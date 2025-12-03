Hancock Shaker Village, Pittsfield, MA

Walking back to the visitor center. The Shakers would have heartily approved of the solar panels on the building on the left, as they were all in favor of utilizing technological advancements and sound ecological practices.

There are many other buildings preserved on-site, including a large dormitory (males segregated from females), workshops, a school house, etc. All of them are filled with Shaker furniture and artifacts and host daily demonstrations on weekends like blacksmithing, woodworking, weaving and even singing and dancing. There are also great nature trails, including a path to the (now breached) dams which helped power the site and to the top of nearby Mount Sinai. One can easily spend a full day here if so inclined.