On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
Winter Wren
One of our recurring fall (and sometimes winter) getaways from the Boston area is to head out for a weekend in the Berkshires. There are classic New England town centers like Lenox and Lee, many preserved Gilded Age “cottages” like The Mount (the home of Edith Wharton), apple orchards, scenic hills and great restaurants. Besides these attractions, two of our favorite sites to visit are the Hancock Shaker Village and the Clark Art Institute. These pictures are from our most recent visit last fall to these two sites.
Our visit to the Hancock Shaker Village was on a brilliant clear blue day. The sugar maples were in full autumn glory at the main parking lot.
The famous 3-level round stone barn. The top level allowed for the storage of hay and has an earthen ramp to an entrance on the opposite side. The middle level has access from the side building on the right and is where the cows were fed and milked. Today, small livestock like sheep are kept in the side building and there is no ongoing cattle dairy operation. The bottom level is for collecting the cow manure with access on the left. The round design allowed for wagons to circle a particular level without needing to back up. A characteristically ingenious and efficient Shaker design.
A view from a window in the barn back over the gardens to the visitor center with the Berkshire hills beyond.
The barn interior from the top-level. Hay could be dispersed down the center to the feeding/milking level below.
The entrance to the top-level of the barn.
Walking back to the visitor center. The Shakers would have heartily approved of the solar panels on the building on the left, as they were all in favor of utilizing technological advancements and sound ecological practices.
There are many other buildings preserved on-site, including a large dormitory (males segregated from females), workshops, a school house, etc. All of them are filled with Shaker furniture and artifacts and host daily demonstrations on weekends like blacksmithing, woodworking, weaving and even singing and dancing. There are also great nature trails, including a path to the (now breached) dams which helped power the site and to the top of nearby Mount Sinai. One can easily spend a full day here if so inclined.
The next day turned out drizzly and a bit raw, but the colors at the Clark Art Institute parking lot were in fine form. The Clark has an excellent collection of art largely from the 19th century, including famous works by Renoir, Monet and Degas and great American artists like Inness, Sargent and Homer. The day we visited also featured an interesting special exhibition of glass works from the Corning museum collection.
The grounds of the Clark are serene and beautifully landscaped and complement the interior art works with a contemplative air.
Can’t have too many pictures of sugar maples near their peak fall color.
The Berkshire hills made a dramatic backdrop with the low clouds and drizzle.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings