prosecute those who exposed the chemical weapon use against Georgians. 2/ — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 4:13 AM

His father, 71-year-old George Chakhunashvili, who is a co-author of the study, was detained and released on bail in October over fabricated charges. #TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests 3/3. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 4:13 AM

Next in for Georgian pupils: Georgia started the 2008 war, the Rose Revolution was a coup, Eduard Shevardnadze died as a legitimate president, Ukraine and NATO are evil expansionists. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 9:01 AM

The PRC:

Also, in addition to Witkoff and Kushner, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived today. According to reports, he and Shoigu discussed cooperation between the Russian and Chinese security services, as well as “current issues of international and regional security.” [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 9:25 AM

Germany:

The commander of the German Army, Christian Freuding, said in an interview with The Atlantic that the Pentagon has cut off communication with the German Defense Ministry, including coordination of military aid to Ukraine.

www.theatlantic.com/magazine/202… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 10:03 AM

The Trump administration did not inform its German partners about the suspension of certain types of weapons deliveries to Kyiv. Until recently, Freuding could exchange messages with Pentagon representatives around the clock, but now “the connection has been severed”. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 10:03 AM

Very promising. The U.S. suspends part of its weapons deliveries to Ukraine without warning its closest European ally, cuts a direct military coordination channel, and now German generals have to rely on embassy staff “who try to find someone in the Pentagon.” www.theatlantic.com/magazine/202… [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 11:37 AM

From The Atlantic:

The Bendlerblock is an imposing neoclassical building near the center of Berlin—severe and symmetrical, with a red-tile roof. It once served as the headquarters of the Wehrmacht, and it’s where officers who plotted to kill Hitler in 1944 were executed by firing squad. Now the complex houses Germany’s defense ministry, which oversees the armed forces. I went to the Bendlerblock this past summer to meet with German military officials and see how they’re responding to an aggressive Russia and a mercurial America. Two sergeants escorted me to the office of Lieutenant General Christian Freuding. At the time of our meeting, Freuding was in charge of the ministry’s Ukraine unit, but he had just been named the next chief of the army, a role he assumed in October. His actual, ambivalent-sounding title is inspector of the army. Freuding is gaunt and soft-spoken, with something of an aristocratic bearing. He doesn’t come from a long line of military officers, he told me, but his grandfather served in both world wars and was imprisoned by Allied forces in 1945. I told him about my own German family. A century ago, my great-grandfather Hans Salzmann was a soldier in the German army. He fought in the First World War and was wounded near Verdun and awarded the Iron Cross before returning home to practice medicine. But then his country turned on him. When the Nazis stripped him of his citizenship, he fled, sailing from Hamburg to Cuba and then to New York City, with a red J stamped on his passport. Freuding nodded. “So you have a very personal relationship to this topic as well,” he said. The topic in question was the past and future of German militarism and its meaning for German society—a topic about which my great-grandfather thought deeply. He clung to the belief that his homeland would one day be redeemed—that the nation of “Dichter und Denker,” of poets and thinkers, had not “disappeared entirely beneath the dirt and mud of the Third Reich.” He wrote these words soon after the Nazi surrender, as the Allies destroyed what was left of Germany’s war machine and put its leaders on trial for crimes against humanity. At first, disarmament was imposed on Germany. American and Russian forces seized weapons depots, sealed off factories, and sent trainloads of military equipment out of the country. During the Cold War, countering the Soviet threat required a new West German military, rebuilt from the ranks of former Nazis, but always under Washington’s supervision. Germany eventually embraced its own relative powerlessness as a symbol of atonement, and of human progress. After the Cold War, the country’s pacifism became a mark of its faith in a global system of rules and treaties. Germany, the thinking went, could relinquish its own self-defense because brutish competition for continental dominance was over. What made this possible was U.S. power, and in Germany, signs of it were everywhere—on bases where American troops were deployed and American nuclear weapons were stored, in cafés where Radio Free Europe broadcast American news and music, in schools and hospitals rebuilt under the Marshall Plan. Freuding said that he spent time as a teenager in the 1980s at American bars in Grafenwöhr, a town near a U.S. Army garrison that serves as one of NATO’s most important training bases. American soldiers were a constant presence, and he liked them. To Germans, Freuding said, the soldiers seemed steady, dependable—an embodiment of the American-led order. But now that order is vanishing, Freuding said. My presence seemed to offer him something he’d been missing: an interested American audience for his worries about European security. Freuding had once been able to text American defense officials “day and night,” he said, but lately communication with his counterparts in Washington had been “cut off, really cut off.” The Trump administration had offered no warning, for instance, about its move to suspend certain weapons shipments to Ukraine. For information about American policy, Freuding has looked to the German embassy in Washington, where “there is somebody who tries to find somebody in the Pentagon.” The faltering of American support couldn’t come at a worse time. The German officials I met, a sober group of military planners, spend their days watching Moscow’s troop mobilizations, trying to determine if Vladimir Putin will order an attack on a NATO country by the end of the decade and whether the American president would, in such a case, come to Europe’s defense. “You not only have an enemy knocking at the door,” Freuding said, “but you also are in the process of losing a true ally and friend.” So Germany has recognized that it needs to rearm. It’s spending billions on weapons and repurposing civilian industries for arms production. It’s even debating whether to reintroduce conscription. The government has promised to transform the army into the strongest in Europe. For the first time since the Second World War, Germany is permanently stationing troops beyond its borders. Not long ago, these plans would have set off international alarms. But as the United States upends the global order it created, Germany may have no other choice. Boris Pistorius, the German defense minister, couldn’t believe what J. D. Vance was saying. On the main stage of the Munich Security Conference last February, the vice president was attacking America’s NATO partners, comparing European democracies to authoritarian regimes and accusing Europe’s leaders of stifling free speech and suppressing support for far-right parties. The targets of his criticism sat before him: the presidents of the European Commission and the European Council; heads of government from countries including Germany, Sweden, Ireland, and Latvia. A stunned silence fell over the grand hall of the Hotel Bayerischer Hof. The annual security conference is traditionally a chummy event, sometimes described as a “transatlantic family meeting.” It’s not always harmonious; in 2003, Germany aired doubts about American plans for the war in Iraq. But criticism of the host country is considered uncouth. And in recent years, the meeting in Munich has represented a show of Western solidarity with Ukraine. But Vance used the conference as a platform for MAGA grievances. “The threat that I worry the most about vis-à-vis Europe is not Russia; it’s not China,” he said. “What I worry about is the threat from within.” Pistorius couldn’t let the vice president’s comments pass without rebuke. “That is unacceptable,” he shouted in English from the second row. Vance continued, unfazed. Later, at the lectern, Pistorius declared that he must “explicitly contradict and oppose” Vance’s claims before turning to the focus of the conference: European and international security. Because the White House was pressing for a quick settlement to Russia’s war in Ukraine, and signaling that Europe would have to enforce the terms, Pistorius warned, “The choices we make now will determine whether we live in peace or in crisis.” After Russia’s annexation of Crimea, in 2014, Germany agreed to work toward spending 2 percent of its economic output on defense within a decade. But its progress was slow in the years that followed, and Donald Trump complained in his first term that Germany and other NATO members weren’t paying their share. German soldiers told me it was common then for members of the officer corps to purchase their own gear: boots, pants, field jackets. Then, in 2022, Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. At the outset of the war, Europe’s largest since World War II, Germany’s army chief admitted in a public post that the forces under his command were “more or less bare.” The German government declared a Zeitenwende, or “turning of the times.” It promised a burst of cash for the Bundeswehr—the armed forces—that would finally bring the country, which has Europe’s biggest economy, in line with NATO targets. A second shock came not long after the Munich Security Conference, when German officials watched in disbelief as Trump, in a televised Oval Office meeting, reprimanded Volodymyr Zelensky for refusing peace on terms dictated by the White House. Freuding said that he had never sent as many texts in a single night as he did on that occasion, to his friends and colleagues in Ukraine. For Friedrich Merz, then the chancellor-in-waiting, the confrontation made clear that Europe could no longer rely on the United States. A senior German official who spoke on the condition of anonymity told me that Merz, a member of the center-right Christian Democratic Union, is haunted by the question “Will America serve its allies to the dogs?” After the spectacle in the Oval Office, he became convinced of the need to amend Germany’s constitution to authorize unlimited government borrowing for defense. Within a month, the Bundestag approved the reform. I asked Pistorius why manufacturers can’t move faster, noting that Germany has been adept at making tanks when it puts its mind to it. He said the companies, like the rest of German society, had grown accustomed to peacetime. When the Cold War ended, and a reunified Germany reduced its military, tanks were sold abroad or scrapped for metal and parts. By one estimate, Germany had only about 340 tanks by 2021. According to Bruegel, a Brussels-based think tank, effective European deterrence—averting a Russian invasion of the Baltics, for example—would require 1,400 tanks and 2,000 infantry fighting vehicles, more than the combined capabilities of Germany, France, Britain, and Italy. Although all four countries are spending more on their armed forces to close the gap, no other Western European country matches Germany, which will devote more than 460 billion euros, or $538 billion, to the Bundeswehr over the next four years. But in Görlitz, the shift to weapons manufacturing has run up against the growing power of political extremes. The far-right Alternative for Germany is the largest opposition bloc in the Bundestag, controlling nearly a quarter of the seats. The party’s base of support is in the former Communist East, where economic hardship fuels nostalgia for the world before German reunification, and sympathy for Moscow endures. The AfD’s national co-leader Tino Chrupalla, who represents Görlitz in the Bundestag, is scornful of the need to deter Russia. In 2023, he wore a tie with the Russian tricolor to an event at the Russian embassy in Berlin. And in a recent interview with a German broadcaster, he asked, “Do we really believe that we can defeat the world’s greatest nuclear power and win this war that isn’t even ours?” Sebastian Wippel, the AfD candidate who narrowly lost Görlitz’s mayoral race in 2019, told me that weapons made in the city must be used only to defend Germany, not to arm Ukraine. Deterrence, he said, can’t mean “threatening Russia.” Some on the left are also skeptical of rearmament. Environmental and social activists protested in the spring against the planned assembly of weapons in Görlitz. NEVER AGAIN WAR! reads graffiti on a factory wall. Outside the plant that will soon manufacture tanks, I met an expert in the technical preparation of train parts who has worked in the rail industry for 16 years. He told me he would transfer to a factory in a nearby city to avoid making weaponry. “I want no part in it,” he said.

There is much, much, much more at the link.

The US:

Trump stated that U.S. representatives are currently working in Russia and trying to determine whether a resolution to the war is possible. He also added that the U.S. is “no longer funding the war between Russia and Ukraine”. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 1:13 PM

That’s the confirmation of the reporting from The Atlantic.

You know something’s not right when Trump can’t stay awake for a tongue bath from Lil Marco.

Back to Ukraine.

1 continent but 2 different realities. While passenger planes cross the skies over Europe, Ukraine’s skies are filled with russian missiles and drones. Your skies bring families together or take you to vacation, death falls on us from our skies. 📹: posterbureau / Instagram [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 12:14 PM

Here’s today’s outgoing Ukrainian fires:

🇺🇦23:30 | 02/12 Approximate flight routes of our drones: 🔴Red arrow – directions of movement of strike drones; 🔵Blue arrow – directions of movement of rocket drones; All information regarding the routes is taken from Russian sources.

DroneBomber map

#russianLosses

#UkraineNews [image or embed] — Baba Yaga Fèlla (@babayagafella.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 4:53 PM

And here’s the November tally of Ukraine’s joint fires and effects:

Ukraine carried out a record number of strikes on Russian oil refineries in November, Bloomberg reported. As a result, according to estimates by Kpler, Russia’s average daily oil refining volume has fallen to around 5 million barrels, with risks of further decline. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 8:41 AM

Ross David Cutmore was detained by Ukraine’s state security service, the SBU, in October for allegedly securing firearms and ammunition from Russia’s FSB to “carry out targeted killings on the territory of Ukraine”, Ukrainian officials confirmed to @financialtimes.com.

www.ft.com/content/62d9… [image or embed] — Christopher Miller (@christopherjm.ft.com) December 2, 2025 at 6:57 AM

From The Financial Times.

A British volunteer military instructor has been arrested in Ukraine on suspicion of spying for Moscow and seeking to carry out assassinations in exchange for money. Ross David Cutmore was detained by Ukraine’s state security service, the SBU, in October for allegedly securing firearms and ammunition from Russia’s FSB intelligence service to “carry out targeted killings on the territory of Ukraine”, Ukrainian intelligence officials said on Tuesday. Cutmore has been accused of violating Ukrainian martial law by disseminating information about the location of Ukraine’s armed forces or other military formations. He faces a prison sentence of up to 12 years and the confiscation of personal property if convicted. Cutmore had arrived in Kyiv in early 2024 to work as an instructor with Ukraine’s military, the officials said. Ukrainian officials said Cutmore had military experience from service in the British army and a stint in the Middle East. A UK official briefed on the situation later cast doubt on that, saying they had no record of a full-time British army veteran of his name. They suggested there might be confusion with another family member. After a few months as a military instructor, Cutmore ceased this work and offered his services to Russian intelligence agencies in exchange for money, according to the SBU. “To do this, he left ads in various pro-Kremlin internet groups,” the agency said. The SBU alleged an officer from the FSB, Russia’s federal security service, had contacted Cutmore and begun making plans to undermine Ukraine’s military. It accused him of providing Russia with information about foreign instructors working in the Ukrainian armed forces. Thousands of foreigners, including many with previous military experience in their home countries, have travelled to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a public plea for veterans to make their way to Kyiv in the early days of the war. The SBU alleged Cutmore had also passed coordinates of military training centres in southern Ukraine, where he instructed newly mobilised troops, so that Russia could strike the bases. Russian forces have targeted numerous Ukrainian training bases throughout the war with missiles and drones, killing scores of troops. Cutmore’s Russian handlers had also sent him instructions for making an improvised explosive device, as well as the coordinates of the cache from which he took a pistol with two loaded magazines, the SBU said. Counter-intelligence officers from the agency detained Cutmore at his residence in Kyiv before he was able to carry out the task, the agency added. The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We are providing consular assistance to a British man who is detained in Ukraine. We remain in close contact with the Ukrainian authorities.” The FSB, and a lawyer for Cutmore, could not immediately be reached for comment.

More at the link.

I look forward to the reporting about his short drop followed by his sudden stop.

Somewhere in the Donbas:

On November 29, 2025, UAVs from the GUR “Prymary” unit carried out strikes on radars and missile launchers in Donbas. The following assets were reportedly targeted:

– A 9A83 launcher from an S-300V battery on combat duty

– Two high-value 1L125 “Niobium-SV” radar stations [image or embed] — Tatarigami (@tatarigami.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 3:38 AM

Kharkiv Oblast:

Russia destroys the homes of Ukrainians every single day. Most of these losses remain unseen, but for each family, they are life-shattering. These are some of the homes destroyed in Kharkiv Oblast in the last 24 hours.

Six civilians were injured. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 3:11 AM

Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast:

The death toll from yesterday’s Russian strike on a residential building in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, has risen to two. Rescuers recovered the body of a woman from the rubble, Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko reported. She had been visiting a friend when the attack occurred. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 12:02 PM

in Kramatorsk Russian drone struck a nine‑story residential building‼️ From beneath the rubble, resquers recovered the body of a killed woman. In addition, rescuers pulled an elderly woman from the ruins of apartments on the 2nd and 3rd floors and handed her over to National Police paramedics. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 8:32 AM

Another person with limited mobility was freed from a blocked apartment on the 2nd floor and transferred to emergency medical staff. Russian forces repeatedly targeted the area during the rescue efforts, forcing teams to halt their work and greatly complicating operations. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 8:32 AM

Ternopil:

The death toll from the Russian attack on Ternopil on November 19 has risen to 36, regional police chief Serhiy Zyubanenko reported. In Lviv, a woman born in 1944, who had been critically injured in the missile strike on Ternopil, has died in hospital. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 8:38 AM

Five people are still considered missing — four adults and one child. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 8:38 AM

The Chechen front:

Russian FSB (former KGB) department in Chechnya following overnight attack by Ukrainian drones on Dec. 2. Elsewhere in fascist Russia, explosions heard in Tuapse and near Krasnodar. Ilsky oil refinery and a local port likely targeted. In Oryol region, drones hit an oil depot. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 3:29 AM

The Black Sea:

Footage has emerged showing the aftermath of the attack on the Russian tanker Midvolga 2 in the Black Sea. According to media reports, the vessel was traveling from Russia to Georgia, allegedly carrying sunflower oil. It is now moving toward the Turkish city of Sinop. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 6:35 AM

The Lyman front:

On the Lyman front, a Russian assault group on motorcycles tried to break through and seize the positions of the tank crews of the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade under the cover of fog. As a result, Ukrainian defenders tore the enemy to pieces, destroying 12 motorcyclists.

t.me/ombr66 [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 9:54 AM

Chernihiv Oblast:

Bad development: A remote control Russian/Iranian Shahed attack drone strikes a Ukrainian mobile fire group. These groups will now have to have their own means of defense against direct attack. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 2:13 PM

Pokrovsk:

The Russians released a propaganda video claiming the complete capture of Pokrovsk. The General Staff of the AF of Ukraine has refuted Russian fakes about the “capture” of Pokrovsk and Vovchansk. The situation there is difficult – neither Ukrainian nor Russian forces fully control the city. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 8:45 AM

This is just another attempt by the Kremlin to use a “flag planted” on video for propaganda purposes to influence participants in international negotiations, the statement reads.

www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 8:45 AM

From other reporting, a similar type of post of a map was used to game a bet on Polymarket back in mid-November.

Ivanovo Oblast, Russia:

Ivanovo. This is how Russia honors the memory of the “heroes of the special operation,” buried in a swamp. You couldn’t make up anything more fitting. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 9:35 AM

Oryol Oblast, Russia:

Moscow Oblast, Russia:

Russian media report that yesterday the power went out completely in one of the districts near Moscow. Locals complain that dozens of buildings were left without electricity: elevators don’t work, and they can’t heat up food. Ah, how unfortunate. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 5:08 AM

