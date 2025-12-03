Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The way to stop violence is to stop manufacturing the hatred that fuels it.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Every decision we make has lots of baggage with it, known or unknown.

Sometimes the world just tells you your cat is here.

Weird. Rome has an American Pope and America has a Russian President.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Republicans: “Abortion is murder but you can take a bus to get one.” Easy peasy.

Republicans firmly believe having an abortion is a very personal, very private decision between a woman and J.D. Vance.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

“When somebody takes the time to draw up a playbook, they’re gonna use it.”

I desperately hope that, yet again, i am wrong.

Oh FFS you might as well trust a 6-year-old with a flamethrower.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

We do not need to pander to people who do not like what we stand for.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

When you’re a Republican, they let you do it.

There are more Russians standing up to Putin than Republicans.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Every reporter and pundit should have to declare if they ever vacationed with a billionaire.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

Oppose, oppose, oppose. do not congratulate. this is not business as usual.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Trump Pardons Another Crook

Trump Pardons Another Crook

by | 31 Comments

This post is in: , ,

President Piggy has pardoned hundreds of corrupt and/or criminal Republicans, but occasionally he’ll throw a bone to a crook with a D behind his name if it serves Piggy’s purposes. Recall that Trump sprang Rod Blagojevich in his first term. So this isn’t particularly surprising:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump pardoned Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar and his wife in a federal bribery and conspiracy case on Wednesday, citing what he called a “weaponized” justice system.

Trump, who has argued that his own legal troubles were a partisan witch hunt, said on social media without presenting evidence that Cuellar and his wife, Imelda Cuellar, were prosecuted because the congressman had been critical of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies.

Trump, a Republican, said in a social media post that Cuellar “bravely spoke out against Open Borders” and accused Biden, a Democrat, of going after the congressman and his wife “simply for speaking the TRUTH.”

As a crook himself, Trump feels bipartisan kinship with fellow thieves. If Gold Bar Bob Menendez crafts a sufficiently fawning letter from prison (remember to address Trump as “Your Excellency,” Bob!), he’ll probably get sprung too.

I can understand that corrupt politicians who peddle influence and launder foreign money feel an affinity for each other. Here’s what I don’t understand, not even a tiny bit:

Jeffries claims the charges against Cueller were “very thin” and says Trump’s pardon was “exactly the right outcome”

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) December 3, 2025 at 11:56 AM

What the fucking fuck, man?

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Archon
  • Baud
  • Bupalos
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • dc
  • Ella in New Mexico
  • Fair Economist
  • Geminid
  • gene108
  • goodmatt
  • Jeffro
  • JoyceH
  • laura
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Peke Daddy
  • rusty
  • syphonblue
  • trollhattan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    31Comments

    1. 1.

      laura

      The impunity is choking. Corruption in plain view is not hard to understand. Cheaters stealing from you and laughing in your face should not be our Government’s raison d’etre.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      We’re fully immersed in Trump’s “Whaddya gonna dooboudit?” phase. He’s fully, utterly for sale and does not care that we notice. Bug/feature thing, yet again.

      But, do NOT point it out with cameras rolling, piggy. That would be so unfair.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      rusty

      I’m really disappointed in Jefferies.  Just another case of, there is a club and we aren’t in it.  Cueller, even as a convicted congressman, is still in the club.  Those in the club don’t have to abide by the rules that apply to the rest of us.  There is a lot that needs to get fixed in the country, this is one of the items that needs to change for many other things to get better.  I people aren’t held accountable for their behavior, then changing the rules will have little effect.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      syphonblue

      Jeffries sucks a lot. In that same interview he was praising Trump for “securing the border”. Dude’s gotta go. Hopefully he gets primaried next year. It’s not like his seat isn’t a safe D seat. Let’s get someone actually willing to do the job in there.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Baud

      FWIW, I agree with you, BC. Jeffries should have said Cuellar should have been given the opportunity to defeat the “thin” allegations at trial.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Fair Economist

      @rusty: Jeffries has to say nice things about Cuellar because he will need Cuellar’s vote at some point. It’s a job requirement; don’t hold it against him.

      I won’t stick up for Jeffries for the “securing the border” quote. On that he should have said “Trump continues to weaken our border be pardoning drug dealers and the financial criminals who help fund them.”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Peke Daddy

      Jeffries just signaled his caucus they could have a get out of jail free card from Trump if they vote conservative. He couldn’t say what he said without the pardon, otherwise stating confidence in Cuellar innocence and let the process go. Otherwise, he is thanking Trump, so now Jeffries owes Trump, and Dems who vote with GOP will get paid off. This smells diabolical.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jeffro

      that’s really dumb on Jeffries’ part…he could have easily said nothing, not been on camera, etc etc

      our snooze media and the public in general already have a HUGE “both sides” problem.  anything Dems do to reinforce that is a complete self-own

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Baud

      @Peke Daddy:

      Jeffries just signaled his caucus they could have a get out of jail free card from Trump if they vote conservative

       
      That’s a stretch. I don’t think we’ll see a major change in voting habits.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      gene108

      @rusty:

      Cueller, even as a convicted congressman, is still in the club.

      The Rep and his wife were not convicted. They were indicted pending trial, before the pardon.

      Jeffries should’ve pulled a Mike Johnson and said he’d need more info before commenting. I get Congress people do not need to have good PR skills, but at least be able to read the room and know when to stay silent.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Anybody know if Cuellar is gerrymandered out of his seat in the new map? I’m assuming not since Jeffries is defending him. Wouldn’t be surprised if Cuellar votes for Johnson for speaker if he retains his seat in ’26.  I have to wonder what Nancy Pelosi would do right now if she was in Jeffries position.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I think we have lost a major battle for public opinion on “the border”.  People are responding with horror to what ICE is doing and I think they may be amenable to some rationalization of our immigration system, but the idea that “the border” was uncontrolled (whatever that means) has become too entrenched.

      I think it is horrific, but those of us who favor immigration and especially asylum for refugees are going to be fighting defensive actions for a while.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      dc

      By praising the Asshole in Chief about securing the border (vomit), they are reinforcing the “common sense” that Repubs are the party of security. B.S. period. We need to change the common sense about immigration in this country, we don’t need anyone on our side giving any credit to any of them for anything ever under any circumstance. If any issue appears to be positively impacted by the Party of Racists, Brown Shirts and Corruption, then look under the hood, because the foundation is rotting. Immigration is the engine of our dynamic growth, culture and society. They are killing it.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Baud: Nativism so often goes hand in hand with populism.  People are pushing populism these days.  But I am an elitist, so what do I know?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Baud

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Dems aren’t for Open Borders, no matter what Republicans say.

      I’m not interested in complaints about border rhetoric since not enough people didn’t pushed back when Bernie praised Trump on that.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Another Scott

      Made me look.

      LatinTimes.com:

      Speaking on CNN, Jeffries was asked about his response to the development. He said Cuellar is a “beloved member of the House of Representatives and also loved in his community.” “This indictment was very thin to begin with. In my view, the charges would eventually be dismissed if not at the court trial level, by the Supreme Court as they repeatedly done in instances just like this,” he added.

      Asked if he agreed with Trump’s pardon, Jeffries said he didn’t know why “he decided to do this but the outcome was the right one.”

      (Emphasis added.)

      If that’s correct, and if that’s the playing field we have now, then sure, pardon him (or drop the prosecution).

      I remember being furious that the SCOTUS let Gov. McDonnell of VA off the hook when he was clearly, obviously, and blatantly, selling his office.

      But this is yet another example that we need stronger laws against this stuff. And we’ll only get that with more Democrats (flawed as they may be) in office that write new laws.

      Eyes on the prizes.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Geminid

      @Mai Naem mobile: I’m pretty sure TX-28, Cuellar’s Laredo-based seat, was redrawn to be safe for a Republican candidate. Even in its current configuration, Trump carried it by ~4 points last year. Cuellar won by running 7 points ahead of Harris.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Bupalos

      I hope the rest of the party doesn’t fail this one as bad a Jeffries does here. This may not be the easiest calculation to make, but there’s a clear right and wrong answer. I feel like the easiest assumption is that Jeffries is dirty. A lot of people are going to go with that.

      Interesting timing here from Trump. Is this part of recognition that Dems are going to clean up in the midterms, and he’s angling to form more of a bipartisan corruption caucus?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Ella in New Mexico

      Jeeezus. This is just a total and complete fail on the part of Jeffries. If he’s naieve enough to think Cuellar is going to stay in the Dem caucus and not vote to help Trump from here on out, he’s pretty much hopeless. Plus the plug about giving credit to Trump closing the border? Fucking absurd take and a total own goal.

      When we take back the House in 26, can we please put a fucking fighter in for Speaker, not “Schumer 2.0”? I can think of at least 25 better candidates than Hakeem Jeffries. What a disappointment he has been.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Peke Daddy

      @Omnes Omnibus: Whether this was the precise reason, the implications are obvious. Fuzz the difference between parties, pry loose Dem votes. Once the seal has been broken, who knows?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.