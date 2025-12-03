Shot:

After the meeting with the Americans, Ushakov, who is currently Putin’s aide, came out to the journalists and stated that there is still no compromise plan for ending the war.

The Russians are simply dragging things out.

The video has subtitles. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 7:17 AM

After the meeting with the Americans, Ushakov said it was a constructive and useful dialogue, but in reality they just sat there for five hours. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 10:34 AM

They agreed on nothing and discussed nothing concrete. So why did this meeting even happen? Just like all the previous ones. Or maybe Putin was giving them a lecture about the Rurik dynasty?

The video has subtitles. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 10:34 AM

Chaser

Trump: “Putin would like to end the war, that is Witkoff and Kushner’s impression after the meeting” Putin would like you to help him to win the war by pressuring Ukraine to surrender. He is not interested in ending it otherwise. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 4:30 PM

From The Kyiv Independent:

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Dec. 2 as part of the U.S. effort to advance negotiations aimed at ending Russia’s war in Ukraine. Top Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, who took part in the talks, called the meeting “very useful, constructive, and highly substantive” but said no concrete deal was agreed upon — a statement suggesting that a final peace agreement remains far off. The five-hour meeting, originally set for 5 p.m. local time, began nearly three hours late, as Putin attended an investment forum where he issued veiled threats toward Europe. On the Russian side, the talks were led by Ushakov and Kirill Dmitriev, a senior economic negotiator. Witkoff was joined by Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump. “So far, no compromise version of a peace settlement has been found, but some American proposals look more or less acceptable… the work will continue,” Ushakov said. Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied that Putin rejected the U.S. peace plan, claiming that some parts of the proposal were accepted and some were not. The meeting took place as Putin signals he sees no need for concessions, having dismissed prospects for progress days earlier and tied any ceasefire to Ukraine withdrawing from unoccupied territory — a nonstarter for Kyiv.

More at the link.

I will remind everyone that the vast majority of Witkoff’s commercial real estate development beginning in the early 90s was based on doing business with Russian oligarchs and organized crime (many the same men). Just as has been well documented here and elsewhere in regards to the Trump organization being reliant on Russian oligarch/Russian organized crime clients, so did Witkoff. And both were two of the preeminent laundries for cleaning their Russian clients’ money. Jared is currently the money laundry for every despot and tyrant he can get access to because he’s Trump’s son in law.

I tell Trump my peace terms, Trump tells Witkoff what they are and then Witkoff tells me Trump’s terms that I told him then I say they aren’t enough so we both blame Ukraine for me not accepting my own terms and I keep attacking them. Rinse. Repeat. — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) December 1, 2025 at 10:03 AM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

A Dignified Peace Is Only Possible if Ukraine’s Interests Are Taken Into Account – Address by the President I wish you good health, fellow Ukrainians! Today, I received regular reports from our team on work with partners. In Brussels today are Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and the Chief of the General Staff. We’re working at all levels to secure support – defensive, diplomatic, and support for our resilience. Andrii Sybiha‎ represented our state today in the Ukraine–NATO Council format. Rustem Umerov and Andrii Hnatov communicated with the national security teams of European leaders. The most important thing is Europe’s effective involvement in our defense, and also in guaranteeing security after this war. Activity is at its maximum to bring this war to an end. And from our side, from Ukraine’s state, there will be no obstacles or delays. We are fully constructive, very swift in working with partners, and everyone acknowledges this, including the American side. We’re preparing meetings in the United States – after the American team returns from Moscow and following the relevant consultations in Washington – Rustem Umerov, Andrii Hnatov, along with the rest of the negotiating team, will continue discussions with envoys of President Trump. We expect news in the coming days regarding such meetings, contacts, and talks – whether in person or by phone. All partners are in regular contact with each other and with Ukraine. Everything is now proceeding quite effectively – at meetings in Geneva and Florida, Ukraine was heard, and Ukraine was listened to. And that matters. We expect it will continue exactly this way. A dignified peace is only possible if Ukraine’s interests are taken into account. I will also continue, at my level, to engage with leaders practically every day, coordinating, exchanging ideas, agreeing on how to talk to other leaders and what can bring more security. Right now, the world clearly feels that there is a real opportunity to end the war, and current diplomatic activity in negotiations must be backed by pressure on Russia. Everything depends on this very combination – constructive diplomacy plus pressure on the aggressor. Both components work toward peace. It’s also important that there’s constructive internal work in Ukraine. I thank the parliamentarians for voting on the state budget for next year. This guarantees that we will deliver on the financial work. The Government of Ukraine is working well with our partners to cover deficits. There’s an understanding of how this will be done. We are also continuing the full reorganization and cleansing policy of the energy and defense sectors. Today, I had a detailed conversation with Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko. I am grateful that all processes are moving quickly, including the reboot of supervisory boards in energy companies. The Minister of Defense, Denys Shmyhal, will promptly ensure the reboot of supervisory boards of defense enterprises. We also have consultations on parliamentary work – I had a detailed discussion today with the head of the majority faction and other representatives of the Verkhovna Rada about the budget law. Key points are being observed. Thank you. In particular, everything concerning the next year’s pay raises for teachers is secured. Necessary support programs for the people are also ensured, including the check-up program – medical examinations for everyone aged 40 and over. The state covers the cost of this check-up, providing a great opportunity to prevent many health problems. I ask the Government to clearly explain to people how to benefit from this check-up program. Today, the Prime Minister also reported to me on the winter support program – already nearly 15 million Ukrainians are enrolled, with almost 3 million applications for children. This clearly proves the program is timely and truly needed. People must be supported. Funding for this program and all other support programs will be provided in full. Payments continue for those who applied for winter support via Diia and via Ukrposhta. A few more things. Partners have made decisions on arms procurement in the United States under the PURL initiative. Today, Norway announced a new contribution to PURL – thank you. Also Luxembourg. Canada is increasing its contribution. We know about Poland’s contribution. And just recently, the Netherlands made a decision. The first contributions from countries outside NATO are also coming. I want to thank everyone personally. I am awaiting a report on the full results of the PURL initiative. This is a special task for Ukrainian diplomacy – to keep up the pace in defense programs and projects with America and other partners. Diplomatic momentum largely determines the strength of our defense against Russian occupiers and the potential of our active measures, our long-range capabilities, and our protection from Russian strikes. Living next to Russia is dangerous in any circumstances. But Ukraine’s strength lies in our unity with the world and our own capability to set the agenda. I thank everyone who works for our state and for our people; I thank every one of our warriors. Glory to Ukraine!

President Zelenskyy also presented awards to Ukraine’s Deaflympians.

The President Awarded Ukraine’s Deaflympics Athletes President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the athletes of Ukraine’s National Deaflympics Team, who won 100 medals – the highest medal count among all teams – at the 25th Summer Deaflympics in Tokyo, and presented them with state awards. “You win every day. You overcome hardship, doubt, fear. And at the same time, you achieve success – real success in the sports arena. You prove to the world that Ukrainians are a nation that knows how to win and that does win. Your incredible results at the Deaflympics in Tokyo prove this,” the Head of State noted. The President congratulated the athletes on their victory and, on behalf of all Ukrainians, thanked the Deaflympics athletes and their coaches. “This is a moment of joy for the entire country in such a difficult time, when achievements like these are so needed, when victories like these are so needed. You show the world not only our willpower. You remind everyone of this war – of how Ukraine is living, how Ukraine is fighting. Fighting for life, fighting for a dignified peace,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed. The Head of State presented the athletes with the Orders of Merit, I–III class, and the Orders of Princess Olga, I–III class. In addition, Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the coaches of the National Deaflympics Team with the Orders of Merit, I–III class, and the Orders of Princess Olga, II and III class, as well as bestowed the honorary title of “Merited Worker of Physical Culture and Sports of Ukraine.” At the 25th Summer Deaflympics, Ukraine’s National Team, which included 174 athletes, won 32 gold, 39 silver, and 29 bronze medals. Based on the results, Ukraine secured first place in the overall team standings among 81 countries, both in the number of gold medals and in the total medal count. Nine Ukrainian athletes set eight world records and 12 Deaflympics records.

And here’s the video of yesterday’s joint presser with the Irish Prime Minister:

Georgia:

Protest underway in Tbilisi outside the new office of UAE developer Eagle Hills.

Civil and political groups are demanding full disclosure of the deal signed between Georgian Dream and the investors for two massive new developments in Tbilisi and Gonio. 📷 Publika [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 11:06 AM

Doctor Constantine Chakhunashvili, whose medical symptoms study helped identify chemicals, was asked the following questions at the State Security Service interrogation: “What do you think was the BBC’s aim [producing this documentary]?” “Were you paid for the interview?” [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 6:52 AM

Georgian Dream’s self-proclaimed Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze CONFIRMED today that a substance under code UN3439 “likely would have been used” during the 2024 protests — possibly essentially acknowledging the BBC’s core claim that camite was deployed. Here’s why: 1/4 🧵 [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 9:58 AM

The BBC obtained an inventory from the Special Tasks Department listing “Chemical powder UN3439.” This is a generic UN transport code for a category of hazardous NITRILES — organic CYANIDES. UN3439 is also Class 6.1: a toxic substance. 2/4 [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 9:58 AM

I hope experts will chime in, but from what I’ve read, most industrial nitriles are not designed to cause the immediate, intense irritation needed for riot control. That could narrow the realistic options to camite (bromobenzyl cyanide) or a similar compound. 3/4 — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 9:58 AM

BBC reports that of all chemicals detected, only camite has ever been used as a riot-control agent. Based on Dr. Chakhunashvili’s study, victim accounts, and Shergelashvili’s chemical tests, toxicology expert Prof. Holstege says the evidence points to camite. 4/4 — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 9:58 AM

“Tell us what you’ve poisoned us with.” A big rally has been scheduled on Saturday in Georgia, after the BBC revealed that Georgian Dream used a WWI-era chemical weapon on protesters last year. 📷 Publika [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 7:23 AM

Some Georgian Dream propagandists now say that the West alleges chemical weapons use before they invade a country. Oh, yes, the CIA and the European Council have long had a plan of a military ousting of the Georgian Dream. Tick tock. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 10:12 AM

NATO:

⚡️ NATO allies pledge over $1 billion for US arms for Ukraine. NATO allies announced two joint PURL packages, each worth $500 million: one co-financed by Germany, Norway, and Poland, and another by Germany, Norway, and the Netherlands. [image or embed] — The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) December 3, 2025 at 6:36 AM

From The Kyiv Independent:

Five NATO allies confirmed on Dec. 3 new purchases of U.S. defense materiel for Kyiv under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL). The PURL initiative, launched earlier this year, enables NATO members to buy advanced U.S. weaponry for Ukraine. During a meeting of allied foreign ministers in Brussels, two joint upcoming PURL packages, each worth $500 million, were announced: one co-financed by Germany, Norway, and Poland, and another by Germany, Norway, and the Netherlands. Russian President Vladimir Putin “has not yet shown any real willingness to negotiate,” German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said in Berlin on Dec. 3, prior to his departure for Brussels. “That is why we are maintaining pressure on Russia, and, as allies in NATO, intend to increase it further.”

Canada:

From National Newswatch:

OTTAWA — The government is pledging another $235 million in funding for Ukraine, with National Defence Minister David McGuinty and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand announcing Canada’s latest commitments. McGuinty says Canada will work with NATO allies to purchase a package of critical military capabilities sourced from the United States valued at around USD $500 million. Canada’s contribution to the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List package will be CAD $200 million. At a meeting of NATO ministers of foreign affairs in Brussels, Anand announced $35 million in funding for NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine. A Global Affairs Canada news release says the funding will allow NATO to provide Ukraine with medical supplies, personal protective equipment, communications tools, training, logistics support and support measures to enhance Ukraine’s interoperability with NATO forces and rebuild critical defence infrastructure. The Global Affairs Canada news release says Canada has committed nearly $22 billion in funding for Ukraine since 2022, including $6.5 billion in funding for military assistance to Ukraine through to 2029. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2025.

Norway:

Norway will provide an additional $500 million to Ukraine under the PURL program, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide announced. 🇳🇴🇺🇦 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 9:50 AM

Now we have to see if Trump’s natsec team will continue to allow these foreign military sales.

Italy:

Bloomberg writes that Italy is suspending its participation in the PURL program for supplying American weapons to Ukraine: while negotiations on ending the war continue, the country will focus on diplomacy.

www.bloomberg.com/news/article… — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 4:54 PM

France:

A journalist from a Ukrainian media outlet spotted Putin’s so-called daughter — Liza — in Paris. She did not admit to being Putin’s daughter, but visually, she looks exactly like him. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 4:34 PM

I’m going to be very, very clear: if a journalist can get this close, this young woman is either not Putin’s daughter or her father wants her unprotected as a feint and provocation.

The EU:

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled two options for financing Ukraine over the next two years, as Kyiv approaches an existential cash crunch. [image or embed] — The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) December 3, 2025 at 10:38 AM

From The Kyiv Independent:

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled two options for financing Ukraine over the next two years, as Kyiv approaches an existential cash crunch. Speaking at a press conference in Brussels, von der Leyen said that under the first option, European countries would jointly borrow and lend the money to Ukraine. All 27 member states would have to be on board for the plan to go ahead. The second option is the long-stalled “reparations loan” initiative, which would lend immobilized Russian central bank reserves to Ukraine. Ukraine would only pay back the money in the case that Russia pays Ukraine reparations. That second option would only need a “qualified majority” vote — at least 15 countries representing 65% of the EU’s population. President von der Leyen said that the money would give Ukraine “the means to lead peace negotiations from a position of strength.” Ukraine will run out of cash by mid-2026 without additional financial support, and is reliant on Europe to foot the bill. Von der Leyen’s announcement comes as the reparations loan — first floated in September 2025 — faced mounting obstacles in recent weeks, including strong opposition from Belgium. A 28-point peace plan drafted without European input in November caused surprise after it proposed channeling some of those assets into a joint Russia-U.S. investment vehicle, raising questions over the politics of pursuing such a scheme altogether. Von der Leyen said that the EU would cover two-thirds of Ukraine’s needs over the next two years, which she said amounts to 90 billion euros, leaving the rest to international partners. But Commissioner for Economy Vladis Dombrovskis said that there were up to 210 billion euros of immobilized assets in the EU, which “is the maximum loan amount which could be used” for a potential reparations loan. The quantity foreseen under joint borrowing — the first option — is yet to be determined. Ukraine needs approximately $63 billion in financial support over 2026-27, according to the International Monetary Fund. But when including combined military and financial estimates, the EU estimates that Ukraine needs roughly 135 billion euros ($157 billion). Von der Leyen said that Ukraine would need to meet several conditions in order to receive the funds, which would be paid out progressively, including respect for democratic norms, the rule of law, and commitment to the fight against corruption. The reparations loan plan — option two — has faced staunch opposition from Belgium, which cites legal and financial risks. Belgium’s arguments are contested by lawyers and financial scholars. Von der Leyen said that the commission had “listened very carefully to Belgium, and has taken almost all of (their concerns) into account.” But Maxime Prevot, Belgian foreign minister, said earlier on Dec. 3 on the sidelines of a NATO summit that “the text the commission will table today does not address our concerns in a satisfactory manner.” European countries will now discuss the details over the next weeks before a crucial summit on Dec. 18–19, where leaders will gather at a summit and vote on an option.

I’m going to be very, very blunt: neither of these is going to happen. The EU, like NATO, keeps talking and talking and talking all while hiding behind the protection of Ukraine’s defense against Putin’s/Russia’s genocidal re-invasion. After three years and ten months it is time to finally put up or shut up.

As the debate about the EU Reparation Loan continues, my question remains the same: isn’t it fundamentally wrong that the money of an aggressor state receives better protection than the nation defending itself from genocidal aggression? [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 10:03 AM

Kasparov:

Naturally,the Baltic nations-when u look at Estonians,Latvians, Lithuanians,or Nordic countries like Finland-understand that they’ll be on the front line… they will have to fight.But the tragic reality is that if something happens in Lithuania,Ukraine is the only country they can count on [image or embed] — Anton Gerashchenko (@antongerashchenko.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 12:59 PM

Turkey:

Romania:

From The Kyiv Independent:

Romania claimed on Dec. 3 to have disabled a Ukrainian naval drone off its Black Sea coast, but Ukrainelater denied the report. Romanian Navy divers allegedly neutralized the Sea Baby-type drone after it was deemed a threat to shipping, the Romanian Defense Ministry said. The operation was carried out by specialists from the 39th Diving Center, supported by a Coast Guard maritime surveillance vessel. They surveyed an area approximately 67 kilometers (42 miles) east of the port of the city of Constanta, according to the report. After inspecting the drifting object, the military confirmed it was a Sea Baby-type drone. The response team received authorization to neutralize it, and at around 1:00 p.m. local time, the drone was destroyed in a controlled explosion. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) dismissed Romania’s claim, saying all Sea Baby drones involved in the Black Sea operation remain active and on combat missions. Ukrainian operations are confined to designated areas, targeting only legitimate Russian positions, and that no Sea Baby drones have entered Romanian territorial waters, SBU told Ukrainian media outlet Hromadske.

The DPRK:

The Kyiv Independent has the details:

There have been at least two instances of Ukrainian children abducted by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine having been forcibly transferred to a camp in North Korea, Kateryna Rashevska, a legal expert at Ukraine’s Regional Center for Human Rights, told a U.S. congressional subcommittee on Dec. 3. “12-year-old Misha from the occupied Donetsk region and 16-year-old Liza from occupied Simferopol were sent to Songdowon camp in North Korea, 9,000 km from home,” Rashevska testified. “Children there were taught to ‘destroy Japanese militarists’ and met Korean veterans who, in 1968, attacked the U.S. Navy ship Pueblo, killing and wounding nine American soldiers.” The testimony came at the start of the U.S. Senate Appropriation’s hearingon Russia’s mass abduction of Ukrainian children. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Pyongyang has strengthened its relationship with Moscow, supplying weapons and deploying North Korean troops to support Russia’s war in Ukraine in 2024. In late 2024, Pyongyang sent roughly 11,000–12,000 troops to Russia in late 2024 to help repel Ukraine’s advance in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. According to Ukraine’s national “Children of War” database, at least 19,546 Ukrainian children have been abducted from Russian-occupied territories and taken to Russia or Russian-controlled areas since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022. While it is estimated that thousands of children have been forcibly adopted by Russian families, others, including orphans whose families were killed by Russian forces, have been confined to Russian militarization and re-education camps. “The Regional Center for Human Rights documented 165 re-education camps where Ukrainian children are militarized and Russified. These camps exist in occupied territories, Russia, Belarus, and North Korea,” Rashevska added in her testimony. In a separate testimony provided by the Nathaniel Raymond, the Executive Director of the Yale Humanitarian Research Lab told congressional leaders that the organization now estimates that at least 35,000 remain in Russian custody, including those who have been sent to fight against their own country on the front line. Ukrainian officials estimate the real figure of abducted children could be far higher. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets puts the number at up to 150,000, while Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Daria Herasymchuk has given a range of 200,000–300,000. An estimated 1.6 million Ukrainian children remain in territories occupied by Russia as of 2025, Kyiv Independent’s recent investigation highlights.

More at the link.

Back to Ukraine.

The cost:

In Kherson Russian terrorists murdered scientist Tetiana Asaulyuk. On December 2, at about 20:30, Russian forces shelled the city with artillery. A 37‑year‑old woman was killed inside her own home. Her life extinguished not on the battlefield, but in the supposed safety of her walls. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 12:09 PM

Ground drone operators of the 92nd Brigade evacuate the wounded from the front lines under shelling and drone FPV attacks. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 12:27 PM

Russian occupied Ukraine:

Sabotage activity in Russian-occupied territories is picking up after a two-year lull, according to a new report by ACLED, an organization that tracks conflicts around the world. Read more: kyivindependent.com/chart-of-the… Chart: Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent [image or embed] — The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) December 3, 2025 at 9:22 AM

The Kyiv Independent has the details.

Sabotage activity in Russian-occupied territories is picking up after a two-year lull, according to a new report by ACLED, an organization that tracks conflicts around the world. Pro-Ukrainian militias were particularly active in the occupied territories in 2022 following Russia’s full-scale invasion, the report found — although this declined as Russia consolidated control through suppressing protests, torture, and executions. “In 2023 and 2024, the data shows that Russia’s crackdown worked,” Nichita Gurcov, senior analyst at ACLED and author of the report, told the Kyiv Independent. “But in 2025, sabotage is picking up again.” This year, ACLED recorded 37 episodes of sabotage as of Nov. 14 — more than in 2023 or 2024, and mostly driven by one armed partisan group: Atesh. A pro-Ukrainian militia originally from Crimea, Atesh is responsible for over half of the incidents recorded within the occupied territories in 2025. The group progressively expanded operations in the occupied territories, and since 2024, has operated within Russia itself. “Since Crimea has been occupied for over a decade, our impression is that they (members of Atesh) blend in, facing fewer hurdles in accessing occupied territories and mainland Russia,” says Gurcov. “We assume that they are more mobile than Ukrainians from the newly occupied territories, who probably face higher scrutiny from Russian security forces,” he added. ACLED identified almost 700 incidents of anti-Russian sabotage within Russia since the full-scale invasion. Aside from Atesh, those behind the attacks include the Ukrainian forces and Russian anti-war groups, and the Freedom of Russia Legion — a militia aligned with Ukrainian special forces. Popular targets include railway and communications infrastructure, local authorities, and Russia’s banking infrastructure. But many smaller acts of sabotage likely go unrecorded — earlier this year, the Kyiv Independent reported on an all–female partisan group Zla Mavka, who claim to have mixed laxatives into food and drink served to Russian soldiers. Russian sabotage in Ukraine has also picked up. According to the report, there have been around 400 incidents of sabotage throughout non-occupied Ukraine, with two-thirds of those attributable to recruits of Russian special services. “From the data, it looks like Russia learned from Ukrainians how to recruit local proxies,” says Gurcov, highlighting that often those people are young, unemployed, and motivated by cash. “And it’s not happening only in Ukraine. It’s happening in Europe now, too. Anyone with a phone and access to encrypted messaging apps is a target.” Two Ukrainians are suspected of sabotaging the Warsaw–Lublin railway line in Poland last month, a crucial line for delivering aid to Ukraine.

Slaviansk, Donetsk Oblast:

Ternivka, Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts:

Russia attacked Ternivka in Dnipropetrovsk region, killing two men, aged 43 and 50. Three more wounded: a 65‑year‑old man and woman in serious condition, and an 18‑year‑old boy moderately injured. A private house was partially destroyed, six more damaged. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 9:10 AM

Kostiantynkivka, Donetsk Oblast:

Kyiv:

The premature baby of Tetiana Sakian, who was killed in the russian missile attack on Kyiv, has been discharged from the perinatal hospital after spending several months there. Little Nazar underwent four brain surgeries, but a VP shunt will allow him to grow and develop normally. Via Hromadske. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 1:27 PM

Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

Kryvyi Rih:

Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with a ballistic missile. Reports say it hit an administrative building in the city, and many apartment blocks have also been damaged. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 1:32 PM

Vovchansk:

Lyman:

The 3rd Army Corps officially denies the information about the so-called Russian “breakthrough” in the city of Lyman. Context: the chief of the Russian General Staff reported to Putin about a breakthrough in Donetsk region, in the defensive sector of the 63rd and 60th brigades. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 8:09 AM

But reality is different: Russians keep trying to enter the city with repeated assaults and multiple small-group infiltration attempts over the past month.

One captured soldier offered his own version of how Ukrainians discovered their positions. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 8:09 AM

Rostov and Voronezh Oblasts, Russia:

In russia, the Druzhba oil pipeline was blown up again💥 It happened on the first night of winter, along the Taganrog–Lipetsk section of the pipeline, reported several Ukrainian media citing sources in Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) December 3, 2025 at 9:19 AM

Tambov Oblast, Russia:

It’s funny because it’s true.

Stavropol Krai, Russia:

That’s enough for tonight.

