President Piggy has pardoned hundreds of corrupt and/or criminal Republicans, but occasionally he’ll throw a bone to a crook with a D behind his name if it serves Piggy’s purposes. Recall that Trump sprang Rod Blagojevich in his first term. So this isn’t particularly surprising:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump pardoned Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar and his wife in a federal bribery and conspiracy case on Wednesday, citing what he called a “weaponized” justice system. Trump, who has argued that his own legal troubles were a partisan witch hunt, said on social media without presenting evidence that Cuellar and his wife, Imelda Cuellar, were prosecuted because the congressman had been critical of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies. Trump, a Republican, said in a social media post that Cuellar “bravely spoke out against Open Borders” and accused Biden, a Democrat, of going after the congressman and his wife “simply for speaking the TRUTH.”

As a crook himself, Trump feels bipartisan kinship with fellow thieves. If Gold Bar Bob Menendez crafts a sufficiently fawning letter from prison (remember to address Trump as “Your Excellency,” Bob!), he’ll probably get sprung too.

I can understand that corrupt politicians who peddle influence and launder foreign money feel an affinity for each other. Here’s what I don’t understand, not even a tiny bit:

What the fucking fuck, man?

