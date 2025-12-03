===

6 years today the first COVID case was identified in a man in Wuhan marking the beginning of a global pandemic that changed the world. We are way less prepared today to face another pandemic than we were back then. This fact makes me sad. — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) November 30, 2025 at 5:52 PM

US Weekly COVID update: Dec 1, 2025

🔸1 in 103 Actively Infectious

🔸477,000 New Daily Infections

🔸3,020,000 Infections In The Past Week

🔸224,000,000 Infections in 2025

🔸151,000 to 600,000 Weekly Long COVID Cases

🔸900 to 1,400 Weekly Deaths

Source: pmc19.com/data/ [image or embed] — Denis – The COVID Info Guy (@thecovidinfoguy.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 1:54 AM

1. #CDC posted FluView for week 47 today; that's the week ending Nov. 22. We'll see in the next couple of weeks what Thanksgiving travel & gatherings did to amp up transmission of #flu in the US. As of just before Thanksgiving, activity was mainly low, though starting to pick up. See LA & CO. [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 6:54 PM

2. The UK, Japan, Hong Kong experienced very early starts to their #flu seasons due to the new #H3N2 variant, subclade K. But the US season doesn't seem unusually early; on par with the last couple of years. (I added the black bar here; when we're above it, we're officially in flu season) [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 6:54 PM

A reminder that I’ve archived every public-facing web page from the CDC website prior to the Trump Regime purging data back in late January:

acasignups.net/cdc-website [image or embed] — Charles GetCovered-ba ?? (@charlesgaba.com) November 20, 2025 at 12:13 AM





Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday signed legislation that formally establishes a process for state-level vaccine guidelines and expands pharmacy access to COVID-19 and other shots for young children across Illinois. [image or embed] — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune.com) December 2, 2025 at 8:17 PM

#COVID patients have higher rates of #depression, #anxiety, #headache, and #fatigue before diagnosis, study suggests

The association may be explained by shared biological pathways, such as chronic inflammation and neuroinflammation.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 2:29 PM

New @pnas.org

"This work represents the most extensive study to

date regarding the effect of tattoo ink on the immune response and raises serious health concerns associated with the tattooing" including reduced response to Covid vaccination

www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/… [image or embed] — Eric Topol (@erictopol.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 2:35 PM

New review finds no evidence to support delaying universal hepatitis B birth-dose vaccination

Analysis of over 400 studies ahead of ACIP mtg reveals no evidence that delaying the universal hepatitis B vaccine birth dose improves safety or effectiveness

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 6:27 AM



RFK Jr’s eugenicist crankery is very much at play here. There’s a long-standing prejudice that only ‘dirty’ people have Hepatitis B — junkies, the sexually promiscuous, immigrants, people who live in crowded unsanitary situations. Giving newborns the vaccine has demonstrably prevented millions of infections, but MAHA doesn’t think preventing such illnesses is important, because ‘clean’ people won’t ever be exposed (they’re wrong, of course).

CIDRAP’s Vaccine Integrity Project has released a major evidence review: 400+ studies/reports, 40 years of data—and the conclusion is unmistakable.

There is no evidence supporting a delay in the hepatitis B birth dose.

Full report: www.cidrap.umn.edu/vaccine-inte… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 7:27 AM

FDA official proposes ‘impossible’ standards for vaccine testing that could curtail access to immunizations

by@LizSzabo

Vinay Prasad claimed—but provided no evidence—that COVID-19 vaccines caused the death of 10 children

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 6:38 PM

A 2023 JAMA paper said that during the 12 months ending in July 2022, 821 people aged 19 and under died of Covid, making it the eighth leading cause of death in that age group. [image or embed] — Liz Szabo (@lizszabo.bsky.social) November 30, 2025 at 2:14 PM

Giving mendacious and cruel people free reign on healthcare and vaccine regulations will leave a lasting negative legacy on the health of the nation. Historians will write about this. Many will die as a result of the irresponsible actions of a misguided few.

www.nbcnews.com/health/healt… [image or embed] — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) November 29, 2025 at 3:01 PM

A. Dr. Prasad is expressly saying he is not going to do a risk/benefit analysis, even for COVID-19 vaccines, let alone for any other vaccines. Based on this internal investigation of VAERS report, he decided there’s a problem. There is no more thorough review of the data across other vaccines. 2/n B. Dr. Prasad does not want transparency on this. He is threatening against leaks in the email, he is not suggesting to publish any of these as case studies or give the methodology, and he is upset over previous leaks. We do not know who investigated, career officers or new appointees, either. 3/n C. Much of the email is devoted to justifying public claims made by Prasad, his colleagues, before and to try and counter criticism of previous VAERS claims by Dr. Hoeg. This is an act of justification. 4/n D. Dr. Prasad is not suggesting a deliberative process to assess next steps, as was FDA’s usual practice. He has decided, apparently without consulting with anyone. That is not good governance. 5/n It is more problematic given that Dr. Prasad’s expertise is not in vaccines, but it would be problematic even if he were a vaccine expert. 6/n E. While this is a problem for all respiratory vaccines, the ones that cannot be delayed (I expect that on some companies can wait him out) are next year’s influenza vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines. 7/n One place to ask hard questions is whether Dr. Prasad is going to make those inaccessible to people in the U.S., which could directly lead to preventable deaths. This is the second bad influenza season we have had. It’s not a great time to take away influenza vaccines. 8/8 Fin.

Vinay Prasad got Tracy Høeg—a sports doc who once said that fit people like her who do a lot of sport don’t need vaccines—to do a VAERS dumpster dive. They haven’t published their new work or shared the data. This is not a reliable way to “do” science. I don’t think vaccines turn you into the Hulk. [image or embed] — Prof Gavin Yamey (@gavinyamey.bsky.social) November 29, 2025 at 2:29 PM

Days ahead of ACIP meeting, chair moves to senior HHS position

Martin Kulldorff, PhD, has been appointed chief science officer for the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/c…

Photo: Thérèse Soukar / Wikimedia Commons [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 3:13 PM

… In a news release yesterday, HHS said biostatistician and epidemiologist Martin Kulldorff, PhD, has been appointed chief science officer for the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE). Kulldorff has been serving as chair of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) since June, when HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fired the 17 sitting members of the group and replaced them with new appointees Kulldorff has chaired the last two ACIP meetings, both of which concluded with changes to vaccine policy that have been criticized by public health officials. At the first meeting of the newly reconstituted ACIP in June, members voted to recommend that Americans only receive single-dose flu shots that don’t contain the preservative thimerosal, though no studies have indicated the preservative causes harm. In September, the group voted to remove a long-standing ACIP recommendation that children aged 12 to 47 months have the option of receiving the combined measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella vaccine. It also voted not to recommend COVID-19 shots, saying instead that people can get the shots after discussing risks and benefits with a doctor, nurse, or pharmacist. Under Kulldorff, significant changes were made to ACIP working groups, which assist with vaccine efficacy and safety reviews and craft the wording of proposed recommendations. Experts from the CDC and from medical societies, who had played critical roles in previous meetings, were sidelined. Both meetings were also more disorganized than previous ACIP meetings, with members at times unclear of what they were voting on. In his new role at ASPE, Kulldorff will advise Secretary Kennedy on policy matters, coordinate department research and evaluation activities, and analyze policy options across public, health care, and human services… Kuldorff’s move to HHS means that the ACIP will now be chaired by Kirk Milhoan, MD, PhD, a pediatric cardiologist and critic of coronavirus vaccines who was named to the group in September. Milhoan is a senior fellow at the anti-mRNA Independent Medical Alliance. Milhoan will be responsible for running the proceedings at the upcoming ACIP meeting on December 4 and 5 in Atlanta. Members are expected to vote on whether to end the practice of giving all newborns a birth dose of the hepatitis B vaccine and to discuss the timing and composition of vaccines in the childhood immunization schedule. Several of the new ACIP members have suggested that US children receive too many vaccines too soon, and that the cumulative effects have not been properly studied—a claim that most public health and infectious disease experts dispute… Sean O’Leary, MD, MPH, a professor of pediatrics and infectious diseases at the University of Colorado Denver Anschutz Medical Campus and member of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), said at an AAP press briefing today that any changes the group makes to the childhood immunization schedule “could be devastating to children’s health and public health as a whole.” O’Leary also said he’s concerned Milhoan doesn’t have any vaccine or infectious disease policy background. He noted that past ACIP chairs have been experts in vaccinology, public health, and infectious disease, and had been on the committee long enough to understand the downstream implications of the group’s recommendations…

In the Holocaust, Nazis captured my grandpa’s sister Sheinale (Yiddish for "beautiful") & her family & executed them in a forest in Lithuania. Their bodies are in an unmarked forest grave.

In contrast, Covid vaccines saved an estimated 20 million lives in their 1st year of use.

See the difference? [image or embed] — Prof Gavin Yamey (@gavinyamey.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 6:22 PM

RFK Jr has been WILDLY, WILDLY successful—surely beyond his wildest dreams—in his extreme, dangerous anti-vaccine crusade, aided of course by powerful elite MAGA and MAHA MDs and PhDs like the Great Barrington Declaration dudes (Drs Bhattacharya & Kulldorff) & Drs Makary, Prasad, Hoeg, and Oz [image or embed] — Prof Gavin Yamey (@gavinyamey.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 11:58 AM

Jay Bhattacharya and Matthew Memoli aren't bringing "gold standard science" to the #NIH, they are gutting research slowly but surely. When this time is over, they should be hauled before Congress, and shunned for the rest of their lives. www.nytimes.com/interactive/… [image or embed] — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 7:06 AM

I certainly did not like last night's "update" to the CDC website suggesting that vaccines do cause autism after all. I liked it even less when I thought about what that means for the upcoming ACIP meeting.

rasmussenretorts.substack.com/p/preventabl… [image or embed] — Angie Rasmussen (@angierasmussen.bsky.social) November 20, 2025 at 4:15 PM

Oh. My. God.

Read this whole thread and weep.

The MAGA/MAHA/Great Barrington Declaration/anti-vaxx world has promoted & elevated the utterly disgraced Wakefield to new heights ?? [image or embed] — Prof Gavin Yamey (@gavinyamey.bsky.social) November 24, 2025 at 4:32 PM

===

Every day is a new opportunity for RFK Jr to make more kids susceptible to more preventable diseases, and every day is a new opportunity for us to stop this culty fucking creep from killing more of our kids

open.substack.com/pub/rasmusse… [image or embed] — Angie Rasmussen (@angierasmussen.bsky.social) November 27, 2025 at 2:02 AM

WHO: Measles deaths dropped by 88% in past 25 years, but cases are surging

Last year, only 84% of children received the first dose and 76% received the second dose of measles vaccine worldwide.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/w… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 4:56 PM

Utah measles cases hit 105, South Carolina sees 14 more cases

The total number of cases in South Carolina related to the Upstate outbreak is now 76. [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 4:13 PM

"Third unvaccinated Kentucky baby dies of whooping cough"

" The best way to prevent whooping cough is by receiving the Tdap or DTaP vaccine, which protects against three bacterial infections — diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, say public health experts." kentuckylantern.com/2025/11/25/t… [image or embed] — Social Media Lab (@socialmedialab.ca) November 30, 2025 at 10:24 PM

Just when you hoped it was over: #USDA reports that California has found another #H5N1 #birdflu infected dairy herd, its 773rd. There's been a total of 1083 confirmed herds in 18 states since March 2024. www.aphis.usda.gov/livestock-po… [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 11:53 AM

===

Fascinating story about evidence that #H5N1 #birdflu infected vampire bats in South America, raising the prospect of a potential new & dangerous host for the virus. Some good news: The virus didn't appear to spread well among the bats. By @martinenserink.bsky.social. www.science.org/content/arti… [image or embed] — Helen Branswell 🇨🇦 (@helenbranswell.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 11:32 AM

H5N1 bird flu has been circulating in U.S. wildlife since late 2021 but has caused only one human fatality. Now a different type of bird flu has also caused a death [image or embed] — Scientific American (@sciam.bsky.social) November 25, 2025 at 9:01 AM

===

Petition calls for EPA to ban use of medically important antimicrobials in pesticides

A coalition of groups is asking the agency to ban pesticides containing oxytetracycline, streptomycin, gentamicin, kasugamycin, ipflufenoquin, and triazole fungicides.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/a… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) November 26, 2025 at 12:36 PM

The DRC has officially cleared the 42 day mark without new cases of Ebola in its latest outbreak which is now officially declared ended. Kudos to local authorities who made this possible and foreign partners and international organizations that supported the response.

africacdc.org/news-item/eb… [image or embed] — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 7:19 AM

A total of 64 cases were recorded. 53 confirmed and 11 probable. 45 people died.

Importantly 47000 people were vaccinated! A remarkable feat and a key piece that likely helped to stop the outbreak in it's tracks. Ebola is still deadly but we now have a vaccine to fight it. — BK. Titanji (@boghuma.bsky.social) December 2, 2025 at 7:27 AM

Death toll climbs in Ethiopia's Marburg outbreak

Three new deaths have been confirmed in the outbreak of the viral hemorrhagic fever, bringing the death toll to eight.

www.cidrap.umn.edu/m… [image or embed] — CIDRAP (@cidrap.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 1:38 PM

